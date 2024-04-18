#6 WH Ocala
2145 E. Silver Springs Blvd.
Ocala, FL 34470
DRINKS
NA Bev
- Pepsi$3.29
- Mountain Dew$3.29
- Dr Pepper$3.29
- Red Bull$4.25
- Tropicana Lemonade$2.99
- Iced Teas$2.99
- Rasp Iced Tea$2.99
- Sugar free Redbull$4.25
- MUG Root Beer$2.99
- Starry$3.29
- Diet Pepsi$3.29
- Schweppes Ginger Ale$2.99
- Water BEV
- BTL Water$2.99
- Pineapple BEV$2.99
- Coffee$2.99
- Red Bull Yellow BEV$4.19
- Cranberry BEV$3.29
- Orange Juice BEV$3.29
FOOD
Shareables
- Buffalo Chicken Dip$11.49
Diced crispy chicken, sour cream and cream cheese with WingHouse’s famous hot sauce. Served with tortilla chips for dipping
- Fried Mushrooms$7.99
Hand-breaded fresh buttons, seasoned with our blackened seasoning and fried crispy to order. Served with our zesty horseradish sauce.
- Buffalo Cauliflower$9.49
Fresh cauliflower florets lightly breaded and fried with a side of your favorite wing sauce and ranch or blue cheese for dipping.
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$9.99
Hot and creamy with a dusting of parmesan cheese on top. Served with crispy corn tortilla chips.
- Onion Rings$7.99
Thick-cut onion rings, coated in panko breadcrumbs for a crispy and crunchy bite. Served with our zesty horseradish sauce.
- Cheese Sticks$7.99
- Pretzel Bites$8.49
Lightly salted pretzels, fried crispy and served with creamy cheese sauce and honey mustard.
- Buffalo Shrimp$14.99
These tender shrimp are fried to a caramel brown and then tossed in your favorite winghouse sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese.
- Grilled Shrimp$14.99
- Signature Nachos$12.49
Fresh and crunchy tortilla chips loaded with chili, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and fresh jalapeños. Served with sour cream and salsa.
- Tricked Out Tators$10.49
Choose fries or crispy tots for loaded taters your way! Add any topping: bacon bits, cheese, sour cream, green onion, WingHouse sauces and rubs.
- Fried Pickle Chips$7.99
Shareable, zesty dill chips hand-breaded and made to order. Served with our zesty horseradish sauce.
- Cheese Quesadilla$8.99
Cheese combined with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, cheddar jack and pepper jack cheese. Served with black bean & corn salsa, sour cream, jalapeños and salsa.
- Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla$16.49
Grilled Shrimp combined with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, cheddar jack and pepper jack cheese. Served with black bean & corn salsa, sour cream, jalapeños and salsa.
- Veggie Quesadilla$9.99
Veggies combined with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, cheddar jack and pepper jack cheese. Served with black bean & corn salsa, sour cream, jalapeños and salsa.
- Chicken Quesadilla$14.49
Chicken combined with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, cheddar jack and pepper jack cheese. Served with black bean & corn salsa, sour cream, jalapeños and salsa.
- Steak Quesadilla$15.49
Steak combined with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, cheddar jack and pepper jack cheese. Served with black bean & corn salsa, sour cream, jalapeños and salsa.
- Texas Chili Cup$4.29
Slow simmered, seasoned ground beef and red beans. Sprinkled with cheese and onions. Served hot with crackers.
- Texas Chili Bowl$6.29
Slow simmered, seasoned ground beef and red beans. Sprinkled with cheese and onions. Served hot with crackers.
- Chips & Queso$5.99
- Chips N Salsa$3.99
Sliders/Wraps
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.99
Lightly battered chicken, tossed in your choice of our famous sauces with lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun.
- Philly Cheese Steak Wrap$11.99
Thinly sliced beef, covered with sautéed onions, mushrooms, green pepper and smothered in provolone cheese on a Cuban style roll.
- Cheeseburger Sliders$15.99
Three mini perfectly seasoned all-beef patties, topped with American cheese, sautéed onions and pickles on soft brioche buns.
- Philly Cheesesteak Sliders$13.99
Thinly sliced beef, smothered with sautéed onions, musrooms, green peppers and provolone cheese. Served on brioche buns.
- Caesar Chicken Wrap$12.99
- Char-Grilled Chicken Wrap$12.99
Juicy char-grilled chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato and onions in a soft flour tortilla.
Salad
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$16.49
Lightly breaded chicken, fried & tossed in any of our signature sauces, on crispy greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheese and crunchy bacon bits with your choice of dressing.
- House Salad$10.99
Our signature salad features crisp greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheese and crunchy bacon bits with your choice or dressing.
- Side Salad$6.49
Our signature salad features crisp greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheese and crunchy bacon bits with your choice or dressing.
- Chicken Caesar Salad$15.99
Grilled Chicken on top of fresh romaine, topped with aged parmesan cheese and zesty croutons, tossed in a caesar dressing.
- Caesar Salad$10.49
Fresh romaine, topped with aged parmesan cheese and zesty croutons, tossed in a caesar dressing.
- Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Sideline$9.99
Grilled Chicken on top of fresh romaine, topped with aged parmesan cheese and zesty croutons, tossed in a caesar dressing.
- Caesar Salad Sideline$6.49
Fresh romaine, topped with aged parmesan cheese and zesty croutons, tossed in a caesar dressing.
- Shrimp Caesar Salad Sideline$11.99
Grilled Shrimp on top of fresh romaine, topped with aged parmesan cheese and zesty croutons, tossed in a caesar dressing.
- Chicken Side Salad$9.99
Grilled Chicken on top of crisp greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheese and crunchy bacon bits with your choice or dressing.
- Chicken Salad$15.99
Grilled Chicken on top of crisp greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheese and crunchy bacon bits with your choice or dressing.
- Shrimp Salad$16.99
Grilled shrimp on top of crisp greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheese and crunchy bacon bits with your choice or dressing.
- Shrimp Caesar Salad$16.99
Grilled shrimp on fresh romaine, topped with aged parmesan cheese and zesty croutons, tossed in a caesar dressing.
- Shrimp Side Salad$11.99
Grilled shrimp on top of crisp greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheese and crunchy bacon bits with your choice or dressing.
Fan Favorites
Pizza
- 10" Cheese Pizza$7.49
Simply red sauce and cheese.
- 10" Pepperoni Pizza$7.99
Red sauce, cheese and pepperoni.
- 10" Original Buffalo Pizza$11.99
Hot sauce, blue cheese crumbles, diced celery, chicken, cheese and a buffalo chicken wing.
- 10" Dallas BBQ Chicken Pizza$11.99
Dallas sauce, red onions, chicken, cheese and topped with a BBQ chicken wing.
- 10" WH Works Pizza$11.99
Red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, banana peppers, red onions and cheese.
- 10" Meat Lovers Pizza$13.99
Red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, ham and cheese.
- 10" Veggie Lover's Pizza$9.99
Red sauce, green peppers, mushrooms, banana peppers, red onions, tomatoes and cheese.
- 10" White Pizza$8.49
Garlic parmesan sauce, tomatoes, mushrooms and cheese.
Sandwiches
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.59
Lightly battered chicken, tossed in your choice of our famous sauces with lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun.
- Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich$13.99
Thinly sliced beef, covered with sautéed onions, mushrooms, green pepper and smothered in provolone cheese on a Cuban style roll.
- Char-Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.59
Juicy char-grilled chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato and onions on a brioche bun.
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Golden fried chicken breast strips, melted provolone cheese and Dallas sauce on Texas toast.
- Blackend Chicken Sandwich$15.59
- The Chick Next Door Sandwich$16.49
Grilled chicken breast, kicked-up with pepper jack cheese, Dallas sauce, bacon strips and crunchy fried onion straws. Served with lettuce, red onions and tomato on a brioche bun.
- Southern Chicken Sandwich$9.99
- Dallas Chic Strip Sandwich$13.99
- Chicken Philly Sandwich$13.99
Burgers
- All American Cheese Burger$11.99
Your choice of cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato and onions on a brioche bun.
- Patty Melt$13.49
Our juicy all-beef patty with provolone cheese, grilled onions and WH special sauce on Texas toast.
- Big Daddy's Black & Blue Burger$13.99
Seasoned with our blackened rub, topped with sautéed onions, shredded lettuce, tangy blue cheese crumbles, crispy onion straws, tomatoes and our signature Dallas sauce on a brioche bun.
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$13.49
Topped with grilled mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and onions on a brioche bun.
- WH Burger$9.99
It will leave your taste buds wanting more. Topped with lettuce, tomato and onions on a brioche bun.
- Blacksmith Bacon Burger$13.99
Topped with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, crispy onion straws, shredded lettuce, crunchy bacon strips and glazed with our Dallas BBQ sauce on a brioche bun.
- Add Extra burger patty$6.09
Wings
- 5 Original Chicken Wings$10.99
- 10 Original Chicken Wings$16.99
- 20 Original Chicken Wings$31.99
- 30 Original Chicken Wings$44.49
- 5 Naked Chicken Wings$11.49
- 5 Buffalo Chicken Wings$10.99
- 10 Buffalo Chicken Wings$16.99
- 20 Buffalo Chicken Wings$31.99
- 30 Buffalo Chicken Wings$44.49
- 10 Naked Chicken Wings$17.99
- Boneless Wings$12.99
Hand-cut all white meat chicken breast chunks, battered and fried. Tossed in your favorite sauce or rub.
- Grilled Boneless Wings$12.99
- Chicken Tenders$12.49
Make room for these golden fried chicken breast strips, hand-breaded and made fresh to order. Served with tangy honey mustard sauce.
Dessert
- Salted Caramel Cheesecake$10.99
Rich, salty caramel cheesecake with chocolate sauce and whipped cream.
- Chocolate Cake$10.99
Triple decker rich chocolate cake layered with frosting and covered in chocolate chips.
- Ice cream$1.99
- Lemom Pound Cake$5.99
Tart lemon cake topped with vanilla ice cream and a cherry on top.
- Chocolate Brownie & Ice Cream$6.49
Warm, chocolate brownie topped with vanilla ice cream.
- Pumpkin Cheesecake$4.99