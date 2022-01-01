Seafood
Breakfast & Brunch
American
The Wooden Nickel
No reviews yet
1029 Jackson Street
Dansville, MI 48819
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Starters
1/2 Chicken Gizzards
$8.99
1lb. Chicken Gizzards
$15.99
Bone In Chicken Wings
$15.99
BONELESS Nuggets
$15.99
Mozzarella Sticks
$7.99
Southwest Eggrolls
$8.99
Loaded Crazy Fries
$11.99
Rooster Sticks
$8.99
Fresh Pork Rinds
$6.99
Steak Bites
$14.99
Jalapeño Poppers
$10.99
Fried Mushrooms
$7.99
Onion Rings Basket
$7.99
Fry Basket
$5.99
Chips and Salsa
$6.99
Chips And Queso
$8.99
Frip Basket
$5.99
Sweet Potato Fry Basket
$6.99
Nickel Footlong Chili Dog W\ Smothered Fries
$12.99
Fried Green Tomatoes
$7.99
Salads & Wraps
Sandwiches
Baskets
Burgers
Grinders
South of the Border
Feature Of The Day
2 Beef Tacos
$6.99Out of stock
Mexi Platter
$11.99Out of stock
Walleye Basket
$13.99Out of stock
Salmon & Wild Rice Bowl
$12.99Out of stock
Fish Tacos
$10.99Out of stock
Meatball sub W Fries
$9.99Out of stock
Crab Mac Bowl
$9.99Out of stock
Roast Beef Dinner
$12.99Out of stock
Lasagne W\ Garlic Toast
$12.99Out of stock
Open Face Roast beef Sand
$10.99Out of stock
Bfast Anytime Sandy
$9.99Out of stock
Open Face Prime Rib
$13.99Out of stock
Santa Fe Chicken Pasta Bowl
$10.99Out of stock
Brisket Mac Quesadilla
$10.99Out of stock
Side Salad
$1.99
Steak Dinner
$18.99Out of stock
Cod Dinner
$14.99Out of stock
Surf & Turf
$23.99Out of stock
Deep Dish Special
$20.00Out of stock
Open Face Roast Beef
$10.99Out of stock
Bbq Sandwichw/fries
$9.99Out of stock
Walleye Dinner
$15.99Out of stock
Cod Dinner
$14.99Out of stock
Joker
$5.00Out of stock
Shrimp Bowl
$15.99Out of stock
Make It Chicken
$1.00Out of stock
Steak Fajitas
$16.99Out of stock
Beef Stew With Biscuit
$7.99Out of stock
Bbq Porkf Nachos
$11.99Out of stock
Grilled Ham N Chz W Cup Soup
$8.99Out of stock
Turkey Open Face Sandwich
$10.99Out of stock
Roast Beef Openface
$10.99Out of stock
Hot Turkey Dinner
$12.99Out of stock
Prime Rib Dinner
$23.99Out of stock
Salmon Dinner
$18.99Out of stock
Santa Fe Chicken Pasta W/garlictoast
$11.99Out of stock
Salmon W Spring Salad
$13.99Out of stock
Cheese Ravioli W Garlic Toast
$13.99Out of stock
Meatloaf Dinner
$12.99Out of stock
Country Fried Steak
$14.99Out of stock
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo/Garlic Toast
$14.99Out of stock
Shrimp Broc Alfredo W Garlic Toast
$14.99Out of stock
Spaghetti And Meat Balls
$13.99Out of stock
Goulash With Garlic Toast
$8.99Out of stock
Meat Loaf Open Face
$10.99Out of stock
Bbq Nachos
$12.99Out of stock
Anytime Breakfeast Sandwich
$9.99Out of stock
Walleye Dinner
$15.99Out of stock
Pork Spare Ribs
$16.99Out of stock
Chix Mush Pasta/roll
$9.99Out of stock
Steak Fajita Quesdila
$11.99Out of stock
Turkey Club Wrap W\ Pasta Salad
$9.99Out of stock
Ravioli W Garlic Toast
$13.99Out of stock
Fresh Fruit Over Cottage Chesse
$8.99Out of stock
Mac And Chz W\ Garlic Toast
$8.99
Sloppy Joe Delight Deep Dish Pizza
$19.99Out of stock
BLT Quesadilla
$11.99Out of stock
Walleye Sandwhich
$9.99Out of stock
Brisket On Pretzel Bun
$10.99Out of stock
Beef Rib Dinner
$16.99Out of stock
Goulash W Texas Toast
$8.99Out of stock
Chix Bac Penne Pasta
$8.99Out of stock
Bbq Beef Nacho
$12.99Out of stock
Euchure Buffet
$10.00
Chicken With Rice/mushroom Gravy
$8.99Out of stock
Tuna Melt
$11.99Out of stock
Bourbon Mushroom Cazy Fries
$7.99Out of stock
Diablo Burger With Fry
$13.99Out of stock
Buf ChickenWrap Ff
$9.99Out of stock
Buffalo Chix Mac N Cheese
$9.99Out of stock
Speg Bowl
$9.99Out of stock
Add A Dog
$1.99Out of stock
Shaved Prime Rib Wrap
$9.99Out of stock
Country Boy Bowl
$8.99Out of stock
Fried Green Tomato BLT
$9.99Out of stock
Pork Chop Dinner
$19.99Out of stock
1\2 Salad & Cup Of Soup
$9.99Out of stock
Nickel Springtime Salad
$14.99Out of stock
Chicken Fettuccine Bowl
$9.99Out of stock
Shrimp Fettuccine Bowl
$9.99Out of stock
Grilled Ham & Cheese W Cup Of Soup
$8.99Out of stock
Shrimp Skewer
$7.99Out of stock
Creamy Ckn Rice Dinner
$14.99Out of stock
Ahi Tuna
$14.99Out of stock
Brisket Sandwich
$9.99Out of stock
Euchre Buffet
$9.99Out of stock
Bacon Tom Melt\cup Soup
$9.99
Sloppy Joe With Pasta Salad
$8.99Out of stock
Add A Joe
$2.00Out of stock
Sloppy Joe With Fries
$8.99Out of stock
Sloppy Joe/coleslaw/baked Beans
$8.99Out of stock
Koran Bbq Shrimp Skew
$7.99Out of stock
Pizza Slice
$2.50Out of stock
Salmon Bowl
$12.99Out of stock
Deep Dish Delight
$20.00Out of stock
Blt Wrap/cot Chz
$8.99Out of stock
Beef Rib Dinner
$16.99Out of stock
Korean Bbq Pork Nachos
$12.99Out of stock
Boiled Shrimp Basket
$14.99Out of stock
Pulled Pork Dinner Platter
$13.99Out of stock
Pizza By The Slice
$1.99Out of stock
Roast Chix Casserole
$9.99Out of stock
Bbq Chicken Sandwich
$9.99Out of stock
Country Openface
$12.99Out of stock
Brisket Mac N Ques
$14.99Out of stock
Bbq Ribs
$14.99Out of stock
Korean Bbq Ddep Dish Pizza
$20.00Out of stock
Chilli Sample
$4.00Out of stock
Baked Cod Dinner
$15.99Out of stock
Chicken Bbq Sand
$9.99Out of stock
Guac N Chips App
$6.99Out of stock
Bbq Brisket Nachos
$12.99Out of stock
House Smoked Brisket Platter
$14.99Out of stock
Crab Mac N Cheese W Garlic Toast
$9.99Out of stock
Kids
Sides
Side French Fries
$2.99
Side Chips
$2.69
Side Crazy Fries
$3.99
Side Crazy Fries Loaded
$5.99
Cottage Cheese
$3.99
Cole Slaw
$2.99
Side Caesar Salad
$3.99
Apple Sauce
$2.69
Side House Salad
$3.99
Side Onion Rings
$3.99
Garlic Toast
$1.99
Side of Gravy
$2.49
Baked Potato
$2.99
Side of Veggie
$2.99
Bowl of Noodles
$4.59
Side of Broccoli
$2.99
Side of Mexi Beans
$2.99
Side of Japs
$0.50
Side Au Jus
$0.50
Grilled Chicken Breast
$4.60
Side Tortilla chips
$2.99
Side of Sweet potato fries
$3.99
Roll
$1.25
Parm
Red Pep Flakes
Side of Mac N Cheese
$3.99
Side of Mexi Rice
$3.99
Side Mashed Pot/gravy
$4.99
Pickle Spear
$0.50
Sauces
Ranch
$0.50
Mayo Side
$0.50
BBQ
$0.50
Blue Cheese
$0.50
Gizzard Sauce
$0.75
Homemade Cream Cheese Sauce
$1.25
Sweet Chili
$0.50
Cocktail Sauce
$0.50
Marinara
$0.50
Thousand Island
$0.25
Salsa
$0.25
Sour Cream
$0.25
Raspberry Vinaigrette
$0.25
Honey Mustard
$0.50
Nacho Cheese Sauce
$0.75
Glennas Hot Sauce
$0.50
Glennas Hot Sauce Pint
$5.00
Glennas Hot Sauce Quart
$9.00
Billys Hot Mustard
$5.00
Mesquite Ranch
$0.25
Southwest Ranch
$0.25
Tartar Sauce
$0.50
Italian dressing
$0.25
Buffalo Sauce Side
$0.25
Ceasar Dressing
$0.50
Old Fashion Sauce Side
$0.50
French
$0.50
Side Black Bean Salsa
$0.75
Side Horseradish
$0.50
Side Cocktail Sauce
Side Stk Bite Sauce
$0.50
12" Pizza
16" Pizza
8" Pizza
Gluten frees crust pizza
Beer
BUD Bottle
$3.50
BUD LT Bottle
$3.50
BUSCH LT Bottle
$3.50
COORS LT Bottle
$3.50
HIGHLIFE Bottle
$3.50
MILLER LT Bottle
$3.50
MILLER 64 Bottle
$3.50
ODOULS Bottles
$3.00
PBR Bottle
$3.25
Killians Bottle
$4.25
BUD LT LIME Bottle
$3.75
LABATT Bottle
$3.75
LABATT LT Bottle
$3.75
MICH LT Bottle
$3.75
MICH ULTRA Bottle
$3.75
Heinken N A
$4.00
Blue Moon
$4.50
CORONA Bottle
$4.25
Twisted Tea
$4.00
HEINKEN Bottle
$4.25
REDDS Bottle
$4.00
Corona Lite
$4.25
Stella Artois Bottle
$4.25
Guiness Bottle
$4.50
Bud Lt Next
$3.75
6 PK DOM TOGO Bottle
$10.00
12 PK DOM TOGO Bottle
$20.00
6 PK PREM TOGO Bottle
$12.00
12 PK PREM TOGO Bottle
$22.00
Tequlia Sunrise Beer
$8.50
MIKES HARD LEMONADE
$4.50
MIKES BLACK CHERRY
$4.50
MIKES Rasberry
$4.50
Highnoon Pineapple
$4.00
WHITECLAW BLK CHERRY
$4.00
Highnoon Peach
$4.00Out of stock
WHITECLAW LIME
$4.00
WHITECLAW RASBERRY
$4.00
WHITE CLAW MANGO
$4.00
Truly Citrus Punch
$4.00
Truly Stawberrylemonade
$4.00
Mulligan Arnold Palmer Seltzer
$4.00
Mulligan Peach Seltzer
$4.00Out of stock
Truly Blueberry And Acai
$4.00
Truly Raspberry Lime
$4.00
Highnoon Lemon
$4.00
Mulligan Rasberry
$4.00Out of stock
Truly Wild Berry
$4.00
Can BUD
$5.00
Can BUD LT
$5.00
Can BUSCH
$5.00
Can BUSCH LT
$5.00
Can COORS
$5.00
Can COORS LT
$5.00
24oz Corona Can
$5.00
Can LABATT
$5.00
Can Labatt Lt
$5.00
Can MICH ULTRA
$5.00
Can MILLER LT
$5.00
Can PBR
$5.00
16oz Alum Ultra
$3.25
Natty Lite 24oz
$5.00
Cornhole Can
$5.00
16oz Can Budlt
$3.25
16oz Can Bud
$3.25
Vanilla Java Porter
$15.99
Growler
$30.00
Howler
$18.00
Draft refill
$8.00
Refill Growler
$16.00
Cornhole Can
$2.50
Wine
Glass Gallo Chardonnay
$4.75
Glass Gallo Moscoto
$4.75
Glass Gallo Pinot Grigio
$4.75
Glass Gallo White Zin
$4.75
Glass Ros'e
$3.00Out of stock
Can Dark Horse Sauvigon Blanc
$5.95
Can Dark Horse Pinot Grigio
$5.95
Glass Gallo Cabernet
$4.75
Glass Gallo Merlot
$4.75
Glass Gallo Pino Noir
$4.75
Can Dark Horse Pinot Noir
$5.95
Can 14 Hands Hot To Trot
$5.95Out of stock
Bottle White Wine
$20.00
Bowers Harper Otis
$6.75
Bowers Harbor Pinot Grigio
$6.75Out of stock
Premiums Trio
$9.00Out of stock
Bowers Harbor Cooper
$6.75Out of stock
Bowers Harbor Unwooded Chardonnay
$6.75Out of stock
Bowers Harbor Riesling
$6.75Out of stock
Hayes Ranch Red Blend
$5.75Out of stock
Wente Merlot
$7.75Out of stock
Alias Pinot Noir
$6.75Out of stock
Leese Fitch Cabernet Sauvignon
$5.75Out of stock
Writers Block Cabernet Franc
$7.75Out of stock
Bottle Bowers Harbor Otis
$17.25
Bottle Bowers Harbor Pinot Grigio
$17.25
Bottle Hayes Ranch Red Blend
$14.25
Bottle Wente Merlot
$20.25
Premiums Trio
$9.00Out of stock
Glass
$8.00
Bottle
$32.00
N/A Beverages
Arnold Palmer
$2.89
Chocolate Milk
$2.89
Coffee
$2.50
Hot Chocolate
$2.89
Hot tea
$2.89
Ice Tea
$2.50
Kids drink no meal
$1.99
Lemonade
$2.50
Milk
$2.89
Redbull
$3.00
Shot of Zing Zang
$0.99
Tonic
$2.50
WATER
Monin Tart Cherry
$0.50
Monin Hawaiin Island
$0.50
Monin Red Passion Fruit
$0.50
Monin Stonefruit
$0.50
Monin Blackberry
$0.50
Monin Vanilla
$0.50
Monin Passion Fruit
$0.50
Monin Chipolte Pineapple
$0.50
Can Ginger Beer
$3.00
Pop
DONATION FOR GIFT CARD
Please enter: First and last name email, phone number
Starters
1/2 Chicken Gizzards
$8.99
1lb. Chicken Gizzards
$15.99
Bone In Chicken Wings
$15.99
BONELESS Nuggets
$15.99
Mozzarella Sticks
$7.99
Southwest Eggrolls
$8.99
Loaded Crazy Fries
$11.99
Rooster Sticks
$8.99
Fresh Pork Rinds
$6.99
Steak Bites
$14.99
Jalapeño Poppers
$10.99
Fried Mushrooms
$7.99
Onion Rings Basket
$7.99
Fry Basket
$5.99
Chips and Salsa
$6.99
Chips And Queso
$8.99
Frip Basket
$5.99
Sweet Potato Fry Basket
$6.99
Wine Mushrooms
$7.99Out of stock
Fried Green Tomatoes
$7.99Out of stock
Snack Plate13.99
$13.99
Salads & Wraps
Sandwiches
Burgers
Grinders
South of the Border
Feature Of The Day
Turkey Open Face Sandwich
$10.99Out of stock
RB Open Face Sandwich
$10.99Out of stock
Bfast Anytime Sandy
$10.99Out of stock
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo/Garlic Toast
$13.99Out of stock
Shrimp Alfredo\garlic Toast
$14.99Out of stock
Steak Dinner
$18.99Out of stock
Surf & Turf
$23.99Out of stock
Lasagne W\ Garlic Toast
$12.99Out of stock
Side Salad
$1.99
Deep Dish Special
$20.00Out of stock
Goulash W Texas Toast
$8.99Out of stock
Country Fried Steak
$14.99Out of stock
Cod Dinner
$14.99Out of stock
Walleye Dinner
$15.99Out of stock
Fish Tacos
$12.99Out of stock
Ravioli W Garlic Toasr
$12.99Out of stock
Salmon Dinner
$18.99
Prime Rib Dinner
$23.99Out of stock
Spring Salad
$14.99Out of stock
Chili Cheese Dog With Ff
$8.99Out of stock
Chili Dog W/ Loaded Fries
$8.99Out of stock
Mexi Platter
$11.99Out of stock
2 Beef Tacos
$6.99Out of stock
Make It Chicken
$1.00Out of stock
Grilled Mac N Chz Sandy W Cup
$8.99Out of stock
Chix Bac Penne Pasta
$9.99Out of stock
Buff Chicken Wrap With Cup Of Soup
$9.99Out of stock
Mac And Cheese Bowl W Garlic Toast
$8.99Out of stock
Prime Rib
$13.99Out of stock
Cinco Burger W/siracha Fries
$11.99Out of stock
Spagetti And Meatballs With Garlic Toast
$13.99Out of stock
Open Face Prime Rib
$14.99Out of stock
Sloppy Joes W/fries
$8.99Out of stock
Add A Joe
$2.00Out of stock
Turkey Bowl
$8.99Out of stock
Grilled Mac With Soup Cup
$8.99Out of stock
Fish Sandy
$10.99Out of stock
Tuna Melt
$11.99Out of stock
Walleye Sand\chips
$11.99Out of stock
Bourbon Mushroom Cazy Fries
$7.99Out of stock
Buf Mac Chz Wrap Ff
$9.99Out of stock
1/2 T/B/T Sandwich With Cup Of Soup
$8.99Out of stock
Buffalo Mac And Cheese Wrap W/ Cottage Cheese
$9.99Out of stock
Meatloaf Dinner
$15.99Out of stock
Meatball sub W Fries
$10.99Out of stock
Baked Spagetti
$12.99Out of stock
Add A Dog
$1.99Out of stock
Shaved Prime Rib Wrap
$9.99Out of stock
Club Wrap\ Cot Chz
$8.99Out of stock
Baked Ranch Penne Pasta
$11.99Out of stock
Bbq Beef Sandwich
$8.99Out of stock
Bbq Beef Nachos
$10.99Out of stock
Steak Fajita
$16.99Out of stock
Santa Fe Pasta Bowl W/Gar Toats
$9.99Out of stock
Hot Turkey Dinner
$12.99Out of stock
Roast Beef Dinner
$12.99
Add A Joe
$2.00Out of stock
Shrimp Fajita
$14.99Out of stock
Open Face Prime Rib
$13.99Out of stock
Country Boy Bowl
$8.99Out of stock
Nickel Bowl
$9.99Out of stock
Fried Green Tomato BLT
$9.99Out of stock
Pork Chop Dinner
$19.99Out of stock
Lasagna/garlic Toast
$11.99Out of stock
1\2 Salad & Cup Of Soup
$9.99Out of stock
Nickel Springtime Salad
$14.99Out of stock
Chicken Fettuccine Bowl
$9.99Out of stock
Shrimp Fettuccine Bowl
$9.99Out of stock
Grilled Ham & Cheese W Cup Of Soup
$8.99Out of stock
Baked Goulash/garlic Toast
$8.99Out of stock
Sloppy Joe With Fries
$8.99Out of stock
Surf And Turf
$2.00Out of stock
Shrimp Skewer
$7.99Out of stock
Blt Quesadilla
$8.99Out of stock
Country Fried Steak W Mashed Pot
$13.99Out of stock
Ahi Tuna
$14.99Out of stock
1\2 BTM \ Cup Soup
$8.99Out of stock
Euchre Buffet
$9.99Out of stock
Taco Platter
$9.99Out of stock
Make It Shrimp
$1.00Out of stock
Add A Joe
$1.99Out of stock
Sloppy Joe With Fries
$7.99Out of stock
Porkchop Dinner
$18.99Out of stock
Koran Bbq Shrimp Skew
$7.99Out of stock
Pizza Slice
$2.50Out of stock
Grilled Bacon Mac N Cheese Fries
$8.99Out of stock
Prime Rib Wrap
$9.99Out of stock
Chili Dog Deep Dish
$20.00Out of stock
Blt Wrap/fries
$9.99Out of stock
Meatball Sub/fries
$8.99Out of stock
Korean Bbq Pork Nachos
$8.99Out of stock
Boiled Shrimp Basket
$14.99Out of stock
Pulled Pork Dinner Platter
$13.99Out of stock
Country Fried Steak
$13.99Out of stock
Pizza By The Slice
$1.99Out of stock
Fried Chicken Dinner
$10.99Out of stock
Euchure Buffet
$10.00
Baileys Cinco Pizza 12 In
$14.99Out of stock
Kids
Sides
Side French Fries
$2.99
Side Chips
$2.69
Side Crazy Fries
$3.99
Side Crazy Fries Loaded
$5.99
Cottage Cheese
$3.99
Cole Slaw
$2.99
Side Caesar Salad
$3.99
Apple Sauce
$2.69
Side Salad
$3.99
Side Onion Rings
$3.99
Garlic Toast
$1.99
Side of Gravy
$2.49
Baked Potato
$2.99
Side of Veggie
$2.99
Bowl of Noodles
$4.59
Side of Broccoli
$2.99
Side of Mexi Beans
$2.99
Side of Japs
$0.50
Side Au Jus
$0.50
Grilled Chicken Breast
$4.60
Side Tortilla chips
$2.99
Side of Sweet potato fries
$3.99
Roll
$1.25
Parm
Red Pep Flakes
Side of Mac N Cheese
$3.99
Side of Mexi Rice
$3.99
Sauces
Ranch
$0.50
Mayo Side
$0.50
BBQ
$0.50
Blue Cheese
$0.50
Gizzard Sauce
$0.75
Homemade Cream Cheese Sauce
$1.25
Sweet Chili
$0.50
Cocktail Sauce
$0.50
Marinara
$0.50
Thousand Island
$0.25
Salsa
$0.25
Sour Cream
$0.25
Raspberry Vinaigrette
$0.25
Honey Mustard
$0.50
Nacho Cheese Sauce
$0.75
Glennas Hot Sauce
$0.50
Glennas Hot Sauce Pint
$5.00
Glennas Hot Sauce Quart
$9.00
Billys Hot Mustard
$5.00
Mesquite Ranch
$0.25
Southwest Ranch
$0.25
Tartar Sauce
$0.50
Italian dressing
$0.25
Buffalo Sauce Side
$0.25
Ceasar Dressing
$0.50
Old Fashion Sauce Side
$0.50
French
$0.50
Side Black Bean Salsa
$0.75
Side Horseradish
$0.50
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come as guest, leave as a friend!
Location
1029 Jackson Street, Dansville, MI 48819
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Dansville
© 2022 Toast, Inc.