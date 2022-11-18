Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

The Wine House

314 Reviews

$$

3950 University Drive Suite 212

Fairfax, VA 22030

RETAIL WINE TO-GO

Louis Dumont Champagne Brut

$39.99

Brut, Champagne, France

RTL Bouvet Rosé Brut

$22.99

Sparkling Brut Rose, Cremant d'Loire, France

Giocato Pinot Grigio

$19.99

Pinot Grigio, Slovenia

Fernlands Sauvignon Blanc

$21.99

Marlborough, New Zealand

Poppy Chardonnay

$21.99

Monterey, CA

Chehalem Pinot Noir

$32.99

Willamette Valley, OR

Altos Malbec

$19.99

Mendoza, Argentina

Lar de Paula Rioja Madurado

$18.99

Tempranillo, Rioja, Spain

Poppy Cabernet Sauvignon

$24.99

Paso Robles, CA

Chappellet Mountain Cuvée

$44.99

Cabernet Blend, Napa Valley, CA

PRE-ORDER ONLY: Thanksgiving Dinner for 4

Pick-up 11/24: 12pm - 5pm -Roasted Turkey Breast with Herbs and Dijon Mustard ﻿ -Side of Cranberry Chutney -Turkey Gravy -Au Gratin Potatoes with Leeks -Roasted Brussel Sprouts with Bacon -Whole Baguette -Butternut Squash Bisque -The Wine House Bread Pudding
$199.99

Pick-up 11/24: 12pm - 5pm -Roasted Turkey Breast with Herbs and Dijon Mustard ﻿ -Side of Cranberry Chutney -Turkey Gravy -Au Gratin Potatoes with Leeks -Roasted Brussel Sprouts with Bacon -Whole Baguette -Butternut Squash Bisque -The Wine House Bread Pudding

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Wine House Fairfax, a full service restaurant and retail wine store, serving over 500 boutique wines from around the world to enjoy in your home, or in store with our handcrafted menu. Walls of wine surround a small number of tables, and bar. Voted #1 Best Wine Bar; 2020 and 2021 by Northern Virginia Magazine, voted #1 Best New Restaurants by Northern Virginia Magazine, and the winner of Best Wine List by Virginia Living Magazine, The Wine House is open for lunch and dinner 7 days a week.

Location

3950 University Drive Suite 212, Fairfax, VA 22030

Directions

