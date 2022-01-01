Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Wild Chive

24 Reviews

$$

2650 East Broadway

Long Beach, CA 90803

BRUNCH SPECIALTIES

SIDEKICKS

CRISPY ZUCCHINI STICKS

CRISPY ZUCCHINI STICKS

$12.00

Beer-battered, dusted with herbs, served w/ house marinara & roasted garlic-chive dip

FRIED PICKLES

FRIED PICKLES

$8.00

fried dill pickles, served with roasted garlic-chive dip, fresh dill

BREAKFAST POTATOES

BREAKFAST POTATOES

$7.00

Thrice-cooked Yukon potatoes served with smokey chipotle aioli

SIDE FRENCH TOAST

$6.00

two caramelized French Toast wedges, dusted with powdered sugar, & served with maple syrup

SIDE SAUSAGE PATTY

$3.00

SIDE AVOCADO

$2.50

SIDE FRUIT

$4.00

Strawberry & Banana

SIDE STRAWBERRY

$2.00

SIDE BANANAS

$2.00

SIDE TATER TOTS w/Chipotle Dip

$6.00

SIDE PANCAKE

$4.50

Single fluffy oat milk pancake, served with butter & maple syrup

SWEET TREATS

VEGAN ICED VIETNAMESE COFFEE

$5.00

Iced cold-brew "Cafe du Monde" coffee w/house-made condensed milk

FRENCH QUARTER BEIGNETS

FRENCH QUARTER BEIGNETS

$10.00

'Made to Order' deep-fried pillows of fluffy dough, raspberry dip, dusted w/ powdered sugar

THIRST QUENCHERS

JAMAICA AGUA FRESCA

$3.00

hibiscus tea

HOT CAFE du MONDE COFFEE

$4.00

served with oat milk or house-made condensed milk

Cafe Du Monde Cold Brew

$4.00

ORGANIC ORANGE JUICE

$3.50
Ginger, Fine Feathers Kombucha

Ginger, Fine Feathers Kombucha

$6.00Out of stock

Boasting a robust spiciness and the myriad of health benefits ginger has to offer

Lemongrass Oolong, Fine Feathers Kombucha

Lemongrass Oolong, Fine Feathers Kombucha

$6.00Out of stock

Brewed with low-elevation oolong tea and lemongrass, floral with a nectar-like sweetness

“BEER & FIZZ” must be 21yrs & older to purchase

PROSECCO MIMOSA

PROSECCO MIMOSA

$11.00

Valdobbiadene Prosecco choice of: organic orange juice, Watermelon Agua Fresca, or Jamaica/Hibiscus Agua Fresca 11% alc/vol

SINGLE CANELLA PROSECCO

SINGLE CANELLA PROSECCO

$8.00

11% ALC/Vol 6.3 oz

CALIDAD

$6.00

Mexican-style lager 4.5%. ALC/VOL 12 fl. oz

MICHELADA

$7.00

Calidad beer lager, house-made michi mix, fresh squeezed lemon juice $7 5% abv/vol 12oz

JIN 'n' GUICE HAZY IPA

$5.00

STEADY BREWING CO. JIN 'n' GUICE HAZY IPA 8% ALC/VOL 12OZ

GLUTENBERG BLONDE

$6.00

GLUTENBERG BREWING CO. Gluten Free, pears, green tea, and lemon peel 4.5% ALC/VOL 16oz

BEV NOIR

$6.00

California Pinot Noir zero sugar, edgy & a lil 'fizzy 12.9% alc/vol 8.5oz

HIBISCUS HARD CIDER

$5.00

4.3% ALV/VOL 16oz

CHOCOLATE IMPERIAL STOUT

$5.00

Rich, Milky Chocolaty Cacao Mibs 10% ALC/VOL 16oz

HOP SPILL HAZY IPA

$6.00

aromas of citrus, peaches, and hints of guava $6 6.9% ALC/VOL 16 oz

PARTY BEER IPA

$6.00

Party Beer Co Hazy IPA 7% ALC/VOL 16oz

PHANTASM IPA

$7.00

LOCAL CRAFT BEER CO. Phantasm Double Ipa crisp w/real phantasm $ 8% ALC/VOL 16oz

DIG TUSSY

$5.00

ALOSTA BREWING CO. Cream Ale 5.6 % ALC/VOL 16oz

BLUE COMET

$6.00

WIDOWMAKER BREWING CO. New England IPA $6 7.1% ALC/VOL 16oz

Reservations
Delivery
Takeout
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Handcrafted, soulful vegan cuisine gone wild in Long Beach. Brick-n-mortar now open! 2650 East Broadway

Website

Location

2650 East Broadway, Long Beach, CA 90803

Directions

Gallery
The Wild Chive image
Banner pic
The Wild Chive image

