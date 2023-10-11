Bar

Cocktails

Mad Hatter

$15.00

Queen of Hearts

$15.00

Cheshire Cherry Cat

$15.00

Tipsy Alice

$15.00

Down The Rabbit Hole

$15.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Peach Belini

$12.00

Draft Beer

Yuengling

$7.00

Miller Lite

$7.00

Troegs Perpetual

$7.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Bottled Beer

Coors Lager

$7.00

Miller Lite

$7.00

Budweiser

$7.00

Michelobe Ultra

$7.00

Amstel

$9.00

Heineken

$9.00

Modelo

$9.00

Becks N/A

$6.00

Troegs Sunshine Pilsner

$9.00

Big Hill Ciderworks Dry Hop

$9.00

Sloop Juice Bomb

$9.00

Evil Genius Adulting

$9.00

Dogfish 60 min IPA

$9.00

Allagash White

$9.00

House Wine by the Glass

Glass Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Glass Moscato

$12.00

Glass Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Glass Rose

$12.00

Glass Champagne

$12.00

Glass Cabernet

$12.00

Glass Red Blend

$12.00

Glass Chardonnay

$12.00

Glass Prosecco

$15.00

Wine by the Bottle

Placido Moscato d'Asti

$20.00

Ocean Road Sauvignon Blanc

$20.00

Backstory Chardonnay

$20.00

Coppola Family Cabernet

$20.00

Rhiannon Red Blend

$20.00

Banfi San Angelo Pinot Grigio

$25.00

J Lohr Riverstone Chardonnay

$25.00

Echo Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$25.00

Fleur de Mer La Jolie Rose

$25.00

St Huberts The Stag Pinot Noir

$25.00

Robert Hall Cabernet

$25.00

Ruca Malen Malbec

$25.00

Taralyn Brut

$16.00

Elmo Pio

$25.00

Beau Joie Brut

$90.00

Veuve Clicquot

$120.00

Liquor

Grey Goose

$14.00

Kettle One

$14.00

Titos

$12.00

Smirnoff

$10.00

New Amsterdam

$10.00

Martini

New Amsterdam

$10.00

Blue Coat

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$14.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Black Velvet

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Crown Royal

$14.00

Evan Williams

$10.00

Jim Beam

$12.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Corazon

$10.00

Espolon

$12.00

Patron

$14.00

Herradura Silver

$14.00

Patron Anejo

$14.00

Espresso & Tea Bar

Coffee

Drip coffee

$3.00

Pot of Coffee

$10.50

Cold Brew on Tap

$4.00

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$3.25

Cappuccino

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Mocha

$6.00

Tea

Cold Brew Ice Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Pot of Tea

$10.50

Tea Latte

$4.00

Chai Tea Latte

$5.00

Matcha Tea Latte

$5.00

Beverage Alternatives

Steamers

$2.50

Kids Steamers

$2.00

Milk

$2.50

Kids Milk

$1.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Ginnie Fizzie

$4.75

Kids Ginnie Fizzie

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

NA Beverages

Soda

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Kids Soda

Kids Coke

$2.00

Kids Diet Coke

$2.00

Kids Sprite

$2.00

Kids Gingerale

$2.00

Kids Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Kids Orange Juice

$2.00

Kids Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Mocktails

Peach Belini

$10.50

Screwdriver

$10.50

Bloody Mary

$10.50

Events

Trunk or Treat 2023

Bounce House

$5.00

Tea

Tea Tray

Tickets

$60.00