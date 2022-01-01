A map showing the location of The Wing Company Hope MillsView gallery
American
Chicken

The Wing Company Hope Mills

review star

No reviews yet

6411 Camden Rd,Ste 111-113

Fayetteville, NC 28306

Soft Drinks

Arnold Pal

$2.09

Diet Mtn Dew

$2.09

Diet Pepsi

$2.09

Dr. Pepper

$2.09

Mountain Dew

$2.09

Pepsi

$2.09

Pink Lemonade

$2.09

Sierra Mist

$2.09

Sunkist

$2.09

Tea

$2.09

Unsweet Tea

$2.09

Water

Gallon Lemonade

$4.99

Gallon Sweet Tea

$4.99

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$4.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.09

Ginger Ale

$2.09

Orange Juice

$2.09

Pineapple Juice

$2.09

Red Bull

$4.00

Appetizers

1/2 order of extreme nachos

$8.99

The extreme nachos just too much? Enjot this smaller option for a great meal for on eor enough to share for two.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.29

Buffalo Shrimp

$8.99

Cheese Fries

$6.29

Choose between seasoned buffalo chips or our Legendary Fries, smothered in our smooth and creamy queso or covered in melted shredded cheddar jack

Mozz Sticks

$6.99

Create Your Own Sampler

$13.99

Extreme Nachos

$13.69

A Mountain of fresh corn tortilla chips, grilled chicken, chili, fresh melted queso, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, fire roasted salsa, green onions and fresh jalapenos

Lg Fried Corn (4)

$5.09

Sweet yellow corn cobbettes

Fried Pickles

$6.29

Loaded Fries

$9.08

Our Legendary Fries covered in chili, queso, ranch, bacon, jalapenos, sour cream and green onions

Onion Rings

$6.29

Eggrolls

$8.99Out of stock

Spicy Cauliflower Bites

$6.79

Wing Co Quesadilla

$6.99

Grilled flour tortilla filled with fire roasted salsa, cheddar jack cheese and your choice of protein

Chips and 6oz salsa

$4.99

5 pc Snack

$9.79

Wings

10 Traditional

$13.99

20 Traditional

$25.99

35 Traditional

$41.99

10 Boneless

$13.99

20 Boneless

$25.99

35 Boneless

$41.99

4 Tenders

$8.49

7 Tenders

$13.59

10 Tenders

$18.99

5 free freedom card

Burgers

BABA Mac N Cheesy

$12.99

BABA Slamburger

$12.99

Build Your Own Burger

$9.99

Here's The Beef Burger

$12.29

Original Wing Burger

$10.99

Turkey Burger

$9.79

Veggie Burger

$9.99Out of stock

Bison Burger

$12.99Out of stock

Sandwiches

BLT

$7.29

Boomin'Shrimp Po' Boy

$8.99

Fish Sandwich

$8.99

Patty Melt

$8.99

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$10.99

Texas Tender Sandwich

$8.99

The Game Changer

$11.99

The Wingachanga

$10.99

Tino's French Dip

$10.99

Chicken Philly

$9.99

Philly Cheese Steak

$9.99

Family Packs

35 Pc Family Pack

$51.49

50 Pc Family Pack

$63.99

100 Pc Family Pack

$124.99

14 Pc Tender Family Pack

$33.99

21 Pc Tender Family Pack

$51.69

Double Wing Family Pack (Copy)

$54.99

Family Platters

Hand Battered Tender Platter

$35.49+

50 pc Wing Platter

$54.59

100 pc Wing Platter

$104.89

Party Sides

$19.99+

Party Dips

$3.99

Gallon Drink

$4.99

Flat Bread Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$10.99

Build Your Own Pizza

$8.49

Cheese Pizza

$8.49

Philly Pizza

$10.99

Veggie Pizza

$9.99

Kids Meals

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Tender (2)

$5.99

Kid Mac N Cheese

$5.99

Salads

Asian Salad

$8.99

Southwest Salad

$9.29

Wing Co House Salad

$6.99

Sauces

backdraft

$0.69+

bbq

$0.69+

blue cheese

$0.69+

boom boom

$0.69+

cajun

$0.69+

code yellow

$0.69+Out of stock

creeper reaper

$0.69+

dry cajun

$0.69+

dry jerk

$0.69+

dry lemon pepper

$0.69+

french fry seasoning

$0.69+

garlic parm

$0.69+

gold

$0.69+

guacamole

$0.69+

hawaiian

$0.69+

honey mustard

$0.69+

hot

$0.69+

jalapeno ranch

$0.69+Out of stock

lemon pepper

$0.69+

marinara

$0.69+

medium

$0.69+

mild

$0.69+

old bay

$0.69+

ranch

$0.69+

salsa

$0.69+

sour cream

$0.69+

sweet chili

$0.69+

sweet thai ranch

$0.69+

teriyaki

$0.69+

texas ranch

$0.69+

Sides

Carrot Sticks

$1.19

Celery Sticks

$1.19

Dips

$0.69+

Lg Buffalo Chips

$5.29

Lg Creamy Cole Slaw

$5.29

Lg Fries

$4.59

Lg Mac N Cheese

$5.59

Lg Seasonal Veggies

$5.29

pita bread (1 pc)

$2.00

Side Salad

$3.59

Sm Buffalo Chips

$3.29

Sm Creamy Cole Slaw

$3.29

Sm Fried Corn (2pcs)

$2.89

Sm Fries

$2.99

Sm Mac N Cheese

$3.59

Sm Seasonal Veggies

$3.29

Flatbread (1pcs)

$2.00

veggie Stix

$1.19

Applesauce

$1.99

UP Charge Misc

12 oz Queso

$3.99

2oz Queso

$0.69

6 oz Queso

$1.99

add 2 tenders

$3.99

add a patty

$3.99

Add Bacon

$0.75

add bacon to large ff

$3.00

add bacon to small ff

$0.75

add cheese small to ff

$0.75

add cheese to large ff

$1.50

add cheese/bacon to large ff

$3.00

add cheese/bacon to small ff

$1.50

add chili

$0.75

add chili to lg ff

$1.50

add chili to small ff

$0.75

add chili/cheese to large ff

$3.00

add chili/cheese to small ff

$1.50

add shrimp (5)

$3.99

add steak

$3.99

Make small ff loaded

$3.99

Txs Toast (2)

$0.50

Salsa 2oz

$0.69

Sour Cream 2oz

$0.69

Side Of Mayo

fried egg

$0.75

2oz au jus

$0.75

6 Oz Guac

$0.75

Wraps

Wing Co Legendary Wrap

$8.99

Cheeseburger Wrap

$8.99

Southwest Wrap

$8.99

Asian Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Desserts

Fried Beignets

$5.99+

Funnel Cake Fries

$5.99

Raspberry White Chocolate Cheese Brulee

$5.19

LTO Menu

Tacos (3)

$7.99

pretzels bites (15)

$5.99

Southwest Tornados

$8.99

Key Lime Pie

$5.99

PICKLEBACK SAND

$10.99

Cheddar TOTS

$10.99

$3 Bottles

Blue Moon

$3.00

.Corona

$3.00

.Dos XX

$3.00

.Guinness

$3.00

.Heineken

$3.00

.Mich Ultra Bott

$3.00

.Modelo

$3.00Out of stock

.Redds Apple Ale

$3.00

Corona Lite

$3.00Out of stock

10 trad Yueng and wings

10 trad wings 1 pint yuengling

$15.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Location

6411 Camden Rd,Ste 111-113, Fayetteville, NC 28306

