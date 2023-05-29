Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood
Italian

The Windlass

2,634 Reviews

$$

45 Nolans Point Park Road

Lake Hopatcong, NJ 07849

Popular Items

Chicken Burger

Chicken Burger

$17.00

½ pound house-made chicken patty with roasted red peppers, spinach, sautéed onions, provolone cheese, and our house-made avocado ranch

Classica (v)

Classica (v)

$16.00

house-made tomato sauce and mozzarella

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$17.00

½ pound Black Angus sirloin on brioche with lettuce, tomato, and onion

FOOD

Starters

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$10.00

house-made beef stock-based onion soup with crouton and melted cheese

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$17.00

American sourced calamari served with hot cherry peppers, marinara, and spicy remoulade

Garlic Shrimp Oreganata

Garlic Shrimp Oreganata

$17.00

sautéed baby shrimp in a roasted garlic sauce garnished with oreganata bread crumb

Mussels & Chorizo

$20.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$15.00

served with tortilla chips

Garlic Clams

Garlic Clams

$18.00Out of stock

steamed clams in a garlic white wine sauce

Windlass Wings

$18.00

choice of teriyaki ginger or spicy buffalo (qty 8)

Eggplant Rollatini

$14.00Out of stock

seasoned ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, and marinara sauce

Sweet Spicy Corn & Crab Dip

$15.00

SERVED WITH FRIED SALTINES

Meatball Casserole

$16.00

three meatballs topped with mozzarella and our house-made marinara sauce

Mozzarella Sticks (v)

$10.00

served with our house-made marinara sauce (qty 5)

Salads

Large House Salad (v)

$14.00

mixed spring greens with cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, carrots served with house-made balsamic vinaigrette

Large Caesar Salad

$15.00

romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons served with a house-made Caesar dressing

Paesanella Salad (v,gf)

Paesanella Salad (v,gf)

$17.00

mixed Spring greens with goat cheese, arugula, walnuts, cranberries and roasted red peppers served with our house-made cherry vinaigrette & balsamic reduction

Thai Pineapple Salad

$16.00

Caprese Salad

$16.00Out of stock

fresh mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil, arugula, red onion, tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette

Small House Salad (v)

$6.00

mixed spring greens with cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, carrots served with house-made balsamic vinaigrette

Small Caesar Salad

$7.00

romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons served with a house-made Caesar dressing

Burgers & Sandwiches

All Burgers are served with lettuce, tomato, and onions. All Burgers & Sandwiches are served with a choice of French fries, potato salad, or coleslaw.
Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$17.00

½ pound Black Angus sirloin on brioche with lettuce, tomato, and onion

Windlass Burger

Windlass Burger

$18.00

½ pound Black Angus sirloin topped with grilled mushrooms & onions, and Swiss cheese

Chicken Burger

Chicken Burger

$17.00

½ pound house-made chicken patty with roasted red peppers, spinach, sautéed onions, provolone cheese, and our house-made avocado ranch

Black Bean Burger (v)

$17.00

½ pound house-made black bean patty and chipotle mayonnaise

Jersey Club Wrap

$18.00

turkey, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, onions, romaine lettuce, Swiss cheese, and chipotle mayonnaise served on multigrain bread

Eggplant Caprese Sandwich (v)

Eggplant Caprese Sandwich (v)

$17.00

breaded eggplant, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, arugula, pesto, and balsamic reduction

Grilled Sirloin Steak Sandwhich

$22.00

cabernet mushroom aioli, balsamic onions, baby arugula & bleu cheese, on garlic bread

Firecracker Fried Chicken Sandwhich

$17.00

chili garlic aioli, monterey jack cheese, ranch, spiced marinated tomatoes & frizzled onions on a brioche roll

Wood Oven Pizza

Classica (v)

Classica (v)

$16.00

house-made tomato sauce and mozzarella

Genovese (v)

Genovese (v)

$18.00

house-made tomato sauce, diced Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, and olive oil

White Pizza with Broccoli (v)

White Pizza with Broccoli (v)

$19.00

mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, ricotta, and broccoli

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.00

breaded buffalo chicken, mozzarella, and ranch dressing

Elote Pizza

$16.00

roasted sweet corn, jalapeno, red onion, red pepper, pico de gallo, lime crema, cotija cheese & fresh mozzarella

Entrées

Pork Paillard

$26.00

seared with prosciutto & sage, topped with crab bruschetta, pickled pepper, grilled asparagus & a yellow tomato vinaigrette. Paired with mashed potatoes & chef's vegetables

Ribeye Steak

$47.00
Orecchiette & Sausage

Orecchiette & Sausage

$27.00

broccoli rabe, Italian sausage, and roasted red peppers sauteed in a garlic white wine sauce, topped with shaved parmesan

Penne a la Vodka (v)

Penne a la Vodka (v)

$19.00

Pan Roasted Salmon

$32.00

offered with American Blue Hazy IPA pumpkin risotto and chefs

Lobster Tail & Ravioli

$46.00

lobster tail & lobster ravioli in a truffle cream sauce, finished with grana padano cheese

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$27.00

served over linguine with a garlic white wine sauce garnished with seasoned breadcrumbs

Chicken Francese

$28.00

served over linguine

Chicken Marsala

$28.00

served over linguine

Chicken Burrata

$26.00

pan fried chicken breast, topped with bruschetta tomato & burrata cheese, served over a bed of arugula, tossed with roasted tomato vinaigrette

Eggplant Parmesan (v)

Eggplant Parmesan (v)

$21.00

house-made marinara sauce and mozzarella served over linguine

Chicken Parmesan

$27.00

house-made marinara sauce and mozzarella served over linguine

Wild Mushroom Ravioli

$22.00

in a cremini & porcini cream sauce

Lasagna

Lasagna

$19.00Out of stock

layers of beef, ricotta, mozzarella, and marinara sauce

Add Side House Salad

$4.00

Add Side Caesar

$5.00

Kids Meals

Chicken Tenders

$12.00Out of stock

served with French fries

Kids Linguine and Meatballs

$10.00

served with marinara sauce

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast

$10.00

served with mixed vegetables

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$10.00

served with marinara sauce

Kids Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

served with mixed vegetables

Mozzarella Sticks (v)

$10.00

served with our house-made marinara sauce (qty 5)

Penne w/ Butter

$8.00

Dessert

Windlass Cheesecake

Windlass Cheesecake

$8.00

served with raspberry and mango sauce

Carrot Cake

$8.00

served with caramel sauce and whipped cream

Molten Chocolate Cake

$8.00Out of stock

served with chocolate sauce

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$9.00

served with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce

Key Lime Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Gelato

$5.00

Sorbetto

$5.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Dessert Fee (off premise)

$2.95

Sides

Grilled Asparagus

$7.00

Garlic Broccoli Rabe

$7.00

Sautéed Garlic Spinach

$7.00

Blistered Broccoli

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Risotto

$7.00

Truffle French Fries

$7.00

French Fries

$5.00

Potato Salad

$5.00

Coleslaw

$5.00Out of stock

Roasted Potatoes

$5.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Side Pasta

$7.00

Baked Potato

$7.00

Garlic Roasted Broccoli Florets

$6.00

Add Ons/Addtnl Sides

Add Brd Chk

$6.00

Add Grld Chk

$6.00

Add Blknd Chk

$6.00

Add Steak

$8.00

Add Salmon

$12.00

Add Shrimp

$8.00

Add Blknd Shrimp

$8.00

Add ONE Shrimp

$2.00

Add ONE Meatball

$2.50

Add Bacon

$2.00

Add Avocado

$2.00

Add Jalapeños

$1.00

Add Mushrooms

$1.00

Add Pickles

$0.50

Add Gravy

$1.50

Add Crmb BluChz

$1.50

Add Feta Chz

$1.50

Add American Chz

$1.00

Add Cheddar Chz

$1.00

Add Mont Jk Chz

$1.00

Add Mozz Chz

$1.00

Add Prov Chz

$1.00

Add Swiss Chz

$1.00

Side Guac

$5.00

Side Sausage

$5.00

Side ONE Egg

$2.00

Utensils

Utensils/Plates/Napkins

BEVERAGES

Soda & Other

Mocktail

$7.00

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Roy Rodgers

$3.50

Kids Drink

$3.00

Juice & Water

Water

Still Water Bottle

$5.00

Sparkling Water Bottle

$5.00

Poland Spring Bottle

$2.00

Bag of Ice

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Tomato Juice

$2.50

Coffee & Tea

Hot Coffee

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Iced Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$3.25

Cappuccino

$5.50

Decaf Cappuccino

$5.50

Iced Cappuccino

$5.50

Latte

$5.00

Decaf Latte

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Americano

$4.50

Decaf Americano

$3.50

SPECIALS

Daily Specials

Eggplant Stack

$13.00

New England Clam

$6.00+

Four Bean Pasta Fagioli

$6.00+

Frutti de Mare

$38.00

Roasted Prime Rib Porcini Jus

$40.00

Offered with habenero chimichuri mashed potato and chefs vegetable

NY Strip Steak Special

$46.00

topped with Mango Pineapple Salsa, roasted potato and chefs vegetable

Lobster tacos

$38.00

In a soft Tortilla

Grilled Spicy Calabrese Sausage Burger

$22.00

Mango Creme Brulee

$9.00Out of stock

Flan

$9.00Out of stock

Tres Leches

$9.00

Takeout Utensils

Utensils

Utensils/Plates/Napkins

BRUNCH

Brunch Specials

FRUIT COCKTAIL

$14.00

BRUNCH DRINK SPECIAL

ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE AND CHEDDAR OMELTTE 

$25.00

GRILLED DILL HAVEITTI

$25.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
WednesdayClosed
Thursday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Delicious Dining. Incredible Views. For generations, The Windlass, a year-round restaurant at Nolan’s Point, has offered seasonal dining with exceptional hospitality. Our historic, family-friendly restaurant offers delicious meals, outstanding service, indoor and outdoor porch dining, and great live music events, year-round.

Website

Location

45 Nolans Point Park Road, Lake Hopatcong, NJ 07849

Directions

Gallery
The Windlass image
The Windlass image
The Windlass image

