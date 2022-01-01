Bars & Lounges
Mediterranean
The Wine Loft - Southend
365 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Small plates, flatbreads, paninis and cheese slates with an excellent wine selection.
Location
2201 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lincoln Street Kitchen & Cocktails
4.2 • 233
1320 South Church Street Charlotte, NC 28203
View restaurant