Bars & Lounges
American
The Wine House
314 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Wine House Fairfax, a full service restaurant and retail wine store, serving over 500 boutique wines from around the world to enjoy in your home, or in store with our handcrafted menu. Walls of wine surround a small number of tables, and bar. Voted #1 Best Wine Bar; 2020 and 2021 by Northern Virginia Magazine, voted #1 Best New Restaurants by Northern Virginia Magazine, and the winner of Best Wine List by Virginia Living Magazine, The Wine House is open for lunch and dinner 7 days a week.
Location
3950 University Drive Suite 212, Fairfax, VA 22030
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ruffino's Spaghetti House--Fairfax
No Reviews
10427 North Street #102 Fairfax, VA 22030
View restaurant
More near Fairfax