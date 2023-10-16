Catering - 48 Hours Advanced Notice Required

Trays - Catering

Crab Dip Platter - Catering

Freshly made crab dip. Small (Serves up to 8) - $25 Large (Serves up to 14) - $45

Vegetable Tray - Catering

$50.00

A variety of carrots, cucumbers, celery, tomatoes, & broccoli. Served with our Woman's Exchange Salad Dressing Serves up to 10

Fruit & Cheese - Catering

$50.00

An assortment of grapes, strawberries, pineapple, & canteloupe with an assortment of fresh cheeses Serves up to 10

Sandwich Trays - Catering

House Made Sandwiches - Catering

Chicken salad, tuna salad, egg salad with garden fresh lettuce, or the classic club. Served with chips. Small (Serves up to 14) - $97 Large (Serves up to 20) - $130

Salad Bowls - Catering

The Woman's Exchange Salad Bowl - Catering

Chicken breast, ham, swiss, cheese, tomato, hard boiled egg, crisp bacon, green onion, & garden fresh lettuce. Served with The Woman's Exchange Salad Dressing & your choice of English muffins or chips. Small (Serves up to 10) - $75 Large (Serves up to 16) - $120

Dessert Trays - Catering

Assortment of lemon squares, chocolate mint brownies, & gooey butter brownies. Small (Serves up to 10) - $25 Medium (Serves up to 16) - $45 Large (Serves up to 30) - $65

More Catering

Quiche - Catering

Homemade quiche

Catering Boxed Lunch

$18.00

Your choice of one sandwich or salad, one side & one dessert (Minimum order of 6 box lunches and must be placed 24hours)

Catering Chips

$8.00

**Cookie Tray

$40.00

A mix of our chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, sugar, and double chocolate cookies. Serves 15-20

Bakery Special Orders - 4 Days Advanced Notice Required

Bakery Special Order

Fruit Pie

$25.00

Cream Pie

$25.00

Specialty Pie

$25.00

Cakes

Tortes

8' round cake is 4-layers

New York Style Cheesecake