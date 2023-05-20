Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Woolworth

1520 Elm St. STE 201

Dallas, TX 75201

Dinner

Shared Plates

caprese lollipops

$11.00

truffle fries

$11.00

chicken quesadilla

$13.00

nanas toast

$16.00

polpetta

$13.00

calamari fries

$14.00

ahi poke

$20.00

crab nachos

$20.00

lobster fondue

$20.00

wild salmon dip

$18.00

Unique Eats

nana's gnocchi

$15.00

"philly cheese" egg rolls

$14.00

isla taco

$16.00

charro taco

$15.00

grilled cheese & tomato bisque

$18.00

tomato bisque bowl

$12.00

Field of Greens

Black & Blue

$19.00

Ahi Tuna

$21.00

Fruit & Walnut

$17.00

Hand Helds

Buffalo Sliders

$16.00

Farmers Sandwich

$16.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$19.00

Short Rib

$18.00

Butcher's Burger

$18.00

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$20.00

Main Dish

zoodles-dinner

$16.00

southern fried chicken

$26.00

short rib ragu

$28.00

sea scallops

$48.00

caramelized salmon

$38.00

fresh catch

$36.00

flat iron steak

$38.00

steak & frites

$36.00

Sides

Black Beans

$4.00

Side Crostini

Side Salad

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Grilled Veggies

$7.00

Avocado

$4.00

Vegetable Medley

$7.00

Grilled Asparagus

$7.00

Bread & Butter

$4.50

Sweet Potato Tots

$4.00

Side Truffle Fries

$7.00

Lobster Mash

$12.00

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

Sweet Potato Puree

$7.00

Rosemary Garlic Fries

$4.00

Sweet Street

OG cake

$9.00

Grilled Pound Cake

$8.00

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Colossal Chocolate Cake

$18.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$5.00

Specials

Chicken & Veggies

$24.00

Kids Meals

Kid Grilled Cheese with Fries

$10.00

Kid Sliders with Fries

$10.00

Kid Chicken Tenders with Fries

$10.00

Kid Cheese Quesadilla with Fries

$10.00

N/A Beverages

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Soda

$4.50

Juice

$4.50

1520 Elm St. Ste. 201 Dallas, TX 75201 214.814.0588 thewoolworthdallas.com

1520 Elm St. STE 201, Dallas, TX 75201

