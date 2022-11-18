Restaurant info

The Wine House Fairfax, a full service restaurant and retail wine store, serving over 500 boutique wines from around the world to enjoy in your home, or in store with our handcrafted menu. Walls of wine surround a small number of tables, and bar. Voted #1 Best Wine Bar; 2020 and 2021 by Northern Virginia Magazine, voted #1 Best New Restaurants by Northern Virginia Magazine, and the winner of Best Wine List by Virginia Living Magazine, The Wine House is open for lunch and dinner 7 days a week.