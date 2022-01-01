Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Bars & Lounges

The Willows

1,053 Reviews

$$

1582 Folsom St

San Francisco, CA 94103

Order Again

Popular Items

The Western Burger
Carne Asada Fries
The DIY Burger

Bar Snacks

Basket of Fries

$6.95

Basket of Garlic Fries

$9.95

Fried Cheese Curds

$9.95

Jalapeno IPA Corn Dog

$11.95

Carne Asada Fries

$13.95

Brussels Sprouts

$12.95

Buffalo Wings (6)

$11.95

Buffalo Cauliflower

$11.95

Chicken Nuggets + Fries

$8.95

Beer Nuts

$6.95

Harissa Hummus

$10.75

Elote

$7.95

Manny's Quesadilla

$12.95

Fried Pickles

$9.95

corn meal dusted with chipotle aioli

Pork Belly Donuts

$9.95

Salads

Greek Salad

$13.95

Cobb Salad

$13.95

Arugula Salad

$13.95

Burgers

The DIY Burger

The Mary Burger

$16.95

The Mushroom Kingdom Burger

$15.95

The Patty Melt

$15.95

The Western Burger

$15.95

Burger of the Month

$15.95

Black Bean Burger

$14.95

Chez Manny

$16.95

goat cheese, arugula, pickled onion, balsamic reduction & roasted garlic aioli

Sandwiches

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

CheeseSteak

$14.95

Vegan Impossible Sloppy Joe

$14.95

The Reuben

$14.95

Beer

Main Bar Draft Beer $4.75

$4.75

Main Bar Draft Beer $7.75

$7.75

10 Barrel Crush Sour

$6.75

Alchemist Focal Banger

$10.95

Alchemist Heady Topper

$10.95

Anchor Lager

$6.75

Anderson Valley Gose

$6.75

Boont Amber Ale

$6.75

Corona

$5.75

Dogfish Head Seaquench Sour Ale

$6.75

Einstock

$6.75

Firestone DOUBLE Mind Haze

$7.75

Firestone Mind Haze

$6.75

Firestone Walker 805 Blonde

$6.75

Founders All Day Session IPA

$6.75

Founders Porter

$6.75

Franziskaner Hefeweizen

$6.75

Guinness

$7.75

La Fin du Monde

$9.75

Lagunitas IPnA

$6.75

Miller High Life

$4.75

Miller Lite

$4.75

Modern Times Fruitlands Strawberry

$6.00

Moonlight Death + Taxes

$8.75

Oskar Blues Dale's Pale Ale (Stovepipe)

$7.75

Oskar Blues Dale's Pale (12oz)

$5.75Out of stock

PBR Tall Boy

$3.75

Rolling Rock

$4.75

Russian River Blind Pig

$9.75

Russian River Pliney the Elder

$9.75

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$6.75

Tecate

$3.75

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer

$6.75

White Claw

$6.75

Goose Island 2020 Bourbon County Stout

$29.75

Goose Island 2017 Bourbon County Stout

$34.95

Goose Island 2019 Bourbon County Reserve Rye Stout

$35.00

Goose Island 2017 Bourbon County Barleywine

$29.75Out of stock

Goose Island 2017 Bourbon County Northwoods

$49.00

Goose Island 2019 Bourbon County Mon Chéri Stout

$44.75

Goose Island 2019 Bourbon County Café de Olla Stout

$44.75

Goose Island 2018 Bourbon County Midnight Orange Stout

$29.75Out of stock

Sante Adairius Four Legs Good Blonde Quad Sour 750ml

$44.75

Boochcraft Hard Kombucha

$6.75

2 Towns Bright Cider

$6.75

Wine

Napa Cellers Sauvignon Blanc

$8.75

Leese Fitch Pinot Noir

$8.75

Josh Rose

$8.75Out of stock

Bev Glitz Sparkling White Wine

$11.75

BTL Three Nights Sauvignon Blanc

$34.00

BTL Leese Fitch Pinot Noir

$34.00

N/A Beverages

Soda

$2.00

Nitro Coffee

$4.95

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.50

Bundeberg

$4.50

Orange Juice

$4.50

Can Coke

$2.00

Can Sprite

$2.00

Can Diet Coke

$2.00

Specialty Cocktails

Amalfi Coast

$13.00

Easy Squeezy

$13.00

Fuck You Grandpa!

$13.00

French 75

$13.00

Impeachment

$13.00

Mez Café

$13.00

Pineapple Express

$13.00

Raspberry Sourpuss

$13.00

Rose All Day

$13.00

Tarragon Gin Greyhound

$13.00

Whiskey Hibiscus Refresher

$13.00

Bottled Beer

10 Barrel Crush Sour

$6.75

21A El Sully Lager

$6.75

Alchemist Focal Banger

$10.95

Alchemist Heady Topper

$10.95

Anchor Lager

$6.75

Anderson Valley Gose

$6.75

Boont Amber Ale

$6.75

Corona

$5.75

Dogfish Head Seaquench Sour Ale

$6.75

Einstock

$6.75

Firestone DOUBLE Mind Haze

$7.75

Firestone Mind Haze

$6.75

Firestone Walker 805 Blonde

$6.75

Founders All Day Session IPA

$6.75

Founders Porter

$6.75

Franziskaner Hefeweizen

$6.75

Guinness

$7.75

La Fin du Monde

$9.75

Miller High Life

$4.75

Miller Lite

$4.75

Modern Times Fruitlands Strawberry

$6.00

Moonlight Death + Taxes

$8.75

Oskar Blues Dale's Pale Ale (Stovepipe)

$7.75

Oskar Blues Dale's Pale (12oz)

$5.75Out of stock

PBR Tall Boy

$3.75

Rolling Rock

$4.75

Russian River Blind Pig

$9.75

Russian River Pliney the Elder

$9.75

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$6.75

Tecate

$3.75

White Claw

$6.75

Erdinger n/a

$6.75

Chowly Open Item

Chowly Open Item

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located at 12th & Folsom streets in SoMa, our unpretentiously elegant location offers ample space for you, whether it's a burger and a beer, or a private event. We have a menu chock full of gastropub delights, a seasonal cocktail list made with the freshest ingredients, and a constant rotation of craft beers on tap. (We’re named one of 7x7’s ‘10 Best San Francisco Beer Bars of 2015’ - so you know the beer’s gonna be good!) We offer full or partial bar rentals and can develop a personalized catering menu and specialty cocktails to create an experience designed with your event in mind.

Website

Location

1582 Folsom St, San Francisco, CA 94103

Directions

Gallery
The Willows image
The Willows image
The Willows image

