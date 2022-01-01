American
Chicken
The Wing Company 71st
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
7071 A Raeford Road, Fayetteville, NC 28304
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Army City Steak Gyro Mchperson - 201 s McPherson church RD
No Reviews
201 s McPherson church RD Fayetteville, NC 28303
View restaurant
Mac’s Speed Shop - Fayetteville
4.2 • 2,831
482 N McPherson Church Rd fayetteville, NC 28303
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Fayetteville
Mac’s Speed Shop - Fayetteville
4.2 • 2,831
482 N McPherson Church Rd fayetteville, NC 28303
View restaurant
Sammio's Italian Restaurant - Fayetteville (Raeford Rd) Location
4.2 • 1,854
2623 Raeford Rd Fayetteville, NC 28303
View restaurant
More near Fayetteville