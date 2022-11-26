Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Windmill & Bar 51

No reviews yet

3429 TRANSTECH WAY

BILLINGS, MT 59102

Order Again

Lunch From the Garden

Steak Wedge Salad

$18.00

6oz prime top sirloin aside 1/4 head iceberg lettuce with blue cheese dressing, bacon, onions, tomatoes, garlic and blue cheese crumbles

Blackened Shrimp Grilled Caesar Salad

$16.00

Blackened shrimp over 1/2 romatine with caesar dressing, croutons, and parmesan

Apple Walnut Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, apple slices, candied walnuts, craisns and blue cheese crumbles with poppyseed dressing

Bar 51 Salad

$20.00

Grilled shrimp and scallops over a bed of mixed greens, green chickpeas, cucumbers,red onions, slow roasted tomatoes, kalamata olives, feta cheese and balsamic vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Your choice of grilled or hand breaded chicken, with mixed greens, blue cheese crumbles, bacon bits, celery, avocado, tomato, and blue cheese dressing

Cup Soup

$5.00

Bowl Soup

$6.00

House Salad

$5.00

Caesar Salad

$5.00

Small Wedge Salad

$6.00

Lunch Traditional Favorites

Windmill Prawns Lunch

$20.00

Choice of traditional house battered, blackened and grilled,bbq, or scampi style with mushrooms and your choice of sauce

Halibut Tacos

$15.00

Battered wild halibut with mexican coleslaw, spicy tartar, and pico de gallo. Served with Fries

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.00

Breaded sirloin covered with a creamy pepper gravy and served with mashed potatoes

Open Faced Pot Roast Sandwich

$14.00

Our premium chuck roast slow braised in herbs and spices, hand shredded, served with mashed potatoes on thick texas toast and topped with gravy

Finger Steaks

$15.00

Hand cut angus beef tenders house battered and served with creamy horseradish and fries

Alaskan Halibut Fish and Chips

$19.00

Dipped in our famous house batter served with tartar sauce and fries

Montana Steak Sandwich

$18.00

Center cut sirloin with sauteed onions and swiss cheese on a sundried tomato focaccia bun

Chicken tenders

$15.00

Lunch Off the Grill

The Madison

$13.00

Grilled marinated portobello mushrooms, slow roasted tomatoes, provolone and basil mayo on a flatbread

Yellowtone Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.00

Savory chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, and onion on sundried tomato focaccia bun

French Dip

$13.00

Sliced roast beef topped with melted swiss cheese served with au jus on a hoagie roll

BLTA

$13.00

An american classic; applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado & dill mayo on your choice of bread

The Rachael

$13.00

Thinly sliced turkey topped with swiss cheese, coleslaw, and 1000 island dressing grilled on your choice of bread

Magic City Cheesesteak

$13.00

Thinkly sliced roast beef with onions, sauteed peppers, and a cheddar beer cheese sauce on a toasted hoagie

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Smoked gouda, mozzarella, white cheddar, and parmesan cheese on your choice of bread

Tuna Melt

$13.00

Tuna salad, slow roasted tomato, onion and cheddar grilled on a sundried tomato focaccia bun

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Lunch Specialty Burgers

The "Mill" Burger

$14.00

1/3 pound ground chuck brisket with cheddar, provolone, swiss, american, or pepperjack cheese and bacon

Big Sky Burger

$16.00

The meat lover! 1/3 pound burger topped with shaved prime rib, swiss cheese, crispy onion straws, mixed greens and horseradish aioli

Jimmie's Smash Burger

$14.00

Grilled hand formed pattie3s, american cheese, diced pickles, onions, shredded lettuce, and 1000 island dressing

Pepper Crusted Bacon Blue Burger

$14.00

1/3 pound burger crusted in black pepper, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing.

Lunch Feature

$12.00

Appetizers

Nachos

$14.00

Grilled and Seasoned Chicken, Housemade Sriracha Pepperjack Cheese Sauce, Olives, Tomatoes, and Jalapenos

Onion Rings

$8.00

Traditional Windmill Recipe with Light Golden Fried Batter & Served with our Homemade Ranch

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Served with choice of tortilla chips or toasted Parmesan Baguettes

Sampler Basket

$16.00

Create your own trio: Choice of Cheese Sticks, Fried Pickles, Battered Mushrooms, Sriracha Chicken Bites, or Beer Battered Shrimp

Steak Bites

$16.00

Tender Cuts of Filet Sauteed with Mushroomns & Cooked in Veal Demi-Glace

Steamers

$17.00

Clams in the Shell Sauteed with White Wine and Garlic Butter

Caramel Bacon Cheese Bombs

$12.00

Breaded Cheese Curds Topped With Bacon Bits and Drizzled with Caramel Sauce

Crab Wontons

$14.00

Crab & Cream Cheese Stuffed Wonton Skins, Served with Wasabi & Sweet-N-Sour

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Jumbo Shrimp Served withg Cocktail Sauce and Lemons

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

$14.00

A Blend of Cream Cheese, Crab and Spices in a Portobello Mushroom Topped with Parmesan Cheese & Sriracha

Breaded Mushrooms

$8.00

Small Plates

Rim Rock Shrimp

$15.00

lightly fried shrimp tossed in our special Rim Rock Sauce

Truffled Parmesan Fry Basket

$9.00

Crisp fries seasoned with Parmesan and Truffles

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Garlic Cilantro Lime Slaw, Pico De Gallo, Avocado

Sauteed Mussels

$15.00

Garlic, White Wine, Butter sauce over Fettuccine

Halibut Tacos

$15.00

Mexican Cole Slaw, Spicy Tartar, Pico De Gallo

Yellowstone Sliders

$10.00

Two All Beef Sliders, Grilled Onions, Pepper Jack Cheese

Yard Bird Sliders

$10.00

Two Fried Chicken Tender Sliders, Honey Mustard, Pickles

Wedge Salad

$12.00

1/4 Head Iceberg, Blue Cheese Dressing, Bacon, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumbles

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Tomato, Buffalo Mozzarella, Red Onion, Basil, Olive Oil, Balsamic Glaze

1/2 Nacho

$8.00

Grilled Chicken, Sriracha Pepper Jack Cheese Sauce, Olives, Tomatoes, Jalapenos

From the Garden

Steak Wedge Salad

$20.00

6oz Top Sirloin with 1/4 Head of Iceberg, Blue Cheese, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Onions, Tomatoes

Blackened Shrimp Grilled Caesar Salad

$16.00

Grilled Romaine with Caesar Dressing and Blackened Shrinp

Apple Walnut Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, apple slices, candied walnuts, craisns and blue cheese crumbles with poppyseed dressing

Bar 51 Salad

$20.00

Grilled shrimp and scallops over a bed of mixed greens, green chickpeas, cucumbers,red onions, slow roasted tomatoes, kalamata olives, feta cheese and balsamic vinaigrette

Large Caesar

$12.00

Traditional Favorites

Windmill Mac & Cheese

$23.00

Your choice of chicken bites, lobster, or shrimp tossed with cavatappi pasta and our deluxe cheese blend and topped with crispy panko

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

hand breaded tenders served with fries, coleslaw, and honey mustard

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$21.00

Blackened chicken and fettuccine tossed in a creamy garlic parmesan sauce

Chicken Dinner

$22.00

Broasted chicken served with coleslaw and mashed potatoes

Chicken Fried Steak

$18.00

Breaded sirloin covered with a creamy pepper gravy and served with mashed potatoes

The "Mill" Burger

$17.00

1/2 pound ground chuck brisket with cheddar, provolone, swiss, american, or pepperjack cheese and bacon

Hand Cut Steaks

Bar 51 Steak

$35.00

New York strip topped with melted blue cheese and balsamic glaze

14oz Ribeye Steak

$40.00

Our best cut with great marbling and flavor

18oz Ribeye Steak

$46.00

Our best cut with great marbling and flavor

Baseball Sirloin

$29.00

Prime grade steak wrapped in applewood bacon

Surf-n-Turf

$64.00

Prime top sirloin and a Maine lobster tail

Prime Top Sirloin

$29.00

Our highly flavorful prime cut steak

12oz Prime Rib

$37.00

House seasoned and slow roasted every day

16oz Prime Rib

$40.00

House seasoned and slow roasted every day

6oz Filet Mignon

$35.00

Our most tender cut of beef

8oz Filet Mignon

$39.00

Our most tender cut of beef

REFIRE TEMP

Seafood

Alaskan Halibut Fish and Chips

$25.00

Dipped in our famous house batter served with tartar sauce and fries

Fisherman's Bounty

$35.00

Our famous prawns, sea scallops, and halibut dipped and fried in our house batter

Grilled Salmon

$28.00

Grilled fresh atlantic salmon served over wild rice. Choose preparation: simply grilled, creamy dill sauce, or lemon caper sauce

Halibut

$34.00

Roasted wild halibut served over wild rice. Choose your preparation: Asparagus and hollandaise sauce or cajun matrimony sauce

Boston's Best Crab Cake Dinner

$44.00

Two crab cakes, mustard sauce and grilled asparagus

Boston's Best Crab Cake Combo

$39.00

Crab cake with grilled shrimp and scallops, mustard sauce over wild rice

Shrimp and Scallop Pasta

$27.00

Creamy white wine garlic butter sauce with roasted tomatoes over fetttuccine pasta

Australian Cold Water Lobster

$69.00

9oz rare cold water lobster with rich flavor and a delicate medium texture

Sea Scallops

$29.00

1/2 pound of scallops deep fried in our house batter or sauteed in garlic butter & herb sauce

Prawn Dinner

$30.00

Choice of traditional house battered, blackened and grilled,bbq, or scampi style with mushrooms and your choice of sauce

Chef's Selection

$16.00

Fresh fish hand selected by the chef and prepared in a style that fits the selection

Wednesday Prawns

$20.00

A basket (6) of the Windmill's famous prawns fried in our house batter.

Sides

Anchovies

$1.50

Avocado

$3.00

Bacon Bits

$2.00

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$3.00

Carmel Onions

$4.00

Wild Rice

$4.00

Relish Tray

$4.00

Shredded Cheese

Side Broccoli

$3.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Sweet Fries

$4.00

Steamer Bread

$3.00

Twice Baked Potato

$6.00

Chips

$1.00

Gravy

$1.50

JoJos

$4.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Mushrooms

$4.00

Spin Dip Baguette

$3.00

Alfredo

$5.00

Quart Sauce

$13.00

Quart Dressing

$13.00

Pint Gravy

$8.00

Pint Mashed

$6.00

Additions

1 Jumbo Windmill Prawn

$6.00

2 Jumbo Windmill Prawns

$12.00

6oz Maine Lobster

$35.00

9oz Australian Cold Water Lobster

$63.00

Caesar Salad

$5.00

Crab Cake

$18.00

Grilled Chicken

$5.00

House Salad

$5.00

Side of Windmill Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Small Wedge

$6.00

Soup Bowl

$7.00

Soup Cup

$5.00

Quart Of Soup

$13.00

Burger Patty

$4.00

Dessert Menu

Blondie

$8.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Creme Brulee

$7.00

Molten Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Peanut Butter Cake

$8.00

Hucklberry Ice Cream

$4.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Birthday

Whole Pie

$50.00

Banquet Appetizers

BQ Shrimp Cocktail

$35.00

BQ Wontons

$80.00

BQ Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$65.00

BQ Swedish Meatballs

$50.00

BQ Chicken Satay

$60.00

BQ Pullpork sliders

$155.00

BQ Meat platter

$90.00

BQ Cheese Platter

$65.00

BQ Veggie Platter

$40.00

BQ Garlic Parm Mush

$45.00

BQ Cheesecake Bites

$45.00

BQ Blondie Bites

$45.00

Kids Food

Kids Steak & Fries

$14.00

Kids Marinara & Meatballs

$6.00

Kids Chicken Strips & Fries

$7.00

Kids Mac & Garlic Bread

$6.00

Kids Shrimp & Fries

$13.00

Kids Burger & Fries

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Located on the west side of Billings, the Windmill/Bar 51 is a fantastic place to wind down from a hectic day. Casual fine dining, happy hour, full bar & best patio in town!

3429 TRANSTECH WAY, BILLINGS, MT 59102

