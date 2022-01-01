Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Woodshop 5500 Saint Elmo Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

5500 Saint Elmo Avenue

Chattanooga, TN 37409

Seltzers

Ranch Water OG

$5.00

Ranch Water Grapefruit

$5.00

Ranch Water Rita

$5.00

Untitled Art Blackberry Agave

$6.00

Untitled Art Strawberry Kiwi

$6.00

Domestic

PBR

$3.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Coors Banquet

$5.00

Band $1 Beer

$1.00

IPA's

HS Igneous IPA

$7.00

Two Hearted

$7.00

Steal Your Face - Cherry St.

$6.00

Living Waters - DIPA

$11.00

Ale

Sierra Nev Pale Ale

$5.00

Docs Brown Ale

$6.00

Sweetwater 420 Tall Boy

$7.00

Sour

Oddstory Luminaria

$4.50

Urban Artifact - Bushel

$5.50

Wheat

Five Wits Alpine Highway

$6.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Cider

Stem - Real Dry

$6.00

Doc's Cider - Pumpkin

$8.50

Draft

Narragansett

$4.00

Resin-ator

$6.00

Bearded Iris - Breezin

$6.00

Goose Island Kolsch

$7.00

King Chestnut - TN Brew Works

$5.50

OddStory - Golden Blackbird Belgian Blonde Ale

$5.00

Porter

Cherry St. That Coconut Porter

$6.00

N/A's

Untitled Art N/A - Variety Pack

$6.00

Oktoberfest

Founders Oktoberfest

$6.00

CBC Oktoberfest

$6.00

WINE

FLIGHT

$25.00

TONEL 10 BOTTLE

$44.00

DOURO BOTTLE

$44.00

UIVO PET NAT BOTTLE

$44.00

DAO BOTTLE

$44.00

Requiem Cab Bottle

$38.00

Requiem Cab Glass

$13.00

Ercole Moscato Bottle

$27.00

Lietz Riesling Bottle

$30.00

Leitz Riesling Glass

$10.00

MT Bordeaux Blanc Bottle

$30.00

MT Bordeaux Blanc Glass

$10.00

Montebuena Rioja Bottle

$30.00

Montebuena Rioja Glass

$10.00

Bedrock Old Vine Zinfandel Bottle

$51.00

Bedrock Old Vine Zinfandel Glass

$15.00

Lioco Chardonnay

$48.00

Lioco Chardonnay Glass

$15.00

Laporte Sancerre Terre De Agnes

$70.00

Riff Pinot Grig Glass

$10.00

Riff Pinot Grig Bottle

$30.00

MT Bordeaux Blanc Glass

$10.00

MT Bordeaux Blanc Bottle

$30.00

MT Bordeaux Rouge Glass

$10.00

MT Bordeaux Rouge Bottle

$30.00

Bengoetxe Txakolina

$55.00

Lucien Crochet, Sancerre Cuvée

$70.00

Ercole Pet Nat Bottle

$48.00

Malvira Gauche Bottle

$45.00

Malvira Gauche Glass

$15.00

Pietrantanj Bottle

$42.00

Chianti Red Glass

$13.00

Chianti Red Bottle

$40.00

Mesta Rose Bottle

$30.00

Mesta Rose Glass

$10.00

Inizi Charbano Rosé Bottle

$45.00

Pike Road PINO NOIR glass

$13.00

Pike Road PINO NOIR bottle

$38.00

Encola Moscato Glass

$10.00

HAINTED SANGRIA

$6.00

Corkage

$15.00

FOOD

SHOP POP

$2.00

BANH MI HOTDOG

$9.00

BALL PARK DOG

$8.00

CHILI DOG

$10.00

FRITO PIE (GF)

$10.00

PEPPERONI FLATBREAD

$10.00

FOREST FLATBREAD

$12.00

KETTLE CHIPS

$2.50

PEANUT BUTTER COOKIE (GF)

$5.00

PUB COOKIE

$5.00

NACHOS

$10.00

BALLZ

$1.00

Soup

$8.00

Spicy Beans

$7.00

DRINKS

LA CROIX

$2.00

MEXICAN COKE

$2.00

MEXICAN SPRITE

$2.00

KOMBUCHA

$5.00

HOT TEA

$3.50

LEMONADE

$8.00

Fever Tree

$4.00

BOTTLE WATER

$1.00

Coffee

$2.75

Coffee Refill

$1.00

BREAKFAST

Donut

$2.00

RXBAR - Blueberry

$3.25

KIND BAR - Dark Choc

$3.25

RXBAR - Peanut Butter Choc

$3.25

KIND BAR - Caramel Almond

$3.25

TAPAS

Forest Slice

$5.00

Spicy Hawaiian Slice

$5.00

Pepperoni Slice

$5.00

RETAIL

Tote

$15.00

Koozie

$3.00

Retail

$26.00

Logo T Shirt

$20.00

Mural T Shirt

$25.00

W Sticker

$2.00

Rectangular Sticker

$3.00

Virgil Art

$30.00

Kenny Art

$95.00

Kenny Art

$105.00

Vinyl Record

$22.00

Virgil Art

$75.00

Bagged Coffee

$15.00

TICKETS

Ticket

$10.00

Outdoor During Show

$5.00

$5 Tip Jar

$5.00

$10 Tip Jar

$10.00

$15 Tip Jar

$15.00

$20 Tip Jar

$20.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
The Woodshop is an intimate live music and event venue located in Chattanooga, TN’s historic St.Elmo Neighborhood. The shop is centered around an eclectic community of young creatives, artists, families and independent business owners. Inventing itself off its locale (heart of the neighborhood), The Woodshop approaches and centers its identity on community bonds and the power of music. This identity manifests itself in two ways: 1. intentional and authentic music art experiences where the artist(s) present their work in front of an engaged and non-distracted audience. 2. Through unique community events that build a reputation and reliability on The Woodshop being ‘A good neighbor’, a stalwart of meaningful and positive gatherings, a common home away from yours, but just right down the road.

5500 Saint Elmo Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37409

