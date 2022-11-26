The Windmill & Bar 51
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Located on the west side of Billings, the Windmill/Bar 51 is a fantastic place to wind down from a hectic day. Casual fine dining, happy hour, full bar & best patio in town!
3429 TRANSTECH WAY, BILLINGS, MT 59102
