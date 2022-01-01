A map showing the location of The Wing Company 71stView gallery
American
Chicken

The Wing Company 71st

7071 A Raeford Road

Fayetteville, NC 28304

Appetizers

1/2 order of extreme nachos

$8.49

The extreme nachos just too much? Enjot this smaller option for a great meal for on eor enough to share for two.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.29

Buffalo Shrimp

$7.99

Cheese Fries

$6.29

Choose between seasoned buffalo chips or our Legendary Fries, smothered in our smooth and creamy queso or covered in melted shredded cheddar jack

Mozz Sticks

$6.99

Create Your Own Sampler

$13.99

Extreme Nachos

$12.69

A Mountain of fresh corn tortilla chips, grilled chicken, chili, fresh melted queso, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, fire roasted salsa, green onions and fresh jalapenos

Lg Corn

$5.09

Sweet yellow corn cobbettes

Fried Pickles

$6.29

Loaded Fries

$9.08

Our Legendary Fries covered in chili, queso, ranch, bacon, jalapenos, sour cream and green onions

Onion Rings

$6.29

Southwest Eggrolls

$8.49Out of stock

Spicy Cauliflower Bites

$6.79

Quesadilla

$5.99

Grilled flour tortilla filled with fire roasted salsa, cheddar jack cheese and your choice of protein

Chips and Salsa

$3.99

Burgers

BABA Mac N Cheesy

$12.99

BABA Slamburger

$12.99

Build Your Own

$9.99

Here's The Beef

$12.29

Wing Burger

$10.99

Turkey Burger

$9.79

Veggie Burger

$9.99

Desserts

Fried Beignets

$5.99+

Funnel Cake Fries

$5.99

Raspberry White Chocolate Cheese Brulee

$5.19

Family Packs

35 Pc Family Pack

$42.99

50 Pc Family Pack

$54.99

100 Pc Family Pack

$104.99

14 Pc Tender Family Pack

$25.99

21 Pc Tender Family Pack

$36.99

Double Wing Family Pack

$43.99

Family Platters

Hand Battered Tender Platter

$30.49+

50 pc Wing Platter

$47.59

100 pc Wing Platter

$94.99

Party Sides

$19.99+

Party Dips

$3.99

Gallon Drink

$4.99

Flat Bread Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$10.49

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$10.49

Build Your Own Pizza

$8.49

Cheese Pizza

$8.49

Philly Pizza

$10.99

Veggie Pizza

$9.49

Kids Meals

Kid Mac N Cheese

$5.99

Kids Cheese quesadilla

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Nuggets (4)

$5.99

Kids Tenders (2)

$5.99

Kids Traditional (4)

$5.99

Salads

Asian Salad

$7.99

Southwest Salad

$9.29

Wing Co House Salad

$6.99

Sandwiches

3 tacos with 2oz slaw

$9.99

BLT

$7.29

Boomin'Shrimp Po' Boy

$8.99

Fish Sandwich

$8.99

Patty Melt

$7.99

Ribeye Sandwich

$9.99

Texas Tender Sandwich

$8.29

Game Changer

$11.99

Wingachanga

$10.99

Tino's French Dip

$9.99

Chicken Philly

$8.49

Philly Cheese Steak

$9.29

Sauces

12 oz ranch

$5.99

6oz ranch

$3.99

Au jus

$0.69+

backdraft

$0.69+

bbq

$0.69+

blue cheese

$0.69+

boom boom

$0.69+

cajun

$0.69+

code yellow

$0.69+

creeper reaper

$0.69+

dry cajun

$0.69+

dry jerk

$0.69+

dry lemon pepper

$0.69+

french fry seasoning

$0.69+

garlic parm

$0.69+

gold

$0.69+

guacamole

$0.69+

hawaiian

$0.69+

honey mustard

$0.69+

hot

$0.69+

jalapeno ranch

$0.69+

lemon pepper

$0.69+

marinara

$0.69+

medium

$0.69+

mild

$0.69+

old bay

$0.69+

ranch

$0.69+

salsa

$0.69+

sour cream

$0.69+

sweet chili

$0.69+

sweet thai ranch

$0.69+

teriyaki

$0.69+

texas ranch

$0.69+

dry ranch

$0.69+

Sides

AppleSauce

$0.64

Carrot Sticks

$1.19

Celery Sticks

$1.19

Corn on the Cobb (2pcs)

$2.89

Dips

$0.69+

Flat Bread (2 Pcs)

$2.00

Lg Buffalo Chips

$5.29

Lg Creamy Cole Slaw

$5.29Out of stock

Lg Fries

$4.59

Lg Mac N Cheese

$5.59

Lg Seasonal Veggies

$5.29

Side Salad

$3.59

Sm Buffalo Chips

$3.29

Sm Creamy Cole Slaw

$3.29Out of stock

Sm Fries

$2.99

Sm Mac N Cheese

$3.59

Sm Seasonal Veggies

$3.29

Stix

$1.19

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99Out of stock

Texas Toast 2 Pc

$2.00

Waffle fries

$4.99Out of stock

Battered Fry

$3.29Out of stock

Soft Drinks

Cranberry Juice

$2.09

Diet Pepsi

$2.09

Dr. Pepper

$2.09

Gallon Lemonade

$4.99

Gallon Sweet Tea

$4.99

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$4.99

Ginger Ale

$2.09

Mountain Dew

$2.09

Orange Juice

$2.09

Pepsi

$2.09

Pineapple Juice

$2.09

Pink Lemonade

$2.09

Red Bull

$3.99

Sierra Mist

$2.09

Tea

$2.09

Unsweet Tea

$2.09

Water

Root Beer

$2.09

UP Charge Misc

2oz Queso

$0.69

6 oz Queso

$1.99

add 2 tenders

$3.99

add a patty

$3.99

Add bacon

$0.75

add bacon to large ff

$1.50

add bacon to small ff

$0.75

add cheese small to ff

$0.75

add cheese to large ff

$1.50

add cheese/bacon to large ff

$3.00

add cheese/bacon to small ff

$1.50

add chili

$0.75

add chili/cheese to large ff

$3.00

add chili/cheese to small ff

$1.50

add shrimp (5)

$3.99

add steak

$3.99

Make Small FF Loaded

$2.00

Sub Buffalo Chips

$1.79

Sub Large Fry

$1.79

Sub Onion Rings

$1.99

Sub Waffle Fries

$2.49

Wings

5 Traditional

$6.59

10 Traditional

$11.95

20 Traditional

$21.89

35 Traditional

$33.29

5 Boneless

$6.59

10 Boneless

$11.95

20 Boneless

$21.89

35 Boneless

$33.29

4 Tenders

$7.49

7 Tenders

$12.29

10 Tenders

$16.99

Wraps

Wing Co Legendary Wrap

$8.99

Cheeseburger Wrap

$8.99

Southwest Wrap

$8.99

Asian Chicken Wrap

$8.99

LTO Menu

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.99

Summer Shrimp Basket

$10.99

PickleBack Sandwich w/ff

$7.99

3 tacos with 2oz slaw

$9.99

Pretzel

$4.99

Beer

Bud Light Bottle

$3.00

Budweiser Bottle

$3.00

Coors Lite Bottle

$3.00

Corona Bottle

$4.00

Dos XX Bottle

$4.00

Elysian Space Dust bottle

$4.50

Guinness Bottle

$4.00

Heineken Bottle

$4.00

Mich Ultra Bottle

$3.50

Miller Lite Bottle

$3.00

Redds Apple Ale Bottle

$4.00

Slrrrp

$2.00

Yuengling Bottle

$4.00

truly

$5.00

Domestic Buckets

Premium Domestic/Import Buckets

Angry Orchard

$5.25+

Aviator Devil's Tramping Ground

$6.00+Out of stock

Bud Light

$3.00+

Elysian Space Dust

$6.00+

Kona Long Board

$4.50+

Man Of Law

$6.00+Out of stock

Mich Ultra

$3.50+

Modelo

$4.50+

Pbr

$2.00+

Sam Seasonal

$4.50+Out of stock

ShockTop

$4.00+

Truly

$4.50

White Zombie

$4.50+Out of stock

Yuengling

$3.50+

Miller Lite

$3.75+

Liquor

Aristocrat Vodka

$4.00

Ciroc

$8.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Pinnacle

$6.00

Smirnoff

$6.00

Three Olives

$6.00

Titos

$6.50

Kettle one

$8.00

Aristocrat

$4.00

Bombay

$7.00

Tangueray

$7.00

Aristocrat Rum

$4.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Bacardi Limon

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.50

Cruzan 151

$7.00

Cruzan Rums

$5.50

Malibu

$6.00

Bacardi Ocho

$7.00

1800

$8.00

House Tequila

$4.00

Jose

$6.00

Patron

$8.00

crown

$6.00

crown reserve

$7.50

fireball

$6.00

house whiskey

$4.00

jack daniels

$6.00

jameson

$7.00

jim beam

$6.00

makers mark

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

wild turkey 101

$7.50

wild turkey 80

$6.00

amaretto

$5.00

apple pucker

$4.75

Bailey's

$6.00

banana

$4.75

Blue Curacao

$4.75

Buttershots

$5.50

Frangelico

$7.00

goldschlager

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

jagermister

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Melon

$5.00

peach schnapps

$4.50

RazzMatazz

$5.00

rumchata

$5.50

Rumpleminze

$6.00

watermelon pucker

$4.75

Hennessy

$7.00

Courvoisier

$7.00

Hpnotiq

$7.00

Martell

$7.00

Johnny Walker

$7.00

Wine

Chardonnay

$5.50

White Zinfandel

$5.50

Pinot Grigio

$5.50

Merlot

$5.50

Moscato

$5.50

Sweet Red

$5.50

White Sangria

$5.50

Red Sangria

$5.50

Mixed Drinks

Adios Mofo

$10.00

Alabama Slammer

$6.75

Alligator Piss

$6.75

Amaretto Sour

$4.75

Angry Balls

$10.00

Appletini

$6.25

Bahama Mama

$6.75

Bald Beaver

$6.50

Beatle Juice

$6.00

Bend Me Over

$6.00

Berry Beach

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Blue Hawaiian

$6.75

Blue Motorcycle

$6.75

Blue Valium

$6.00

Bob Marley

$6.75

C Breeze

$6.75

Caribou Lou

$8.00

Catapult

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$6.75

Dirty Bong Water

$6.75

Grateful Dead

$6.75

Hurricane

$6.75

Incredible Hulk

$7.00

Jolly Rancher

$5.75

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Liquid Marijuana

$6.75

Long Island

$6.75

Lynchburg Lemonade

$6.00

Mai Tai

$6.50

Malibu Bay Breeze

$6.75

Margarita

$6.00

Melon Ball

$5.50

Midouri Sour

$6.00

Pearl Diver

$6.50

Pineapple Martini

$6.75

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$6.00

Rum Bucket

$10.00

Scooby Snack

$6.75

Screaming Orgasm

$6.75

Screwdriver

$5.00

Sex on the Beach

$6.50

Strawberry Mai Tai

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise

$5.00

Tom Collins

$5.00

Tongue in Panties

$6.75

Trash Can

$10.00

TWC Buckets

$10.00

TWC Fishbowls

$8.00

TWC Lemonades

$6.00

Washington Apple

$6.75

Whiskey Sour

$5.00

White Russian

$6.00

Shooters

anti-freeze

$5.00

B52

$7.00

Blonde Headed Slut

$6.00

Blow Job

$6.00

Blueberry Drop

$6.00

Buttery Nipple

$5.75

Caramel Apple Shooter

$6.50

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$6.00

Four Horsemen

$10.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Gummy Bear Shot

$8.00

Honey Hole

$6.50

Honey Nut Cheerio

$6.50

Irish Breakfast

$7.00

Irish Carbomb

$10.00

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Jello-shot

$2.00

Kamakazi

$5.25

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Liquid Cocaine

$7.50

Nuts & Berries

$6.25

Oatmeal Cookie

$6.00

Pb & J

$6.00

Pickleback

$7.00

Pink starburst

$6.75

red headed slut

$6.00

Royal Flush

$6.00

Strawberry Lemon Drop

$5.75

Surfer on Acid

$5.75

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

Baby Smurf

$4.00

Mixers

w/ pink lemonade

w/cranberry

w/diet pepsi

w/dr pepper

w/ginger ale

w/mtn dew

w/pepsi

w/red bull

$1.00

w/sierra mist

w/soda water

w/sour

w/tonic

w/water

w/oj

w/pineapple juice

w/cranberry

Saturday Specials

$3 Draft

$3.00

$5 Drafts

$5.00

$5 Jager Bombs

$5.00

$9 Rum Buckets

$9.00

Steak Saturday

$9.99

LTO

Pimento BLT

$8.99

Pimento Cheeseburger

$12.49

Pimento quesadilla

$9.99

Pimento Grilled cheese

$8.49

2oz Pimento Cheese

$2.99

Delivery fee

$5.00

BAMA sliders w/ FF

$8.99

Buffalo Sliders w/ FF

$8.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
7071 A Raeford Road, Fayetteville, NC 28304

