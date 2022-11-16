  • Home
The Winchester Goose 824 Oroville Ave

No reviews yet

824 Oroville Ave

Chico, CA 95928

Beer on Draft

Urban Roots ESB 10oz draft

$6.50

Revision Hazy Life Hazy IPA 10oz draft

$7.00

Founders KBS Imp. Stout 10oz draft

$12.00

Henhouse Best Life Blonde Ale 16oz draft

$7.75

2 Towns Cosmic Crisp Cider 10oz draft

$8.50

Fall River Hexagenia American IPA 16oz draft

$6.50

Faction Bornday IIPA 10oz draft

$7.00

Berryessa Mini Separation Anxiety Session IPA 16oz draft

$8.75

Almanac Blackberry Sour Nova sour ale 10oz draft

$11.25

New Glory Gummy Worms Chewy Pale Ale 16oz draft

$9.25Out of stock

Trumer Pils 16oz draft

$6.50Out of stock

Humboldt Cherry Cider 10oz draft

$6.75Out of stock

Hanger 24 Barrel Roll Wing Over American Barleywine Ale 10oz Draft

$13.00

Bottles and Cans

Berryessa Trouble Bubbles Seltzer 16oz can

$7.50

Boochkraft Grapefruit Hibiscus 12oz can

$7.75

Brew Dog Punk AF IPA 12oz (N/A) can

$6.00

Clown Shoes Pecan Pie Porter 16oz can

$7.00

Faction/Revision High Fives Pale 16oz can

$7.50

Fall River Numb & Number DIPA 16oz can

$7.50

Hamm's 12oz can

$3.00

Lassen Greenwood Gold Cider 500ml bottle

$15.00

Lassen Irvine Orchards Dry Cider 500ml bottle

$15.00

Long Drink Blue 12oz can can

$6.00

Long Drink Strong 12oz can

$7.00

Modelo Especial 12oz can

$4.25

Offshoot Spooked Hazy 16oz can

$6.50Out of stock

Rainier 16 oz can

$4.50Out of stock

Steigl Grapefruit Radler 16.9oz can

$8.50

Mother Earth Synaptic Plasticity Hazy IPA 16oz Can

$9.00

North Coast Red Seal Amber Ale 12oz bottle

$6.00

New Glory Citra Dream Citra Hop Hazy IPA 16oz can

$10.75

2 Towns Made Marion Marion berry Cider 12oz can

$7.00

Allagash White Belgian Wheat 16oz can

$10.00

Hop Concept Jolly & Joyful American IPA 16oz can

$9.25

New Holland Dragon's Milk Barrel Aged Stout 12oz can

$6.75

New Holland White Dragon's Milk White Stout 12oz can

$6.75

Cellar Reserve

Allagash 2016 Emile Wild Ale 12.7oz bottle

$20.00
Allagash 2016 Farm To Face Wild Ale 12.7oz bottle

$25.00
Dogfish Head 2017 120 minute IPA 12oz bottle

$21.00
Firestone 2014 Parabola Stout 22oz bottle

$50.00
Firestone 2017 Stickee Monkee Quad 12oz bottle

$15.00
Firestone 2013 XVII Anniversary 22oz bottle

$54.00
Rare Barrel 2014 Forces Unseen Sour Ale 25.4oz

$33.00
Firestone 2015 Helldorado Blonde Barleywine Ale 22oz bottle

$45.00

Small Bites

Hummus

$8.00

Pickled Deviled Eggs

$8.00

Roasted Beet Bruschetta

$8.00

Meat Trio

$20.00

Side Potato Chips

$3.00

Side PB pretzels

$3.00

French Onion Bites

$11.00

Camembert Crostini

$13.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.00

Sliders

Duck Carnitas

$18.00

Goose Burger

$16.00

Mushroom Burger

$16.00

Blueberry Bourbon Burger

$16.00

Lil Chick

$17.00

Soups & Specials

Soup Cup

$5.00

Soup Bowl

$8.00

Soup Bowl and 2 Mini Grilled Cheeses

$14.00

Soup Bread Bowl

$13.00

French Onion Burger Sliders

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

824 Oroville Ave, Chico, CA 95928

Directions

