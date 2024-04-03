#15 WH Brandon 301
5003 U.S. 301
Tampa, FL 33610
DRINKS
NA Bev
Bottles & Cans
FOOD
Shareables
- Buffalo Chicken Dip$10.99
Diced crispy chicken, sour cream and cream cheese with WingHouse’s famous hot sauce. Served with tortilla chips for dipping
- Fried Mushrooms$7.99
Hand-breaded fresh buttons, seasoned with our blackened seasoning and fried crispy to order. Served with our zesty horseradish sauce.
- Buffalo Cauliflower$9.49
Fresh cauliflower florets lightly breaded and fried with a side of your favorite wing sauce and ranch or blue cheese for dipping.
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$9.99
Hot and creamy with a dusting of parmesan cheese on top. Served with crispy corn tortilla chips.
- Onion Rings$7.99
Thick-cut onion rings, coated in panko breadcrumbs for a crispy and crunchy bite. Served with our zesty horseradish sauce.
- Cheese Sticks$7.99
- Pretzel Bites$5.00
Lightly salted pretzels, fried crispy and served with creamy cheese sauce and honey mustard.
- Buffalo Shrimp$14.99
These tender shrimp are fried to a caramel brown and then tossed in your favorite winghouse sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese.
- Grilled Shrimp$13.99
- Signature Nachos$12.49
Fresh and crunchy tortilla chips loaded with chili, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and fresh jalapeños. Served with sour cream and salsa.
- Tricked Out Tators$10.49
Choose fries or crispy tots for loaded taters your way! Add any topping: bacon bits, cheese, sour cream, green onion, WingHouse sauces and rubs.
- Fried Pickle Chips$7.99
Shareable, zesty dill chips hand-breaded and made to order. Served with our zesty horseradish sauce.
- Cheese Quesadilla$7.99
Cheese combined with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, cheddar jack and pepper jack cheese. Served with black bean & corn salsa, sour cream, jalapeños and salsa.
- Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla$16.49
Grilled Shrimp combined with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, cheddar jack and pepper jack cheese. Served with black bean & corn salsa, sour cream, jalapeños and salsa.
- Veggie Quesadilla$9.99
Veggies combined with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, cheddar jack and pepper jack cheese. Served with black bean & corn salsa, sour cream, jalapeños and salsa.
- Chicken Quesadilla$14.49
Chicken combined with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, cheddar jack and pepper jack cheese. Served with black bean & corn salsa, sour cream, jalapeños and salsa.
- Steak Quesadilla$15.49
Steak combined with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, cheddar jack and pepper jack cheese. Served with black bean & corn salsa, sour cream, jalapeños and salsa.
- Texas Chili Cup