Wimberley Cafe

No reviews yet

101-A Town Square

Wimberley, TX 78676

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

NA Bev

Coffee

$2.75

Water

Bottle Water

$2.75

Topo Chico

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Half Half Tea

$2.75

Arnold Palmer Unsweet & Lemonade

$2.75

Kids Drink

$1.00

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Big Red

$2.75

Cranberry Juice Small

$2.25

Large Cran Juice

$3.25

Orange Juice Large

$3.25

Orange Juice Small

$2.25

Apple Juice Large

$3.25

Apple Juice Small

$2.25

Tomato Juice Large

$3.25

Tomato Juice Small

$2.25

Hot Tea

$1.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Milk Small

$2.25

Milk Large

$3.25

Chocolate Milk Large

$3.25

Chocolate Milk Small

$2.25

Gallon Unsweet Togo

$6.00

Gallon Sweet Togo

$6.00

Gallon Lemonade

$8.00

Pound Coffee Bag Togo

$16.00

Redbull

$3.25

Sugar Free Redbull

$3.25

$14 Rub Coffee For Grilling

$14.00

5lb Big Big Bag Coffee

$60.00

Sparkling Lemon Lime

$2.75

Sparkling Grapefruit

$2.75

Pineapple 6oz

$2.25

Club Soda

$2.75

Domestic Beer 4$

Bud Light

$4.00

Bud

$4.00

Coors light

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Lone Star

$4.00

With A Glass

Wine

$7 White Zinfandel

$7.00

$7 Pinot Noir Trinity Oaks

$7.00

Sparkling 7$

$7.00

$7 House Merlot Beringer

$7.00

$7 Pinot Grigio Oxford

$7.00

$7 Ava Grace Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

$8 Poinsetta

$8.00

Orange Muscat White Glass Newsome

$10.00

$20 Carafe Poinsettia

$20.00

$8 Mimosa

$8.00

$20 Carafe Mimosa

$20.00

$30 BTL Tempranillo

$30.00

BTL Dry Orange Muscat

$30.00

Newsome Red Cab Temp Glass $15

$15.00

101 Cabernet Glass $7

$7.00

$24 Bottle Sauv Blanc

$24.00

$20 Bottle Sparkling

$20.00

$22 Bottle Noir

$22.00

101 Cabernet Bottle $24

$24.00

BTL $45 Newsome Cab Sauv

$45.00

BTL $45 NEWSOME TEMPRANILLO

$45.00

$45 BTL CAB SAUV NEWSOME

$45.00

101 Chard Glass $7

$7.00

$45 Tempranillo Newsome

$45.00

$30 BTL Orange Muscat Newsome

$30.00

$35 BTL Albarino Newsome

$35.00

101 Chard Bottle $24

$24.00

$15 Temp Glass Newsome

$15.00

$15 Cab Sauv Glass Newsome

$15.00

$12 Albarino Newsome

$12.00Out of stock

$10 Oran Muscat Glass Newsome

$10.00

Bottle White Zin

$24.00

Btl Chard House

$25.00

Pinot Grigio Oxford Landing Bottle

$24.00

Btl Merlot Frontera

$24.00

$8 Pineapple Mimosa

$8.00

$20 Pineapple Carafe

$20.00

Limestone Albarino Glass

$12.00

Limestone Albarino Bottle

$38.00

Limestone Mourvedre Red

$12.00

Limestone Mourvedre Red Bottle

$38.00

Limestone Sangiovese Glass

$12.00

Limestone Sangiovese Red Bottle

$38.00

10$ Becker Temp

$10.00

Becker Bottle $25

$25.00

Premium Beer $5

Dos Equis

$5.00

Shiner

$5.00

Strongbow

$5.00

Thirsty Goat

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

Mango White Claw

$5.00

Karbach Hopadillo

$5.00

Karback Love Street

$5.00

Blackberry Cider

$5.00

Tuesday Chicken Spaghetti W/ Side Salad

Monday Special Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Roll, & Tea

Monday Special Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Roll, & Tea

$10.99Out of stock
Tuesday Pot Roast w/ Mash,onions,carots, & Roll

Tuesday Pot Roast w/ Mash,onions,carots, & Roll

$10.99Out of stock

Tuesday Chic & Wild Rice & Salad

$10.99Out of stock

Mid Week Special

$5.99

Thurs King Ranch Chick W\ Side Salad

$10.99Out of stock

Fri Combo 2 Fish, 3 Shrimp

$14.99
Fri Catfish special

Fri Catfish special

$12.99
Fri Shrimp special

Fri Shrimp special

$12.99

Fri PoBoy / FF

$12.99

Extra One Shrimp

$1.25

3 Extra Shrimp

$3.75

Desserts

Slice Of Pie

$5.99

Whole Pie

$19.99

Slice Key Lime Pie

$7.99

Scoop Of Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.99

Cheesecake Straw Cream Cheese Cake

$6.99

Carrot Cake

$7.99

Banana Pudding

$6.99

Choc Cake For One

$7.99

Root Beer Float

$5.99

Big Choc Cake For Two

$9.99

Almond Flour Pecan Sandies Gluten Free

$3.99

$1 Chocolate Bar

$1.00

Whole Key Lime Pie 12 Slices

$45.00

Whole Cherry Pie $25

$25.00Out of stock

Pancakes and Waffles

One Pancake

$2.99

Two Pancakes

$4.99

Three Pancakes

$5.99

Happy Face Pancake

$3.50

One Waffle

$2.99

Two Waffles

$4.99

Three Waffles

$5.99

One Blueberry Pancake

$3.99

Two Blueberry Pancakes

$5.99

One Banana Granola Pancake

$3.99

Two Banana Granola Pancakes

$5.99

One Banana Granola Waffle

$3.99

Two Banana Granola Waffles

$5.99

One Chocolate Chip Pancake

$3.99

Two Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$5.99

Mask

$5 Mask

$5.00

Koozie Beer Tub

$1.00

T-shirt

$15 Blue Small VNeck

$15.00

$15 Red Small Vneck

$15.00

$20 Black Small Dry Fit

$20.00

$20 Blue Small Dryfit

$20.00Out of stock

$15 Blue Med Vneck

$15.00Out of stock

$15 Red Med Vneck

$15.00

$20 Black Med Dryfit

$20.00

$20 Blue Med Dryfit

$20.00

$15 Blue Lrg Vneck

$15.00Out of stock

$15 Red Lrg Vneck

$15.00

$20 Black Lrg Dry-Fit

$20.00

$20 Blue Lrg Dry Fit

$20.00

$15 Blue XL Vneck

$15.00

$15 Red XL Vneck

$15.00

$20 Black XL Dry Fit

$20.00

$20 Blue XL Dry Fit

$20.00

$15 Blue 2XL Vneck

$15.00

$15 Red 2XL VNeck

$15.00

$20 Black 2XL Dryfit

$20.00

$20 Blue 2XL Dry Fit

$20.00

$15 Blue 3XL Vneck

$15.00Out of stock

$15 Red 3XL Vneck

$15.00Out of stock

$20 Black 3XL Dryfit

$20.00Out of stock

$20 Blue 3XL Dry Fit

$20.00

$20 Vaccine Small

$20.00Out of stock

$20 Vaccine Med

$20.00Out of stock

$20 Vaccine Lrg

$20.00Out of stock

$20 Vaccine XL

$20.00Out of stock

$20 Vaccine 2XL

$20.00Out of stock

$20 Vaccine 3XL

$20.00

$20 Red Long Sleeve

$20.00

$20 Blue Long Sleve

$20.00

$15 Gray Lrg Vneck

$15.00

$15 Gray XL Vneck

$15.00

$15 Gray 2XL Vneck

$15.00

$20 Red Med Dry Fit

$20.00

$15 Med Grey

$15.00

$15 Grey Med VNeck

$15.00

$15 Grey Small VNeck

$15.00

Mug

Cafe Logo Mug

$8.99

Cafe Logo Color Changing Mug

$12.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:01 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:31 am
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
20% gratuity added to all deliveries.

101-A Town Square, Wimberley, TX 78676

