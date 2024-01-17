The Windsor Diner 135 Main St
No reviews yet
135 Main St
Windsor, VT 05089
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Windsor Diner Breakfast
Breakfast
- windsor breakfast sandwich$6.75
- cheese omelette$9.75
3 slices of your choice of cheese in a 3 egg omelette. served with homefries and toast
- potato omelette$10.75
potato and cheese omelette, you pick your cheese and you can add in extras if you choose. served with homefries and toast.
- canned hash omelette$11.75
3 egg omelette and cheese with caned hash. served with homefries and toast. you can add extras or upgrade your toast
- homemade hash omelette$12.75
- The Works omelette$14.75
3 egg omelette and cheese with peppers,onions,tomato,ham,sausage and mushrooms. served with homefries and toast. you can add extras or upgrade your toast
- egg white omelette with cheese$11.75
egg whites omelette with your choice of cheese, add ins are available includes toast and homefries, homemade toast is avail as an upgrade
- 2 eggs with meat and pancakes$14.50
2 eggs cooked your style and served with 2 pancakes and one choice of meat. also comes with syrup and real butter on the side
- 2 eggs with meat and French Toast$14.50
2 eggs cooked your style and served with 2 French toast and one choice of meat. also comes with syrup and real butter on the side. you can upgrade to real Vermont syrup pictured with scrambled eggs and sausage patties
- one egg$6.50
one egg with homefries and toast, you choose your bread and how you would like your eggs cooked.
- two eggs$7.25
2 eggs cooked your way just choose that and your toast and keep it simple with this breakfast.
- two eggs with hash$10.25
2 eggs cooked how you choose with toast your choice with homefries and canned hash
- two eggs with homemade hash$11.25
2 eggs cooked your choice with homefries and homemade hash and toast too, also your choice. you can upgrade to homemade toast.
- two eggs with bacon$8.75
2 eggs cooked you select cooked style served with 4 slices of bacon, homefries and toast, don't forget to upgrade if you want homemade toast
- two egg with sausage patties$8.75
2 eggs cooked how you choose toast your choice with homefries and sausage patties
- two eggs with sausage links$8.75
2 eggs with smokehouse links and served with homefries and toast.you can upgrade your toast to homemade as seen in the picture.
- two eggs with ham$8.75
2 eggs cooked your choice and served with ham steak and homefries anddont forget to choose your toast upgrading available to homemade.
- two eggs with 8oz steak$16.95
eggs you choose style and served with homefries and toast, 8oz breakfast steak New York strip steak
- eggs Benedict includes on English muffin$15.25
- steak and 2 eggs$16.95
- one pancake$5.00
1 pancake made with our own recipe and local ingredients. served with imitation syrup and real butter. you may upgrade to real Vermont syrup
- two pancakes$6.00
2 pancakes made with our own recipe and local ingredients. served with imitation syrup and real butter. you may upgrade to real Vermont syrup
- three pancakes$10.00
3 pancakes made with our own recipe and local ingredients. served with imitation syrup and real butter. you may upgrade to real Vermont syrup
- one slice French Toast$5.00
- Two slices French Toast$6.00
- Three slices French toast$10.00
three slices of our own cinnamon bread French toast served with real butter and pancake syrup, don't forget to choose the Vermont syrup it is an upgrade item
- Bacon (4)$4.50
4 slices of bacon cooked in house.
- sausage patties (2)$4.50
2 grilled sausage patties
- ham steak$4.50
grilled slice of ham steak
- smokehouse maple links$5.50
these are green mountain smokehouse links and they are natural casing. 2 to an order
- canned cornedbeef hash$6.50
side order of canned hash
- homemade corned beef hash$7.50
our own blend of corned beef ,carrots, cabbage,potato and rutabaga shredded and baked into hash.
- homefries$4.00
side of homefries no onions
- toast (2)$2.50
2 slices of toast
- English muffin$2.75
toasted English muffin
- bagel-plain$4.00
plain bagel toasted served dry with real butter pats ON THE SIDE. please choose cream cheese from the sides orders if you want that item.
- cream cheese$1.50
- peanut butter$1.50
- jelly$0.50
- salsa$2.00
- oatmeal w/milk$6.50
- oatmeal plain no milk$6.50
- raisins 2oz$1.00
- honey 2oz$2.00
- fresh baked muffin, nut free$3.00
baked fresh and nut free the flavor will be a surprise if your want call and ask! we have blueberry and corn very often!
Windsor Diner Lunch
Grilled Sandwiches
- grilled cheese$7.75
grilled cheese on your choice of bread and also choose your cheese. you can upgrade to homemade bread. chips and pickle included.
- grilled ham and cheese$10.25
grilled ham and cheese, your choice of cheese and bread, you also can upgrade to homemade bread. includes chips and pickle
- tuna melt$9.25
grilled tuna melt , white albacore tuna with mayonnaise and onions, garlic powder and celery salt, your choice of cheese and bread and you can upgrade your bread to homemade.
- Rueben on rye /with fries$14.25
tender sliced roast beef on grill rye with Swiss cheese and sauerkraut and thousand island dressing served with fries ad a pickle
sandwiches
- ham club$12.95
this 2 layer sandwich has a bit on the bottom and thin sliced ham on the top , 3 slices of bread your choice also served with fries and Cole slaw also has a pickle on the side
- turkey club$12.95
this 2 layer sandwich has a bit on the bottom and thin sliced turkey on the top , 3 slices of bread your choice also served with fries and Cole slaw also has a pickle on the side
- roast beef club$13.95
this 2 layer sandwich has a bit on the bottom and thin sliced roast beef on the top , 3 slices of bread your choice also served with fries and Cole slaw also has a pickle on the side
- chicken club$15.50
this 2 layer sandwich has a bit on the bottom and grilled chicken on the top , 3 slices of bread your choice also served with fries and Cole slaw also has a pickle on the side
- cheeseburger club$14.95
this 2 layer sandwich has a bit on the bottom and a hamburger on the top , 3 slices of bread your choice also served with fries and Cole slaw also has a pickle on the side
- crispy chicken club$15.50
this 2 layer sandwich has a bit on the bottom and strips of cickenfingers on the top , 3 slices of bread your choice also served with fries and Cole slaw also has a pickle on the side
- thin sliced ham sandwich$9.25
- thin sliced deli turkey sandwich$9.25
- think sliced roast beef sandwich$10.75
- chicken salad sandwich$11.75
- tuna salad sandwich$9.25
white albacore tuna salad made with mayonnaise, garlic powder, celery and onions, you choose your bread. served with chips and a pickle
- egg salad sandwich$8.50
made to order egg salad made with mayonnaise on your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato includes chips and a pickle
- ham salad sandwich$9.50
fresh made to order ham salad has mayonnaise and relish in it with lettuce and tomato served on your choice of bread and includes chips and a pickle
- western (w peppers)$9.25
western made with 2 eggs ham, peppers and onions on your choice of bread, includes chips and a pickle
- eastern$8.50
folded scrambled eggs and diced ham on your choice of bread or toast you choose, served with chips and a pickle
- blt w/mayo$10.25
lettuce ,tomato and bacon on toasted bread with mayo. served with chips and a pickle.
- grilled chicken sandwich$14.50
grilled chicken marinated in creamy Italian dressing and served on a toasted bun with lettuce and tomato. includes fries and Cole slaw.pickle spear on the side
- steak bomb sub 6'$9.50
steak and cheese sub includes peppers, onions and mushrooms and chips and a pickle
Burgers 1/3 lb
- hamburger$9.95
hamburger patty cooked to temp your choice, includes toasted bun with lettuce, tomato and onion. chips and a pickle.
- cheeseburger$11.95
burger patty cooked to temp your choice and on a toasted bun includes lettuce, tomato and onion. includes chips and a pickle.
- bacon cheeseburger$12.50
cheeseburger cooked your way you choose temp, cheese and other add ons, it does come with lettuce,tomato and onion. fries and Cole slaw included. don't forget your condiments it come dry. condiments are on the side
- chili burger$12.50
1/3 pound of burger on a toasted hard roll with lettuce, tomato and red onion served with our own fries and Cole slaw includes a dill pickle
side orders
- French Fries$6.00
OUR OWN FRIES AND FRIED IN CANOLA++++++++++
- Fries and gravy$7.00
our own fries and homemade gravy and served on the side
- Onion Rings$8.50
16 hand breaded thick sliced onion rings!!
- Mashed Potatoes$5.00
a scoop of real mashed potato made with milk and margarine
- Cole Slaw$2.50
cabbage carrots and a few other ingredients make this and sweet ale slaw
- Cottage Cheese$2.50
- Jalepeno poppers$7.95
- Fried Mushrooms$9.95
- Hot veggie of the day$2.95
veggie changes often
- Cheese sticks$7.25
6 cheese sticks with marinara
Salads
- Large Garden Salad$11.50
large garden salad , please choose your dressing
- Large garden salad with grilled chicken$13.95
- Crispy Chicken Salad$14.95
large garden salad with slices of fresh chicken fingers deep fried in canola, choose your dressing please
- Chef's Salad$15.25
- Tossed Salad$6.25
small side garden salad, please choose your dressing
Daily Delights
- Meatloaf$14.50
homemade meatloaf with your choice of potato and veggie. includes dinner roll and butter.
- Fried Tripe$13.95
fried pickled tripe, with your choice of potato and veggie, includes a dinner roll and butter.
- Liver and onions$14.95
tender beef liver cooked onions and your choice of potato and veggie includes gravy on the sideband a dinner roll
- Chicken Fingers$13.95
fresh cut chicken and breaded in our own breading served with potato and one other side you choose, also includes a roll
- Hot Hamburger on toast$13.95
- Fried Haddock$14.95
fresh haddock thin breaded and deep fried in canola oil your choice of potato and veggie also includes a roll
Fresh Baked desserts
- pie of the day$4.95
- 2 cookies -call ahead for what kind$2.00
fresh baked cookies call ahead for flavor of the week , nut free ingredients
- maple bread pudding$4.50
made with real ample syrup and toped with whipped cream
- strawberry shortcake$6.50
served on our homemade drop biscuit and topped with whipped cream
- fried dough$6.00
- root beer float$7.50
Barqs root beer and a good premium, vanilla ice cream such a great combination
- ice cream vanilla$4.00
scoop of ice cream -vanilla
- ice cream chocolate$4.00
- hot fudge Sunday$5.50
your choice vanilla or chocolate ice cream, topped with hot fudge and whipped cream and a cherry
- strawberry Sunday
Soup
Beverage Menu
Beverages
- milk -small$2.25
- milk -large$3.75
- chocolate milk$2.50
- chocolate milk$4.00
- apple juice$4.00
- orange juice$4.00
- cranberry juice$4.00
- hot coffee$3.00
- hot tea$3.00
- hot chocolate$3.50
- bottled water$3.00
- ice tea w lemon$3.50
- iced coffee$3.50
- Windsor diner milk shake$8.95
- root beer float$7.50
Barqs root beer and a scoop of vanilla ice cream
- root beer$3.50
- coke$3.50
- Diet Coke$3.50
- sprite$3.50
- ginger ale$3.50
- strawberry dr pepper$3.50
- lemonade$3.50
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
135 Main St, Windsor, VT 05089