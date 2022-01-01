Main picView gallery

The Winston
461 N. 3rd St

461 N. 3rd St

Philadelphia, PA 19123

House

Kiki

$9.00+

Titos

$11.00+

New Amsterdam

$8.00+

Beefeater

$9.00+

Bacardi

$11.00+

Captain Morgan

$9.00+

Casamigos Silver

$13.00+

Casamigos Repo

$13.00+

Patron Silver

$11.00+

Jack Daniels

$9.00+

Jameson

$10.00+

Miller Lite

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Winston Seltzer

$7.00

Corona

$6.00

LIT

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

High Noon

$9.00

Well Whiskey

$8.00

Specials

$6 KIKI Specials

$6.00

Brunch Breakfast Shot

$6.00

Brunch Espresso Martini

$10.00

Brunch Mimosa

$5.00

HH Domestic

$4.00

HH Espresso Martini

$7.00

HH Imports

$5.00

HH Tito's $6

$6.00

HH Titos $5

$5.00

NFL Craft Bucket

$30.00

NFL Miller Bucket

$20.00

NFL Miller Lite

$4.00

NFL Titos

$8.00

NFL Winston Seltzer

$5.00

PSU $3 Lager

$3.00

PSU $4 Seltzers

$4.00

PSU $5 Green Tea

$5.00

PSU $6 Titos

$6.00

$4 Phillies "Miller"

$4.00

$5 Phillies "Winston Seltzers"

$5.00

$6 Phillies "Titos"

$6.00

Liquor

Kiki

$9.00+

Absolut Citron

$11.00+

Absolute Razz

$11.00+

Absolute Vanilla

$11.00+

Grey Goose

$11.00+

Ketel One

$11.00+

3 Olives Cherry

$11.00+

3 Olives Grape

$11.00+

Stoli O

$11.00+

Titos

$11.00+

Sweet Carolina

$8.00+

Kettle Flavor

$9.00+

New Amsterdam

$8.00+

Beefeater

$9.00+

Tanqueray

$10.00+

Bombay Saphire

$13.00+

Hendricks

$13.00+

Cruzan

$8.00+

Captain Morgan

$9.00+

Bacardi

$11.00+

Bacardi 8 yr

$13.00+

Malibu

$10.00+

Castillo

$9.00+

Faber

$8.00+

Sauza (Well)

$9.00+

Jose Cuervo Gold

$8.00+

Espolon

$10.00+Out of stock

Deleon

$10.00+

Patron Silver

$11.00+

Casamigos Repo

$13.00+

Casamigos Silver

$13.00+

Del Maguey Vita Mezcal

$13.00+

Patron Anejo

$13.00+

Patron Extra Anejo

$20.00+

Patron Repo

$13.00+

Don Julio 1942

$40.00+Out of stock

Clase Azul Repo

$40.00+Out of stock

Don Julio Silver

$13.00+

Casamigos Anejo

$18.00

Basil Hayden

$13.00+

Bulleit Bourbon

$13.00+

Bulleit Rye

$13.00+

Crown Royal

$13.00+

Crown Apple

$13.00+

Fireball

$11.00+

Jack Daniels

$9.00+

Jack Honey

$11.00+

Jameson

$10.00+

Jameson Coldbrew

$11.00+

Jefferson

$13.00+

Jim Beam

$9.00+

Knob Creek

$13.00+Out of stock

Makers Mark

$13.00+

So Co

$11.00+

Well Whiskey

$8.00

Chivas (Well)

$10.00+

Glenlivet 12

$18.00+

Glenlivet 18

$35.00+Out of stock

Johnny Black

$13.00+

Johnny Blue

$50.00+Out of stock

Macallan 12

$18.00+Out of stock

Courvosier

$13.00+

Dusse VSOP

$20.00+

Henny VS

$15.00+

Henny VSOP

$20.00+

Aperol

$9.00+

Bailys

$9.00+

Blackberry Brandy

$9.00+

Frangelico

$9.00+

Godiva Chocolate

$9.00+

Grand Marnier

$9.00+

Jagermeister

$9.00+

Kahlua

$9.00+

Rumpleminze

$9.00+

St. Germain

$9.00+

Amaretto

$9.00+

Buttershots

$9.00+

Shots

Cherry Bomb

$10.00

Green Tea

$10.00

Jameson Green Tea

$10.00

Irish Car Bomb

$10.00

Jager Bomb

$10.00

Kamikaze

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Mind Eraser

$10.00

Orange Bomb

$10.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$10.00

Purple Gatorade

$10.00

Washington Apple

$10.00

White Tea

$10.00

Pink Starburst

$10.00

Birthday Cake

$10.00

Mad Dog

$10.00

Water Moccasin

$10.00

Tootsie Roll

$10.00

Alice In Wonderland

$10.00

Hot Damn

$10.00

Jolly Rancher

$10.00

Beer

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Guiness

$6.00

Heineken

$5.00

High Life

$5.00

Lagunitas IPA

$7.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Peroni

$6.00

Sam Adams Cold Snap

$7.00

Stone Hazy Ipa

$7.00

Surfside

$9.00

Twisted Tea Light

$5.00

Victory GM

$7.00

White Claw

$7.00

Winston Seltzer

$7.00

Yards Brawler

$7.00

Yards Pale Ale

$7.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Brooklyn Sour

$7.00

Vizzy Strawberry Mimosa

$6.00

Ommegang Abby Ale

$7.00

Philly Pale Ale

$7.00

Stacy's Mom

$7.00

Dogfish 60 Min IPA

$7.00

All Day IPA

$7.00

High Noon

$9.00

Everyday Weekend

$8.00

Wine

GL Merlot

$9.00

GL Cabernet

$9.00

GL Pinot Noir

$9.00

GL Chardonnay

$9.00

Well Champagne

$8.00

N/A Beverages

Club Soda

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger

$4.00

OJ

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Red Bull Red (Watermelon)

$6.00

Sprite

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$6.00

Fiji

$5.00

Coffee

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Vodka

BTL Grey Goose

$400.00

BTL Ketel One

$350.00

BTL Titos

$350.00

Kiki

$250.00

Gin

BTL Bombay Sapphire

$400.00

BTL Hendricks

$400.00

BTL Tanqueray

$300.00

Rum

BTL Bacardi

$300.00

BTL Bacardi 8 yr

$300.00

BTL Captain Morgan

$300.00

BTL Malibu

$250.00

Tequila

BTL Espolon

$300.00

BTL Patron Silver

$350.00

BTL Patron Repo

$400.00

BTL Patron Anejo

$400.00

BTL Patron Extra Anejo

$500.00

BTL Casamigos Silver

$350.00

BTL Casamigos Repo

$400.00

BTL Don Julio 1942

$700.00

BTL Clase Azul Repo

$750.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

BTL Jameson

$400.00

BTL Jack Daniels

$350.00

BTL Crown Royal

$400.00

BTL Basil Hayden

$400.00

BTL Makers Mark

$400.00

BTL Fireball

$300.00

Cognac

BTL D'usse VSOP

$400.00

BTL Hennessy VSOP

$400.00

Champagne

Moet Imperial Brut

$250.00

Moet Rose Nectar Imperial

$300.00

Dom Perignon Brut

$450.00Out of stock

Dom Perignon Rose

$750.00Out of stock

Ace Of Spades Brut

$900.00

Ace Of Spades Rose

$1,000.00Out of stock

BTL brunch Champ

$65.00

Packages

Bench Warmer

$500.00

Bad Thing Happen In Philly

$850.00

Home Field Advantage

$1,300.00

The Philly Special

$2,000.00

Bucket Of Beer

$40.00

Bucket Of Redbull

$36.00

Bucket Of Fiji

$36.00

Happy Hour

HH Sliders

$5.00

HH Wings

$6.00

HH Fried Chx Sandwich w/ Fries

$8.00

HH tots

$4.00

HH impossible Burger

$7.00

$8 Wings Phillies

$8.00

$9 Winston Burger

$9.00

Saturday Brunch

Stuffed French Toast

$16.00

Mexican Frittata

$17.00

Brunch Burger

$18.00

Hash Brown Sandwich

$15.00

French Toast

$11.00

Wings

$15.00

Chicken & Waffles

$15.00

Pancake Tacos

$16.00

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Grilled Chx Caesar Wrap

$15.00

Bacon Cheddar Omelette

$16.00

Veggie Omelette

$14.00

Side Pork Sausage

$5.00

Side Turkey Bacon

$5.00

Side Canadian Bacon

$5.00

Side Breakfast Potatoes

$5.00

Side Two Jumbo Eggs

$4.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Side Hash Brown

$5.00

Dinner Menu

Meatball Sliders

$16.00

Cheeseburger sliders

$16.00

Crab Cake Sliders

$20.00

Traditional Burger

$15.00

Western Burger

$18.00

Caramelized Onion Burger

$16.00

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$16.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$18.00

Impossible Burger

$14.00

Served on brioche with bib lettuce, beefsteak tomatos, shaved red onions and Winston sauce

Garlic Shrimp & Sausage Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Honey Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Wings

$15.00

Quesadilla

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$12.00

Nachos

$13.00

Coconut Shrimp

$16.00

Chilled Shrimp Cocktail

$8.00

Caprese Tomato Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Side Fries

$6.00

Chocolate Banana Bread Pudding

$12.00

Frozen Strawberry Paletas

$12.00

Fried Oreos

$12.00

Pork Ribs

$22.00

Weekly Flatbread**

$17.00

Grilled Caesar Salad

$12.00

Grilled Chicken & Strawberry Salad

$16.00

Caprese Flatbread

$15.00

Cover Charge

$5 Cover

$5.00

$10 Cover

$10.00

Open bar

$38.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

461 N. 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

