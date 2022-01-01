Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Wood Shed 1821 W 7th St.

1821 W 7th St.

Hopkinsville, KY 42240

Order Again

Popular Items

Wednesday Plate Lunch
Bacon Cheeseburger
Chocolate Slice

Wednesday

Wednesday Plate Lunch

$10.15

Wednesday 3 Veggie Plate Lunch

$7.00

Wednesday 4 Veggie Plate Lunch

$7.50

Wednesday Side

$2.75

Wednesday Pint

$4.50

Wednesday Quart

$9.00

Wednesday Meat Only

$4.50

Chicken & Dumplings Pint

$5.50

Wednesday Only

Chicken & Dumplings Quart

$11.00

Wednesday Only

Bar-B-Que Plates/Dinners

Pork Plate

Pork Plate

$10.65
Rib Plate

Rib Plate

$11.00

Mutton Plate

$14.00

1/4 Chicken Plate

$10.15

1/2 Chicken Plate

$10.65

Pork Sandwich Plate

$10.65

BBQ Bologna Plate

$10.15

Hamburger Steak Dinner

$12.00

10 oz

Soft Drinks

Coke

$1.85

Coke Zero

$1.85

Sprite

$1.85

Dr. Pepper

$1.85

Mello Yello

$1.85

Lemonade

$1.85

Tea

Sweet

$1.85

Unsweet

$1.85

1/2 & 1/2

$1.85

Sweet with Lemonade

$1.85

Unsweet with Lemonade

$1.85

Coffee

Coffee

$1.85

Water

Water To Go

$0.50

Slice of Pie

Coconut Slice

Coconut Slice

$3.50

Chocolate Slice

$3.50

Caramel Slice

$3.50

Chess Slice

$3.50

Chocolate Chess Slice

$3.50

Pecan Slice

$3.50

Apple Slice

$3.50

Key Lime Slice

$3.50

Lemon Ice Box Slice

$3.50
Derby Slice (Seasonal)

Derby Slice (Seasonal)

$3.50Out of stock

Side Orders

Large Bowl of Beans & Cornbread

$5.50
Large Bowl of Burgoo & Cornbread

Large Bowl of Burgoo & Cornbread

$6.50

with cornbread

Side of Burgoo

$3.35

Side Order of Cornbread

$1.40

Side of Bread

$0.60

Dressing Packet

$0.55

Chicken Nuggets (6 pieces)

$4.20

French Fries

$3.35

Tater Tots

$3.35

Onion Rings

$3.35

Side of Potato Salad

$2.75

Side of Slaw

$2.75

Side of Baked Beans

$2.75

Chips

$1.25

Sauce

Beef Stew & Cornbread (seasonal)

$7.00

with cornbread

Chili (seasonal)

$6.25

with crackers

Tomato & Chicken Salad (seasonal)

$7.00

Sandwiches

Barbecue Pork Sandwich

Barbecue Pork Sandwich

$5.75

Barbecue Mutton Sandwich

$7.85

Grilled Cheese

$3.20

Hot Dog Sandwich

$3.75

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$5.25

BLT

$5.25

Chuckwagon

$5.25

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$5.25

Barbecue Bologna Sandwich

$5.25

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$5.25

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$5.25

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$5.50

Country Ham

$5.50

Chili Dog (seasonal)

$6.25

Tenderloin (on Texas Toast)

$6.60

Ribeye Steak (on Texas Toast)

$6.60

Rib Sandwich

$6.75

Bacon Sandwich

$5.25

Burgers

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$5.50

Hamburger

$5.50

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.50

Bacon Hamburger

$7.50

Double Cheeseburger

$7.50

Double Burger

$7.50

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.30

Double Bacon Burger

$9.30
Wood Shed Patty Melt

Wood Shed Patty Melt

$7.50

Carry Outs

Barbecue Pork (0.5 lb)

$6.50

Barbecue Pork (1 lb)

$11.95

Barbecue Pork (2 lb)

$23.90

Barbecue Mutton (0.5 lb)

$10.00

Barbecue Mutton (1lb)

$19.50

Barbecue Mutton (2 lb)

$39.00

Barbecue Chicken (1/4)

$4.50

Barbecue Chicken (1/2)

$6.50

Barbecue Chicken (Whole)

$11.95

Barbecue Ribs (0.5 lb)

$6.90

BBQ Ribs (1 lb)

$13.00

Baked Beans (1 Pint)

$4.50

Potato Salad (1 Pint)

$4.50

Slaw (1 Pint)

$4.50

Burgoo (1 Pint)

$5.50

Baked Beans (1 Quart)

$9.00

Potato Salad (1 Quart)

$9.00

Slaw (1 Quart)

$9.00

Burgoo (1 Quart)

$11.00

Barbecue Pork (1 .5 lb)

$17.90

Barbecue Mutton (1.5 lb)

$29.25

Extra Sauce

Buns

Tomato Each

$1.30Out of stock

Cobbler

Cherry Cobbler

$3.50

Peach Cobbler

$3.50Out of stock

Catfish Wednesday

2 Piece Catfish Meal Wednesday

$11.00

3 Piece Catfish Meal Wednesday

$12.00

Side of Hush Puppies

$1.40
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Home made food, great portions, and the best Barbecue!

Location

1821 W 7th St., Hopkinsville, KY 42240

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

