The Wild Poppy is a roadside cafe, creekside patio and marketplace located in West Sonoma County, CA. We are a family run restaurant that provides our guests with a welcoming experience through locally sourced and seasonally curated food and drink menus. We emphasize purchasing organic, biodynamic and regenerative products locally for all our food and wine selections. In addition to our grab and go food and drink selection our marketplace offers home goods, table linens and dinnerware from quality artisans. Come dine, drink, and shop with us today!

