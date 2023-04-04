  • Home
The Wing Boss Express Cullen 13306 CULLEN BLVD.

No reviews yet

13306 CULLEN BLVD.

Houston, TX 77054

BONE-IN WINGS

6 BOSS WINGS

6 BOSS WINGS

$10.95+

CRISPY BREADED OR UNBREADED MARINATED WINGS WITH YOUR CHOICE OF DELICIOUS SAUCES.

8 BOSS WINGS

8 BOSS WINGS

$13.95+

CRISPY BREADED OR UNBREADED MARINATED WINGS WITH YOUR CHOICE OF DELICIOUS SAUCES.

12 BOSS WINGS

12 BOSS WINGS

$19.95+

CRISPY BREADED OR UNBREADED MARINATED WINGS WITH YOUR CHOICE OF DELICIOUS SAUCES.

18 FAMILY WINGS

18 FAMILY WINGS

$30.95+

CRISPY BREADED OR UNBREADED MARINATED WINGS WITH YOUR CHOICE OF DELICIOUS SAUCES.

24 FAMILY WINGS

$40.95+
36 FAMILY WINGS

36 FAMILY WINGS

$61.95+

CRISPY BREADED OR UNBREADED MARINATED WINGS WITH YOUR CHOICE OF DELICIOUS SAUCES.

BONELESS WINGS

BOSS BONELESS WINGS & TENDERS MARINATE FOR OVER 24 HOURS, LIGHTLY BATTERED AND FRIED CRISPY TO PERFECTION.
6 BONELESS

6 BONELESS

$9.95+

BOSS BONELESS WINGS & TENDERS MARINATE FOR OVER 24 HOURS, LIGHTLY BATTERED AND FRIED CRISPY TO PERFECTION.

8 BONELESS

8 BONELESS

$12.95+

BOSS BONELESS WINGS & TENDERS MARINATE FOR OVER 24 HOURS, LIGHTLY BATTERED AND FRIED CRISPY TO PERFECTION.

12 BONELESS

12 BONELESS

$17.95+

BOSS BONELESS WINGS & TENDERS MARINATE FOR OVER 24 HOURS, LIGHTLY BATTERED AND FRIED CRISPY TO PERFECTION.

18 BONELESS FAMILY

18 BONELESS FAMILY

$29.95+

BOSS BONELESS WINGS & TENDERS MARINATE FOR OVER 24 HOURS, LIGHTLY BATTERED AND FRIED CRISPY TO PERFECTION.

24 BONELESS FAMILY

24 BONELESS FAMILY

$39.95+

CRISPY BREADED OR UNBREADED MARINATED WINGS WITH YOUR CHOICE OF DELICIOUS SAUCES.

36 BONELESS FAMILY

36 BONELESS FAMILY

$60.95+

CRISPY BREADED OR UNBREADED MARINATED WINGS WITH YOUR CHOICE OF DELICIOUS SAUCES.

BOSS TENDERS

4 PC. BOSS TENDERS

4 PC. BOSS TENDERS

$12.95
6 PC. BOSS TENDERS

6 PC. BOSS TENDERS

$16.95

BOSS FAVORITES

BOSS LOADED FRIES

BOSS LOADED FRIES

$14.95

CRINKLE CUT FRIES WITH CHEESE, 6OZ CRISPY CHICKEN BREAST, AND TOP WITH BOSS WING SAUCE.

CREOLE BOUDIN ROLLS

CREOLE BOUDIN ROLLS

$10.95+

PORK, DIRTY RICE, AND PEPPER JACK CHEESE IN A CRISPY GOLDEN ROLL.

BOSS BURGERS

BOSS SPECIALITY CHICKEN BURGER

$16.95
BOSS ANGUS BEEF BURGER

BOSS ANGUS BEEF BURGER

$14.95

BOSS VEGAN PLANT-BASE BURGER

$16.95

DESSERTS

CHEESECAKE BROWNIE

$4.95

ROCKY ROAD BROWNIE

$4.95

SIDES AND ADD-ONS

FRIES

$3.95+

FRIED OKRA

$3.95+

HAWAIIAN ROLLS

$0.95+

EXTRA SAUCE & CONDIMENTS

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

The Wing Boss is expanding our brand to the Chevron on Cullen. Our mission is to grow in consistent quality food and great customer service. Cullen will serve as an express location with a limited menu.

Location

13306 CULLEN BLVD., Houston, TX 77054

Directions

