  • Home
  • /
  • Harlingen
  • /
  • The Wild Marlin Bar & Grill - 1621 E Harrison Ave.
Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Wild Marlin Bar & Grill 1621 E Harrison Ave.

review star

No reviews yet

1621 E Harrison Ave.

Harlingen, TX 78550

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Captain's Plate
Seafood Botana
Bacon Cheeseburger

Beverages

Water

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$1.75

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Kid's Coke

$1.50

Kid's Sprite

$1.50

Kid's Tea

$1.50

Kid's Lemonade

$1.50

Redbull

$2.00

Coffee

$0.99

Bottle Water

$1.00

Appetizers

Queso

$10.99

Homemade queso dip served with salsa and freshly fried corn tortilla chips.

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Pickle chips hand breaded in panko breadcrumbs, deep fried, and served with jalapeno ranch.

Fried Green Beans

$8.99

Spicy breaded green beans deep fried served with jalapeno ranch.

Suicide Cheese Fries

$6.99

Fried Calamari

$11.99

Battered squid deep fried, served with cocktail sauce

Ceviche

$12.99

Fish cooked in lime juice mixed with cucumber, tomato, purple onion, cilantro, and jalapeno. Topped with avocado. Served with freshly fried corn tortillas and crackers.

Buffalo Shrimp

$11.99

Peel-N-Eat Shrimp

$14.99

A pound Cajun boiled shrimp served with lime and cocktail sauce.

Cup Of Soup

$2.99

Sides & Add Ons

Charro Beans

$2.99

French Fries

$2.99

Baked Potato

$2.99

Rice Pilaf

$2.99

(8) Hushpuppies

$2.99

Steamed Veggies

$3.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

House Salad

$3.99

Stuffed Crab (1)

$3.99

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.99

4 Shrimp

$3.99

Add Ons

Burgers

Hamburger Basket

$8.99

Hamburger patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles

Cheeseburger Basket

$9.99

Hamburger patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.99

Hamburger patty topped with crispy bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles

Swiss Mushroom Cheeseburger

$12.99

Hamburger patty topped with grilled onion, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.

Jalapeno Cheeseburger

$11.99

Hamburger patty topped with grilled onion, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.

Avocado Cheeseburger

$12.99

Hamburger patty topped with Swiss cheese, avocado slices, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.

Hatch Green Chili Cheeseburger

$12.99

Sandwiches

Club

$12.99

Double decker sandwich with ham, turkey, crispy bacon, American cheese, lettuce, and tomato on white bread.

Grilled Chicken Sandwhich

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Fish Sandwhich

$10.99

Deep fried fish fillet served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on Texas Toast.

Shrimp Po' Boy

$11.99

Fried shrimp on a hoagie bun. Topped with lettuce and tomatoes. Tartar sauce on the side.

Tacos

Mango Fish Tacos

$14.99

Grilled fish topped with purple cabbage and mango pico.

Suicide Fish Tacos

$12.99

Blackened fish topped suicide style.

Fried Fish Tacos

$12.99

Fried fish topped with lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese. Tartar sauce on the side.

Beef Fajita Tacos

$14.99

Grilled beef fajitas topped with grilled onion and bell peppers, cilantro, and avocado slices.

Chicken Fajita Tacos

$13.99

Grilled chicken fajita topped with grilled onion and bell peppers, cilantro, and avocado slices.

Ground Beef Tacos

$9.99

Ground beef topped with lettuce, tomato, and cheese.

Odd-Balls

Chicken Strips

$11.99

Deep fried chicken strips served with fries, white pepper gravy, and Texas toast.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

A bed of romaine and iceberg lettuce topped with a seasoned, grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, purple onion, cucumbers, croutons, and cheese.

Crispy Chicken Salad

$11.99

A bed of romaine and iceberg lettuce topped with a seasoned, crispy chicken breast, tomatoes, purple onion, cucumbers, croutons, and cheese.

Chicken Fried Chicken

$12.99

Deep fried chicken breast topped with white pepper gravy served with Texas toast, baked potato, and house salad.

Nachos

Nachos(Ground Beef)

$13.99

Made to order corn tortilla chips, topped with ground beef, house queso, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, and blended shredded cheese.

Nachos(Grilled Shrimp)

$16.99

Made to order corn tortilla chips, topped with grilled shrimp, house queso, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, and blended shredded cheese.

Nachos(Beef Fajita)

$16.99

Made to order corn tortilla chips, topped with beef fajita, house queso, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, and blended shredded cheese.

Nachos(Chicken Fajita)

$14.99

Made to order corn tortilla chips, topped with chicken fajita, house queso, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, and blended shredded cheese.

Dinner Plates

Fried Fish Basket

$10.99

Fish deep fried served with hushpuppies and fries.

Fried Shrimp Basket

$13.99

Gulf shrimp served with hushpuppies, fries and red sauce.

Fried Oyster Plate

$13.99

Deep fried oysters served with hushpuppies & fries

Red Drum Plate

$15.99

Fish served with two regular sides

Shrimp Plate

$18.99

Gulf shrimp served with two regular sides

Captain's Plate

$17.99

Fish, shrimp, and a stuffed crab deep fried served with hushpuppies and fries.

Seafood Botana

$29.99

A platter of seafood served with fried fish, fried shrimp, stuffed crabs, hushpuppies, house salad and fries.

Bar Made Beverages

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Virgin Punch

$4.00

Michelada Mix

$2.50

Desserts

Apple Pie

$1.00

Apple Cobbler

$4.00

Beer

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

O' Doul's

$3.00

Natural Light

$2.00

Domestic Buckets

$20.00

Dos XX

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Michelob Ultra Max

$3.00

Michelob Lime Cactus

$3.00

Landshark

$3.00

Import Buckets

$25.00

Shiner Bock

$5.00

House Cocktails

Cherry Amaretto Sour

$6.00

Peachy Keen

$6.00

Tutti Frutti

$7.00

Passion Fruit Maragrita

$7.00

Tidal Wave

$7.00

Islander

$7.00

Paradise Punch

$7.00

Tie Dye

$9.00

Mermaid Tail

$8.00

Beach Bum

$9.00

Cherry Limeade

$6.00

Summer Sunset

$8.00

Rum Runner

$9.00

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Well LIIT

$9.00

Top LIIT

$15.00

Liquor

New Amsterdam

$4.00

Tito's

$5.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Martini

Dirty Shirley

$5.00

Salty Dog

$2.00

Cape Cod

$1.50

Screwdriver

$2.00

Bloody Mary

$2.50

New Amsterdam DBL

$8.00

Tito's DBL

$10.00

Western Son Lemon DBL

$10.00

Western Son Watermelon DBL

$10.00

Western Som Lime DBL

$10.00

Western Son Cucumber DBL

$10.00

Deep Eddy's Ruby Red DBL

$12.00

Grey Goose DBL

$14.00

Taaka Gin

$4.00

Bombay Sapphire

$6.00

Express Gin 1908

$7.00

Tom Collins

$2.00

Gin Martini

$8.00

Taaka DBL

$8.00

Bombay Sappire DBL

$12.00

Express Gin 1908 DBL

$12.00

Calypso

$4.00

Calypso Coconut

$4.00

Malibu Pineapple

$5.00

Malibu Coconut

$5.00

Flor De Cana

$5.00

Bacardi Silver

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Myer's

$5.00

Pina Colada

$3.00

Cubra Libre

$2.00

Mojito

$2.00

Calypso DBL

$8.00

Calypso Coconut DBL

$8.00

Malibu Pineapple DBL

$10.00

Malibu Coconut DBL

$10.00

Flor De Cana DBL

$10.00

Bacardi Silver DBL

$10.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$10.00

Myer's DBL

$8.00

El Texano

$4.00

Jose Cuervo

$5.00

Jose Cuervo Reposado

$5.00

Don Julio

$5.00

1800

$6.00

1800 Coconut

$6.00

Patron Silver

$8.00

Margarita

$2.00

Juarez Tequila DBL

$8.00

Jose Cuervo DBL

$10.00

Jose Cuervo Reposado DBL

$10.00

Don Julio DBL

$16.00

1800 DBL

$16.00

1800 Coconut DBL

$16.00

Patron Silver DBL

$20.00

Carstairs

$4.00

Seagram's 7

$5.00

Rebecca Creek

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Pendleton

$6.00

Fireball

$5.00

Jameson

$6.00

Crown

$6.00

Crown Apple

$6.00

Maker's Mark

$6.00

Crown Peach

$6.00

Carstairs DBL

$8.00

Seaqgram's 7 DBL

$10.00

Rebecca Creek DBL

$12.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$10.00

Pendleton DBL

$12.00

Fireball DBL

$10.00

Jameson DBL

$12.00

Crown DBL

$12.00

Crown Apple DBL

$12.00

Maker's Mark DBL

$12.00

Johnny Walker Black

$6.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Dewar's White DBL

$10.00

Johnny Walker Black DBL

$12.00

Jim Beam DBL

$10.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Bailey's

$6.00

Rumchata

$5.00

Peach Schnapps

$3.00

Sour Apple Schnapps

$3.00

Melon Schnapps

$3.00

Razzmatazz

$4.00

99 Banana

Amaretto

$3.00

Blue Curacao

$3.00

Butterscotch

$3.00

Island Pucker

$4.00

Juarez Triple Sec

$4.00

Grand Marnier

$6.00

Dry Vermouth

Sweet Vermouth

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Jagermeister DBL

Kahlua DBL

Bailey's DBL

Rumchata DBL

Peach Schnapps DBL

Sour Apple Schnapps DBL

Midori DBL

Razzmatazz DBL

99 Banana DBL

Amaretto DBL

Blue Curacao DBL

Butterscotch DBL

Island Pucker DBL

Juarez Triple Sec DBL

Grand Marnier DBL

Dry Vermouth DBL

Sweet Vermouth DBL

HH Liquor

Carstairs

$4.00

New Amsterdam

$4.00

Calypso

$4.00

Calypso Coconut

$4.00

Taaka Gin

$4.00

El Texano

$4.00

Fireball

$3.00

$3 Margarita

$3.00

Tito’s Special

$3.00

Jack Special

$3.00

Bacardi Special

$3.00

Shots

Purple Gecko

$2.00

Mexican Lollipop

$2.00

Green Tea

$8.00

White Tea

$2.00

Pickle Back

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Royal Fuck

$8.00

Liquid Marijuana

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Kamikaze

$5.00

Buttery Nipple

$6.00

Island Babe

$5.00

Market Price

Coconut Shrimp Plate

$18.99

Black Drum Fish Plate

$16.99

Raw Oysters

$17.99

Kids Menu

Kids Corn Dog

$6.99

Kid's Burger

$5.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.99

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Fried Fish Basket

$8.99

Lunch Menu

Basa Fish Basket

$8.99

5 Shrimp Basket

$8.99

Soup & Salad

$5.99

Turkey Club & Soup

$6.99

Reuben Sandwich

$8.99

Domestic

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

O' Doul's

$3.00

Natural Light

$2.00

Domestic Buckets

$20.00

Deluxe/Imports

Dos XX

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Michelob Ultra Max

$3.00

Michelob Lime Cactus

$3.00

Landshark

$3.00

Shiner Bock

$3.00

Import Buckets

$25.00

Liquor HH

Carstairs

$3.00

New Amsterdam

$3.00

Calypso Silver

$3.00

Calypso Coconut

$3.00

El Texano Silver

$3.00

E&J Brandy

$3.00

Taaka Gin

$3.00

Fireball

$3.00

Food HH

Shrimp Jalapeno Poppers

$11.99

Shrimp filled with cheddar, Monterey jack, cream cheese and diced jalapenos. Coated with a seasoned potato breading and deep-fried.

Nacho Fries

$6.99

Buffalo Shrimp & Fries

$8.99

Sunday

Seafood Boil

$28.99

Monday

$3 Margarita

$3.00

Thursday

Cape Cod

$3.00

Cubra Libre

$3.00

Cheeseburger Special

$7.99

Friday

Tito’s Special

$3.00

Bacardi Special

$3.00

Jack Special

$3.00

Red Drum Special

$16.99

Saturday

Land Shark

$2.50

Paloma

$4.00

Seafood Enchiladas

$9.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1621 E Harrison Ave., Harlingen, TX 78550

Directions

Gallery
The Wild Marlin Bar & Grill image
The Wild Marlin Bar & Grill image
The Wild Marlin Bar & Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

La Playa Mexican Cafe
orange star4.5 • 2,059
502 S 77 Sunshine Strip Harlingen, TX 78248
View restaurantnext
Los Asados - Harlingen - 210 N. 77 Sunshine Strip
orange starNo Reviews
210 N. 77 Sunshine Strip Harlingen, TX 78550
View restaurantnext
PAPAS A LA CARTE
orange starNo Reviews
1811 West Jefferson Avenue Harlingen, TX 78550
View restaurantnext
Reyna's Texas Style Bar-B-Q
orange starNo Reviews
2410 Spur 54 Harlingen, TX 78552
View restaurantnext
Raw Xocolat - 500 E. Morrison Rd
orange starNo Reviews
500 E. Morrison Rd Brownsville, TX 78526
View restaurantnext
Capricho cantina y parrilla mexicana LLC - 3341 pablo kisel blvd, suite M
orange starNo Reviews
3341 pablo kisel blvd, suite M Brownsville, TX 78526
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Harlingen
Weslaco
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
Brownsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Alamo
review star
No reviews yet
Pharr
review star
No reviews yet
South Padre Island
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Edinburg
review star
No reviews yet
Mcallen
review star
Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)
Corpus Christi
review star
Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston