Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Wine Shop at Rivergate

review star

No reviews yet

14142 Rivergate Parkway

Charlotte, NC 28273

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Dinner Menu

Appetizers

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Fries tossed in herbed parmesan and served with truffle aioli

Old Truffle Fries

$8.00

Fries tossed in truffle oil and parsley then topped with crumbled goat cheese

Calamari

$14.00

Served with sweet chili and spicy remoulade

Charcuterie Board

$26.00

Two meats and two cheeses with accompaniments

Sesame Seared Tuna

$14.00

Served with beer mustard, wasabi and ginger

Crab Cakes

$18.00

Topped with spicy remoulade and pepper confit

Fried Goat Cheese and Apples

$10.00

Fried goat cheese and sliced apples with a red wine reduction

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.00

Topped with melted pimento cheese

Fried Shrimp

$14.00

Served with spicy ranch

PEI Mussels

$17.00

Choice of garlic white wine, pimenton cream or fromage blue

Hummus

$10.00

Chickpea hummus with roasted red peppers and lemon oil

Pimento Cheese

$10.00

Served hot or cold with toasted pita points

Soup

Tomato & Red Pepper Bisque

$5.00+

Soup of the Day

$6.00+

Salads

House Salad

$5.00+

Spring mix, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion and choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$5.00+

Romaine, parmesan and crutons

Wedge Salad

$7.00+

Iceberg wedge, diced tomatoes, bacon, gorgonzola cheese and blue cheese dressing

Mediterranean Salad

$7.00+

Arugula, diced tomato, banana peppers, artichoke and red wine vinaigrette

Fried Goat Cheese Salad

$7.00+

Spring mix, diced tomatoes, sliced apples, fried goat cheese, balsamic reduction and balsamic vinaigrette

Spinach Salad

$7.00+

Spinach, strawberries, gorgonzola, walnuts and champagne vinaigrette

Grecian Cobb

$19.00

Spinach, romaine, diced tomatoes, greek olives, red onions, feta cheese, cucumber, avocado, sauteed shrimp and citrus vinaigrette

Salmon Salad

$19.00

Spring mix, beets, crumbled goat cheese, almond slivers and balsamic vinaigrette

Flatbreads

Margherita

$13.00

Marinara, mozzarella, marinated tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil

Basil Pesto

$13.00

Basil pesto sauce, mozzarella, artichokes and roasted red pepper

Greek Vegetable

$14.00

Garlic oil, mozzarella, black olives, artichokes, tomato, banana peppers, feta cheese and arugula

Sausage & Banana Pepper

$15.00

Marinara sauce, mozzarella, sliced italian sausage, banana peppers and honey sriracha

Smoked Salmon

$15.00

Garlic oil, mozzarella, capers and smoked salmon

Wild Mushroom

$15.00

Truffle oil, mozzarella, goat cheese and sauteed wild mushrooms

Buffalo Chicken

$16.00

Ranch dressing base, mozzarella, blue cheese crumbles, grilled chicken and buffalo sauce

Three Meat

$16.00

Marinara sauce, mozzarella, chorizo, soppresatta and proscuitto

Handhelds

Ahi Tuna Sandwich

$17.00

Seared tuna, swiss cheese, spring mix, tomato, pickled red onions and wasabi aioli on a brioche bun

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion and ranch in a flour tortilla

Carolina BBQ Burger

$15.00

Burger topped with southern slaw and pulled pork tossed in Carolina Gold BBQ on a brioche bun

Charleston Burger

$16.00

Burger, pimento cheese, bacon, fried green tomato and spicy ranch on a brioche bun

Chicken Salad Pita

$15.00

Housemade chicken and gorgonzola salad, spring mix, diced tomato and balsamic reduction on a pita

Cuban Sandwich

$16.00

Pulled pork, black forest ham, swiss cheese, pickles and stoneground mustard on toasted cuban bread

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Sweet tea brined fried chicken, pickled red onions, pickles and honey sriracha on a brioche bun

Patty Melt

$15.00

Burger, swiss cheese, mushrooms, caramelized onions and garlic aioli on toasted sourdough

Salmon BLT Wrap

$18.00

Pan seared salmon strips, bacon, lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli in a flour tortilla

Shop House Burger

$16.00

Burger, roasted tomato, fresh mozzarella, mixed greens, red onions and garlic aioli on a brioche bun

Steak & Goat Cheese Sandwich

$19.00

Sirloin steak, caramelized onions, goat cheese and horseradish cream on a toasted baguette

Turkey Panini

$15.00

Sliced turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and avocado cream on toasted sourdough

Entrees

Chicken Involtini

$26.00

Chicken breast stuffed with spinach, fire roasted tomatoes and mozzarella cheese

Sunday Fried Chicken

$25.00

Sweat tea brined fried chicken topped with sawmill gravy

Chicken Marsala

$26.00

Chicken breast topped with a creamy mushroom and marsala wine sauce

Cast Iron Salmon

$27.00

Pan seared salmon topped with lemon beurre blanc

Tuscan Salmon

$28.00

Pan seared salmon covered in a creamy parmesan sauce with spinach and fire roasted tomatoes

Chili Lime Tuna

$27.00

Tuna rubbed in chili lime seasoning topped with Asian slaw and avocado cream

Red Snapper

$29.00

Pan seared red snapped topped with a light crab meat sauce

8oz Sirloin

$27.00

Toppped with herb garlic butter and a side of horseradish cream

6oz Filet Mignon

$33.00

Toppped with herb garlic butter and a side of horseradish cream

Surf N Turf

$35.00

6oz sirloin with a crab cake topped with spicy remoulade and blackened shrimp

Primavera Pasta

$21.00

Marinated tomatoes, broccoli, mushrooms and penne pasta tossed in a parmesan cream sauce

Shrimp Pasta

$24.00

Sauteed shrimp, marinated tomatoes and penne pasta in a parmesan cream sauce

Wild Mushroom Pasta

$24.00

Wild mushrooms and penne pasta tossed in a truffle cream sauce

Pasta Jambalaya

$26.00

Chicken, shrimp, sausage, onions, peppers and penne pasta tossed in a Cajun cream sauce

Sides

Side House Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens, tomato, red onion and cucumber with choice of dressing

Side Caesar

$5.00

Romaine, parmesan cheese and crutons

Side Wedge

$7.00

Iceberg wedge, diced tomatoes, bacon, gorgonzola cheese and blue cheese dressing

French Fries

$5.00

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Fries tossed in herbed parmesan with a side of truffle aioli

Old Truffle Fries

$8.00

Basil Pasta Salad

$5.00

Topped with diced tomatoes

Vegetable of the Day

$5.00

Starch of the Day

$5.00

Broccoli

$5.00

Southern Slaw

$5.00