Bars & Lounges
Southern

The Wicked Eyed Woman Historic Downtown Elizabethtown

1,014 Reviews

$$

133 W Dixie Ave

Elizabethtown, KY 42701

Popular Items

Bitch n' Ruben
Queens Grilled Cheese
Smothered Wicked Fries

Lunch Appetizers

Wicked Chips

$6.00

Wicked Steak Fries

$11.00

Scotch Eggs

$10.00

Smothered Wicked Chips

$8.00

Smothered Wicked Fries

$8.00

Stuffed Shrooms

$9.00

Dill Planks

$9.00

Dragon Balls

$9.00

Smoked Chicken Wings

$12.00

Shrooms & Flowers

$9.00

Wicked Chicken Breasticles

$10.00

The Wicked Sampler

$15.00

Wicked Fries

$6.00

Lunch Salads & Soup

Strawberry Poppyseed - Lunch Size

$8.00

Strawberry Poppyseed - Full Size

$12.00

Wicked Chef - Lunch Size

$8.00

Smoked Chicken - Lunch Size

$8.00

Grilled Basil Tomato Feta - Lunch Size

$8.00

Blue Cheese Brisket - Lunch Size

$8.00

Wicked Chef - Full Size

$12.00

Smoked Chicken - Full Size

$12.00

Grilled Basil Tomato Feta - Full Size

$12.00

Blue Cheese Brisket - Full Size

$12.00

House Salad

$8.00

Soup of The Day

$6.00

Soup of The Day Half

$3.00

Chicken Breasticle Salad Lunch Size

$8.00

Chicken Breasticle Salad Full Size

$12.00

Lunch Sandwiches

Bitch n' Ruben

$11.00

Queens Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Brisket Melt

$10.00

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Beef Brisket

$11.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

The Whitney

$10.00

Kelly's Killer Fish

$10.00

Wicked BLT

$9.00

Veggie Jester

$9.00

The Mariner

$10.00

Lunch Special

$7.99

Lucas

$10.00

Fish Tacos

$10.00

Chicken Salad

$7.99Out of stock

BLT Wrap

$7.99Out of stock

Wicked Monty

$10.00Out of stock

Club

$7.99Out of stock

Tuna W

$7.99Out of stock

Lunch Specialties

Shepherds Pie

$13.00

Fish & Chips

$13.00

Half Smoked Chicken

$15.00Out of stock

Pork Sholder

$14.00

Pork & Grits

$13.00

Shrimp & Grits

$13.00

Chicken And Waffles

$13.00

Wicked Hot Brown

$15.00

Sides Ala Carte

Wicked Chips

$3.50

Wicked Fries

$3.50

Onion Rings

$3.50

Smokey Beans

$3.50

Cole Slaw

$3.50

Mac & Cheese

$3.50

Side Salad

$3.50

Green Beans

$3.50

Roasted Veggies

$3.50

Cottage Potatoes

$3.50

Soup Bread

$1.00

Kids

Dog On A Stick

$5.00

Puppy Face

$5.00

Nibbler Plate

$5.00

Fat Man Kids Burger

$5.00

Burgers

Public House Burger

$13.00

Knights Burger

$15.00

Sloppy Daniel

$12.00

Sourdough Melt

$12.00

Hood Burger

$12.00

Veggie Burger

$11.00

Build Your Own Burger

$12.00

Cream Pies

Coconut Cream Pie

$6.00

Peanut Butter Cream Pie

$6.00

Chocolate Cream Pie

$6.00

Banana Split Cream Pie

$6.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cream Pie

$6.00

Cake Of The Day

$6.00

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Banana Cream Pie

$6.00

Ice Cream

$1.50

Whole Cake

$30.00

Whole Pie

$14.00

Beingets

$7.00

Specialties

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Cake Of The Day

$6.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sweetened Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Water

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

MellowYellow

$3.00

Btl Water

$1.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$2.50

Drink

$2.00

Half And Half Tea

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
The Wicked Eyed Woman is a family owned business in the Historic Downtown Elizabethtown Square. She is in a 1880 year old building that was completely renovated three years ago. The business alone is a work of art, much less the original wall art and fabulous food! Come in and see it for yourself!

133 W Dixie Ave, Elizabethtown, KY 42701

