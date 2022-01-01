The Woodside Deli imageView gallery
Sandwiches

The Woodside Deli Rockville

252 Reviews

$

4 N. Washington St

Rockville, MD 20850

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
Turkey Club
Country Fried Chicken

Soft Drinks

Water

Fountain Soda

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

12oz Juice

$3.99

12oz Milk

$2.99

12oz Chocolate Milk

$3.59

Lg Coffee ToGo

$4.99

Sm Coffee ToGo

$3.25

Bottled Drinks

Soda To Go

$2.25Out of stock

Dr. Brown

$2.50

Bottle Juice

$2.35

Snapple

$2.35Out of stock

Bottled Water

$2.39Out of stock

Jumbo Soda

$4.99

Coffee & Hot Drinks

Iced Coffee

$4.99

Espresso

$3.99+

Cappuccino

$5.99

Latte

$6.99

Hot Cocoa

$5.99

Egg Dishes

Morning Special

$6.99

Two Eggs Any Style

$8.99

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.99

Eggs Benedict

$14.99

Florentine Benedict

$13.99

Nova Benedict

$15.99

Country Fried Chicken

$14.99

Creamed Chip Beef

$11.99

Sausage Gravy and Biscuits

$11.99

Corned Beef Hash Platter

$12.99

Avocado Toast w/ Nova

$13.99

Avocado Toast No Nova

$9.99

Chicken And Waffles

$12.99

Omelettes

Bacon & Cheese

$11.99

Ham & Cheese

$11.99

Western Omelette

$11.99

Italian Sausage Omelette

$12.99

Veggie & Cheese

$11.99

Nova Lox Omelette

$13.99

Spinach & Feta With Mushrooms

$11.99

California Omelette

$12.99

The Woodside Skillet

$12.99

Breakfast Treats

Single Buttermilk

$5.99

Short Buttermilk

$7.99

Single Blueberry

$6.99

Short Blueberry

$8.99

Single Chocolate Chip

$6.99

Short Chocolate Chip

$8.99

French Toast

$8.99

Belgian Waffle

$8.99

The Grand Slam

$12.99

Two slices of french toast, two eggs cooked any style, two slices of bacon, one link sausage, and your choice of grits of home fries.

Cheese Blintzes

$9.99Out of stock

Oatmeal & Fruit

Oatmeal Bowl

$4.99

Oatmeal Cup

$3.99

Fruit Bowl (weekend only)

$7.99

Breakfast Sides

Bacon

$3.29

Patty Sausage

$3.29

Link Sausage

$3.29

Turkey Sausage

$3.29

Ham Steak

$3.29

Scrapple

$3.29

Corned Beef Hash

$6.99

Chipped Beef Side

$6.99

Sausage & Gravy

$6.99

Side of Toast

$1.29

Home Fries

$4.99

Small Grits

$3.99

Grits LG

$5.99

Sliced Tomato

$2.99

Avocado

$2.25

Bag Tax

$0.05

Cream Cheese

$0.99

Single Egg

$1.49

Bagels and Smoked Fish

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$3.99

White Fish Salad Sandwich

$12.99Out of stock

Nova Lox Sandwich

$13.99

Nova Platter

$17.99

Woodside's Triple Fish Platter

$24.99Out of stock

Appetizers

Buffalo Wings

$9.99

Fried Mozzarella

$9.99

Chicken Tender Basket

$9.99

Potato Latkes

$9.99

Pickle Bar ToGo

$7.99

Woodside Soups

Chicken Noodle Soup

$7.99+

Matzoh Ball Soup

$14.99+

1/2 Gallon Chicken Noodle TOGO

$18.99Out of stock

1/2 Gallon Matzoh Ball TOGO

$20.99Out of stock

Hot Dogs

Kosher Hot Dog (1/4 Lb.)

$8.99

Burgers

Hamburger

$8.99

Cheeseburger

$9.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.99

Hamburger Royale Platter

$11.99

Cheeseburger Royale Platter

$12.99

The Woodside Patty Melt

$11.99

The Woodside Challenge

$21.99

Club Sandwiches

Ham Club

$12.99

Turkey Club

$12.99

Combo Club

$12.99

Tuna Club

$12.99

Charbroiled Chicken Club

$13.99

Woodside Triple Deckers

#1 The Cyrano De Bergerac

$13.99

#2 The Romeo & Juliet

$13.99

#3 The Lord Byron

$13.99

#4 The Lancelot & Guinevere

$13.99

#5 The Toulouse-Lautrec

$13.99

#6 The Alfredo & Violetta

$13.99

Submarine Sandwiches

Italian Cold Cut Sub

$13.99

Philly Steak & Cheese Sub

$13.99

Roasted Vegetable Sub

$12.99

The Deli Sub

$13.99

Philadelphia Chicken & Cheese

$13.99

French Dip Sub

$13.99

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$13.99

Sandwich Specialties

The Woodside Reuben

$12.99

European Medley

$12.99

The Mermaid

$12.99

The Monte-Cristo

$13.99

Pita Lite

$11.99

Charbroiled Chicken

$13.99

Gyro Sandwich

$12.99

Fallafel In Pita

$11.99

Chicken Shawarma

$12.99

Delicatessen Favorites

Ham Sandwich

$9.99

Corned Beef

$10.99

Pastrami

$10.99

Roast Beef

$10.99

Turkey

$9.99

B.L.T.

$8.99

Tuna Salad

$8.99

Chicken Salad

$8.99

Egg Salad

$7.99

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

1/2 Sandwich and Soup

$14.99

Salads & Cold Platters

Garden Salad

$6.99

Greek Salad With Chicken

$12.99

Tuna Or Chicken Salad Platter

$11.99

Assorted Salad Platter

$12.99

Woodside Chef Salad

$12.99

Southwestern Fried Chicken Salad

$12.99

Asian Chicken Salad

$13.99

Caesar Salad

$12.99

Cobb Salad

$12.99

Side Orders

French Fries

$6.99

French Fries With Gravy

$7.98

Onion Rings

$8.99

Creamy Cole Slaw

$5.99

Potato Salad

$5.99

Vegetable Du Jour

$6.99

Bag Tax

$0.05

No Napkins Or Utensils

Yes Napkins And Utensils

Traditional Favorites

Meatloaf

$14.99

Salisbury Steak

$15.99

Sliced Breast Of Turkey

$14.99

Chicken Kabob

$16.99

Boneless Chicken Breast

$15.99

Pot Roast

$16.99Out of stock

From the Sea

Grilled Salmon

$17.99Out of stock

Fish & Chips

$17.99

Salmon Stir-Fry

$17.99Out of stock

Cakes

Carrot Cake

$6.99Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake

$6.99Out of stock

Shakes/Ice Cream

Chocolate Milkshake

$6.99

Vanilla Milkshake

$6.99

Strawberry Milkshake

$6.99

Caramel Milkshake

$6.99

Peanut Butter Milkshake

$6.99

Cookies N Cream Milkshake

$6.99

Nutella Milkshake

$6.99

Chocolate Sundae

$6.99

Root Beer Float

$3.99

Brownie Delight

$6.99

Tuesday Special

Tuesday California Omelette

$8.00

Breakfast

Cereal with Milk

$4.99

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$4.99

Kids French Toast

$4.99

Cinna Toast

$4.99

Sunshine Breakfast

$4.99

Lunch

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Burger Sliders

$5.99

Kids Hot Dog

$5.99

Dinner

Kids Grilled Chicken with Broccoli

$5.99

Kids Chicken Caesar Salad

$5.99

Kids Pita Pizza

$5.99

Kids Mac and Cheese

$5.99

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

$5.99Out of stock
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Location

4 N. Washington St, Rockville, MD 20850

