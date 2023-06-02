The Wine Shop at Rivergate
No reviews yet
14142 Rivergate Parkway
Charlotte, NC 28273
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
Truffle Fries
Fries tossed in herbed parmesan and served with truffle aioli
Old Truffle Fries
Fries tossed in truffle oil and parsley then topped with crumbled goat cheese
Calamari
Served with sweet chili and spicy remoulade
Charcuterie Board
Two meats and two cheeses with accompaniments
Sesame Seared Tuna
Served with beer mustard, wasabi and ginger
Crab Cakes
Topped with spicy remoulade and pepper confit
Fried Goat Cheese and Apples
Fried goat cheese and sliced apples with a red wine reduction
Fried Green Tomatoes
Topped with melted pimento cheese
Fried Shrimp
Served with spicy ranch
PEI Mussels
Choice of garlic white wine, pimenton cream or fromage blue
Hummus
Chickpea hummus with roasted red peppers and lemon oil
Pimento Cheese
Served hot or cold with toasted pita points
Salads
House Salad
Spring mix, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion and choice of dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmesan and crutons
Wedge Salad
Iceberg wedge, diced tomatoes, bacon, gorgonzola cheese and blue cheese dressing
Mediterranean Salad
Arugula, diced tomato, banana peppers, artichoke and red wine vinaigrette
Fried Goat Cheese Salad
Spring mix, diced tomatoes, sliced apples, fried goat cheese, balsamic reduction and balsamic vinaigrette
Spinach Salad
Spinach, strawberries, gorgonzola, walnuts and champagne vinaigrette
Grecian Cobb
Spinach, romaine, diced tomatoes, greek olives, red onions, feta cheese, cucumber, avocado, sauteed shrimp and citrus vinaigrette
Salmon Salad
Spring mix, beets, crumbled goat cheese, almond slivers and balsamic vinaigrette
Flatbreads
Margherita
Marinara, mozzarella, marinated tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil
Basil Pesto
Basil pesto sauce, mozzarella, artichokes and roasted red pepper
Greek Vegetable
Garlic oil, mozzarella, black olives, artichokes, tomato, banana peppers, feta cheese and arugula
Sausage & Banana Pepper
Marinara sauce, mozzarella, sliced italian sausage, banana peppers and honey sriracha
Smoked Salmon
Garlic oil, mozzarella, capers and smoked salmon
Wild Mushroom
Truffle oil, mozzarella, goat cheese and sauteed wild mushrooms
Buffalo Chicken
Ranch dressing base, mozzarella, blue cheese crumbles, grilled chicken and buffalo sauce
Three Meat
Marinara sauce, mozzarella, chorizo, soppresatta and proscuitto
Handhelds
Ahi Tuna Sandwich
Seared tuna, swiss cheese, spring mix, tomato, pickled red onions and wasabi aioli on a brioche bun
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion and ranch in a flour tortilla
Carolina BBQ Burger
Burger topped with southern slaw and pulled pork tossed in Carolina Gold BBQ on a brioche bun
Charleston Burger
Burger, pimento cheese, bacon, fried green tomato and spicy ranch on a brioche bun
Chicken Salad Pita
Housemade chicken and gorgonzola salad, spring mix, diced tomato and balsamic reduction on a pita
Cuban Sandwich
Pulled pork, black forest ham, swiss cheese, pickles and stoneground mustard on toasted cuban bread
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Sweet tea brined fried chicken, pickled red onions, pickles and honey sriracha on a brioche bun
Patty Melt
Burger, swiss cheese, mushrooms, caramelized onions and garlic aioli on toasted sourdough
Salmon BLT Wrap
Pan seared salmon strips, bacon, lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli in a flour tortilla
Shop House Burger
Burger, roasted tomato, fresh mozzarella, mixed greens, red onions and garlic aioli on a brioche bun
Steak & Goat Cheese Sandwich
Sirloin steak, caramelized onions, goat cheese and horseradish cream on a toasted baguette
Turkey Panini
Sliced turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and avocado cream on toasted sourdough
Entrees
Chicken Involtini
Chicken breast stuffed with spinach, fire roasted tomatoes and mozzarella cheese
Sunday Fried Chicken
Sweat tea brined fried chicken topped with sawmill gravy
Chicken Marsala
Chicken breast topped with a creamy mushroom and marsala wine sauce
Cast Iron Salmon
Pan seared salmon topped with lemon beurre blanc
Tuscan Salmon
Pan seared salmon covered in a creamy parmesan sauce with spinach and fire roasted tomatoes
Chili Lime Tuna
Tuna rubbed in chili lime seasoning topped with Asian slaw and avocado cream
Red Snapper
Pan seared red snapped topped with a light crab meat sauce
8oz Sirloin
Toppped with herb garlic butter and a side of horseradish cream
6oz Filet Mignon
Toppped with herb garlic butter and a side of horseradish cream
Surf N Turf
6oz sirloin with a crab cake topped with spicy remoulade and blackened shrimp
Primavera Pasta
Marinated tomatoes, broccoli, mushrooms and penne pasta tossed in a parmesan cream sauce
Shrimp Pasta
Sauteed shrimp, marinated tomatoes and penne pasta in a parmesan cream sauce
Wild Mushroom Pasta
Wild mushrooms and penne pasta tossed in a truffle cream sauce
Pasta Jambalaya
Chicken, shrimp, sausage, onions, peppers and penne pasta tossed in a Cajun cream sauce
Sides
Side House Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, red onion and cucumber with choice of dressing
Side Caesar
Romaine, parmesan cheese and crutons
Side Wedge
Iceberg wedge, diced tomatoes, bacon, gorgonzola cheese and blue cheese dressing
French Fries
Truffle Fries
Fries tossed in herbed parmesan with a side of truffle aioli
Old Truffle Fries
Basil Pasta Salad
Topped with diced tomatoes