The Wicked Bean

review star

No reviews yet

102 W. Front Street

Campbell Hill, IL 62916

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Iced Wicked Mocha
Hot Mocha
Daily Special

Breakfast ENDS AT 10:30

Biscuits and Gravy

$2.75+

Sausage, egg and cheese biscuit

$2.50

Sausage egg and cheese croissant sandwich

$4.50

Bacon, egg and cheese biscuit

$2.50

Bacon egg cheese Croissant sandwich

$4.50

Steak Egg and cheese bagel

$5.50

Parfait

$3.75

Bagel with Schmear

$2.25

Pancake plate

$6.00

Homeade biscuit

$2.50

Lunch STARTS AT 10:30

WICKED ROAST BEEF

$7.25

Roast Beef, horseradish sauce, cheese on a brioche bun

ULITMATE TURKEY CLUB

$7.25

Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Avacado, Garlic Mayo Spread on toast

ULTIMATE TURKEY CLUB WRAP

$7.25

Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese Avacado Ranch Spread in Tortilla

Ham and Cheese Panini

$7.25

Ham, carmalized onion, cheese grilled

Chicken Cordon Bleu Panini

$7.25

Chicken, Ham, Cheese, Dijon mayo spread grilled

Pizza Panini

$7.25

Philly steak panini

$7.25

Half panini

$3.75

Grilled Cheese

$3.75

BLT

$5.00

Chicken bacon ranch wrap

$7.25

Grilled chicken Caesar wrap

$7.25

Side salad

$2.00

Kettle Chips

$1.00

Full Wicked House Salad

$5.00

Full Garden Salad

$5.50

Lettuce, onion, cucumber, tomato croutons

Full Chef salad

$7.00

Full Caesar salad

$5.00

Full Chicken Caesar salad

$7.00

Daily Special

$8.00

$6 daily special

$6.00Out of stock

Soup and salad deal

$6.00Out of stock

Salad and half panini deal

$6.00

Hot Drinks

Hot Wicked Mocha

$3.95+

Espresso, white chocolate, caramel steamed milk

Hot White Mocha

$3.95+

Espresso, White chocolate, Steamed Milk

Hot Mocha

$3.95+

Espresso, Chocolate, Steamed Milk

Hot Latte

$3.45+

Espresso, Steamed Milk

Hot latte SPECIAL

$3.95+

Hot Thai Latte

$2.05+

Sweet Condensed Milk and Coffee

Hot Chocolate

$2.75+

Hot Americano

$1.95+

Espresso Shot and Water

Hot Chai Tea

$3.20+

Hot Coffee, regular

$1.65+

Hot Coffee, decaf

$1.65+

Cold Drinks

Iced Wicked Mocha

$4.45+

Espresso, white chocolate, caramel, and milk

Iced White Mocha

$4.45+

Espresso, White chocolate, Milk

Iced Mocha

$4.45+

Espresso, Chocolate, Milk

Iced Latte

$3.95+

Espresso, Milk

Iced latte SPECIAL

$4.45+

Iced Americano

$2.45+

Espresso Shot and Water

Cold Chai Tea

$4.25+

Chia tea and milk

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$1.50+

Iced Sweet Tea

$1.50+

Iced tea HALF CUT

$1.50+

Lemonade

$1.75+

Bomp pop lemonade

$2.50+

Popping lemonades

$3.75+

Cold Brew

$3.95+

Soda

$1.25

Iced Regular Coffee

$2.15+

Iced Decaf Coffee

$2.15+

Chocolate milk

$1.75+

Milk

$1.50+

Ice water

Frozen Drinks

Cookie Crunch frappe

$4.75+

Contains coffee, milk, Oreo cookies blended with ice topped with whipped topping and cookie crumbs.

Java Chip frappe

$4.75+

Coffee, milk, chocolate chip pieces, chocolate blended with ice topped with whip cream

Strawberry Shortcake frappe

$4.75+

Coffee, vanilla, strawberry, graham cracker crumbs, milk blended with ice topped with whip cream and graham cracker crumbs.

Vanilla Caramel frappe

$4.75+

Coffee, vanilla, caramel, milk blended with ice topped with whip topping and caramel drizzle

Wicked Mocha frappe

$4.75+

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.75+

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$4.75+

Pina Colada Smoothie

$4.75+

Mango Smoothie

$4.75+

Raspberry Smoothie

$4.75+

Lemonade smoothie

$4.75+

Frappe

$4.75+

Smoothie

$4.75+

Lotus Drinks

Yellow Submarine

Yellow Submarine

$4.75+
Raspberry Beret

Raspberry Beret

$4.75+
Purple Rain

Purple Rain

$4.75+
Uptown Funk

Uptown Funk

$4.75+
Strawberry Wine

Strawberry Wine

$4.75+
Apple Bottom Jeans

Apple Bottom Jeans

$4.75+

Fruit Smoothies

Banana Fruit smoothie

$5.25+

Blueberry fruit smoothie

$5.25+

Peanut Butter Oatmeal fruit smoothie

$5.25+

Strawberry fruit smoothie

$5.25+

Strawberry Pina Colada fruit smoothie

$5.25+

Build Your Own fruite smoothie

$5.25+

Almond Milk

$0.50

Oat Milk

$0.50

Coconut Milk

$0.50

Flavored Sodas

Shark Attack

$3.50+

RETAIL

12 oz Kaldi Coffee Beans

$12.00

Shirts

$18.00

Hoodies

$30.00

20 oz Cups

$30.00

30 oz cups

$35.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Breakfast is served from 6:00-10:30 Lunch is served from 10:30-2:00

Location

102 W. Front Street, Campbell Hill, IL 62916

Directions

