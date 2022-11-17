A map showing the location of The Wing Company LumbertonView gallery
Chicken
Burgers
Bars & Lounges

The Wing Company Lumberton

1,158 Reviews

$$

4880 Kahn Dr

Lumberton, NC 28358

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

1/2 order of extreme nachos

$8.99

The extreme nachos just too much? Enjot this smaller option for a great meal for on eor enough to share for two.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.29

Buffalo Shrimp

$8.99

Cheese Fries

$6.29

Choose between seasoned buffalo chips or our Legendary Fries, smothered in our smooth and creamy queso or covered in melted shredded cheddar jack

Chips and Salsa

$3.99

Create Your Own Sampler

$13.99

Extreme Nachos

$13.69

A Mountain of fresh corn tortilla chips, grilled chicken, chili, fresh melted queso, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, fire roasted salsa, green onions and fresh jalapenos

Fried Pickles

$6.29

Lg Fried Corn on the Cobb

$5.09

Sweet yellow corn cobbettes

Loaded Fries

$9.08

Our Legendary Fries covered in chili, queso, ranch, bacon, jalapenos, sour cream and green onions

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Onion Rings

$6.29

Southwest Eggrolls

$8.99

Spicy Cauliflower Bites

$6.79

Wing Co Quesadilla

$6.99

Grilled flour tortilla filled with fire roasted salsa, cheddar jack cheese and your choice of protein

5 Wing Snack

$9.79

Burgers

BABA Mac N Cheesy

$12.99

BABA Slamburger

$12.99

Build Your Own Burger

$9.99

Here's The Beef Burger

$12.29

Turkey Burger

$9.79

Veggie Burger

$9.99

Wing Burger

$10.99

Desserts

Fried Beignets

$5.99+

Funnel Cake Fries

$5.99

Raspberry Cheesecake

$5.19

Family Packs

35 Pc Family Pack

$51.49

50 Pc Family Pack

$63.99

100 Pc Family Pack

$124.99

14 Pc Tender Family Pack

$33.99

21 Pc Tender Family Pack

$51.69

Double Wing

$54.99

Family Platters

Hand Battered Tender Platter

$35.49+

50 pc Wing Platter

$54.59

100 pc Wing Platter

$104.89

Party Sides

$19.99+

Party Dips

$3.99

Gallon Drink

$4.99

Flat Bread Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$10.99

Build Your Own Pizza

$8.49

Cheese Pizza

$8.49

Philly Pizza

$10.99

Veggie Pizza

$9.99

Kids Meals

Kid Mac N Cheese

$5.99

Kids Cheese quesadilla

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Tenders

$5.99

Salads

Asian Salad

$8.99

Southwest Salad

$9.29

Wing Co House Salad

$6.99

Sandwiches

3 tacos with slaw

$9.99

BLT

$7.29

Boomin'Shrimp Po' Boy

$8.99

Chicken Philly

$9.99

Fish Sandwich

$8.99

Game Changer

$11.99

Patty Melt

$8.99

Philly Cheese Steak

$9.99

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$10.99

Texas Tender Sandwich

$8.99

Tino's French Dip

$10.49

Wingachanga

$10.99

Sauces

backdraft

$0.69+

bbq

$0.69+

blue cheese

$0.69+

boom boom

$0.69+

cajun

$0.69+

code yellow

$0.69+

creeper reaper

$0.69+

dry cajun

$0.69+

dry jerk

$0.69+

dry lemon pepper

$0.69+

french fry seasoning

$0.69+

garlic parm

$0.69+

gold

$0.69+

guacamole

$0.69+

hawaiian

$0.69+

honey mustard

$0.69+

hot

$0.69+

jalapeno ranch

$0.69+

lemon pepper

$0.69+

marinara

$0.69+

medium

$0.69+

mild

$0.69+

old bay

$0.69+

ranch

$0.69+

salsa

$0.69+

sour cream

$0.69+

sweet chili

$0.69+

sweet thai ranch

$0.69+

teriyaki

$0.69+

texas ranch

$0.69+

Vanillia Topping

$0.99

Sides

Apple Sauce

$1.79

Carrot Sticks

$1.19

Celery Sticks

$1.19

Corn on the Cobb (2pcs)

$2.89

Dips

$0.69+

Flat Bread 2pcs

$1.99

Lg Buffalo Chips

$5.29

Lg Cole Slaw

$5.29Out of stock

Lg Fries

$4.59

Lg Mac N Cheese

$5.59

Lg Seasonal Veggies

$5.29

Side Of Texas Toast 2 pcs

$2.00

Side Salad

$3.59

Sm Buffalo Chips

$3.29

Sm Cole Slaw

$3.29Out of stock

Sm Fries

$2.99

Sm Mac N Cheese

$3.59

Sm Seas Veg

$3.29

Stix

$1.19

Sweet Pot Fries

$4.99

Sm Chili

$3.29

Lg Chili

$5.29

Sm Pizza Fries

$6.98

Lg Pizza Fries

$8.58

Soft Drinks

Diet Pepsi

$2.89

Dr. Pepper

$2.89

Mountain Dew

$2.89

Pepsi

$2.89

Pink Lemonade

$2.89

Root Beer

$2.89

Sierra Mist

$2.89

Sunkist

$2.89

Tea

$2.89

Unsweet Tea

$2.89

Water

Gallon Lemonade

$4.99

Gallon Sweet Tea

$4.99

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$4.99

Red Bull

$4.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.89

Pineapple Juice

$2.89

Orange Juice

$2.89

Ginger Ale

$2.89

Coffee

$2.89

Shirley Temple

$3.49

Add Grenadine

$1.00

UP Charge Misc

2oz Queso

$0.69

6 oz Queso

$1.99

add cheese small to ff

$0.75

add cheese to large ff

$1.50

add cheese/bacon to small ff

$1.50

add cheese/bacon to large ff

$3.00

add chili

$0.75

add chili/cheese to small ff

$1.50

add chili/cheese to large ff

$3.00

add bacon to small ff

$0.75

add bacon to large ff

$3.00

add a patty

$3.99

add 2 tenders

$3.99

add shrimp (5)

$3.99

add steak

$3.99

Make small ff loaded

$3.99

Add Fried Egg

$0.75

Add Bacon

$0.75

Add Fish

$3.99

Sub Buff Chips

$1.99

Wings

10 Traditional

$13.99

20 Traditional

$25.99

35 Traditional

$41.99

10 Boneless

$13.99

20 Boneless

$25.99

35 Boneless

$41.99

4 Tenders

$8.49

7 Tenders

$13.89

10 Tenders

$18.89

Wraps

Wing Co Legendary Wrap

$8.99

Cheeseburger Wrap

$8.99

Southwest Wrap

$8.99

Asian Chicken Wrap

$8.99

LTO Menu

Cheese Curds

$5.69

Fried Okra

$4.99Out of stock

Gizzards

$4.99

Summer Shrimp Basket

$10.99

SweetPot Waffle FF

$4.99

Employee Menu

2 Tenders w/FF

$2.50

4 Boneless w/FF

$2.50

4 Traditional w/FF

$2.50

5 Boneless

$2.50

Bac, Egg & Cheese No FF

$2.50

beignets 3 (6)

$2.50

Cheese Quesadilla w/FF

$2.50

Fried Pickles

$2.50

Grilled Wrap No/FF

$2.50

Large Buff Chip

$2.50

Large Corn

$2.50

Large Fry

$2.50

Large Mac & Cheese w/FF

$2.50

Mozz Sticks

$2.50

Onion Rings

$2.50

Side Salad

$2.50

Small Fry Loaded

$2.50

Veggie Quesadilla

$2.50

Beer

BL Hard Soda

$4.50

BL Next

$4.50

Blue Moon Bottle

$4.00

Bud Light Bottle

$3.00

Budweiser Bottle

$3.00

Coors Lite`Bottle

$3.00

Corona Bottle

$4.00

Dos XX Bottle

$4.00

Guinness Bottle

$3.00

Heineken Bottle

$4.00

Mich Ultra Bottle

$4.00

Miller Lite Bottle

$3.00

Modelo Bottle

$4.00

Natural Light Bottle

$3.00

PBR Bottle

$2.50

Redds Apple Ale Bottle

$3.00

Smirnoff Ice

$4.00

White Claw

$4.00

Yuengling Bottle

$4.00

Domestic Buckets

$13.00

Premium Domestic/Import Buckets

$13.00

Small Blue Moon

$4.00

Small Bold Rock Cider

$4.50

Small Bud Light

$4.00

Small Dos XX

$4.50

Small House Brew

$2.00

Small Man of Law

$5.00

Small Mich Ultra

$4.00

Small Miller Lite

$4.00

Small Modelo

$5.00

Small Red Oak

$5.00

Small Sam Adams Lager

$4.00

Small Yuengling

$4.00

Tall Blue Moon

$7.50

Tall Bold Rock Cider

$7.00

Tall Bud Light

$6.50

Tall Dos XX

$7.50Out of stock

Tall House Brew

$5.00

Tall Man Of Law

$8.50

Tall Mich Ultra

$7.50

Tall Miller Lite

$7.00

Tall Modelo

$8.00

Tall Red Oak

$8.00

Tall Sam Adams

$7.00

Tall Yuengling

$7.50

Pitcher Bold Rock Cider

$14.00

Pitcher Blood Orange

$16.00Out of stock

Pitcher Blue Moon

$13.00Out of stock

Pitcher Bud Light

$13.00

Pitcher Dos XX

$15.00

Pitcher Golden Road

$16.00Out of stock

Pitcher House

$12.00Out of stock

Pitcher Man Of Law

$16.00Out of stock

Pitcher Michelob Ultra

$13.00

Pitcher Miller

$13.00Out of stock

Pitcher Modelo

$16.00

Pitcher Red Oak

$16.00Out of stock

Pitcher Sam Adams

$13.00Out of stock

Pitcher Yeungling

$15.00

Pitcher Yuengling Hershey

$16.00Out of stock

BL Black Cherry

$4.00

BL Lime

$4.00

BL Mango

$4.00

BL Strawberry

$4.00

WC Black Cherry

$4.00

WC CLementine

$4.00

WC Lemon

$4.00

WC Pineapple

$4.00

WC Tangerine

$4.00

WC Watermelon

$4.00

Budlight Seltzer

$2.00

Liquor

Grey Goose

$7.50

Aristocrat Vodka

$4.00

Three Olives

$6.00

Smirnoff

$6.00

Ciroc

$7.00

Titos

$6.50

Pink Whitney

$4.75

Ketel One

$7.00

New Am. Pineapple

$6.00

New Am. Peach

$6.00

Aristocrat

$4.00

Bombay

$7.00

Tangueray

$7.00

Aristocrat Rum

$4.00

Captain Morgan

$6.50

Bacardi

$6.50

Bacardi Limon

$6.50

Cruzan Rums

$5.50

Myers Dark Rum

$6.50

Cruzan 151

$7.00

Malibu

$6.00

Muddy River Coconut

$7.00

Muddy River Spiced

$7.00

House Tequila

$4.00

Patron

$8.50

Jose

$6.00

De Leon

$8.00

1800 gold

$7.00

1800 silver

$7.00

Don Julio

$8.50

crown

$7.00

crown reserve

$7.50Out of stock

dewars

$7.00

fireball

$6.00

house whiskey

$4.00

jack daniels

$6.00

jameson

$8.00

jim beam

$6.00

Johnny Walker

$8.00

Knob Creek

$7.50

makers mark

$7.00

Seagrams 7

$7.00

wild turkey 101

$7.50

wild turkey 80

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$7.25

Skrewball

$6.50

amaretto

$4.75

apple pucker

$4.75

baileys

$6.00

banana

$4.75

Blue Curacao

$4.75

Butterscotch

$5.75

corolans

$6.00

Frangelico

$6.00

goldschlagger

$6.50

Grand Marnier

$8.00

hypnotiq

$6.00

jagermister

$6.50

Khalua

$6.00

Melon

$5.50

peach schnapps

$4.75

RazzMatazz

$4.75

rumchata

$5.50

Southern Comfort

$5.50

watermelon pucker

$4.75

Wine

Chardonnay

$5.00

White Zinfandel

$5.00

Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Merlot

$5.00

Moscato

$5.00

Sweet Red

$5.00

White Sangria

$5.00

Red Sangria

$5.00

Cabernet

$5.00

Mixed Drinks

Alabama Slammer

$6.25

Alligator Piss

$6.75

Amaretto Sour

$5.25

Angry Balls

$7.00

Appletini

$6.25

Bahama Mama

$6.00

Bald Beaver

$6.50

Beatle Juice

$6.25

Bend Me Over

$6.25

Berry Beach

$6.00

Black Martini

$6.25

Black Russian

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$5.25

Blue Hawaiian

$6.25

Blue Motorcycle

$6.25

Blue Sky Margarita

$10.00

Blue Sky Margarita

$10.00

Blue Valium

$6.00

Blueberry Bay Bree

$7.75

Bob Marley

$6.00

Caramel Appletini

$6.25

Cosmopolitan

$6.25

Dirty Bong Water

$7.75

Grateful Dead

$6.25

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Jack Daniel Sour

$6.25

Jacked Up Duo

$8.00

Janie Juice

$5.50

Jolly Rancher

$5.75

Lemon Drop

$4.75

Liquid Marijuana

$7.25

Long Island

$6.25

Long Peach

$6.75

Lynchburg Lemonade

$7.00

Mai Tai

$6.50

Malibu Bay Breeze

$6.25

Margarita (Mid shelf)

$8.00

Margarita (Top shelf)

$11.00

Margarita (Well)

$6.00

Martini

$6.25

Melon Ball

$5.50

Mermaids Kiss

$5.00

Midouri Sour

$5.00

Mistletoe Mixer

$5.00

Old Fashioned

$6.00

Pearl Diver

$6.50

Pineapple Martini

$6.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$6.00

Pink Lemonade

$6.00

Purple Haze

$6.00

Red Passion

$6.00

Royal Flush

$6.50

Rum Bucket

$10.00

Salted Caramel Martini

$8.00

Scooby Snack

$7.00

Screaming Orgasm

$6.00

Screwdriver

$5.00

Sex on the Beach

$6.00

Silver Bullet

$11.00

Strawberry LIT

$8.00

Strawberry Sunrise

$6.00

Swampwater

$6.00

Sweet Jessie

$4.75

Sweet Tart

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise

$5.00

Tom Collins

$5.00

Trash Can

$10.00

TWC Buckets

$10.00

TWC Fishbowls

$8.00

TWC Lemonades

$6.00

Ultimate Margarita

$8.00

Watermelon Mojito

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$4.25

Shooters

3 Wise Men

$7.00

anti-freeze

$5.25

Applesauce shot

$6.00

B52

$7.00

Baby Guiness

$7.00

Banana Cream Pie

$5.50

Blonde Headed Slut

$6.00

Blood Of Satan

$7.50

blow Job

$5.75

Blow Job

$5.75

Blue Valium

$5.75

Blueberry Drop

$6.25

Buttery Nipple

$5.50

Caramel Apple Shooter

$6.50

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$6.25

Four Horsemen

$9.50

Fuzzy Navel

$5.75

Green Tea

$7.00

Gummy Bear Shot

$8.00

Honey Hole

$6.50

Honey Nut Cheerio

$6.50

Irish Breakfast

$7.00

Irish Carbomb

$7.00

Jager Bomb

$6.75

Jello-shot

$4.25

Kamakazi

$5.50

Lemon Drop

$5.25

Liquid Cocaine

$6.75

Mango Drop

$6.25

Nuts & Berries

$5.50

Oatmeal Cookie

$6.00

Pb & J

$6.00

Pickleback

$6.75

Piece of ass

$6.00

red headed slut

$6.00

Scooby Snack

$6.00

Scooby Snack Shot

$6.00

Strawberry Lemon Drop

$6.25

Surfer on Acid

$5.50

Sweet Tart

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$6.50

washington red apple

$6.50

White Tea

$6.50

Bar Upcharge

house double up 1 oz

$2.00

mid shelf double up 1oz

$4.00

top shelf double up 1oz

$6.00

Make Top Shelf

$4.00

Mixers

w/ pink lemonade

w/cranberry

w/diet pepsi

w/dr pepper

w/ginger ale

w/mtn dew

w/pepsi

w/red bull

$1.00

w/sierra mist

w/soda water

w/sour

w/tonic

w/water

w/oj

w/pineapple juice

w/cranberry

$3 Bottles

Blue Moon

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Dos XX

$3.00

Guinness

$3.00

Heineken

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Natural Light

$3.00

PBR

$3.00

Saint Paulie Girl

$3.00

Red Hare 50/50

$3.00

Redds App;e Ale

$3.00

Smirnoff Ice

$3.00

Yuengling

$3.00

Yuengling Flight

$3.00Out of stock

Modelo

$3.00

Yuengling Hershey

Out of stock

$5 Jose Cuervo

Jose Gold

$5.00

Jose SIlver

$5.00

$7 Jager Bombs

Jager Bomb

$7.00

Yings and Wings

10 Traditional Wings w/ Pint Yuengling

$15.99

LTO

BAMA Sliders /w FF

$8.99

Buffalo Sliders /w FF

$8.99

Pumpkin Sliced Latte Swirl

$4.99Out of stock

Extra Scoop Ice Cream

$1.29

Buffalo Bison Burger

$14.99

BBQ Bison Burger

$14.99

BYO Bison Burger

$12.99

Fish N Chips

$14.99

SCOOP Chicken Sandwich w/FF

$10.99

shirt

shirt

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSports
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4880 Kahn Dr, Lumberton, NC 28358

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

The Wing Company - Hope Mills
orange starNo Reviews
6411 Camden Rd,Ste 111-113 Fayetteville, NC 28306
View restaurantnext
The Wing Company 71st
orange starNo Reviews
7071 A Raeford Road Fayetteville, NC 28304
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lumberton

ZENOS ITALIAN RESTAURANT - 1925 N Roberts Ave
orange star4.3 • 686
1925 N Roberts Ave Lumberton, NC 28358
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lumberton
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)
Aberdeen
review star
Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Southern Pines
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Pinehurst
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Cameron
review star
Avg 4.2 (2 restaurants)
Florence
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Sanford
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Conway
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
North Myrtle Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston