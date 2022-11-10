The Woodhouse - Grabill IN

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Starters

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$8.00

Pork Rinds

$6.00

Cheese Curds

$8.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Pulled pork fries

$9.00

BBQ Bacon Ribs

$10.00Out of stock

Portabella mushrooms

$8.00

Soups & Salads

Cup Woodhouse Soup

$3.00

Bowl Woodhouse Soup

$5.00

Cup Soup of the Day

$3.00

Bowl Soup of the Day

$5.00

House Salad

$5.00

Crab Salad

$6.00

Sandwiches

The Elmer Burger

$11.00

Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Fish Sandwich

$9.00

Shaved Prime Rib Sandwich

$13.00

Sides

French Fries

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Applesauce

$3.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

House Salad

$3.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Brown Butter Noodles

$3.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Fried Rice

$3.00

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Mixed Vegetables

$3.00

Crab salad

$5.00

California Blend

$3.00

Steamed Broccoli with cheese

$3.00

Country Favorites

Gma’s Meatloaf

$13.00

Country Fried Chicken

$12.00

Pork Chop

$13.00

Smothered Chicken

$13.00

Full Baby Back Ribs

$21.00

Half Baby Back Ribs

$15.00

Fish N Chips

$11.00

Shrimp Pasta

$14.00

All You Can Eat Fish

$13.95

Reorder Fish

Boneless wings

$10.00

8 Jumbo Shrimp basket

$11.00

Pork Steak

$11.00

Chicken Tender Meal

$11.00

Reorder Wings

Counrty Fried Steak

$11.00

Cat Fish Dinner

$12.95

Reorder Chicken

Turkey Dinner with dressing Mashed potatoes ang gravey

$13.00

Steaks & Seafood

The Woodhouse

$17.00

Ribeye

$21.00+

King Prime Rib

$27.00

Queen Prime Rib

$22.00

8oz Filet

$28.00

Surf N Turf

$30.00

Glazed Salmon

$17.00

Crab Legs

$36.00

8 Oz New York Strip

$14.00

Shrimp Pasta

$14.00

Lobster Tails

$30.00

Sauted Shrimp with 2 Chicken Tenders

$12.95

14 oz T-Bone

$17.95

Prime Rib Special

$13.95

All you can eat crab with a sirloin

$55.95

Reoder Crab

Caught sharing

$41.95

12 Oz New York Strip

$17.00Out of stock

20oz Porterhouse

$30.00Out of stock

Filet Mignon

$12.00Out of stock

Valentines Dinner

$22.00

1 pound crab

$19.69

Desserts

S’mores

$8.00

Seasonal Pie Selection

$4.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

A La Mode

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$5.00

Whole Cake

$30.00

Cheese cake

$3.00

Chocolate covered Strawberries

$3.00

Strawberry Madeleines

$6.00

Add Ons

1 Lobster Tail

$10.00

Shrimp Skewer

$6.00

mushrooms & Onions

$2.00

Loaf Bread

$2.99

Crab Cluster

$10.00

Queso dip cup

$2.50

Gallon BBQ sauce

$20.99

Gallon hot sauce

$24.99

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.00

Kids Steak Bites

$5.00

Kids Ribs

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids all you can eat

$6.00

Kids fish dinner

$5.00

All You Can Eat Crab With 2 Chicken Tenders

$30.00

6 and under All you can eat with 1chicken tender

$18.00

Breakfast

Marv Country Boy Breakfast

$12.00

Woodhouse Sampler

$9.00

Woodhouse Platter Bacon or Sausage with Hashbrowns

$9.50

2-Eggs Bacon or Sausage

$6.00

2-Eggs & Hashbrowns

$6.00

2-Eggs,Hashbrowns & Bacon or Sausage

$8.00

1 Pancake Bacon or Sausage

$5.00

2-Pancakes Bacon or Sausage

$7.00

Half order Biscuits Gravy

$4.50

Full order Biscuits Gravy

$6.00

Woodhouse Omelet

$10.00

Ham & Chees Omelet

$6.00

Hashbrown Omelet

$9.50

Western Omelet

$9.00

Southern Omelet

$9.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.00

1-Egg

$2.00

Bacon

$3.00

Sausages Links

$3.00

Sausage patty

$3.00

Hashbrowns

$3.00

Hashbrown patty

$3.50

Toast

$1.50

Bowl Sausage Gravy

$1.50

Fried Mush

$3.00

Pancake

$3.00

Bowl Fruit

$3.00

Lunch

Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Fish Sandwich

$9.00

8 oz Hamburger

$10.00

Philll Steak Sandwich

$10.00

2-Piece Fish

$10.00

10-Boneless Wings

$11.00

8-Jumbo Fried Shrimp

$11.00

Combo 1-Fish 6-jumbo Shrimp

$12.00

8-Oz Sirloin

$16.00

Pork Steak

$13.00

Kid Breakfast Menu

3-Siver Dollars & meat

$5.00

1-Egg -Toast & Meat

$4.00

Grilled Cheese & Meat

$5.00

1-Biscuit & Gravy & Meat

$4.00

Virus Take Out

Elmer burger $ Fries

$8.00

Fish-n-chips

$10.00

Smothered Chicken with mixed veggies & salad

$11.00

Gma~smeatloaf with brown butter noodles&mashed potatoes&gravy

$11.00

Woodhouse with fried rice& salad

$14.00

Queen prime rib

$14.00

King prime rib

$18.00

Platter #1..12 pc fish, 4-pork chops, 4-shrimp skewers, fries, fried pickles, 1 bread

$75.00

Platter #2...1 slab ribs, 8 pc chicken breast, 4-shrimp skewers, fries, fried pickles, 1-bread

$75.00

Half Platter #1...6pc fish, 2-pork chops, 2-shrimp skewers, fries, fried pickles, 1-bread

$40.00

Half Platter #2...half slab ribs, 4pc chicken breast, 2-shrimp skewers, fries, fried pickles, 1-bread

$40.00

Wings & Fries

$10.00

Fish sandwich with fries

$8.00

Fish-Fries & coleslaw

$8.95

One piece fish

$2.75

Buffet Style

$15.95

Crab legs per pound

$20.00

Magician- Ventriloquist

$600.00

Rib Meal

$10.25

Fair Menu

Fish only

$6.00

Fish & fries

$8.00

Wings Only

$10.00

Wings & Fries

$12.00

Fries

$3.00

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Pork Rindes

$7.00

Cotton Candy

$3.00

Drinks

$1.00

Hot Dog & Fries

$5.00

Fish Sandwich & Fries

$8.00

Cheese Curds

$7.00

Fish Sandwich

$6.00

Hot Dog

$3.00

Skits & Singinging

$100.00

Beverages

coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Pepsi Products

$2.00

Water W/lemon

Water W/o Lemon

Kids Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate milk

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
