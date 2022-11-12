The Wings Pot & Alot imageView gallery
Chicken
Greek
American

The Wings Pot & Alot

88 Reviews

$

7400 Lewis Ave

Temperance, MI 48182

Popular Items

8 Boneless Wings Combo
French Fries
36 Non-Breaded

WINGS

10 Jumbo (Limited Time )

$9.99

6 Non-Breaded

$4.99+

12 Non-Breaded

$9.99+

18 Non-Breaded

$14.99+

24 Non-Breaded

$19.99+

30 Non-Breaded

$24.99+

36 Non-Breaded

$29.99+

48 Non-Breaded

$38.99+

72 Non-Breaded

$57.99+

84 Non-Breaded

$66.00+

96 Non-Breaded

$74.99+

10 Bon-in Breaded (Limited Time)

$7.50Out of stock

6 Breaded

$4.99+

12 -Breaded

$9.99+

18 Breaded

$14.99+

24 Breaded

$19.99+

30 Breaded

$24.99+

36 Breaded

$29.99+

48 Breaded

$38.99+

72 Breaded

$57.99+

84 Breaded

$66.99+

96 Breaded

$74.99+

Wings Combos

8 Regular Wings Combo

$8.99

8 Boneless Wings Combo

$8.99

8 Breaded bone in Wings Combo

$9.99

8 Medium Size Wings Combo

$9.99

8 Jumbo Wings Combo

$10.99

32 Regular Wings Combo

$31.99

32 Boneless Wings Combo

$31.99

32 Breaded Wings Combo

$35.99

32 Medium Size Wings Combo

$35.99

32 Jumbo Wings Combo

$39.99

Jumbo Breaded Shrimp

10 Shrimp

$8.99

15 Shrimp

$12.99

20 Shrimp

$16.99

25 Shrimp

$20.99

30 Shrimp

$24.99

Jumbo Breaded Shrimp Combo

10 Shrimp Combo

$10.99

15 Shrimp Combo

$14.99

20 Shrimp Combo

$18.99

Famous Fresh Salads

House Garden Salad

$5.49+

Baby House Garden Salad

$3.49

Greek Salad

$6.49+

Baby Greek Salad

$4.49

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.49+

Crispy Chicken Salad

$8.49+

Gyro Salad

$8.49+

Mix Meat Salad

$8.49+

Fatoosh Salad

$7.45+

Gyros & Wraps

Original Gyro

$6.76

Buffalo Gyro

$6.76

Premium Gyro

$7.75

Chicken Gyro

$6.76

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$6.76

Mix Meat Gyro

$6.76

Open Face Gyro

$7.75

Falafel Wrap

$6.25

Greek Nachos

$9.32

French Fries

$3.25

Onion Rings

$4.25

Soda

$0.85

Gyro Sauce

$0.75

Original Gyro DINNER

$10.49

Buffalo Gyro DINNER

$10.49

Premium Gyro DINNER

$11.49

Chicken Gyro DINNER

$10.49

Crispy Chicken Wrap DINNER

$10.49

Mix Meat Gyro DINNER

$10.49

Open Face Gyro DINNER

$11.49

Falafel Wrap DINNER

$9.99

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.76

Crispy Chicken Breast

$6.76

Buffalo Chicken Breast

$6.76

BBQ Chicken Breast

$6.76

Fish Sandwich

$6.76

Falafel Sandwich

$6.52Out of stock

American Cheeseburger

$6.76

Swiss Mushroom Burger

$6.76

Jalapeno Pepper Burger

$6.76Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Breast DINNER

$10.49

Crispy Chicken Breast

$10.49

Buffalo Chicken Breast

$10.49

BBQ Chicken Breast DINNER

$10.49

Fish Sandwich DINNER

$9.99

American Cheeseburger DINNER

$10.49

Swiss Mushroom Burger DINNER

$10.49

Jalapeno Popper Burger DINNER

$10.49Out of stock

SUBS

8" Philly Steak Sub

$6.99

8" Grilled Chicken Sub

$6.99

8" Crispy Chicken Sub

$6.99

12" Philly Steak Sub

$9.49Out of stock

12" Grilled Chicken Sub

$9.49Out of stock

12" Crispy Chicken Sub

$9.49Out of stock

12" Sweet & Chili Chicken Sub

$9.49Out of stock

12" Teriyaki Philly Steak Sub

$9.49Out of stock

Kid's Meal

KIDS Cheeseburger

$4.95Out of stock

KIDS Chicken Strips

$5.25

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$4.95Out of stock

Appetizers & Sides

French Fries

$3.25

Cheese Fries

$3.25Out of stock

Potato Wedges

$4.25

Onion Rings

$4.99

Cheese Sticks

$4.99

Chicken Strips

$6.99

Breaded Mushrooms

$4.99

Breaded Okra

$4.99

Cream Cheese Poppers

$4.99

Grape Leaves

$6.99

Hummus w/ Pita

$5.36

Hummus w/ Falafel

$7.99

Hummus w/ Chicken

$8.99

Hummus w/ Gyro Meat

$8.99

Hummus w/ Mixed Meat

$8.99

Side of Gyro Meat

$3.99

Side of Chicken

$3.99

Fish N Chips 3 Pieces

$8.49

Fish Strips 2pieces

$3.99

Combo Mix

$8.99

Side Of Veg

$2.00

Side Of Mixed Meat

$3.99

Side Of Falafel 4Pieces

$3.99

Gyro Sauce

$0.75

Pita

$0.75

Drinks

Bottle of Water

$1.00

Soda

$0.94

2-Liter Soda

$3.50

Desserts

Baklava

$1.95

Cookies

$1.95

Iced Brownies

$2.25

EXTRAS

American Cheese

$0.50

Swiss Cheese

$0.50

Feta Cheese

$1.00

Pitta Bread

$0.75

Pitta Chips

$1.50

Gyro Sauce

$0.75

Olives

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Red French

$0.75

Italian

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

House Greek

$0.75

Tabasco

$0.99

Spicy Feta

$1.25

Price Changes

$0.75

Grilled Onion

$0.75

Extra Meat

$1.75

WINGS SAUCE

$1.25

Pepperocini

$0.75

Extra Mayo

$0.75

Combo W/onion Ring

$1.00

Extra Tarter Sauce

$0.75

Wings

$0.85

Combo W/ Wedgs

$1.25

Marinara

$0.75

Celery

$0.75

Fatoosh Dressing

$0.75

Pitta Roll

$6.00

Cocktail Sauce

$0.75

Extra Meat

$2.00

EXTRAS WING SAUCE

Honey BBQ

$1.25

Hot BBQ

$1.25

Honey Mustard

$1.25

Mild

$1.25

Medium

$1.25

Hot

$1.25

Extra Hot

$1.25

Buffalo Garlic

$1.25

Sweet & Chilli

$1.25

Hot BBQ

$1.25

Sweet & Sour

$1.25

Teriyaki

$1.25

Garilc Parm

$1.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

7400 Lewis Ave, Temperance, MI 48182

Directions

The Wings Pot & Alot image

