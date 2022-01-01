Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Breakfast & Brunch
American

The Wooden Nickel

No reviews yet

1029 Jackson Street

Dansville, MI 48819

Order Again

Popular Items

Build your Own Burger
Chubs
Mozzarella Sticks

Starters

1/2 Chicken Gizzards

$8.99

1lb. Chicken Gizzards

$15.99

Bone In Chicken Wings

$15.99

BONELESS Nuggets

$15.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Southwest Eggrolls

$8.99

Loaded Crazy Fries

$11.99

Rooster Sticks

$8.99

Fresh Pork Rinds

$6.99

Steak Bites

$14.99

Jalapeño Poppers

$10.99

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Onion Rings Basket

$7.99

Fry Basket

$5.99

Chips and Salsa

$6.99

Chips And Queso

$8.99

Frip Basket

$5.99

Sweet Potato Fry Basket

$6.99

Nickel Footlong Chili Dog W\ Smothered Fries

$12.99

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.99

Salads & Wraps

The Nickel Chef

Michigan

Taco Salad

Zesty Chicken

Fried Chicken

GRILLED Chicken

Caesar

Side Salad

$3.99

Side Caesar

$3.99

1/2 Nickel Chef

$8.99

1/2 Zesty Chicken

$8.99

1/2 Michigan Salad

$9.99

1/2 Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99

1/2 Fried Chicken Salad

$8.99

1/2 Chicken Ceasar Salad

$8.99

Sandwiches

BLT Sandwich

$12.99

Club Sandwich

$13.99

Ruben Sandwich

$13.99

Chicken Mushroom Melt Sandwich

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Baskets

Chicken Tender Basket

$11.99

Shrimp Basket

$13.99

Cod Basket

$15.99

Footlong Chilidog W\ Chili Fries

$12.99

Burgers

Aggie Burger

$15.99

Cowboy Burger

$12.99

Baja Burger

$15.99

Olive Burger

$14.99

Patty Melt

$12.99

Build your Own Burger

$13.99

Grinders

Nickel Italiano Grinder

$16.99

Old Fashioned Grinder

$16.99

French Dip Grinder

$15.99

Philly Beef Grinder

$16.99

Ham Turkey Grinder

$12.99

Jumbo Fish Sandwich

$14.99

South of the Border

Nachos

$15.99

Taco Platter

$14.99

Quesadilla

$12.99

Nickel Burrito

$16.99

Nickel Monstrosity Burrito

$28.99

Feature Of The Day

2 Beef Tacos

$6.99Out of stock

Mexi Platter

$11.99Out of stock

Walleye Basket

$13.99Out of stock

Salmon & Wild Rice Bowl

$12.99Out of stock

Fish Tacos

$10.99Out of stock

Meatball sub W Fries

$9.99Out of stock

Crab Mac Bowl

$9.99Out of stock

Roast Beef Dinner

$12.99Out of stock

Lasagne W\ Garlic Toast

$12.99Out of stock

Open Face Roast beef Sand

$10.99Out of stock

Bfast Anytime Sandy

$9.99Out of stock

Open Face Prime Rib

$13.99Out of stock

Santa Fe Chicken Pasta Bowl

$10.99Out of stock

Brisket Mac Quesadilla

$10.99Out of stock

Side Salad

$1.99

Steak Dinner

$18.99Out of stock

Cod Dinner

$14.99Out of stock

Surf & Turf

$23.99Out of stock

Deep Dish Special

$20.00Out of stock

Open Face Roast Beef

$10.99Out of stock

Bbq Sandwichw/fries

$9.99Out of stock

Walleye Dinner

$15.99Out of stock

Cod Dinner

$14.99Out of stock

Joker

$5.00Out of stock

Shrimp Bowl

$15.99Out of stock

Make It Chicken

$1.00Out of stock

Steak Fajitas

$16.99Out of stock

Beef Stew With Biscuit

$7.99Out of stock

Bbq Porkf Nachos

$11.99Out of stock

Grilled Ham N Chz W Cup Soup

$8.99Out of stock

Turkey Open Face Sandwich

$10.99Out of stock

Roast Beef Openface

$10.99Out of stock

Hot Turkey Dinner

$12.99Out of stock

Prime Rib Dinner

$23.99Out of stock

Salmon Dinner

$18.99Out of stock

Santa Fe Chicken Pasta W/garlictoast

$11.99Out of stock

Salmon W Spring Salad

$13.99Out of stock

Cheese Ravioli W Garlic Toast

$13.99Out of stock

Meatloaf Dinner

$12.99Out of stock

Country Fried Steak

$14.99Out of stock

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo/Garlic Toast

$14.99Out of stock

Shrimp Broc Alfredo W Garlic Toast

$14.99Out of stock

Spaghetti And Meat Balls

$13.99Out of stock

Goulash With Garlic Toast

$8.99Out of stock

Meat Loaf Open Face

$10.99Out of stock

Bbq Nachos

$12.99Out of stock

Anytime Breakfeast Sandwich

$9.99Out of stock

Walleye Dinner

$15.99Out of stock

Pork Spare Ribs

$16.99Out of stock

Chix Mush Pasta/roll

$9.99Out of stock

Steak Fajita Quesdila

$11.99Out of stock

Turkey Club Wrap W\ Pasta Salad

$9.99Out of stock

Ravioli W Garlic Toast

$13.99Out of stock

Fresh Fruit Over Cottage Chesse

$8.99Out of stock

Mac And Chz W\ Garlic Toast

$8.99

Sloppy Joe Delight Deep Dish Pizza

$19.99Out of stock

BLT Quesadilla

$11.99Out of stock

Walleye Sandwhich

$9.99Out of stock

Brisket On Pretzel Bun

$10.99Out of stock

Beef Rib Dinner

$16.99Out of stock

Goulash W Texas Toast

$8.99Out of stock

Chix Bac Penne Pasta

$8.99Out of stock

Bbq Beef Nacho

$12.99Out of stock

Euchure Buffet

$10.00

Chicken With Rice/mushroom Gravy

$8.99Out of stock

Tuna Melt

$11.99Out of stock

Bourbon Mushroom Cazy Fries

$7.99Out of stock

Diablo Burger With Fry

$13.99Out of stock

Buf ChickenWrap Ff

$9.99Out of stock

Buffalo Chix Mac N Cheese

$9.99Out of stock

Speg Bowl

$9.99Out of stock

Add A Dog

$1.99Out of stock

Shaved Prime Rib Wrap

$9.99Out of stock

Country Boy Bowl

$8.99Out of stock

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$9.99Out of stock

Pork Chop Dinner

$19.99Out of stock

1\2 Salad & Cup Of Soup

$9.99Out of stock

Nickel Springtime Salad

$14.99Out of stock

Chicken Fettuccine Bowl

$9.99Out of stock

Shrimp Fettuccine Bowl

$9.99Out of stock

Grilled Ham & Cheese W Cup Of Soup

$8.99Out of stock

Shrimp Skewer

$7.99Out of stock

Creamy Ckn Rice Dinner

$14.99Out of stock

Ahi Tuna

$14.99Out of stock

Brisket Sandwich

$9.99Out of stock

Euchre Buffet

$9.99Out of stock

Bacon Tom Melt\cup Soup

$9.99

Sloppy Joe With Pasta Salad

$8.99Out of stock

Add A Joe

$2.00Out of stock

Sloppy Joe With Fries

$8.99Out of stock

Sloppy Joe/coleslaw/baked Beans

$8.99Out of stock

Koran Bbq Shrimp Skew

$7.99Out of stock

Pizza Slice

$2.50Out of stock

Salmon Bowl

$12.99Out of stock

Deep Dish Delight

$20.00Out of stock

Blt Wrap/cot Chz

$8.99Out of stock

Beef Rib Dinner

$16.99Out of stock

Korean Bbq Pork Nachos

$12.99Out of stock

Boiled Shrimp Basket

$14.99Out of stock

Pulled Pork Dinner Platter

$13.99Out of stock

Pizza By The Slice

$1.99Out of stock

Roast Chix Casserole

$9.99Out of stock

Bbq Chicken Sandwich

$9.99Out of stock

Country Openface

$12.99Out of stock

Brisket Mac N Ques

$14.99Out of stock

Bbq Ribs

$14.99Out of stock

Korean Bbq Ddep Dish Pizza

$20.00Out of stock

Chilli Sample

$4.00Out of stock

Baked Cod Dinner

$15.99Out of stock

Chicken Bbq Sand

$9.99Out of stock

Guac N Chips App

$6.99Out of stock

Bbq Brisket Nachos

$12.99Out of stock

House Smoked Brisket Platter

$14.99Out of stock

Crab Mac N Cheese W Garlic Toast

$9.99Out of stock

Kids

Kid's Hot Dog

$5.99

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kid's Mac And Cheese

$5.99

Kid's Cheese Burger

$5.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Sides

Side French Fries

$2.99

Side Chips

$2.69

Side Crazy Fries

$3.99

Side Crazy Fries Loaded

$5.99

Cottage Cheese

$3.99

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Side Caesar Salad

$3.99

Apple Sauce

$2.69

Side House Salad

$3.99

Side Onion Rings

$3.99

Garlic Toast

$1.99

Side of Gravy

$2.49

Baked Potato

$2.99

Side of Veggie

$2.99

Bowl of Noodles

$4.59

Side of Broccoli

$2.99

Side of Mexi Beans

$2.99

Side of Japs

$0.50

Side Au Jus

$0.50

Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.60

Side Tortilla chips

$2.99

Side of Sweet potato fries

$3.99

Roll

$1.25

Parm

Red Pep Flakes

Side of Mac N Cheese

$3.99

Side of Mexi Rice

$3.99

Side Mashed Pot/gravy

$4.99

Pickle Spear

$0.50

Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Mayo Side

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Gizzard Sauce

$0.75

Homemade Cream Cheese Sauce

$1.25

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Thousand Island

$0.25

Salsa

$0.25

Sour Cream

$0.25

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.25

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Nacho Cheese Sauce

$0.75

Glennas Hot Sauce

$0.50

Glennas Hot Sauce Pint

$5.00

Glennas Hot Sauce Quart

$9.00

Billys Hot Mustard

$5.00

Mesquite Ranch

$0.25

Southwest Ranch

$0.25

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Italian dressing

$0.25

Buffalo Sauce Side

$0.25

Ceasar Dressing

$0.50

Old Fashion Sauce Side

$0.50

French

$0.50

Side Black Bean Salsa

$0.75

Side Horseradish

$0.50

Side Cocktail Sauce

Side Stk Bite Sauce

$0.50

12" Pizza

12" Cheese

$15.00

12" Wooden Nickel Special

$18.00

12" Meat Lovers

$18.00

12" Mexi Delight

$18.00

12" BLT

$18.00

12" Veggie

$18.00

12” Chicken Bacon BBQ Red Onion

$18.00

16" Pizza

16" Cheese

$19.00

16" Wooden Nickel Special

$22.00

16" Meat Lovers

$22.00

16" Mexi Delight

$22.00

16" BLT

$22.00

16" Veggie

$22.00

16” Chicken Bacon BBQ Red Onion

$22.00

8" Pizza

8" Cheese

$9.00

8" Wooden Nickel Special

$12.00

8" Meat Lovers

$12.00

8" Taco

$12.00

8" BLT

$12.00

8" Veggie

$12.00

8” Chicken Bacon BBQ Red Onion

$12.00

Calzones

Calzone Specialty

$18.00

Calzone BYO

$15.00

Gluten frees crust pizza

10” gluten free pizza

$12.00

Nickel Bread

Chubs

$8.99

Breadsticks

$8.99

Cheese Bread

$9.99

Bacon Ranch Sticks

$10.99

Cinni Chubs

$9.99

Beer

BUD Bottle

$3.50

BUD LT Bottle

$3.50

BUSCH LT Bottle

$3.50

COORS LT Bottle

$3.50

HIGHLIFE Bottle

$3.50

MILLER LT Bottle

$3.50

MILLER 64 Bottle

$3.50

ODOULS Bottles

$3.00

PBR Bottle

$3.25

Killians Bottle

$4.25

BUD LT LIME Bottle

$3.75

LABATT Bottle

$3.75

LABATT LT Bottle

$3.75

MICH LT Bottle

$3.75

MICH ULTRA Bottle

$3.75

Heinken N A

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.50

CORONA Bottle

$4.25

Twisted Tea

$4.00

HEINKEN Bottle

$4.25

REDDS Bottle

$4.00

Corona Lite

$4.25

Stella Artois Bottle

$4.25

Guiness Bottle

$4.50

Bud Lt Next

$3.75

6 PK DOM TOGO Bottle

$10.00

12 PK DOM TOGO Bottle

$20.00

6 PK PREM TOGO Bottle

$12.00

12 PK PREM TOGO Bottle

$22.00

Tequlia Sunrise Beer

$8.50

MIKES HARD LEMONADE

$4.50

MIKES BLACK CHERRY

$4.50

MIKES Rasberry

$4.50

Highnoon Pineapple

$4.00

WHITECLAW BLK CHERRY

$4.00

Highnoon Peach

$4.00Out of stock

WHITECLAW LIME

$4.00

WHITECLAW RASBERRY

$4.00

WHITE CLAW MANGO

$4.00

Truly Citrus Punch

$4.00

Truly Stawberrylemonade

$4.00

Mulligan Arnold Palmer Seltzer

$4.00

Mulligan Peach Seltzer

$4.00Out of stock

Truly Blueberry And Acai

$4.00

Truly Raspberry Lime

$4.00

Highnoon Lemon

$4.00

Mulligan Rasberry

$4.00Out of stock

Truly Wild Berry

$4.00

Can BUD

$5.00

Can BUD LT

$5.00

Can BUSCH

$5.00

Can BUSCH LT

$5.00

Can COORS

$5.00

Can COORS LT

$5.00

24oz Corona Can

$5.00

Can LABATT

$5.00

Can Labatt Lt

$5.00

Can MICH ULTRA

$5.00

Can MILLER LT

$5.00

Can PBR

$5.00

16oz Alum Ultra

$3.25

Natty Lite 24oz

$5.00

Cornhole Can

$5.00

16oz Can Budlt

$3.25

16oz Can Bud

$3.25

Vanilla Java Porter

$15.99

Growler

$30.00

Howler

$18.00

Draft refill

$8.00

Refill Growler

$16.00

Cornhole Can

$2.50

Wine

Glass Gallo Chardonnay

$4.75

Glass Gallo Moscoto

$4.75

Glass Gallo Pinot Grigio

$4.75

Glass Gallo White Zin

$4.75

Glass Ros'e

$3.00Out of stock

Can Dark Horse Sauvigon Blanc

$5.95

Can Dark Horse Pinot Grigio

$5.95

Glass Gallo Cabernet

$4.75

Glass Gallo Merlot

$4.75

Glass Gallo Pino Noir

$4.75

Can Dark Horse Pinot Noir

$5.95

Can 14 Hands Hot To Trot

$5.95Out of stock

Bottle White Wine

$20.00

Bowers Harper Otis

$6.75

Bowers Harbor Pinot Grigio

$6.75Out of stock

Premiums Trio

$9.00Out of stock

Bowers Harbor Cooper

$6.75Out of stock

Bowers Harbor Unwooded Chardonnay

$6.75Out of stock

Bowers Harbor Riesling

$6.75Out of stock

Hayes Ranch Red Blend

$5.75Out of stock

Wente Merlot

$7.75Out of stock

Alias Pinot Noir

$6.75Out of stock

Leese Fitch Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.75Out of stock

Writers Block Cabernet Franc

$7.75Out of stock

Bottle Bowers Harbor Otis

$17.25

Bottle Bowers Harbor Pinot Grigio

$17.25

Bottle Hayes Ranch Red Blend

$14.25

Bottle Wente Merlot

$20.25

Premiums Trio

$9.00Out of stock

Glass

$8.00

Bottle

$32.00

N/A Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.89

Chocolate Milk

$2.89

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.89

Hot tea

$2.89

Ice Tea

$2.50

Kids drink no meal

$1.99

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$2.89

Redbull

$3.00

Shot of Zing Zang

$0.99

Tonic

$2.50

WATER

Monin Tart Cherry

$0.50

Monin Hawaiin Island

$0.50

Monin Red Passion Fruit

$0.50

Monin Stonefruit

$0.50

Monin Blackberry

$0.50

Monin Vanilla

$0.50

Monin Passion Fruit

$0.50

Monin Chipolte Pineapple

$0.50

Can Ginger Beer

$3.00

Pop

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Mellow Yellow

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Pop Pitcher

$6.00

TO GO Pop

$2.50

Cup Of Ice TOGO

Juice

Pineapple

$2.89

Tomato

$2.89

Cranberry

$2.89

OJ

$2.89

Apple

$2.89

TENT RENTAL

Catering

$15.00

2 Tent Rental

$50.00

DONATION FOR GIFT CARD

Please enter: First and last name email, phone number

$25 4H DONATION

$25.00

$50 4H DONATION

$50.00

$75 4H DONATION

$75.00

$100 4H DONATION

$100.00

$150 4H DONATION

$150.00

$200 4H DONATION

$200.00

$400 4H DONATION

$400.00

$500 4H Donation

$500.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come as guest, leave as a friend!

Website

Location

1029 Jackson Street, Dansville, MI 48819

Directions

Gallery
The Wooden Nickel image
The Wooden Nickel image

