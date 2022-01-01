The Wing Company Pembroke
707 W 3rd Street
Pembroke, NC 28372
Order Again
Appetizers
1/2 order of extreme nachos
The extreme nachos just too much? Enjot this smaller option for a great meal for on eor enough to share for two.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Buffalo Shrimp
Cheese Fries
Choose between seasoned buffalo chips or our Legendary Fries, smothered in our smooth and creamy queso or covered in melted shredded cheddar jack
Mozz Sticks
Create Your Own Sampler
Extreme Nachos
A Mountain of fresh corn tortilla chips, grilled chicken, chili, fresh melted queso, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, fire roasted salsa, green onions and fresh jalapenos
Lg Corn
Sweet yellow corn cobbettes
Fried Pickles
Loaded Fries
Our Legendary Fries covered in chili, queso, ranch, bacon, jalapenos, sour cream and green onions
Onion Rings
Southwest Eggrolls
Spicy Cauliflower Bites
Wing Co Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla filled with fire roasted salsa, cheddar jack cheese and your choice of protein
Chips and Salsa
5 Piece Snack
Burgers
Desserts
Family Packs
Family Platters
Flat Bread Pizza
Kids Meals
Sandwiches
Sauces
12 oz ranch
6oz ranch
Au jus
backdraft
bbq
blue cheese
boom boom
cajun
code yellow
creeper reaper
dry cajun
dry jerk
dry lemon pepper
french fry seasoning
garlic parm
gold
guacamole
hawaiian
honey mustard
hot
jalapeno ranch
lemon pepper
marinara
medium
mild
old bay
ranch
salsa
sour cream
sweet chili
sweet thai ranch
teriyaki
texas ranch
dry ranch
6 oz fry seasoning
Pint of wing sauce
Sides
AppleSauce
Battered Fry
Carrot Sticks
Celery Sticks
Corn on the Cobb (2pcs)
Dips
Flat Bread (2 Pcs)
Lg Buffalo Chips
Lg Creamy Cole Slaw
Lg Fries
Lg Mac N Cheese
Lg Seasonal Veggies
Side Salad
Sm Buffalo Chips
Sm Creamy Cole Slaw
Sm Fries
Sm Mac N Cheese
Sm Seasonal Veggies
Stix
Sub Battered Fry
Sweet Potato Fries
Texas Toast 2 Pc
Waffle fries
Soft Drinks
UP Charge Misc
2oz Queso
6 oz Queso
12 oz Queso
add 2 tenders
add a patty
add bacon to large ff
add bacon to small ff
add cheese small to ff
add cheese to large ff
add cheese/bacon to large ff
add cheese/bacon to small ff
add chili
add chili/cheese to large ff
add chili/cheese to small ff
add shrimp (5)
add steak
Make Small FF Loaded
Sub Buffalo Chips
Sub Large Fry
Sub Onion Rings
Sub Waffle Fries
Sub Sweet Pot. Fry
Bowl of Chili
Sub Mac n Cheese
Wings
LTO Menu
Beer
Blue Moon Bottle
Blue Moon seasonal Bottle
Bud Light Bottle
Budweiser Bottle
Busch Lite Can
Coors Lite`Bottle
Corona Bottle
Corona Premier Bottle
Dos XX Bottle
Elysian bottle
Goose Island Lost Palate
Guinness Bottle
Heineken Bottle
Man of Law IPA Can
Mich Ultra Bottle
Miller Lite Bottle
Modelo 16 oz. Can
Modelo Bottle
Natty Light Naturdays
Natural Light Bottle
PBR Bottle
Platinum Bottle
Redds Apple Ale Bottle
Smirnoff RWBerry
Two Lanes 16 oz Can
WW Appalchia Session Can
WW Freak of Nature Can
WW Pernicious Can
Yuengling Bottle
Modelitos
Bud light next
Domestic Buckets
Premium Domestic/Import Buckets
Bud Light
Mich Ultra
Red Oak
Tall D9 Hakuna Matata
Pumking
WW pernicious
Man Of Law
White Zombie
Modelo
Yuengling
Bold Rock Apple Cider
Octoberfest
SweetWater 420
Sam Adams Cold Snap
Mango Cart
BL Black Cherry
BL Lime
BL Mango
BL Strawberry
WC Black Cherry
WC CLementine
WC Lemon
WC Pineapple
WC Tangerine
WC Watermelon
Fruit Punch
Tropical
Watermelon
Liquor
Grey Goose
Aristocrat Vodka
Three Olives
Smirnoff
Ciroc
Titos
Aristocrat
Bombay
Tangueray
Aristocrat Rum
Captain Morgan
Bacardi
Bacardi Limon
Cruzan Rums
Myers Dark Rum
Malibu
Cazadores
Herradura
House Tequila
Jose
Patron
crown
crown reserve
dewars
fireball
house whiskey
jack daniels
jameson
jim beam
Knob Creek
makers mark
wild turkey 80
amaretto
apple pucker
banana
Blue Curacao
corolans
Frangelico
goldschlagger
Grand Marnier
hypnotiq
jagermister
Khalua
Melon
peach schnapps
RazzMatazz
rumchata
Southern Comfort
triple sec
watermelon pucker
Wine
Mixed Drinks
Adios MFer
Alabama Slammer
Alligator Piss
Amaretto Sour
Angry Balls
Appletini
Bahama Mama
Bald Beaver
Beatle Juice
Bend Me Over
Berry Beach
Bloody Mary
Blue Hawaiian
Blue Motorcycle
Blue Valium
Bob Marley
Caramel Appletini
Catapult
Cosmopolitan
Dirty Bong Water
Dirty Shirley
Firecracker Drink
Fuzzy Navel
Grateful Dead
Janie Juice
Jolly Rancher
Lemon Drop
Liquid Marijuana
Long Island
Lynchburg Lemonade
Mai Tai
Malibu Bay Breeze
Margarita
Melon Ball
Mermaids Kiss
Merry Cherry
Midouri Sour
Mistletoe Mixer
Pearl Diver
Piece of A**
Pineapple Martini
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Pink Lemonade
Purple Haze
Red Passion
Rum Bucket
RWB Burst
Salted Caramel Martini
Screaming Orgasm
Screwdriver
Sex in the Driveway
Sex on the Beach
Strawberry LIT
Strawberry Sunrise
Swampwater
Sweet Tart
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Tongue in Panties
Trash Can
TWC Buckets
TWC Fishbowls
TWC Lemonades
Water Moccasin
Whiskey Sour
White Trash
Shooters
Airhead Shooter
anti-freeze
B52
Baby Guinness
Bad Apple
Blonde Headed Slut
Blow Job
Blueberry Drop
Buttery Nipple
Caramel Apple Shooter
Chocolate Cake
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Firecracker Shot
Four Horsemen
Green Tea
Gummy Bear Shot
Honey Hole
Honey Nut Cheerio
Irish Breakfast
Irish Carbomb
Jager Bomb
Jello-shot
Kamakazi
Lemon Drop
Lifesaver
Liquid Cocaine
Mango Lemon Drop
Nuts & Berries
Oatmeal Cookie
Pb & J
Peppermint Mocha
Pickleback
Piece of ass
red headed slut
Royal Flush
Scooby snack
Sour Apple Drop
Surfer on Acid
Sweet Tart
Vegas Bomb
Warhead Shooter
Washington Apple
Watermelon Slut
Eggnog Shot
Bar Upcharge
Mixers
Togo drinks
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
707 W 3rd Street, Pembroke, NC 28372