Burgers
Bars & Lounges
The Willows
1,053 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Located at 12th & Folsom streets in SoMa, our unpretentiously elegant location offers ample space for you, whether it's a burger and a beer, or a private event. We have a menu chock full of gastropub delights, a seasonal cocktail list made with the freshest ingredients, and a constant rotation of craft beers on tap. (We’re named one of 7x7’s ‘10 Best San Francisco Beer Bars of 2015’ - so you know the beer’s gonna be good!) We offer full or partial bar rentals and can develop a personalized catering menu and specialty cocktails to create an experience designed with your event in mind.
Location
1582 Folsom St, San Francisco, CA 94103
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Little Star Pizza - Valencia - 400 Valencia Street
No Reviews
400 Valencia Street San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurant
Umai Savory Hot Dogs, San Francisco - Market St
4.6 • 158
845 Market Street FC-7 San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurant