The Wing Company Lumberton

Appetizers
1/2 order of extreme nachos
The extreme nachos just too much? Enjot this smaller option for a great meal for on eor enough to share for two.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Buffalo Shrimp
Cheese Fries
Choose between seasoned buffalo chips or our Legendary Fries, smothered in our smooth and creamy queso or covered in melted shredded cheddar jack
Chips and Salsa
Create Your Own Sampler
Extreme Nachos
A Mountain of fresh corn tortilla chips, grilled chicken, chili, fresh melted queso, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, fire roasted salsa, green onions and fresh jalapenos
Fried Pickles
Lg Fried Corn on the Cobb
Sweet yellow corn cobbettes
Loaded Fries
Our Legendary Fries covered in chili, queso, ranch, bacon, jalapenos, sour cream and green onions
Mozzarella Sticks
Onion Rings
Southwest Eggrolls
Spicy Cauliflower Bites
Wing Co Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla filled with fire roasted salsa, cheddar jack cheese and your choice of protein
5 Wing Snack
Burgers
Family Packs
Family Platters
Flat Bread Pizza
Sandwiches
Sauces
backdraft
bbq
blue cheese
boom boom
cajun
code yellow
creeper reaper
dry cajun
dry jerk
dry lemon pepper
french fry seasoning
garlic parm
gold
guacamole
hawaiian
honey mustard
hot
jalapeno ranch
lemon pepper
marinara
medium
mild
old bay
ranch
salsa
sour cream
sweet chili
sweet thai ranch
teriyaki
texas ranch
Vanillia Topping
Sides
Apple Sauce
Carrot Sticks
Celery Sticks
Corn on the Cobb (2pcs)
Dips
Flat Bread 2pcs
Lg Buffalo Chips
Lg Cole Slaw
Lg Fries
Lg Mac N Cheese
Lg Seasonal Veggies
Side Of Texas Toast 2 pcs
Side Salad
Sm Buffalo Chips
Sm Cole Slaw
Sm Fries
Sm Mac N Cheese
Sm Seas Veg
Stix
Sweet Pot Fries
Sm Chili
Lg Chili
Sm Pizza Fries
Lg Pizza Fries
Soft Drinks
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Mountain Dew
Pepsi
Pink Lemonade
Root Beer
Sierra Mist
Sunkist
Tea
Unsweet Tea
Water
Gallon Lemonade
Gallon Sweet Tea
Gallon Unsweet Tea
Red Bull
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Orange Juice
Ginger Ale
Coffee
Shirley Temple
Add Grenadine
UP Charge Misc
2oz Queso
6 oz Queso
add cheese small to ff
add cheese to large ff
add cheese/bacon to small ff
add cheese/bacon to large ff
add chili
add chili/cheese to small ff
add chili/cheese to large ff
add bacon to small ff
add bacon to large ff
add a patty
add 2 tenders
add shrimp (5)
add steak
Make small ff loaded
Add Fried Egg
Add Bacon
Add Fish
Sub Buff Chips
Wings
LTO Menu
Employee Menu
2 Tenders w/FF
4 Boneless w/FF
4 Traditional w/FF
5 Boneless
Bac, Egg & Cheese No FF
beignets 3 (6)
Cheese Quesadilla w/FF
Fried Pickles
Grilled Wrap No/FF
Large Buff Chip
Large Corn
Large Fry
Large Mac & Cheese w/FF
Mozz Sticks
Onion Rings
Side Salad
Small Fry Loaded
Veggie Quesadilla
Beer
BL Hard Soda
BL Next
Blue Moon Bottle
Bud Light Bottle
Budweiser Bottle
Coors Lite`Bottle
Corona Bottle
Dos XX Bottle
Guinness Bottle
Heineken Bottle
Mich Ultra Bottle
Miller Lite Bottle
Modelo Bottle
Natural Light Bottle
PBR Bottle
Redds Apple Ale Bottle
Smirnoff Ice
White Claw
Yuengling Bottle
Domestic Buckets
Premium Domestic/Import Buckets
Small Blue Moon
Small Bold Rock Cider
Small Bud Light
Small Dos XX
Small House Brew
Small Man of Law
Small Mich Ultra
Small Miller Lite
Small Modelo
Small Red Oak
Small Sam Adams Lager
Small Yuengling
Tall Blue Moon
Tall Bold Rock Cider
Tall Bud Light
Tall Dos XX
Tall House Brew
Tall Man Of Law
Tall Mich Ultra
Tall Miller Lite
Tall Modelo
Tall Red Oak
Tall Sam Adams
Tall Yuengling
Pitcher Bold Rock Cider
Pitcher Blood Orange
Pitcher Blue Moon
Pitcher Bud Light
Pitcher Dos XX
Pitcher Golden Road
Pitcher House
Pitcher Man Of Law
Pitcher Michelob Ultra
Pitcher Miller
Pitcher Modelo
Pitcher Red Oak
Pitcher Sam Adams
Pitcher Yeungling
Pitcher Yuengling Hershey
BL Black Cherry
BL Lime
BL Mango
BL Strawberry
WC Black Cherry
WC CLementine
WC Lemon
WC Pineapple
WC Tangerine
WC Watermelon
Budlight Seltzer
Liquor
Grey Goose
Aristocrat Vodka
Three Olives
Smirnoff
Ciroc
Titos
Pink Whitney
Ketel One
New Am. Pineapple
New Am. Peach
Aristocrat
Bombay
Tangueray
Aristocrat Rum
Captain Morgan
Bacardi
Bacardi Limon
Cruzan Rums
Myers Dark Rum
Cruzan 151
Malibu
Muddy River Coconut
Muddy River Spiced
House Tequila
Patron
Jose
De Leon
1800 gold
1800 silver
Don Julio
crown
crown reserve
dewars
fireball
house whiskey
jack daniels
jameson
jim beam
Johnny Walker
Knob Creek
makers mark
Seagrams 7
wild turkey 101
wild turkey 80
Southern Comfort
Skrewball
amaretto
apple pucker
baileys
banana
Blue Curacao
Butterscotch
corolans
Frangelico
goldschlagger
Grand Marnier
hypnotiq
jagermister
Khalua
Melon
peach schnapps
RazzMatazz
rumchata
Southern Comfort
watermelon pucker
Wine
Mixed Drinks
Alabama Slammer
Alligator Piss
Amaretto Sour
Angry Balls
Appletini
Bahama Mama
Bald Beaver
Beatle Juice
Bend Me Over
Berry Beach
Black Martini
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Blue Hawaiian
Blue Motorcycle
Blue Sky Margarita
Blue Sky Margarita
Blue Valium
Blueberry Bay Bree
Bob Marley
Caramel Appletini
Cosmopolitan
Dirty Bong Water
Grateful Dead
Irish Coffee
Jack Daniel Sour
Jacked Up Duo
Janie Juice
Jolly Rancher
Lemon Drop
Liquid Marijuana
Long Island
Long Peach
Lynchburg Lemonade
Mai Tai
Malibu Bay Breeze
Margarita (Mid shelf)
Margarita (Top shelf)
Margarita (Well)
Martini
Melon Ball
Mermaids Kiss
Midouri Sour
Mistletoe Mixer
Old Fashioned
Pearl Diver
Pineapple Martini
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Pink Lemonade
Purple Haze
Red Passion
Royal Flush
Rum Bucket
Salted Caramel Martini
Scooby Snack
Screaming Orgasm
Screwdriver
Sex on the Beach
Silver Bullet
Strawberry LIT
Strawberry Sunrise
Swampwater
Sweet Jessie
Sweet Tart
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Trash Can
TWC Buckets
TWC Fishbowls
TWC Lemonades
Ultimate Margarita
Watermelon Mojito
Whiskey Sour
Shooters
3 Wise Men
anti-freeze
Applesauce shot
B52
Baby Guiness
Banana Cream Pie
Blonde Headed Slut
Blood Of Satan
blow Job
Blow Job
Blue Valium
Blueberry Drop
Buttery Nipple
Caramel Apple Shooter
Chocolate Cake
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Four Horsemen
Fuzzy Navel
Green Tea
Gummy Bear Shot
Honey Hole
Honey Nut Cheerio
Irish Breakfast
Irish Carbomb
Jager Bomb
Jello-shot
Kamakazi
Lemon Drop
Liquid Cocaine
Mango Drop
Nuts & Berries
Oatmeal Cookie
Pb & J
Pickleback
Piece of ass
red headed slut
Scooby Snack
Scooby Snack Shot
Strawberry Lemon Drop
Surfer on Acid
Sweet Tart
Vegas Bomb
washington red apple
White Tea
Bar Upcharge
Mixers
$3 Bottles
Blue Moon
Budweiser
Bud Light
Coors Light
Corona
Miller Lite
Dos XX
Guinness
Heineken
Michelob Ultra
Natural Light
PBR
Saint Paulie Girl
Red Hare 50/50
Redds App;e Ale
Smirnoff Ice
Yuengling
Yuengling Flight
Modelo
Yuengling Hershey
$5 Jose Cuervo
$7 Jager Bombs
Yings and Wings
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
