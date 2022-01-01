The Wine Bar at Market Street Crocery

Collefrisio Wine

Third-generation winemakers Amedeo De Luca and Antonio Patricelli joined forces in 2004 to fulfill a passion for the land and the vines of their forefathers. They acquired an existing hilltop estate once owned by the Frisio Family (Hence Collefrisio - Frisio hills) and set about creating a winery that embraces modernity while also honoring the long tradition of winemaking in the extraordinary terrain of Abruzzo. Located in the Chieti province, characterized by warm temperatures during the day and cool evenings. This area is well-known for the Montepulciano grapes which thrive in this climate. Three estates share a 35-hectare vineyard, and the grapes are organically grown in accordance with principles of organic farming, not to make organic wine, but to provide gentle and non-invasive care to the integrity of the grapes.