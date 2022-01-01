Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

The Wine Room Kitchen and Bar

283 Reviews

$$

411 E Atlantic Ave

Suite c

Delray Beach, FL 33483

Cheese & Wine tasting

Sonoma V Willamette 11\19

$45.00

Food & Wine Dinner

Freemark Food 10/20

$135.00

Freemark Wine 10/20

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
The finest selection of wine, cheese & charcuterie in the country alongside a menu of expertly prepared cuisine. While Supplies Last & Vintage Changes

411 E Atlantic Ave, Suite c, Delray Beach, FL 33483

