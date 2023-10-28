The Wolf Cafe
No reviews yet
15480 Clayton Road
Ballwin, MO 63011
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Coffee
Coffee
Single cup. Locally roasted
Single cup. Locally roasted
16 oz. House brewed, super-smooth, less acidic and highly caffeinated. Served over ice
16 oz. Strong, sweet and milky concoction that's made with our cold brew coffee and sweetened condensed milk
1 ltr. French pressed coffee is often stronger and thicker than drip coffee and also has more sediment
Espresso
6 oz. Raw Ecuadorian cacao, adaptagenic blend, local honey, oat milk
7 oz. Equal amounts of espresso and steamed oat milk with vanilla syrup and local honey
1/2 espresso, 1/2 steamed milk
6 oz. 1/3 espresso, 2/3 steamed milk
6 oz. 1/3 espresso, 1/3 steamed milk, 1/3 foamed milk
Double shot of espresso "Marked" with a dollop of foam
Lattes
16 oz. double shot of espresso with steamed milk
16 oz
16 oz. Chai tea, double shot of espresso, oat milk, topped with cinnamon
Hot only. Matcha, vanilla, rosemary, almond milk
16 oz. Hot only. Helps support glowing skin from the inside out, made with shiitake and tulsi extract, turmeric, ginger honey, almond milk
Vanilla & rose flavored syrups
Chocolate sauce & pistachio syrup
16 oz. Caramel sauce, chocolate sauce, pink Himalayan sea salt
Beverages
Soft Drinks
Bottled Bevs.
Cold Pressed Juice
Sweets
World famous housemade chocolate chip cookie
Lunch/Dinner
Salads
Local butter lettuce, baby arugula, cranberries, toasted almonds, goat cheese, maple vinaigrette
Local butter lettuce, baby arugula, goddess hummus, olive relish, dolmas, grape tomatoes, feta, Greek dressing
Soy-glazed artisan Scottish salmon, Napa cabbage, sweet peppers, roasted carrots, pineapple, roasted edamame, scallions, creamy sesame dressing
Napa cabbage, sweet peppers, roasted carrots, pineapple, roasted edamame, scallions, creamy sesame dressing
Scottish smoked salmon, local butter lettuce, avocado, radish, pickled onions, grape tomatoes, toasted hazelnuts, Parmesan, champagne vinaigrette
Baby arugula, strawberrries, navel orange, cucumber, pickled onions, toasted almonds, feta, basil-citrus vinaigrette
Soup
Sandwiches
Goat cheese, white Cheddar, Gouda, local honey, pink Himalayan sea salt on grilled sourdough
Dill havarti cheese, dill pickles on grilled rye bread
Natural American cheese on grilled sourdough
Sautéed mushrooms, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing on grilled rye bread
Air-baked breaded chicken breast (gf), hot honey sauce, pickles, butter lettuce, mayo on multigrain bun
Air-baked breaded chicken breast (gf), bacon, BBQ sauce, chipotle mayo, Gouda cheese, pickled onion on multi-grain bun
Caramelized onion, blackberry mustard on grilled sourdough
When available. Wild caught salmon, nitrate-free bacon, spinach, tomato, onion, tarragon-dijonnaise on multi-grain bun
Two eggs over hard, nitrate-free bacon, organic spinach, tomato, smashed avocado, mayo on multi-grain toast
Natural turkey, nitrate-free bacon, Cheddar, spinach, tomato, mayo on multi-grain
Wolf-made black bean burger, spinach, tomato, onion, avocado, chipotle mayo on multi-grain bun
Starters
Goddess hummus, chili crisp, naan, radish
Companion pretzel croissant, blackberry mustard and wolf-made civil life beer-cheese dip
Local hot honey, sea salt
Sesame-soy glaze, peanuts, scallions
Burgers
Local 6 oz burger, spinach, tomato, onion, dill pickles on multi-grain bun
Choice of real American, cheddar, Gouda, Swiss, goat, dill havarti, pepper cheddar, spinach, tomato, onion, dill pickles on multi-grain bun
Nitrate-free bacon, spicy BBQ sauce, Cheddar, spinach, tomato, onion, dill pickles on multi-grain bun
Nitrate-free bacon, avocado, dill havarti, dill pickles, spinach, tomato, onion on multi-grain bun
Smash-burger style, American cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, red onion, Russian dressing, mayo on multi-grain bun (cooked med-well)
Spicy Korean kimchi, sprouts, wasabi mayo, grilled with an Asian glaze on multi-grain bun
Plant based burger, spinach, tomato, onion, dill pickles on multi-grain bun
Bowls
Forbidden rice, roasted sweet potatoes, black beans, roasted edamame, chimichurri sauce
Forbidden rice, sautéed mushrooms, roasted carrots, butter lettuce, daikon radish sprouts, peanuts, scallions, Asian sesame sauce
Goat, Cheddar, gouda, Parmesan, served in cast iron skillet
Wolf-made black bean burger, chili, Cheddar, jalapeño, pickled onion, 2 eggs over easy
Roasted sweet potatoes, brussels sprouts, mushrooms, red onions, two eggs over easy, tarragon-dijonnaise
Kids at Heart
Organic peanut butter and strawberry jam on sourdough, choice of fruit, chips or tots
Air-baked breaded breast (gf), choice of fruit, chips or tots
Natural turkey & American cheese, choice of fruit, chips or tots
American cheese on sourdough, choice of fruit, chips or tots
Sides
Lounge
The Wolf Lounge - Classic Cocktails
Rittenhouse rye, sweet vermouth, aromatic bitters, brandied cherry
Four rosés bourbon, demerara, aromatic bitters, orange
Broker's dry gin, campari, sweet vermouth, orange
Rittenhouse rye, absinthe, cognac, demerara, creole bitters, aromatic bitters, lemon
Broker's dry gin, dry vermouth, orange bitters, orange
Reyka vodka, dry vermouth, olive brine, olives
Milagro reposado tequila. Cointrau liquor, lime juice, simple
Milagro reposado tequila. Cointreau liquor, lime juice, simple, jalapeño
Citadelle gin, fresh lemon, cane sugar, champagne, lemon
Reyka vodka, lime juice, ginger, club soda
Plantation silver rum, lime, cane sugar
Broker's dry gin, lemon juice, local honey, lavender bitters, brandied cherry
Four rosés bourbon, lemon, local honey
The Wolf Lounge - Crafted Originals
Empress gin, St. Germaine, dry vermouth, lime, orange, lavender bitters
Plantation dark rum, pineapple, dragon fruit, orange, cane sugar, cinnamon, cayenne
Brown butter four rosés bourbon, rosemary, aromatic bitters, orange bitters
Brown butter four rosés bourbon, espresso, Irish cream, amaretto, kahlúa
Reyka vodka, dill pickle brine, dry vermouth, jalapeño
Reyka vodka, matcha, coconut milk, vanilla, rosemary
The Wolf Lounge - Borrowed
Phil Ward 2008. Rittenhouse rye whiskey, fresh lemon, simple, grenadine, mint
Milagro tequilla, amaretto, fresh lemon, lime juice
Fairmont empress hotel empress gin, Jack Rudy tonic, lemon
Phil Ward 2008. Milagro reposado tequila, del maguey mezcal, agave, aromatic bitters, orange
Cafe Liquor
Wine
Paso Robles
Paso Robles
Mendoza Argentina
Mendoza Argentina
A to Z, Oregon
A to Z, Oregon
Petite sirah & petite verdot. Odd Lott, California
Petite sirah & petite verdot. Odd Lott, California
Domaine Bousquet, Argentina
Domaine Bousquet, Argentina
Monterey, California
Monterey, California
Mendoza Argentina
Mendoza Argentina
Riff, Italy
Riff, Italy
Blalock Moore, New Zealand
Blalock Moore, New Zealand
Col di Luna, Italy
Col di Luna, Italy
Cocktails
Reyka vodka, housemade bloody Mary mixed
Prosecco and organic OJ
Prosecco and organic OJ
Four rosés bourbon, demerara, aromatic bitters, orange
Four rosés bourbon, lemon, local honey
Empress gin, jack Rudy tonic, lemon
Milagro reposado tequila. Cointreau liquor, lime juice, simple, jalapeño
Milagro reposado tequila. Cointrau liquor, lime juice, simple
Reyka vodka, housemade lemonade, raspberry
Five farms Irish cream, Ireland
Kalua, chai, oat milk
Reyka vodka, kahlua, fresh espresso
Retail
Honey
Cafe Retail
Hot Sauce
Retail Tea Tins
Pizzas
Pizza
marinara, mozzarella, marinated tuna, lemon, kalamata olives, pickled onion, arugula and fennel salad
Korean BBQ sauce, mozzarella, kimchi, breaded chicken, scallions, sesame seeds
remoulade sauce, cheddar cheese, dill pickles, local hot honey
Marinara, beyond sausage, zucchini, peppers, onion, housemade cashew cheese, arugula
Marinara, mozzarella, mushroom blend, pickled onion
Marinara sauce, all-natural cheese blend, pepperoni, local hot honey
Marinara sauce, all natural cheese blend
Marinara, mozzarella & gouda, black forest ham, fresh pineapple, jalapeno, pickled onion
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thanks for supporting local!
15480 Clayton Road, Ballwin, MO 63011