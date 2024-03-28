The Windmill & Bar 51
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Located on the west side of Billings, the Windmill/Bar 51 is a fantastic place to wind down from a hectic day. Casual fine dining, happy hour, full bar & best patio in town!
Location
3429 Transtech Way, Billings, MT 59102
