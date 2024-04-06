- Home
- /
- New Port Richey
- /
- #4 WH New Port Richey
#4 WH New Port Richey
No reviews yet
6515 US Hwy 19
New Port Richey, FL 34652
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
DRINKS
NA Bev
FOOD
Shareables
- Buffalo Chicken Dip$11.49
Diced crispy chicken, sour cream and cream cheese with WingHouse’s famous hot sauce. Served with tortilla chips for dipping
- Fried Mushrooms$7.99
Hand-breaded fresh buttons, seasoned with our blackened seasoning and fried crispy to order. Served with our zesty horseradish sauce.
- Buffalo Cauliflower$9.49
Fresh cauliflower florets lightly breaded and fried with a side of your favorite wing sauce and ranch or blue cheese for dipping.
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$9.99
Hot and creamy with a dusting of parmesan cheese on top. Served with crispy corn tortilla chips.
- Onion Rings$7.99
Thick-cut onion rings, coated in panko breadcrumbs for a crispy and crunchy bite. Served with our zesty horseradish sauce.
- Cheese Sticks$7.99
- Pretzel Bites$8.49
Lightly salted pretzels, fried crispy and served with creamy cheese sauce and honey mustard.
- Buffalo Shrimp$14.99
These tender shrimp are fried to a caramel brown and then tossed in your favorite winghouse sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese.
- Grilled Shrimp$14.99
- Signature Nachos$12.49
Fresh and crunchy tortilla chips loaded with chili, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and fresh jalapeños. Served with sour cream and salsa.
- Tricked Out Tators$10.49
Choose fries or crispy tots for loaded taters your way! Add any topping: bacon bits, cheese, sour cream, green onion, WingHouse sauces and rubs.
- Fried Pickle Chips$7.99
Shareable, zesty dill chips hand-breaded and made to order. Served with our zesty horseradish sauce.
- Cheese Quesadilla$8.99
Cheese combined with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, cheddar jack and pepper jack cheese. Served with black bean & corn salsa, sour cream, jalapeños and salsa.
- Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla$16.49
Grilled Shrimp combined with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, cheddar jack and pepper jack cheese. Served with black bean & corn salsa, sour cream, jalapeños and salsa.
- Veggie Quesadilla$9.99
Veggies combined with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, cheddar jack and pepper jack cheese. Served with black bean & corn salsa, sour cream, jalapeños and salsa.
- Chicken Quesadilla$14.49
Chicken combined with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, cheddar jack and pepper jack cheese. Served with black bean & corn salsa, sour cream, jalapeños and salsa.
- Steak Quesadilla$15.49
Steak combined with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, cheddar jack and pepper jack cheese. Served with black bean & corn salsa, sour cream, jalapeños and salsa.
- Texas Chili Cup$4.29
Slow simmered, seasoned ground beef and red beans. Sprinkled with cheese and onions. Served hot with crackers.
- Texas Chili Bowl$6.29
Slow simmered, seasoned ground beef and red beans. Sprinkled with cheese and onions. Served hot with crackers.
- Chips & Queso$5.99
- Chips N Salsa$3.99
Sliders/Wraps
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.99
Lightly battered chicken, tossed in your choice of our famous sauces with lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun.
- Philly Cheese Steak Wrap$11.99
Thinly sliced beef, covered with sautéed onions, mushrooms, green pepper and smothered in provolone cheese on a Cuban style roll.
- Cheeseburger Sliders$15.99
Three mini perfectly seasoned all-beef patties, topped with American cheese, sautéed onions and pickles on soft brioche buns.
- Philly Cheesesteak Sliders$13.99
Thinly sliced beef, smothered with sautéed onions, musrooms, green peppers and provolone cheese. Served on brioche buns.
- Caesar Chicken Wrap$12.99
- Char-Grilled Chicken Wrap$12.99
Juicy char-grilled chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato and onions in a soft flour tortilla.
Salad
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$16.49
Lightly breaded chicken, fried & tossed in any of our signature sauces, on crispy greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheese and crunchy bacon bits with your choice of dressing.
- House Salad$10.99
Our signature salad features crisp greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheese and crunchy bacon bits with your choice or dressing.
- Side Salad$6.49
Our signature salad features crisp greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheese and crunchy bacon bits with your choice or dressing.
- Chicken Caesar Salad$15.99
Grilled Chicken on top of fresh romaine, topped with aged parmesan cheese and zesty croutons, tossed in a caesar dressing.
- Caesar Salad$10.49
Fresh romaine, topped with aged parmesan cheese and zesty croutons, tossed in a caesar dressing.
- Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Sideline$9.99
Grilled Chicken on top of fresh romaine, topped with aged parmesan cheese and zesty croutons, tossed in a caesar dressing.
- Caesar Salad Sideline$6.49
Fresh romaine, topped with aged parmesan cheese and zesty croutons, tossed in a caesar dressing.
- Shrimp Caesar Salad Sideline$11.99
Grilled Shrimp on top of fresh romaine, topped with aged parmesan cheese and zesty croutons, tossed in a caesar dressing.
- Chicken Side Salad$9.99
Grilled Chicken on top of crisp greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheese and crunchy bacon bits with your choice or dressing.
- Chicken Salad$15.99
Grilled Chicken on top of crisp greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheese and crunchy bacon bits with your choice or dressing.
- Shrimp Salad$16.99
Grilled shrimp on top of crisp greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheese and crunchy bacon bits with your choice or dressing.
- Shrimp Caesar Salad$16.99
Grilled shrimp on fresh romaine, topped with aged parmesan cheese and zesty croutons, tossed in a caesar dressing.
- Shrimp Side Salad$11.99
Grilled shrimp on top of crisp greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheese and crunchy bacon bits with your choice or dressing.
Fan Favorites
Pizza
- 10" Cheese Pizza$7.49
Simply red sauce and cheese.
- 10" Pepperoni Pizza$7.99
Red sauce, cheese and pepperoni.
- 10" Original Buffalo Pizza$11.99
Hot sauce, blue cheese crumbles, diced celery, chicken, cheese and a buffalo chicken wing.
- 10" Dallas BBQ Chicken Pizza$11.99
Dallas sauce, red onions, chicken, cheese and topped with a BBQ chicken wing.
- 10" WH Works Pizza$11.99
Red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, banana peppers, red onions and cheese.
- 10" Meat Lovers Pizza$13.99
Red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, ham and cheese.
- 10" Veggie Lover's Pizza$9.99
Red sauce, green peppers, mushrooms, banana peppers, red onions, tomatoes and cheese.
- 10" White Pizza$8.49
Garlic parmesan sauce, tomatoes, mushrooms and cheese.
Sandwiches
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.59
Lightly battered chicken, tossed in your choice of our famous sauces with lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun.
- Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich$13.99
Thinly sliced beef, covered with sautéed onions, mushrooms, green pepper and smothered in provolone cheese on a Cuban style roll.
- Char-Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.59
Juicy char-grilled chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato and onions on a brioche bun.
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Golden fried chicken breast strips, melted provolone cheese and Dallas sauce on Texas toast.
- Blackend Chicken Sandwich$15.59
- The Chick Next Door Sandwich$16.49
Grilled chicken breast, kicked-up with pepper jack cheese, Dallas sauce, bacon strips and crunchy fried onion straws. Served with lettuce, red onions and tomato on a brioche bun.
- Southern Chicken Sandwich$9.99
- Dallas Chic Strip Sandwich$13.99
- Chicken Philly Sandwich$13.99
Burgers
- All American Cheese Burger$11.99
Your choice of cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato and onions on a brioche bun.
- Patty Melt$13.49
Our juicy all-beef patty with provolone cheese, grilled onions and WH special sauce on Texas toast.
- Big Daddy's Black & Blue Burger$13.99
Seasoned with our blackened rub, topped with sautéed onions, shredded lettuce, tangy blue cheese crumbles, crispy onion straws, tomatoes and our signature Dallas sauce on a brioche bun.
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$13.49
Topped with grilled mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and onions on a brioche bun.
- WH Burger$9.99
It will leave your taste buds wanting more. Topped with lettuce, tomato and onions on a brioche bun.
- Blacksmith Bacon Burger$13.99
Topped with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, crispy onion straws, shredded lettuce, crunchy bacon strips and glazed with our Dallas BBQ sauce on a brioche bun.
- Add Extra burger patty$6.09Out of stock
Wings
- 5 Original Chicken Wings$10.99
- 10 Original Chicken Wings$16.99
- 20 Original Chicken Wings$31.99
- 30 Original Chicken Wings$44.49
- 5 Naked Chicken Wings$11.49
- 5 Buffalo Chicken Wings$10.99
- 10 Buffalo Chicken Wings$16.99
- 20 Buffalo Chicken Wings$31.99
- 30 Buffalo Chicken Wings$44.49
- 10 Naked Chicken Wings$17.99
- Boneless Wings$12.99
Hand-cut all white meat chicken breast chunks, battered and fried. Tossed in your favorite sauce or rub.
- Grilled Boneless Wings$12.99
- Chicken Tenders$12.49
Make room for these golden fried chicken breast strips, hand-breaded and made fresh to order. Served with tangy honey mustard sauce.
Dessert
- Salted Caramel Cheesecake$10.99
Rich, salty caramel cheesecake with chocolate sauce and whipped cream.
- Chocolate Cake$10.99
Triple decker rich chocolate cake layered with frosting and covered in chocolate chips.
- Ice cream$1.99
- Lemom Pound Cake$5.99
Tart lemon cake topped with vanilla ice cream and a cherry on top.
- Chocolate Brownie & Ice Cream$6.49
Warm, chocolate brownie topped with vanilla ice cream.
- Pumpkin Cheesecake$4.99