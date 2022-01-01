The WooHoo

DF: Thanksgiving Pint Package w/DAIRY FREE PINT (Buy 3, get 1 FREE! & get a free WooHoo made-from-scratch cinnamon bun!)

$37.00

Have vegan or dairy free family members coming to Thanksgiving dinner? Pre-order for pick-up starting on November 18th! The Thanksgiving pint package includes 4 pints of homemade ice cream: Pumpkin Pie, Christmas Morning (sweet cream, homemade cinnamon buns, holiday spice, & cream cheese swirl), Vanilla is for Lovers, & Dairy Free Vanilla Chai, & a FREE WooHoo cinnamon bun you get to sample ahead of our full launch in the spring! NOTE: PICK-UP NOT AVAILABLE BEFORE NOVEMBER 18TH. ORDER TODAY FOR PICK-UP ON NOVEMBER 18TH.