Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Dessert & Ice Cream
Juice & Smoothies

The WooHoo

506 Reviews

$

211 South Bay Avenue

Beach Haven, NJ 08008

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Bundles

Order now to pick up starting November 18th! We're open Friday & Saturday nights, & the Wednesday before Thanksgiving!
Thanksgiving Pint Package (Buy 3, get 1 FREE! & get a free WooHoo made-from-scratch cinnamon bun!)

Thanksgiving Pint Package (Buy 3, get 1 FREE! & get a free WooHoo made-from-scratch cinnamon bun!)

$30.00

Pre-order for pick-up starting on November 18th! The Thanksgiving pint package includes 4 pints of homemade ice cream: Pumpkin Pie, Christmas Morning (sweet cream, homemade cinnamon buns, holiday spice, & cream cheese swirl), Vanilla is for Lovers, & Belgian Dark Chocolate, & a FREE WooHoo cinnamon bun you get to sample ahead of our full launch in the spring! NOTE: PICK-UP NOT AVAILABLE BEFORE NOVEMBER 18TH. ORDER TODAY FOR PICK-UP ON NOVEMBER 18TH.

DF: Thanksgiving Pint Package w/DAIRY FREE PINT (Buy 3, get 1 FREE! & get a free WooHoo made-from-scratch cinnamon bun!)

DF: Thanksgiving Pint Package w/DAIRY FREE PINT (Buy 3, get 1 FREE! & get a free WooHoo made-from-scratch cinnamon bun!)

$37.00

Have vegan or dairy free family members coming to Thanksgiving dinner? Pre-order for pick-up starting on November 18th! The Thanksgiving pint package includes 4 pints of homemade ice cream: Pumpkin Pie, Christmas Morning (sweet cream, homemade cinnamon buns, holiday spice, & cream cheese swirl), Vanilla is for Lovers, & Dairy Free Vanilla Chai, & a FREE WooHoo cinnamon bun you get to sample ahead of our full launch in the spring! NOTE: PICK-UP NOT AVAILABLE BEFORE NOVEMBER 18TH. ORDER TODAY FOR PICK-UP ON NOVEMBER 18TH.

12 Days of Christmas Ice Cream Sandwich Box

12 Days of Christmas Ice Cream Sandwich Box

$86.00

ORDER NOW FOR PICK-UP STARTING NOVEMBER 18TH! Merry Christmas! It's our 12 Days of Christmas WooHoo Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich Box. Each box contains 12 cookie sandwiches, each a different flavor, wrapped with a bow! Each box contains the following flavors: Vanilla Chocolate Chip (2), Chocolate Fudge Chocolate Chip, Minty Double Chocolate Chip, Cold Cocoa, Pumpkin Pie, Mississippi Mud Pie, Brown Butter Pecan, Milk & Cookies, Christmas Morning, Gingerbread Chai Tea Latte, & Cookie Butter. ORDER NOW FOR PICK-UP STARTING NOVEMBER 18TH!

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The Jersey Shore's favorite ice cream & family grub!

Website

Location

211 South Bay Avenue, Beach Haven, NJ 08008

Directions

Gallery
The WooHoo image
The WooHoo image
The WooHoo image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Union Market - Indoor, Outdoor, Takeout, Delivery
orange star4.8 • 287
120 West Main Street Tuckerton, NJ 08087
View restaurantnext
The Meltdown - 13302 Long Beach Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
Long Beach Blvd Long Beach, NJ 08008
View restaurantnext
ScoJo's Eatery - Surf City
orange starNo Reviews
307 N Long Beach Blvd Surf City, NJ 08008
View restaurantnext
Panzones Pizza Surf City
orange star4.0 • 231
2117 Long Beach Blvd Surf City, NJ 08008
View restaurantnext
Greens and Grains Galloway
orange starNo Reviews
80 W Jimmie Leeds Rd Galloway, NJ 08205
View restaurantnext
Atlantic City Sub Shops
orange star4.6 • 1,571
6825 Tilton Rd Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Beach Haven

Black Eyed Susans
orange star4.9 • 4,003
7908 Long Beach Blvd Harvey Cedars, NJ 08008
View restaurantnext
The Arlington
orange star4.3 • 2,266
1302 Long Beach Blvd Ship Bottom, NJ 08008
View restaurantnext
Stefano's Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 2,154
1814 Long Beach Blvd Long Beach Township, NJ 08008
View restaurantnext
The Gables - Beach Haven, NJ
orange star4.7 • 1,680
212 Centre Street Beach Haven, NJ 08008
View restaurantnext
Engleside Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 687
30 Engleside Ave Beach Haven, NJ 08008
View restaurantnext
Gazebo Grill and Sushi Bar
orange star4.6 • 410
325 9th St Beach Haven, NJ 08008
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Beach Haven
Manahawkin
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Barnegat
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Absecon
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Barnegat Light
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Atlantic City
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Pleasantville
review star
No reviews yet
Seaside Park
review star
Avg 3 (6 restaurants)
Forked River
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Egg Harbor Township
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston