The Wine Kitchen Leesburg

review star

No reviews yet

7 South King St

Leesburg, VA 20175

Popular Items

WK House Sparkling

SPECIAL MENUS

WK Apron by Gustin

WK Apron by Gustin

$29.00

Breathable, versatile apron. With WK logo @weargustin

Wine Kitchen T-Shirt

Wine Kitchen T-Shirt

$17.00
WK Logo Wine Glass

WK Logo Wine Glass

$12.00

Schott Zweisel Titanium wine glass etched with the Wine Kitchen logo. For the WK at home experience.

WINE SPECIALS

Walsh Family Wine, Rosé (fresh, dry - disappears quickly, get two)

Walsh Family Wine, Rosé (fresh, dry - disappears quickly, get two)

$26.00

Cabernet Franc Cabernet Sauvigon , 2020 Loudoun County, Virginia—lively, tart raspberry

SPARKLING

WK House Sparkling

WK House Sparkling

$11.00

Cava, NV, Spain

Jean Vesselle, Brut Reserve, Champagne FR, 375ml HALF BOTTLE

$35.00

Pinot Noir/Chardonnay. Bouzy, Champagne, FR. (light & creamy / green apple / almonds / butterscotch)

Jean Vesselle Oeil De Perdrix ROSÉ 375ml HALF BOTTLE

$45.00

100% Pinot Noir. Bouzy, Champagne, FR. (roses / white pepper / raspberry / toast)

BTL Pierre Gimonnet Blanc des Blancs 1er Cru Champagne

$95.00Out of stock

100% Chardonnay. Cuis, Champagne, FR. (bright & lively / green apple / zippy / lemon-lime)

Domaine Eugene Carrel et Fils, Crémant de Savoie, Sparkling Brut (Savoie, FR)

$36.00

Ultraviolet, Sparkling Rosé of Pinot Noir (Napa, CA) N/V

$19.00

BTL Egly-Ouriet Les Prémices, Champagne

$135.00

Btl Egly-Ouriet Grand Cru Brut Champagne

$195.00

BTL Egly-Ouriet Millésime 2012 Grand Cru Champagne

$450.00Out of stock

Quartzwood Farm, Pét-Nat Vidal Blanc

$20.00

Quartzwood Farm, Methode Ancestrale, Vidal Blanc, Petit Manseng, 2020---Pét-Nat(natural sparkling)---lemon zest, lime blossom, squash blossom.

Solco Lambrusco

Solco Lambrusco

$20.00

Paltrinieri, Solco. Lambrusco di Salamino, NV. Emilia Romagna---A Red bubbly. Notes of ripe cherry, smoke, candied violets.

Born Brut Rosé

$19.00

WHITE

WK House White (bright, zingy, fresh)

WK House White (bright, zingy, fresh)

$11.00

Sauvignon Blanc Spain

Alois Lageder, 'Terra Alpina' Pinot Grigio (Alto Adige, Italy)

$18.00

Paddy Borthwick, Sauvignon Blanc (Wairarapa, New Zealand) 2020

$22.00

Nico Lazaridi, 'Queen of Hearts' Chardonnay/Assyrtiko/et al. Blend (Macedonia, Greece) 2021

$18.00

Orealios, 'San Gerasimo' Robola (Cephalonia, Ionian Islands, Greece) 2020

$27.00

Markus Molitor 2017 Riesling (Mosel, Germany)

$30.00

Lagar de Cervera, Albariño (Rias Baixas, Spain)

$29.00

Cenatiempo, Ischia Bianco Superiore, Biancolella/Forestera (Ischia, Campania, Italy)

$28.00Out of stock

G.D. Vajra, Moscato d'Asti (Piedmont, Italy) 2021

$22.00

Vincent Carême, Vouvray, Chenin Blanc

$31.00
Casa Dumetz, Clementine Carter Roussanne, 2021 (Sta Barbara, CA)

Casa Dumetz, Clementine Carter Roussanne, 2021 (Sta Barbara, CA)

$32.00

Grenache Blanc, 2018 (Santa Barbara, California)

Hiyu, Falcon Box, White Field Blend (Columbia Gorge, OR) 2017

$70.00

Domaine Besson, Chardonnay (Givry, Côte Chalonnaise, Burgundy, FR) 2019

$38.00

Stewart Chardonnay (Sonoma Mountain, Sonoma County, CA)

$45.00

ROSÉ

Walsh Family Wine, Rosé (fresh, dry - disappears quickly, get two)

Walsh Family Wine, Rosé (fresh, dry - disappears quickly, get two)

$26.00

Cabernet Franc Cabernet Sauvigon , 2020 Loudoun County, Virginia—lively, tart raspberry

Hoof & Lur, Troupis Winery, Moschofilero

$28.00

Troupis Winery, Hoof & Lur, Moschofilero, 2019 (Peloponnese, Greece)---Orange wine. floral, citrus, vibrant

L'escarlelle, Grenache/Cinsault/Syrah (Mediterranée IGP, France)

$24.00

Paolo Cali, 'Violino,' Nero d'Avola (Sicily, Italy) 2017

$32.00

RED

Lemelson, Thea's Selection, Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

$38.00

Foulage Gaulois, Pinot Noir, Languedoc, FR

$29.00

Field Recordings, Wonderwall Pinot Noir (Edna Valley, California

$25.00

Pinot Noir, 2018 Paso Robles, California

Paolo Cali, 'Violino,' Nero d'Avola (Sicily, Italy) 2017

$32.00

Ettore Germano, Barbera (Piedmont, Italy) 2020

$22.00

Fiorentino, 'Celsì,' Irpinia Aglianico (Campania, Italy) 2016

$28.00

Parés Baltà, 'Indigena,' Garnaxta (Penedès, Spain) 2019

$19.00

Pedro Gonzalez Mittelbrunn, Prieto Pecudo (Castilla y León, Spain)

$15.00

Sinello, Riserva Montepulciano d'Abruzzo (Abruzzo, IT) 2018

$24.00

Le Due Ghemme, Collosorba, Super Tuscan Blend—Sangiovese/Cabernet/Syrah, (Tuscany, IT)

$25.00
Fableist Wine Co., #206 Old Vine Zinfandel (Paso Robles, CA) 2018

Fableist Wine Co., #206 Old Vine Zinfandel (Paso Robles, CA) 2018

$30.00

Crianza - 2016 Toro, Spain

Ricca Terra, 'The Marathon Man,' Cabernet Sauvignon/Petit Verdot/Durif/Merlot (Riverland, South Australia)

$25.00
the dude, Bordeaux Style Blend

the dude, Bordeaux Style Blend

$38.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cab Franc, Petit Verdot 2017 (Napa, California)

Lemelson, Thea's Selection, Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

$38.00

SchöneTal, Hirschy Vineyard, Pinot Noir (Yamhill-Carlton, Willamette Valley, OR) 2018

$65.00

Pierre Meurgey, 'Les Chaliots' Nuits-Saint-Georges 2019 Pinot Noir (Burgundy, France)

$58.00

Casa Dumetz 'Feminist Party' GSM, Santa Barbara CA

$38.00

(femme fatale / strong / crunchy / new world)

Domaine des Lises, Syrah, (Crozes-Hermitage, N. Rhône, FR)

$65.00

spicy & sanquine / black cherry / pepper / leather

Howard Park, Miamup Cabernet Sauvignon (Margaret River, Australia) 2018

$30.00

Meadowcroft Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa 2018

$55.00
WK House Red (medium, bright - easy drinking)

WK House Red (medium, bright - easy drinking)

$11.00

Merlot Blend, 2018 Spain

2011 Cosimo Taurino, Salice Salentino, Rosso Riserva, Negramaro/Malvasia Nero (Apulia, IT)

$44.00

refined tannin / exquisite / well-aged / gorgeous fruit / spice

Hammeken Celars, 'Oráculo' Tempranillo (Ribera del Duero, Spain) 2010

$90.00

Luigi Giordano Barbaresco, 2017

$55.00

DESSERT WINE

G.D. Vajra, Moscato d'Asti (Piedmont, Italy) 2021

$22.00

Disznókö Tokaji Aszú 5 Puttonyos

$65.00

Warre's LBV 2008 Bottle

$35.00

BEER

Miller Brewing Co.

Miller Brewing Co.

$3.00

Champagne of Beers NV Milwaukee, WI

Smoketown Brewing Co.

Smoketown Brewing Co.

$5.00

German Crossing Hefeweizen Brunswick, MD

6 PACK HIGH LIFE

6 PACK HIGH LIFE

$9.00

Champagne of Beers NV Milwaukee, WI

Soda

Cola

$3.00

Diet Cola

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00Out of stock

Sparkling Water 12oz

$3.50
We will bring the Wine Kitchen to your Kitchen

