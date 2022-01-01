The Wild Marlin Bar & Grill 1621 E Harrison Ave.


Popular Items
Beverages
Appetizers
Queso
Homemade queso dip served with salsa and freshly fried corn tortilla chips.
Fried Pickles
Pickle chips hand breaded in panko breadcrumbs, deep fried, and served with jalapeno ranch.
Fried Green Beans
Spicy breaded green beans deep fried served with jalapeno ranch.
Suicide Cheese Fries
Fried Calamari
Battered squid deep fried, served with cocktail sauce
Ceviche
Fish cooked in lime juice mixed with cucumber, tomato, purple onion, cilantro, and jalapeno. Topped with avocado. Served with freshly fried corn tortillas and crackers.
Buffalo Shrimp
Peel-N-Eat Shrimp
A pound Cajun boiled shrimp served with lime and cocktail sauce.
Cup Of Soup
Sides & Add Ons
Burgers
Hamburger Basket
Hamburger patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles
Cheeseburger Basket
Hamburger patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles
Bacon Cheeseburger
Hamburger patty topped with crispy bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles
Swiss Mushroom Cheeseburger
Hamburger patty topped with grilled onion, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.
Jalapeno Cheeseburger
Hamburger patty topped with grilled onion, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.
Avocado Cheeseburger
Hamburger patty topped with Swiss cheese, avocado slices, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.
Hatch Green Chili Cheeseburger
Sandwiches
Club
Double decker sandwich with ham, turkey, crispy bacon, American cheese, lettuce, and tomato on white bread.
Grilled Chicken Sandwhich
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Fish Sandwhich
Deep fried fish fillet served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on Texas Toast.
Shrimp Po' Boy
Fried shrimp on a hoagie bun. Topped with lettuce and tomatoes. Tartar sauce on the side.
Tacos
Mango Fish Tacos
Grilled fish topped with purple cabbage and mango pico.
Suicide Fish Tacos
Blackened fish topped suicide style.
Fried Fish Tacos
Fried fish topped with lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese. Tartar sauce on the side.
Beef Fajita Tacos
Grilled beef fajitas topped with grilled onion and bell peppers, cilantro, and avocado slices.
Chicken Fajita Tacos
Grilled chicken fajita topped with grilled onion and bell peppers, cilantro, and avocado slices.
Ground Beef Tacos
Ground beef topped with lettuce, tomato, and cheese.
Odd-Balls
Chicken Strips
Deep fried chicken strips served with fries, white pepper gravy, and Texas toast.
Grilled Chicken Salad
A bed of romaine and iceberg lettuce topped with a seasoned, grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, purple onion, cucumbers, croutons, and cheese.
Crispy Chicken Salad
A bed of romaine and iceberg lettuce topped with a seasoned, crispy chicken breast, tomatoes, purple onion, cucumbers, croutons, and cheese.
Chicken Fried Chicken
Deep fried chicken breast topped with white pepper gravy served with Texas toast, baked potato, and house salad.
Nachos
Nachos(Ground Beef)
Made to order corn tortilla chips, topped with ground beef, house queso, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, and blended shredded cheese.
Nachos(Grilled Shrimp)
Made to order corn tortilla chips, topped with grilled shrimp, house queso, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, and blended shredded cheese.
Nachos(Beef Fajita)
Made to order corn tortilla chips, topped with beef fajita, house queso, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, and blended shredded cheese.
Nachos(Chicken Fajita)
Made to order corn tortilla chips, topped with chicken fajita, house queso, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, and blended shredded cheese.
Dinner Plates
Fried Fish Basket
Fish deep fried served with hushpuppies and fries.
Fried Shrimp Basket
Gulf shrimp served with hushpuppies, fries and red sauce.
Fried Oyster Plate
Deep fried oysters served with hushpuppies & fries
Red Drum Plate
Fish served with two regular sides
Shrimp Plate
Gulf shrimp served with two regular sides
Captain's Plate
Fish, shrimp, and a stuffed crab deep fried served with hushpuppies and fries.
Seafood Botana
A platter of seafood served with fried fish, fried shrimp, stuffed crabs, hushpuppies, house salad and fries.
Bar Made Beverages
Desserts
Beer
House Cocktails
Liquor
New Amsterdam
Tito's
Grey Goose
Martini
Dirty Shirley
Salty Dog
Cape Cod
Screwdriver
Bloody Mary
New Amsterdam DBL
Tito's DBL
Western Son Lemon DBL
Western Son Watermelon DBL
Western Som Lime DBL
Western Son Cucumber DBL
Deep Eddy's Ruby Red DBL
Grey Goose DBL
Taaka Gin
Bombay Sapphire
Express Gin 1908
Tom Collins
Gin Martini
Taaka DBL
Bombay Sappire DBL
Express Gin 1908 DBL
Calypso
Calypso Coconut
Malibu Pineapple
Malibu Coconut
Flor De Cana
Bacardi Silver
Captain Morgan
Myer's
Pina Colada
Cubra Libre
Mojito
Calypso DBL
Calypso Coconut DBL
Malibu Pineapple DBL
Malibu Coconut DBL
Flor De Cana DBL
Bacardi Silver DBL
Captain Morgan DBL
Myer's DBL
El Texano
Jose Cuervo
Jose Cuervo Reposado
Don Julio
1800
1800 Coconut
Patron Silver
Margarita
Juarez Tequila DBL
Jose Cuervo DBL
Jose Cuervo Reposado DBL
Don Julio DBL
1800 DBL
1800 Coconut DBL
Patron Silver DBL
Carstairs
Seagram's 7
Rebecca Creek
Jack Daniels
Pendleton
Fireball
Jameson
Crown
Crown Apple
Maker's Mark
Crown Peach
Carstairs DBL
Seaqgram's 7 DBL
Rebecca Creek DBL
Jack Daniels DBL
Pendleton DBL
Fireball DBL
Jameson DBL
Crown DBL
Crown Apple DBL
Maker's Mark DBL
Johnny Walker Black
Jim Beam
Dewar's White DBL
Johnny Walker Black DBL
Jim Beam DBL
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Bailey's
Rumchata
Peach Schnapps
Sour Apple Schnapps
Melon Schnapps
Razzmatazz
99 Banana
Amaretto
Blue Curacao
Butterscotch
Island Pucker
Juarez Triple Sec
Grand Marnier
Dry Vermouth
Sweet Vermouth
Southern Comfort
Jagermeister DBL
Kahlua DBL
Bailey's DBL
Rumchata DBL
Peach Schnapps DBL
Sour Apple Schnapps DBL
Midori DBL
Razzmatazz DBL
99 Banana DBL
Amaretto DBL
Blue Curacao DBL
Butterscotch DBL
Island Pucker DBL
Juarez Triple Sec DBL
Grand Marnier DBL
Dry Vermouth DBL
Sweet Vermouth DBL
HH Liquor
Shots
Domestic
Deluxe/Imports
Liquor HH
Food HH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1621 E Harrison Ave., Harlingen, TX 78550