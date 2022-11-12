Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
American

The Window Boardwalk

review star

No reviews yet

1827 Ocean Front Walk

Venice, CA 90291

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1827 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, CA 90291

Directions

Gallery
The Window image
The Window image

Similar restaurants in your area

Great White - Venice
orange star4.3 • 3,965
1604 Pacific Ave Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
The Pier House
orange star4.2 • 417
7 Washington Blvd Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
View restaurantnext
Brabu Restaurant - 3015 Ocean Front Walk
orange starNo Reviews
3015 Ocean Front Walk Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
The Waterfront Venice
orange star4.2 • 1,438
205 Ocean Front Walk Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
Beach and Brew Venice
orange starNo Reviews
405 Washington Blvd Venice, CA 90292
View restaurantnext
Charcoal Venice
orange star4.5 • 5,865
425 Washington Blvd Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Venice

Calif Chicken Cafe - Venice
orange star4.8 • 12,756
424 South Lincoln Blvd Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
Gjusta
orange star4.6 • 11,294
320 Sunset Ave Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
Baby Blues BBQ Venice
orange star4.4 • 8,838
444 Lincoln Blvd Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
Cafe Gratitude Venice
orange star4.4 • 7,870
512 Rose Ave Suite A Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
Superba Food + Bread - Venice
orange star4.6 • 5,680
1900 S Lincoln Blvd Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
The Butcher's Daughter - Venice
orange star4.2 • 4,842
1205 Abbot Kinney Blvd Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston