Salad
Dessert & Ice Cream
American

The Wine Bar at Market Street Crocery

review star

No reviews yet

435 Market Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Wine by the Glass

Collefrisio "Passerna" Extra Dry

$10.00

Collefrisio "Festa" Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00

Collefrisio "Fliare" Montepulciano d' Aburuzza

$8.00

Collefrisio "Vignaquadra" Montepulciano

$10.00

Collefrisio Semis

$16.00

Collefrisio Festa Chardonnay

$6.00

Collefrisio 'Filaire' Trebbiano

$8.00

Collefrisio 'Estate' Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Collefrisio "Magnolia" Bianco

$14.00

Collefrisio "Magnolia" Rose

$14.00

Wine by the Bottle

Festa Chardonnay

Festa Chardonnay

$20.00+

Grapes: Chardonnay Tasting: Lemon, green apple, apricot. Structured, mid bodied, silky Pairing: Alfredo! Seafood risotto, raw oysters, summer chicken salad

Collefrisio Festa Chardonnay 1.5L (BTL)

$25.00

Collefrisio Filaré Trebbiano (BTL)

$23.25

Collefrisio Filaré Estate Pinot Grigio (BTL)

$24.25

Collefrisio Magnolia Bianco (BTL)

$40.00

Festa Bianco

$20.00+

Collefrisio Vignaquadra Falanghina (BTL)

$24.25

Collefrisio Filare Pecorino (BTL)

$24.25

Collefrisio Confronto Vino Bianco (BTL)

$49.25

Collefrisio Festa Cabernet Sauvignon (BTL)

$20.00

Collefrisio Filaré Montepulciano (BTL)

$22.50

Collefrisio Vignaquadra Montepulciano (BTL)

$29.00

Collefrisio Semis Montepulciano (BTL)

$58.50

Collefrisio Festa Rosso (BTL)

$20.00

Collefrisio Morrecine Montepulciano (BTL)

$22.50

Collefrisio Magnolia Rosé (BTL)

$40.00

Collefrisio Passerina Extra Dry (BTL)

$24.25

Collefrisio Le Cave Brut (BTL)

$67.00

Collefrisio Le Cave Brut Rose (BTL)

$67.00

Collefrisio Rosé (BTL)

$22.25

Collefrisio Festa Moscato (BTL)

$20.00

Collefrisio Confronto Rosso (BTL)

$55.00

Collefrisio Semis Bianco (BTL)

$58.50

Collefrisio Semis Montepulciano (BTL)

$58.50

Collefrisio In & Out (BTL)

$74.25

Collefrisio Selezione (BTL)

$57.00

Collefrisio Festa Moscato 1.5L (BTL)

$25.00

Cocktails

Limoncello Collins

$11.00

Pittsburgh Sour

$11.00

Stonefence

$11.00

Spritz

$11.00

Angelo Azzurro

$11.00

Smoked Manhattan

$13.00

Beer

Peroni Nastro Azzurro

$5.50

Fat Heads Groovy Juice IPA

$6.50

Sly Fox Oktoberfest

$6.00

Necromancer Merseburger

$8.00

Two Frays Jen's Porter

$8.00

N/A

La Croix

$2.00

Red Ribbon

$3.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet

$2.00

Spirite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Fever Tree Tonic

$3.00

Panna Still Water

$6.00

Perrier Sparkling Water

$6.00

Spirits

Wine Barrel Flight

$25.00

Small Bites

Charcuterie Board

$20.00

Mezze Platter

$20.00

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Cornbread Biscuit

$8.00

Fried Olives

$8.00

Crispy Brussels Sprout

$10.00

Tuna Poke

$22.00

Burrata

$12.00

Emerson's Full Menu

Beet Salad

$15.00

Grilled Caesar

$14.00

Atlantic Salmon Salad

$20.00

Pork Chop

$28.00

Sirloin

$30.00

Salmon

$25.00

PEI Mussels

$18.00

Crab Cakes

$30.00

Tuna

$25.00

Butternut Squash Penne

$18.00

Penne alla Vodka

$16.00

Autumn Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Emerson's Burger

$16.00

Italian Roast Pork Sandwich

$17.00

Collefrisio Wine

Third-generation winemakers Amedeo De Luca and Antonio Patricelli joined forces in 2004 to fulfill a passion for the land and the vines of their forefathers. They acquired an existing hilltop estate once owned by the Frisio Family (Hence Collefrisio - Frisio hills) and set about creating a winery that embraces modernity while also honoring the long tradition of winemaking in the extraordinary terrain of Abruzzo. Located in the Chieti province, characterized by warm temperatures during the day and cool evenings. This area is well-known for the Montepulciano grapes which thrive in this climate. Three estates share a 35-hectare vineyard, and the grapes are organically grown in accordance with principles of organic farming, not to make organic wine, but to provide gentle and non-invasive care to the integrity of the grapes.
Appassimento

Appassimento

$74.00

Grapes: Montepulciano d'Abruzzo, Primitivo di Manduria (Zinfandel) Tasting: Blackberry, candied strawberries, baking spices Pairings: Sharp flavors! Aged Gouda, curry spices, caramelized onions

Confronto Bianco

$69.00
Confronto Rosso

Confronto Rosso

$80.00

Grapes: Montepulciano d'Abruzzo, Primitivo di Manduria (Zinfandel) Tasting: Blackberry, candied strawberries, baking spices Pairings: Sharp flavors! Aged Gouda, curry spices, caramelized onions

Festa Bianco

$20.00+

Festa Cabernet Sauvignon

$20.00+

Grapes: 70% Cabernet Sauvignon, 30% Merlot Tasting: Blackcurrant, cocoa, red cherry. Dry, bold, rich Pairing: Beef stew! Spaghetti and meatballs, BBQ, spinach dip

Festa Chardonnay

Festa Chardonnay

$20.00+

Grapes: Chardonnay Tasting: Lemon, green apple, apricot. Structured, mid bodied, silky Pairing: Alfredo! Seafood risotto, raw oysters, summer chicken salad

Festa Moscato

$20.00+

Festa Pinot Grigio

$20.00+
Festa Rosso

Festa Rosso

$20.00+

Grapes: Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Montepulciano d'Abruzzo Tasting: Blackcurrant, cocoa, red cherry Pairing: Beef stew! Spaghetti and meatballs, BBQ, spinach dip

Filare "Estate" Pinot Grigio

$37.00
Filare Montepulciano

Filare Montepulciano

$33.00

Grapes: Montepulciano d'Abruzzo Taste: Deep red fruits, black cherry, light spice. Dry, grippy, savory Pairings: Meat! Savory dishes, such as briskets, sausages, and roasted vegetables

Filare Rose

$33.00
Filare Trebbiano

Filare Trebbiano

$33.00

Grapes: Trebbiano d'Abruzzo Tasting: Peach, pineapple, pear. Dry, crisp, balanced. Pairing: Seafood! White pizza, lentil soup, risotto

In & Out Montepulciano Reserva

$81.00

Le Cave DOC Brut

$50.00

Le Cave DOC Brut Rose

$50.00

Magnolia Bianco

$51.00

Magnolia Rose

$51.00
Morrecine

Morrecine

$33.00

Grapes: Montepulciano d'Abruzzo Tasting: Red raspberry, brandied cherries, slight smoke. Dry, balanced, sleek Pairings: Pizza! Collard greens, macaroni and cheese, stuffed mushrooms

Passarina Brut

$37.00

Riserva DOC "Collefriso di Collefriso"

$76.00
Semis Bianco

Semis Bianco

$76.00

Grapes: Trebbiano, Falanghina, Pecorino Tasting: Honey, vanilla, fresh baked bread. Complex, structured, smooth Pairing: French fries! Truffle oil, home baked bread, roasted herbed chicken

Semis Rosso

Semis Rosso

$76.00

Grapes: Montepulciano d'Abruzzo Tasting: 24 months in oak: pepper, pomegranate, black truffle. Velvety, structured, persistent Pairing: Lasagne! Baked ziti, Bolognese, souvlaki

Sotto Sopra Dessert Wine

$40.00
Vignaquadra Falanghina

Vignaquadra Falanghina

$35.00

Grapes: Falanghina Tasting: Nectarine, lime, green tea. Lively, intense, dry Pairing: Seafood! Oysters, seared scallops, roasted clams

Vignaquadra Montepulciano

$40.00

Grapes: Tasting: Pairing:

Vignaquadra Passerina

Vignaquadra Passerina

$35.00

Grapes: Passerina Tasting: Grapefruit zest, almonds, fresh thyme. Light, effervescent, dry Pairing: Paella! Grilled fish, pork tenderloin, summer herb salads

Vignaquadra Pecorino

Vignaquadra Pecorino

$35.00

Grapes: Pecorino Tasting: Unripe apricot, yellow peach, lemon zest. Crisp, dry, light Pairing: Pecorono cheese! Grilled shrimp, dried figs, baked fish

Cantine Urciuolo Danimi Vini

Nero D'Avola

$30.00

Primitivo

$32.00

Syrah

$29.00

Prosecco

$35.00

Conte D'Attimis-Maniago Vineyards & Winery

Amarone

$122.00

Casali Maniago Merlot

$37.00

Chianti

$55.00

Casil Maniago Sauvignon Blanc

$37.00

Pinot Grigio Ramato

$57.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Exclusive Italian wines, craft sangrias, exciting cocktails, local beer, brunch, and nightly dinner. Come in and taste our wines or grab a bottle to go!

435 Market Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

