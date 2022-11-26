The Works at Wyomissing
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
The Works is a large indoor entertainment facility in Wyomissing, PA. Located 1hr NW of Philly, The Works features 2 restaurants, high speed go-karting, an indoor trampoline park, axe throwing, and more
Location
1109 Bern Road, Wyomissing, PA 19610
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sly Fox Taphouse at the Knitting Mills
No Reviews
820 Knitting Mills Drive Wyomissing, PA 19610
View restaurant
Say Cheese! Restaurant & Cheese - 600 Penn Ave
No Reviews
600 Penn Ave Reading, PA 19611
View restaurant
The Farmhouse Kitchen Organic Cafe & Juice Bar - West Reading
No Reviews
426 Penn Avenue West Reading, PA 19611
View restaurant