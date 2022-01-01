The Wood Shed 1821 W 7th St.
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Home made food, great portions, and the best Barbecue!
1821 W 7th St., Hopkinsville, KY 42240
