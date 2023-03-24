  • Home
  • /
  • La Porte
  • /
  • The Wooden Spoon Kitchen and Bakery - 1133 South Broadway Street
Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Wooden Spoon Kitchen and Bakery 1133 South Broadway Street

review star

No reviews yet

1133 South Broadway Street

La Porte, TX 77571

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Drinks

Adult

Water

Sweet Tea

$2.69

Unsweet Tea

$2.69

Coke

$2.69

Diet Coke

$2.69

Dr. Pepper

$2.69

Coke Zero

$2.69

Sprite

$2.69

Fanta Orange

$2.69

Rootbeer

$2.69

Pink Lemonade

$2.69

Half & Half Tea

$2.69

Coffee

$2.69

Kids

Water

Coke

Diet Coke

Rootbeer

Dr. Pepper

Sprite

Hi-C Pink Lemonade

Coke Zero

Fanta Orange

Sweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

Half & Half Tea

Gallon

Tea

$8.00

Lemonade

$8.00

Food

Appetizers

Bulldog shrimp

$8.99

Eight fresh shrimp, hand battered, deep fried then topped in our tasty bulldog sauce.

Fried Mozzarella

$7.99

Battered mozzarella, then fried to perfection. Served with marinara sauce on the side.

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

Lightly battered and fried mushrooms served with our house made ranch

Buffalo Shrimp

$8.99

Eight fresh shrimp, hand battered, deep fried then topped with our tangy buffalo sauce.

Mac-N-Cheese Bites

$8.99

Cheesy mac n cheese, lightly breaded and served with our house ranch

Nanny's Hot Water Cornbread

$7.99

A southern deep fried staple from Nanny's kitchen

Tater Kegs

$8.99

A loaded baked potato style center with a tot outside served with Jalapeno Ranch

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.99

No description needed, they are THAT good! Served with a side of remoulade sauce for dipping

Burgers

Hamburger

$10.29

Juicy patty, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion with mayo served on brioche bun

Cheeseburger

$11.49

Juicy patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion with mayo served on brioche bun

The Bagwell

$11.99

Juicy patty served with a helping of our house made mac-n-cheese served on Texas toast. Lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion upon request

PB & J Burger

$13.29

Juicy patty, american cheese with a spread of peanut butter and jelly served on a brioche bun. LTPO served upon request.

Philly Burger

$13.99

Juicy patty, Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion with 6 oz philly steak, and mayo served on brioche bun

Grilled Cheeseburger

$13.49

Juicy patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion with mayo sandwiched between two grilled cheese sandwiches

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.29

Juicy patty,swisscheese, mushrooms with mayo served on brioche bun

By The Bay

$13.99

Hamburger patty,shrimp, tossed in buffalo sauce with pepper jack cheese served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle

Fire in the Hole

$13.29

Our tasty cheeseburger, pepper jack, jalapeños,spicy mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and bacon served on a brioche bun

Down South Burger

$13.99

Our juicy cheeseburger served with fried green tomatoes, remoulade sauce, lettuce, onion, and pickle served on a brioche bun

Entrees

10 oz Hamburger Steak

$11.99

0 oz patty smothered in mushrooms, onions and brown gravy

Chicken Fried Chicken

$13.29

Hand dipped and battered chicken breast served with white gravy *Please allow for cooking time, made to order*

Chicken Fried Steak

$13.99

Chicken Tender Basket

$10.99+

Hand battered chicken tenders, served in 3 or 5 count with two sides.

FRIED Pork Chop

$12.99

Fried Shrimp

$13.99

GRILLED Pork Chop

$12.99

Two tender pork chops served with your choice of two sides

Monterrey Chicken

$13.29

Grilled chicken breast, Colby Jack cheese, bacon, tomato and avocado

Shrimp and Tenders

$12.99

A Fabulous duo of our hand dipped shrimp(6) and chicken tenders(3)

Vegetable Plate

$7.99

Any three sides of your choice **Add Fried Green tomatoes (3) as one side for additional $1.99 *** Add Side salad as one side for additional $0.99

Sandwiches

BLT

$9.99

Crispy bacon, lettuce and tomato served with mayo

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.29

Hand battered chicken fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, mayo served on a brioche bun

Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.29

Hand battered chicken fried chicken lettuce, tomato, mayo served on a brioche bun

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$11.29

Hand battered chicken fried steak, lettuce, tomato, mayo served on a brioche bun

Clubhouse

$9.99

Perfectly sliced turkey and ham layered with lettuce, tomato, and bacon with mayo

Dizzy Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Hand battered chicken fried chicken, drizzled with Chipotle Raspberry Sauce, topped with candied jalapenos and pepperjack cheese served on a brioche bun. LTPO served on the side

Fried Green BLT

$10.99

Our crispy bacon, lettuce, topped with a fried green tomato and remoulade sauce

Salads

Caesar Salad

$11.29

Fresh greens, shredded Parmesan cheese, croutons tossed in Caesar dressing.

Chef Salad

$10.49

Garden greens, diced Ham, diced Turkey, cucumbers, eggs, tomatoes, Colby Jack cheese, and croutons served with your choice of dressing.

Cobb Salad

$11.29

Garden greens, tomato, bacon, eggs, avocado and chives served with croutons and your choice of dressing.

Sides

French Fries

$2.69

Onion Rings

$2.69

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.69

Mashed Potatos

$2.69

Mac n Cheese

$2.69

Okra

$2.69

Green Beans

$2.69

Collard Greens

$2.69

Coleslaw

$2.69

Carrots

$2.69

Corn

$2.69

Side Salad

$2.69

KIDS Meals

Chicken Strips

$6.99

Double Decker PB&J

$4.99

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Popcorn Shrimp

$6.99

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.29

Crispy chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese and ranch dressing wrapped in a spinach tortilla.

Caesar Grilled Chicken Wrap

$11.29

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, Parmesan cheese, caesar dressing wrapped in a spinach tortilla.

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$11.29

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, cheese, ranch. May also select fried chicken instead of grilled.

Turkey Bacon Wrap

$11.29

Sliced turkey breast, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and avocado dressed in ranch wrapped in a spinach tortilla.

Desserts

Brownies

Single

$3.00

Dozen

$15.00

Cake Slice

Cake Slice

$5.00

Ding Dong Cake

$5.00

Strawberry Crunch Cake

$5.00

Strawberry Delgiht

$5.00

Hummingbird Cake

$5.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$5.00

Pistachio Cake

$5.00

Pineapple Upside down Cake

$5.00

Cheesecake Slice

Turtle Cheesecake

$7.00

Regular Cheesecake

$7.00

Cherry Cheesecake

$7.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$7.00

Cookies

Single

$2.00

Dozen

$15.00

Cupcakes

Gourmet Cupcake

$3.50

Pie Slice

Pie Slice

$4.00

Pie Tart

$2.50

Lemon Mernigue

$4.00

Chocolate Meringue

$4.00

Coconut Meringue

$4.00

Coconut Creme

$4.00

Chocolate Creme

$4.00

French Silk

$4.00

Cherry Pie

$4.00

Apple Pie

$4.00

SF Cherry

$4.00

SF Apple

$4.00

Pecan Pie

$4.00

Pumpkin Pie

$4.00

Millionaire Pie

$4.00

Single Serving Dessert

Banana Pudding

$3.00

Black Forest Dump cake

$3.00

Peach Cobbler

$3.00

Bread Pudding

$3.00

Whole Cake

Whole Cake

$45.00

Whole Cheesecake

Whole Cheesecake

$55.00

Whole Pie

Whole Pie

$18.00

Merchandise

Coffee

Donna's Delight

$13.99

Texas Bourbon Pecan

$13.99

Hats/Shirts

Hats

$25.00

Polo Shirt

$20.00

Tshirt

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1133 South Broadway Street, La Porte, TX 77571

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

King's BBQ La Porte - 521 W MAin st
orange star4.2 • 1,087
521 W Main st La Porte, TX 77571
View restaurantnext
Texas Snowbirds Daiquiris & Grill - La Porte - 1602 W Main St
orange star4.6 • 419
1602 W Main St La Porte, TX 77571
View restaurantnext
Man Kind Sports Bar - 11001 W Fairmont Pkwy Suite H
orange starNo Reviews
11001 W Fairmont Pkwy Suite H La Porte, TX 77571
View restaurantnext
The Gyro Guys - Spencer - 9901 Spencer Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
9901 Spencer Hwy La Porte, TX 77571
View restaurantnext
Tortilla's Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 800
9602 Spencer Hwy LA PORTE, TX 77571
View restaurantnext
Tony's Barbecue & Steakhouse
orange starNo Reviews
2219 Underwood Road La Porte, TX 77523
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in La Porte

King's BBQ La Porte - 521 W MAin st
orange star4.2 • 1,087
521 W Main st La Porte, TX 77571
View restaurantnext
Tortilla's Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 800
9602 Spencer Hwy LA PORTE, TX 77571
View restaurantnext
Texas Snowbirds Daiquiris & Grill - La Porte - 1602 W Main St
orange star4.6 • 419
1602 W Main St La Porte, TX 77571
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near La Porte
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Seabrook
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Baytown
review star
Avg 4.1 (22 restaurants)
Kemah
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Webster
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
League City
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Friendswood
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston