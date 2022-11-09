Bars & Lounges
The Wicked Eyed Woman Historic Downtown Elizabethtown
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
The Wicked Eyed Woman is a family owned business in the Historic Downtown Elizabethtown Square. She is in a 1880 year old building that was completely renovated three years ago. The business alone is a work of art, much less the original wall art and fabulous food! Come in and see it for yourself!
Location
133 W Dixie Ave, Elizabethtown, KY 42701
Gallery
