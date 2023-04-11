  • Home
The Wing Boss Food Trailer 13306 Cullen Blvd.

No reviews yet

7820 Almeda Rd.

TWB Food Trailer

Houston, TX 77047

BOSS FOOD MENU

6pc Boss Wings & Fries

6pc Boss Wings & Fries

$14.95

6 Crispy Breaded Boss Wings tossed in your favored sauce and served with Cajun fries and one Hawaiian sweet roll.

8pc Boss Wings & Fries

8pc Boss Wings & Fries

$16.95

8 Crispy Breaded Boss Wings tossed in your favored sauce and served with Cajun fries & one Hawaiian sweet roll.

2 Catfish Filets & Fries

$18.95Out of stock
BOSS CHICKEN BURGER

BOSS CHICKEN BURGER

$16.95Out of stock

Boss Chicken Burger comes with 6oz. crispy chicken breast, American cheese, lettuces, tomatoes, and pickles.

2 BOUDIN EGG ROLLS

2 BOUDIN EGG ROLLS

$6.00

Boudin rice mix with pepper jack cheese wrapped in a thin dough and fried to perfection.

CHEESECAKE BROWNIE

$4.00

EXTRA CONDIMENTS

$1.00

HOMEMADE LEMONADE

$4.95Out of stock
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

7820 Almeda Rd., TWB Food Trailer, Houston, TX 77047

