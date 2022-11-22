Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken

The Wing Kitchen Turnersville

review star

No reviews yet

6a Shoppers Lane

Turnersville, NJ 08012

Order Again

Popular Items

Famous Buttermilk Fried Donut
8 pc boneless
Hand Cut Fries

Wings

6 Piece Wings

$10.95

12 Piece Wings

$19.95

24 Piece Wings

$35.95

50 Piece Wings

$69.95

100 Piece Wings

$134.99

Boneless

8 pc boneless

$8.95

16 pc boneless

$17.95

32 pc boneless

$29.95

The Fry Kitchen

Firecracker Fries

Cheese Fries

Wing Fries

Kitchen Fries

Sandwiches

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$5.99

Spicy Chicken Breast Sandwich

$5.99

Dessert

Famous Buttermilk Fried Donut

$3.00

Extra Sauce

Buffalo

$1.25

Garlic Parmesan

$1.25

BBQ

$1.25

Sweet Heat

$1.25

Cheese

$1.50

Numb Tongue

$2.50

Caramel

$1.25

Korean Bbq

$1.25Out of stock

Sauce Sampler

$6.00

Soda

Coke

$1.25

Diet Coke

$1.25

Sprite

$1.25

Dr. Pepper

$1.25

Sunkist

$1.25

Water

$1.25

CHOWLY OPEN ITEM

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

6a Shoppers Lane, Turnersville, NJ 08012

