The Wing Company Pembroke

707 W 3rd Street

Pembroke, NC 28372

Appetizers

1/2 order of extreme nachos

$8.99

The extreme nachos just too much? Enjot this smaller option for a great meal for on eor enough to share for two.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.29

Buffalo Shrimp

$8.99

Cheese Fries

$6.29

Choose between seasoned buffalo chips or our Legendary Fries, smothered in our smooth and creamy queso or covered in melted shredded cheddar jack

Mozz Sticks

$6.99

Create Your Own Sampler

$13.99

Extreme Nachos

$13.69

A Mountain of fresh corn tortilla chips, grilled chicken, chili, fresh melted queso, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, fire roasted salsa, green onions and fresh jalapenos

Lg Corn

$5.09

Sweet yellow corn cobbettes

Fried Pickles

$6.29

Loaded Fries

$9.08

Our Legendary Fries covered in chili, queso, ranch, bacon, jalapenos, sour cream and green onions

Onion Rings

$6.29

Southwest Eggrolls

$8.99

Spicy Cauliflower Bites

$6.79

Wing Co Quesadilla

$6.99

Grilled flour tortilla filled with fire roasted salsa, cheddar jack cheese and your choice of protein

Chips and Salsa

$3.99

5 Piece Snack

$9.79

Burgers

BABA Mac N Cheesy

$12.99

BABA Slamburger

$12.99

Build Your Own

$9.99

Here's The Beef

$12.29

Wing Burger

$10.99

Turkey Burger

$9.79

Veggie Burger

$9.99

Desserts

Fried Beignets

$5.99+

Funnel Cake Fries

$5.99

Raspberry White Chocolate Cheese Brulee

$5.19

Dessert Toppings

Family Packs

35 Pc Family Pack

$51.49

50 Pc Family Pack

$63.99

100 Pc Family Pack

$124.99

14 Pc Tender Family Pack

$33.99

21 Pc Tender Family Pack

$51.69

Double Wing Family Pack

$54.99

Family Platters

Hand Battered Tender Platter

$35.49+

50 pc Wing Platter

$54.59

100 pc Wing Platter

$104.89

Party Sides

$19.99+

Party Dips

$3.99

Gallon Drink

$4.99

Southwest Eggroll Platter

$24.99

Flat Bread Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$10.99

Build Your Own Pizza

$8.49

Cheese Pizza

$8.49

Philly Pizza

$10.99

Veggie Pizza

$9.99

Kids Meals

Kid Mac N Cheese

$5.99

Kids Cheese quesadilla

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Nuggets

$8.99

Kids Tenders

$5.99

Kids Traditional

$8.99

Salads

Asian Salad

$8.99

Southwest Salad

$9.29

Wing Co House Salad

$6.99

Sandwiches

3 tacos with 2oz slaw

$9.99

BLT

$7.29

Boomin'Shrimp Po' Boy

$8.99

Fish Sandwich

$8.99

Patty Melt

$8.99

Ribeye Sandwich

$10.99

Texas Tender Sandwich

$8.99

Game Changer

$11.99

Wingachanga

$10.99

Tino's French Dip

$10.49

Chicken Philly

$9.99

Philly Cheese Steak

$9.99

Sauces

12 oz ranch

$5.99

6oz ranch

$3.99

Au jus

$0.69+

backdraft

$0.69+

bbq

$0.69+

blue cheese

$0.69+

boom boom

$0.69+

cajun

$0.69+

code yellow

$0.69+

creeper reaper

$0.69+

dry cajun

$0.69+

dry jerk

$0.69+

dry lemon pepper

$0.69+

french fry seasoning

$0.69+

garlic parm

$0.69+

gold

$0.69+

guacamole

$0.69+

hawaiian

$0.69+

honey mustard

$0.69+

hot

$0.69+

jalapeno ranch

$0.69+

lemon pepper

$0.69+

marinara

$0.69+

medium

$0.69+

mild

$0.69+

old bay

$0.69+

ranch

$0.69+

salsa

$0.69+

sour cream

$0.69+

sweet chili

$0.69+

sweet thai ranch

$0.69+

teriyaki

$0.69+

texas ranch

$0.69+

dry ranch

$0.69+

6 oz fry seasoning

$8.99

Pint of wing sauce

$9.29

Sides

AppleSauce

$0.64

Battered Fry

$3.29

Carrot Sticks

$1.19

Celery Sticks

$1.19

Corn on the Cobb (2pcs)

$2.89

Dips

$1.25

Flat Bread (2 Pcs)

$2.00

Lg Buffalo Chips

$5.29

Lg Creamy Cole Slaw

$5.29

Lg Fries

$4.59

Lg Mac N Cheese

$5.59

Lg Seasonal Veggies

$5.29

Side Salad

$3.59

Sm Buffalo Chips

$3.29

Sm Creamy Cole Slaw

$3.29

Sm Fries

$2.99

Sm Mac N Cheese

$3.59

Sm Seasonal Veggies

$3.29

Stix

$1.19

Sub Battered Fry

$1.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Texas Toast 2 Pc

$2.00

Waffle fries

$4.99

Soft Drinks

Cranberry Juice

$2.09

Diet Pepsi

$2.09

Dr. Pepper

$2.09

Gallon Lemonade

$4.99

Gallon Sweet Tea

$4.99

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$4.99

Ginger Ale

$2.09

Mountain Dew

$2.09

Orange Juice

$2.09

Pepsi

$2.09

Pineapple Juice

$2.09

Pink Lemonade

$2.09

Red Bull Can

$3.99

Shirley Temple

$2.59

Sierra Mist

$2.09

Tea

$2.09

Unsweet Tea

$2.09

Water

UP Charge Misc

2oz Queso

$0.69

6 oz Queso

$1.99

12 oz Queso

$3.69

add 2 tenders

$3.99

add a patty

$3.99

add bacon to large ff

$1.50

add bacon to small ff

$0.75

add cheese small to ff

$0.75

add cheese to large ff

$1.50

add cheese/bacon to large ff

$3.00

add cheese/bacon to small ff

$1.50

add chili

$0.75

add chili/cheese to large ff

$3.00

add chili/cheese to small ff

$1.50

add shrimp (5)

$3.99

add steak

$3.99

Make Small FF Loaded

$2.00

Sub Buffalo Chips

$1.79

Sub Large Fry

$1.79

Sub Onion Rings

$1.99Out of stock

Sub Waffle Fries

$2.49

Sub Sweet Pot. Fry

$2.99

Bowl of Chili

$2.99

Sub Mac n Cheese

$1.99

Wings

5 Traditional

$7.09

10 Traditional

$13.99

20 Traditional

$25.99

35 Traditional

$41.99

5 Boneless

$7.09

10 Boneless

$13.99

20 Boneless

$25.99

35 Boneless

$41.99

4 Tenders

$8.49

7 Tenders

$13.89

10 Tenders

$18.89

Wraps

Wing Co Legendary Wrap

$8.99

Cheeseburger Wrap

$8.99

Southwest Wrap

$8.99

Asian Chicken Wrap

$8.99

LTO Menu

Hand Battered Onion Strings

$4.99

Pepper Jack Mac N Cheese Bites (8)

$6.99

Philly Fries

$9.99

Summer Shrimp Basket

$10.99

Bison Buffalo Burger

$14.99

Bison BBQ Burger

$14.99

Build Your Own Bison Burger

$12.99

Fish N Chips

$14.99

Beer

Blue Moon Bottle

$4.00

Blue Moon seasonal Bottle

$2.00

Bud Light Bottle

$3.00

Budweiser Bottle

$3.00

Busch Lite Can

$3.00

Coors Lite`Bottle

$3.00

Corona Bottle

$3.50

Corona Premier Bottle

$3.50

Dos XX Bottle

$3.50

Elysian bottle

$4.00

Goose Island Lost Palate

$4.50

Guinness Bottle

$4.00

Heineken Bottle

$4.00

Man of Law IPA Can

$4.00Out of stock

Mich Ultra Bottle

$3.50

Miller Lite Bottle

$3.00

Modelo 16 oz. Can

$2.00

Modelo Bottle

$4.00

Natty Light Naturdays

$3.00

Natural Light Bottle

$2.50

PBR Bottle

$2.50

Platinum Bottle

$4.00

Redds Apple Ale Bottle

$4.00

Smirnoff RWBerry

$3.00Out of stock

Two Lanes 16 oz Can

$1.00

WW Appalchia Session Can

$4.00

WW Freak of Nature Can

$4.50

WW Pernicious Can

$4.50Out of stock

Yuengling Bottle

$3.50

Modelitos

$2.50

Bud light next

$3.50

Domestic Buckets

Premium Domestic/Import Buckets

Bud Light

$3.50+

Mich Ultra

$3.50+

Red Oak

$4.25+

Tall D9 Hakuna Matata

$4.25+Out of stock

Pumking

$4.25+Out of stock

WW pernicious

$4.25+

Man Of Law

$4.50+

White Zombie

$4.25+

Modelo

$4.25+

Yuengling

$3.50+

Bold Rock Apple Cider

$4.00+Out of stock

Octoberfest

$3.25+

SweetWater 420

$4.25+

Sam Adams Cold Snap

$4.25+

Mango Cart

$4.25+

BL Black Cherry

$4.00

BL Lime

$4.00

BL Mango

$4.00

BL Strawberry

$4.00

WC Black Cherry

$4.00

WC CLementine

$4.00

WC Lemon

$4.00

WC Pineapple

$4.00

WC Tangerine

$4.00

WC Watermelon

$4.00

Fruit Punch

$4.50

Tropical

$4.50

Watermelon

$4.50

Liquor

Grey Goose

$7.00

Aristocrat Vodka

$3.50

Three Olives

$6.00

Smirnoff

$6.00

Ciroc

$7.00

Titos

$7.00

Aristocrat

$3.50

Bombay

$7.00

Tangueray

$7.00

Aristocrat Rum

$3.50

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Bacardi Limon

$6.00

Cruzan Rums

$5.50

Myers Dark Rum

$6.50

Malibu

$6.00

Cazadores

$6.00

Herradura

$8.00

House Tequila

$3.50

Jose

$6.00

Patron

$8.00

crown

$6.00

crown reserve

$7.50

dewars

$6.00

fireball

$6.00

house whiskey

$3.50

jack daniels

$6.00

jameson

$6.00

jim beam

$6.00

Knob Creek

$7.00

makers mark

$7.00

wild turkey 80

$6.00

amaretto

$5.00

apple pucker

$4.50

banana

$4.50

Blue Curacao

$4.50

corolans

$5.00

Frangelico

$7.00

goldschlagger

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$6.50

hypnotiq

$5.50Out of stock

jagermister

$6.00

Khalua

$5.00

Melon

$5.00

peach schnapps

$4.50

RazzMatazz

$4.50

rumchata

$5.50

Southern Comfort

$5.00

triple sec

$4.50

watermelon pucker

$4.50

Wine

Bota Mini Pinot Grigio

$5.50

Chardonnay

$5.50

Merlot

$5.50

Moscato

$5.50

Pinot Grigio

$5.50

Red Sangria

$5.50

Sweet Red

$5.50

White Sangria

$5.50

White Zinfandel

$5.50

Love In a Bottle

$5.50

Noble sweet

$5.50

Blueberry In A Bottle

$5.50

Mixed Drinks

Adios MFer

$10.00

Alabama Slammer

$6.00

Alligator Piss

$6.75

Amaretto Sour

$5.00

Angry Balls

$7.00

Appletini

$6.00

Bahama Mama

$6.00

Bald Beaver

$6.50

Beatle Juice

$6.00

Bend Me Over

$6.00

Berry Beach

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Blue Hawaiian

$6.00

Blue Motorcycle

$6.00

Blue Valium

$6.00

Bob Marley

$6.00

Caramel Appletini

$7.00

Catapult

$13.00

Cosmopolitan

$6.00

Dirty Bong Water

$6.00

Dirty Shirley

$5.00

Firecracker Drink

$7.00

Fuzzy Navel

$5.00

Grateful Dead

$6.00

Janie Juice

$5.50

Jolly Rancher

$5.50

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Liquid Marijuana

$6.00

Long Island

$6.00

Lynchburg Lemonade

$6.00

Mai Tai

$6.00

Malibu Bay Breeze

$5.75

Margarita

$6.00

Melon Ball

$5.50

Mermaids Kiss

$5.00Out of stock

Merry Cherry

$6.00

Midouri Sour

$5.00

Mistletoe Mixer

$5.00

Pearl Diver

$6.50

Piece of A**

$6.50

Pineapple Martini

$6.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$6.00

Pink Lemonade

$6.00

Purple Haze

$6.00

Red Passion

$6.00

Rum Bucket

$10.00

RWB Burst

$6.50

Salted Caramel Martini

$8.00

Screaming Orgasm

$6.00

Screwdriver

$5.00

Sex in the Driveway

$10.00

Sex on the Beach

$6.00

Strawberry LIT

$6.00Out of stock

Strawberry Sunrise

$6.00Out of stock

Swampwater

$6.00

Sweet Tart

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise

$5.00

Tom Collins

$5.00

Tongue in Panties

$6.00

Trash Can

$10.00

TWC Buckets

$10.00

TWC Fishbowls

$8.00

TWC Lemonades

$6.00

Water Moccasin

$6.00

Whiskey Sour

$4.00

White Trash

$8.00

Shooters

Airhead Shooter

$5.00

anti-freeze

$5.00

B52

$7.00

Baby Guinness

$6.00

Bad Apple

$5.50

Blonde Headed Slut

$6.00

Blow Job

$5.50

Blueberry Drop

$6.00

Buttery Nipple

$5.00

Caramel Apple Shooter

$6.50

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$6.00

Firecracker Shot

$5.00

Four Horsemen

$10.00

Green Tea

$6.75

Gummy Bear Shot

$8.00

Honey Hole

$6.50

Honey Nut Cheerio

$6.50

Irish Breakfast

$7.00

Irish Carbomb

$7.00

Jager Bomb

$7.00

Jello-shot

$2.00

Kamakazi

$5.00

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Lifesaver

$6.00

Liquid Cocaine

$6.75

Mango Lemon Drop

$6.00

Nuts & Berries

$5.50

Oatmeal Cookie

$6.00

Pb & J

$6.00

Peppermint Mocha

$5.00

Pickleback

$6.75

Piece of ass

$6.00

red headed slut

$6.00

Royal Flush

$7.00

Scooby snack

$6.00

Sour Apple Drop

$5.75

Surfer on Acid

$5.50

Sweet Tart

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$6.50

Warhead Shooter

$4.75

Washington Apple

$7.00

Watermelon Slut

$6.00

Eggnog Shot

$7.00

Bar Upcharge

house double up 1 oz

$2.00

mid shelf double up 1oz

$4.00

top shelf double up 1oz

$6.00

Make top shelf

$5.00

Make mod shelf

$3.00

Add Grenandine

$0.50

Add Strawberry

$0.75

Mixers

w/ pink lemonade

w/cranberry

w/diet pepsi

w/dr pepper

w/ginger ale

w/mtn dew

w/pepsi

w/red bull

$1.00

w/sierra mist

w/soda water

w/sour

w/tonic

w/water

w/oj

w/pineapple juice

w/cranberry

Togo drinks

Gallon of top shelf with mixer

$75.00

Gallon of mid shelf with mixer

$50.00

Gallon of bottom shelf with mixer

$50.00

Lunch Specials

5 wings & FF

$8.99

BLT & FF

$6.99

2 tacos & Slaw

$7.99

Garden Salad

$7.99

Build your own burger & FF

$8.99

Wrap & FF

$9.99

Friday Specials

Fish Friday

$14.99

$5 Crown

$5.00

$5 Berry Beach

$5.00

$5 Pink Lemonade

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

707 W 3rd Street, Pembroke, NC 28372

Directions

Gallery
The Wing Company image

