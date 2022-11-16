- Home
The Wicked Sister
1,344 Reviews
$$
716 Ashmun St
Sault Sainte Marie, MI 49783
Fall Features
Mojo Pork Poutine
Crispy, thick-cut fries smothered with shredded pork, mojo gravy, cheddar cheese curds, cotija cheese & fresh cilantro.
Mojo Pork Sandwich
Cuban-inspired shredded pork, pickled onions, cotija cheese, broccoli slaw & cilantro mayo served on a chewy ciabatta baguette.
Cajun Alfredo Linguine
Kat's creamy Cajun alfredo sauce, sauteed peppers & onions over linguine. Served with ciabatta baguette.
Bourbon Caramel Apple Cheesecake
Caramel cheesecake & apple pieces over a graham cracker crust. Served with Bourbon Caramel Sauce.
Starters & Shareables
Mojo Pork Poutine
Crispy, thick-cut fries smothered with shredded pork, mojo gravy, cheddar cheese curds, cotija cheese & fresh cilantro.
Construction Dip
The Wicked Sister's nod to the 2015's Ashmun St. Construction Project. Our dip is creamy, cheesy, garlicky, bacon-y & gooey. Served with house cooked chips & soft pretzel bites. Unlike road construction, you'll actually be sad when this dip is gone!
Caprese Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Roasted Brussels sprouts tossed with garlic roasted tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and drizzled with balsamic glaze
Cheese Curds
Lightly breaded and deep-fried nuggets of cheddar. Served with Buttermilk Ranch.
Shrimp Tacos
Lightly breaded shrimp topped with creamy kale slaw and sweet & spicy Asian ginger sauce.
Tot du Jour
Homemade tater tots with a twist! Call 906.259.1086 for the flavor of the day.
Boneless Chicken Wings
A half-pound of antibiotic & hormone free chicken breast lightly breaded and tossed in your choice of sauce: Spicy buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, Blackberry BBQ or Bourbon with ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.
Burgers
Drunken Cow
Our #1 Seller & Sault Original! Homemade beer cheese, beer caramelized onions and bacon combine forces in this irresistibly juicy burger that will have you wiping your chin on your shirt. True Story.
Basic Cheeseburger
You have the option of funky, fun burgers with delicious toppings and you're going to get a basic, boring cheeseburger? Wow. You must be from Ohio. Just kidding (sort of), we're just glad you're dining with us instead of eating a Corporate Death Burger.
Dirty Uncle
Bourbon sauce, bacon & crispy onion petals keep the char-grilled patty from fondling the buns. Served with lettuce & tomato to keep it light.
Black & Bleu
Don't be fooled by this menu mainstay! Creamy bleu cheese crumbles melted on our chuck-brisket burger with red onion, mayo and hot sauce. Warning: This is not a first date burger!
Fat Bastard
A burger made of self-hate and sweat pants. Two 1/3 lb. patties crowded on a bun with bacon, American cheese, cheese curds and bourbon sauce.
Skinny Bastard
Not looking to hate yourself later? This is all the toppings of the Fat Bastard on just one patty!
Hamburger
We can't even write a description for "just" a hamburger without hearing the sad sounds of Eeoyre. This burger will come naked so make sure you add your favorite toppings for at least a little joy!
Southwestern Black Bean Burger
Made in house with fresh veggies and clean label ingredients! Topped with romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion and our own chipotle lime mayo. **Note: Our black bean burgers contain egg & gluten
dRUnkLE
A beautiful, sloppy mash up of our two most popular burgers - The Drunken Cow & Dirty Uncle! One patty topped with bacon, beer onions, onion straws, bourbon sauce, smoked Gouda beer cheese, lettuce & tomato.
Sandwiches
Mojo Pork Sandwich
Cuban-inspired shredded pork, pickled onions, cotija cheese, broccoli slaw & cilantro mayo served on a chewy ciabatta baguette.
Ultimate BLT
The Wicked Sister's take on a classic loaded with gooey Construction Dip, thick-cut bacon, lettuce and tomato served inside warmed naan bread.
BBQ Pulled Pork
Our beer-braised pork shoulder is cooked a minimum of six hours to ensure it’s tender. Topped with homemade BBQ sauce, fresh pineapple & onion straws.
Bourbon Chicken Sandwich
Freshly grilled chicken, bacon, provolone, crispy onion petals and bourbon sauce - it's returning after being retired from our original menu! We don't think of it as a Failure Machine - although it's probably three credits shy of a Liberal Arts degree!
Chipotle Chicken Flatbread
Grilled chicken breast, thick-cut bacon and homemade chipotle lime sauce are served inside warmed naan bread with lettuce, tomato & red onion.
Back Yard BBQ Chicken
The 4% Club
Buffalo Chicken Salad
A bed of mixed spring greens and romaine lettuce loaded with cucumbers, tomatoes & red onion then topped with spicy buffalo boneless chicken wings. Served with an artisan roll.
Caesar Salad
A Classic! Romaine lettuce, croutons and shaved Parmesan-Romano cheese. Served with creamy Caesar dressing on the side.
Garden Salad
A straight forward salad: Spring mix, chopped romaine lettuce & fresh veggies. It's boring as hell, but you do you. Served with an artisan roll & butter.
Cup of Soup
Made in house daily, our soup selection is always something different. Please call for our soup du jour. Served with crackers.
Bowl of Soup
Made in house daily, our soup selection is always something different. Please call for our soup du jour. Served with an artisan roll & butter.
Blacked Salmon Caesar Salad
Blackened, wild-caught salmon fillet on top of our classic Caesar salad.
Desserts
Cookie Dough Egg Rolls
Gluttony made in house! Chocolate chip cookie dough wrapped in wontons then gently fried. (Four per order)
Sky High Peanut Butter Pie
Creamy peanut butter mousse on a chocolate crust topped with chopped Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.
Bourbon Caramel Apple Cheesecake
Caramel cheesecake & apple pieces over a graham cracker crust. Served with Bourbon Caramel Sauce.
Gluten Free Menu
GF Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
GF Smother in Law
A fresh grilled chicken sandwich that knows no boundaries! It's cuddled by ham & Swiss cheese, but thankfully won't leave you hiding out in the garage! *Please note that our fries, chips & sweet potato tater tots are gluten free; however, they are cooked in a shared deep fryer.
GF Naked Chicken
A plain Jane chicken sandwich with freshly grilled chicken breast on a gluten free bun. Make sure you choose your toppings! *Please note that our fries, chips & sweet potato tater tots are gluten free; however, they are cooked in a shared deep fryer.
GF Cheeseburger
Straight forward and uncomplicated. Some call it boring, some call it comfort food. Choose your cheese & toppings. *Please note that our fries, chips & sweet potato tater tots are gluten free; however, they are cooked in a shared deep fryer.
GF Hamburger
Straight forward and uncomplicated. Some call it boring, some call it comfort food. Choose your toppings. *Please note that our fries, chips & sweet potato tater tots are gluten free; however, they are cooked in a shared deep fryer.
GF Buffalo Chicken Salad
Fresh grilled chicken breast tossed in spicy buffalo sauce and served over a bed of mixed greens, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, red onion & tomato.
GF Garden Salad
Ripe tomato, cucumber & red onion served over a blend of fresh romaine lettuce and spring mix.
Kid's Menu
Add Ons & Sides
Side Fries
*Please note that our fries, chips & sweet potato tater tots are gluten free; however, they are cooked in a shared deep fryer.
Side SW tots
*Please note that our fries, chips & sweet potato tater tots are gluten free; however, they are cooked in a shared deep fryer.
Side Tot du Jour
Homemade tater tots that we stuff with whatever we feel like! Please call for our current offering!
Side Chips
*Please note that our fries, chips & sweet potato tater tots are gluten free; however, they are cooked in a shared deep fryer.
Small Caesar
Small Garden
Side Kale Slaw
Chopped kale, Brussels sprouts, broccoli & carrots tossed in a creamy dressing. (GF)
Add Bacon
Add Ham
Add an Extra Burger Patty
Make it a double by adding an extra 1/3 lb. burger patty to whatever you want!
Add Millennial Chicken
Just like Millennials, our chicken was raised humanely without antibiotics and in a stress-free environment.
Add Southwestern Bean Patty
* Please note that our homemade Southwestern Black Bean Patty contains egg & gluten
Add Fried Shrimp
Add Bleu Cheese Crumbles
Add American
Add Cheddar
Add Provolone
Add Swiss
Side Beer Cheese
Add Beer Onion
Add Onion Straws
Side Flat Bread
Extra Pretzel
Extra Bleu Cheese Dressing
Extra Bourbon Sauce
Extra Chipotle Lime
Extra Ranch
Garlic Aioli
Sub GF Bun
Extra cup BBQ Sauce
Add Fried Egg
Add Blackened Salmon
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
The Wicked Sister specializes in a laid back, friendly atmosphere with creative burger, sandwich and shareable options just a few blocks south of the Soo Locks. Craft beer, Michigan spirits, wine and signature cocktails are available from the best bartenders in Sault Ste. Marie. The Wicked Sister was established in 2015 after renovating, arguably, the grossest bar in town (the Old Gin Mill). Cathy Rose-Howell is the current owner after purchasing The Wicked Sister from her mom and aunts in 2016. It's worth a trek off the beaten path! Come visit the fun, hardworking crew at The Wicked Sister where you'll be treated like family...whether you like it or not!
716 Ashmun St, Sault Sainte Marie, MI 49783