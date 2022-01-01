Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Mediterranean

The Wine Loft - Southend

365 Reviews

$$

2201 South Blvd

Charlotte, NC 28203

Popular Items

Salmon Cakes
The Roma Flatbread
Pan Roasted Potatoes

Small Plates

Chicken Yakitori

$15.00

Marinated and grilled chicken skewers with poblano ginger remoulade and watermelon pickles.

Honey Garlic Hummus

$11.00

House-made Hummus with honey, paprika, pickled vegetables and warm pita

Pan Roasted Potatoes

$9.00

Large portion of our pan roasted potatoes served with a citrus-sherry aioli, fresh basil and cilantro.

Pan Seared Pork Belly

$15.00

Winter kimchi, black garlic sauce

Polpette

$15.00

Italian style, all beef meatballs with our in-house Sugo and crostini

Pomegranate Burrata

$14.00

Fresh local burrata with pomegranate reduction, crostini and fresh basil, sumac-merlot salt.

Salmon Cakes

$19.00

Smoked Atlantic Salmon, wasabi cream, red onion, old bay seasoning, panko, picked ginger, lemongrass lightly pan fried (includes 3)

Veggie Skewers

$11.00

Tofu, butternut squash, daikon, zucchini in an Asian-inspired sauce served with Napa cole slaw

Yellowfin Tuna

$19.00

6oz pan seared tuna filet, black-eyed pea salad and street corn sauce. Unless otherwise requested, served rare.

Cheese & Salumi Slates

Cheese Slate

$25.00

Chef's choice of locally sourced artisanal cheeses with accoutrements and crostini. Consists of 4 artisan cheeses.

Cheese and Salami Plate

$29.00

Chef's choice of locally sourced artisanal cheeses and salamis with accoutrements and crostini. Consists of 4 artisan cheeses and 4 Italian meats (typically prosciutto, pepperoni, capicola and salami).

Salads

The Wine Loft House Salad

$10.00

Baby Kale, poached apple, watermelon radish, pickled onions, pecans, feta, pumpernickel croutons served with an apple vinaigrette

Flatbreads

The Roma Flatbread

$14.00

Classic margherita with fresh buffalo mozzarella, saffron, chili threads and fresh basil.

Mushroom Leek Shallot Flatbread

$16.00

Roasted leeks, shallots & mushrooms, leek cream base, drizzle of maple soy glaze

The Napa Flatbread

$15.00

Barbeque chicken, roasted corn, red onion, fresh greens, Italian cheese blend, roasted red peppers and barbeque sauce drizzle.

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$15.00

Pan seared chicken breast tossed in a house-made buffalo sauce, gorgonzola, scallions. Ask for ranch or gorgonzola dipping sauce.

Sandwiches

Italian Sandwich

$15.00

Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Prosciutto and Fresh Mozzarella, pickled onions, kale, tomatoes poblano pepper remoulade served on a Cuban roll

Meatball Sandwich

$15.00

All beef, house-made, Italian-style meatballs with our house-made Sugo, pickled red onions, fresh mozzarella

Mushroom Sandwich

$15.00

Portabellas with balsamic reduction glaze, fresh basil, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella

Desserts

Belgian Chocolate Mousse Cake

$7.00

Semi-sweet Belgian chocolate mousse cake topped with chocolate shavings.

Italian Lemon Cream Cake

$9.00

Refreshingly light Sicilian lemon infused sponge cake with creamy mascarpone with a dusting of powdered sugar.

Sides

Side Pan Roasted Potatoes

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Red Wine

Aguijon de Abeja Malbec Btl (To Go)

$39.00

Allegrini Valpolicella Btl (To Go)

$43.00

Bodegas Obalo Rioja Btl (To Go)

$47.00

Cape Mentelle Btl (To Go)

$47.00

Chateau Castagnac Bordeaux Btl (To Go)

$35.00

Bordeaux blend of Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon. Bright berries with and fruit forward with slightly dry finish and medium body.

Don Ramón Garnacha Blend Btl (To Go)

$31.00

Spanish garnacha blend of ripe fruit and gently aged for 6 months

Ferraton Cotes DU Rhone Btl (To Go)

$43.00

Fiore Brachetto Btl (To Go)

$43.00

La Sala Chianti Classico Btl (To Go)

$55.00

Matsu Tempranillo Btl (To Go)

$43.00

Painted Fields Bordeaux Btl (To Go)

$47.00

Rock and Vine Cabernet Btl (To Go)

$38.00

Rock & Vine is a Bordeaux-style blend consisting of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Malbec, and Petit Verdot.

Skyside Pinot Noir Btl (To Go)

$39.00

Slam Dunk Blend Btl (To Go)

$35.00

From the makers of Clos du Val and Screaming Eagle this 55% Petit Sirah and 45% Zinfandel blend is lush, rich and juicy, loaded with brambly blackberry and raspberry fruit.

Vina Robles Petit Sirah 2018 Btl (To Go)

$49.00

Notes of dark cherry, cocoa and plum from the Paso Robles region

White/Rose Wine

Balestri Valda Soave Classico Btl (To Go)

$39.00

Casa Dora Cava Btl (To Go)

$31.00

Crisp and refreshing with fine and elegant bubbles that gracefully frame the citrus, green apple and biscotti aromas and flavors

Caviccioli 1928 Dolce Rosé Btl (To Go)

$31.00

A sweet Italian sparkler with a nose of rose petals and soft florals. Pairs fantastically with our Artisanal Meat and Cheese Slate.

Flannery Hill Sauvignon Blanc Btl (To Go)

$39.00

This Marlborough NZ Sauv Blanc brings big tropical flavors, with hints of peach and apricot on the nose. Top seller at The Wine Loft.

Guiliano Rosati Pinot Grigio Btl (To Go)

$31.00

Italian style that is 100% organic. Fruity aromas of apples and apricot

Moscato D’Asti Btl (To Go)

$43.00

Mulderbosh Rose Btl (To Go)

$31.00

Nikolaevo Chardonnay Btl (To Go)

$39.00

Pannonica Rosé Btl (To Go)

$31.00

Veuve Cliquot Brut (To Go)

$99.00

Veuve Du Vernay Brut Btl (To Go)

$31.00

Veuve Du Vernay Rosé Demi-Sec Btl (To Go)

$31.00

Wimmer Gruner Veltliner Btl (To Go)

$39.00

Hailing from Austria, Wimmer shines with lemon and fresh pear notes. Dry and finished in stainless steel. Comes in a 1L bottle for the same price as 750ML.

Windisch Riesling Btl (To Go)

$35.00

This Riesling expresses a gorgeous floral aroma with peaches and good body. Not overly sweet as it is a kabinett style.

All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday1:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Small plates, flatbreads, paninis and cheese slates with an excellent wine selection.

Website

Location

2201 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203

Directions

