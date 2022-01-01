The Willows

Restaurant info

Located at 12th & Folsom streets in SoMa, our unpretentiously elegant location offers ample space for you, whether it's a burger and a beer, or a private event. We have a menu chock full of gastropub delights, a seasonal cocktail list made with the freshest ingredients, and a constant rotation of craft beers on tap. (We’re named one of 7x7’s ‘10 Best San Francisco Beer Bars of 2015’ - so you know the beer’s gonna be good!) We offer full or partial bar rentals and can develop a personalized catering menu and specialty cocktails to create an experience designed with your event in mind.

