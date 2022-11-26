Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Works at Wyomissing

No reviews yet

1109 Bern Road

Wyomissing, PA 19610

Appetizer

Big Boy Trio

$16.95

Served with french fries, marinara, queso, BBQ, and ranch

Old Bay Crab Dip

$16.00

Housemade crab dip served with tortilla chips or baked cheesy garlic toast points

Pretzel Knots

$9.95

Pretzel bites tossed in garlic parmesan and served with marinara and queso

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.95

Chicken Quesadilla served with pico de gallo, sliced olives, shredded lettuce, and sour cream

Works Nachos

$15.95

Topped with black beans, monterey jack cheese, fire roasted corn salsa, nacho cheese, jalapenos, shredded lettuce, black beans, and your choice of chicken, pulled pork, or seasoned ground beef

Wings

$17.95

Served with celery, carrots, and your choice of blue cheese or ranch

Boneless Wings

$14.95

Served with celery, carrots, and your choice of blue cheese or ranch

Cauliflower Wings

$11.95

Served with celery, carrots, and your choice of blue cheese or ranch

Mini Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.95

Grilled corn/flour tortilla stuffed with shrimp and a melted cheddar Monterey Jack blend served with a side of pico de gallo lettuce and sour cream

Tostones

$5.95

Bacon Cheddar Potato Skins

$14.95

Chicken & Cheese Flautas

$12.95

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$17.00

7pc Mozz Stix

$11.95

Tacos

$15.95

Bowls

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Bowl

$18.00

Chesapeake Bay Pasta

$21.95

Shrimp, scallops, spinach, tomato, and rich old bay cream sauce served over penne

Four Cheese Mac

$15.00

Teriyaki Glazed Salmon Bowl

$23.95

Cauliflower rice, or Basmati rice topped with teriyaki salmon, broccolini, shredded carrots, and toasted sesame seeds

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$18.95

Grilled chicken cavatappi pasta sauce in a creamy blend of cheddar and Monterey Jack and buffalo sauce topped with scallions and blue cheese crumbles

Beef Stroganoff

$27.95

Gnocchi Bake

$19.95

Chicken Marsala

$24.00

Vodka Blush Ravioli

$22.95

Entrees

Porterhouse

$39.95

Served with two sides

Salmon Entree

$22.95

Served with two sides

Chicken Parmesan

$20.95

Served with one side

Steak Frites

$23.95

Served with one side

Shrimp Scampi

$20.95

Ribeye Steak

$32.95

Bourbon Chicken

$19.95

Swordfish Entree

$29.95

Loaded Fries

Bacon Cheese Fries

$14.00

Topped wth cheddar jack, corn salsa, black beans, jalapeno, guacamole, and cilanto lime creme

Crabby Fries

$17.95

Topped with lump crab, queso blanco, old bay, and scallions

Sandwiches & Wraps

Cuban Sandwich

$15.95

Works Club

$15.95

Turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar, roasted garlic aioli, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and onion on white or honey wheat bread

Cheesesteak

$15.95

Chicken Cheesesteak

$15.95

Berks County Cheesesteak

$17.00

Works Burger

$15.00

Choice of cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion

Slick WIlly Burger

$17.00

Choice of cheese topped with fried egg, crispy bacon, onion straws, gouda, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Meatball Grinder

$16.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Topped with housemade pickles, creole aioli, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Pulled pork topped with coleslaw on a brioce bun

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken Boccadillio

$17.95

Steak Boccadillio

$18.95

Salmon BLT

$16.00

Classic Reuben

$14.00

Short Rib Sandwich

$14.95

Chicken Focaccia

$18.00

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$15.00

Pizza

CYO Pizza

$13.95

Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$16.50

Philly steak, carmelized onion, poblano pepper, cooper sharp, mozzarella

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$16.50

Chicken, bacon, ranch, red onion, poblano pepper

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.50

Chicken, monterey jack, buffalo sauce, pepperoncini, scallions, ranch

Margherita Pizza

$14.00

Vegetarian Pizza

$14.50

Cheese pizza topped with baby spinach, artichoke, red onion, cherry tomato, black olive, fresh basil, and pecorino romano

Works Pizza

$19.00

Cheese pizza topped with bacon, sausage, olives, and pecorino romano

Soup

Cup Tomato Soup

$4.50

Bowl Tomato Soup

$5.99

Cup French Onion

$4.50

Bowl French Onion

$5.95

Cup Soup du Jour

$4.50

Bowl Soup du Jour

$5.99

Salad

The Works Salad

$12.00

Greens topped with carrot, tomato, red onion, cucumber, bell pepper, cheese, and croutons with your choice os dressing

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Taco Salad

$16.95

Tortilla bowl filled with greens, seasoned ground beef, monteray jack cheese, black olives, corn salsa, jalapeno, guacamole, and southwest ranch

Firecracker Chicken Salad

$16.95

Fried chicken tenders with choice of wing sauce, corn salsa, cherry tomato, avocado, roasted poblano pepper, bacon, and ranch

Chicken Cobb Salad

$18.95

Sides

Side Mashed Potato

$4.99

Side Asparagus

$4.99

Side Broccoli

$3.99

Side Corn Cob

$3.95

Side Coleslaw

$3.95

Side French Fries

$3.95

Side Mac and Cheese

$5.95

Side Basmati Rice

$3.95Out of stock

Side Cauliflower Rice

$3.95

Side House Salad

$3.95

Side Caesar Salad

$3.95

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$3.15

Diet Pepsi

$3.15

Cherry Pepsi

$3.15

Moutian Dew

$3.15

Dr. Pepper

$3.15

Root Beer

$3.15

Orange Crush

$3.15

Lemonade

$3.15

Sierra Mist

$3.15

Coffee

$3.15

Tea

$3.15

Red Bull

$4.20

Juice/Milk

Apple Juice

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.95

Pineapple Juice

$2.95

Milk

$2.95Out of stock

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Display Case/Baked Goods

3 Mini Cookies/Cupcake

$2.75

6 Mini Cookies/Cupcake

$5.00

Banana pudding

$6.00

Coffee

$3.00

Dessert cups

$9.00

Donuts

$4.00

Dozen Mini Cookie/Cupcake

$9.00

Inc. Party Pizza

Large BYO Pizza

$15.99

Lollipop

$1.50

Mini Cookie/Cupcake

$1.00

Rice Krispie

$1.75

Pumpkin Pie

$6.00

Desserts

Apple Crisp

$12.00

Birthday Cake

$10.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Creme Brulee

$12.00

Dark Chocolate Molten Cake

$12.00

Peanut Butter Bliss

$10.00

Tropical Carrot Cake

$12.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.95

Three Breaded Chicken Tenders

Kids Pizza

$7.95

Individual Kids Pizza

2pc Mini Burgers

$7.95

Two Certified Angus Mini Burgers with American Cheese

Kids Mac and Cheese

$7.95

Kids Alfredo

$7.95

Fettucine with Creamy Alfredo Sauce

Mini Cheese Quesadilla

$7.95

Corn/Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Cheese and Served with Lettuce, Sour Cream, and Pico

Grilled Cheese

$7.95

American Cheese melted Between White or Wheat Bread and Served with Tomato Soup

Kids Spaghetti and Meatballs

$7.95

Spaghetti Pasta topped with Marinara Sauce and Angus Beef Meatballs

Specials

Chicken Cheesesteak

$17.95

Creamy Chicken & Mushrooms

$22.95

Chicken Carbonara

$23.95

Pork Ribeye

$20.95

Potato Skins

$16.95

Southwest Rice Bowl

$21.95

Small Plates

Harvest Flatbread

$15.00

Grilled Flatbread topped with grilled chicken, bacon, honey bourbon BBQ sauce, Monterey Jack cheese, roasted poblano peppers, caramelized onion, buttermilk ranch, and scallions

Soup Du Jour

$6.00+

Pulled chicken and fire roasted corn soup with a Spanish inspired bone broth with poblano peppers, Spanish onions, diced tomatoes, and topped with peri peri tortilla strips

Smoked Wings

$18.50

Calamari

$15.00

Lemon pepper dusted and lightly fried rock shrimp served over shishito peppers, bok choy, and lemon yuzu aioli

Hummus

$13.00

Calabrian Crab Dip

$18.00

Cajun Shrimp Deviled Eggs

$13.50

Local deviled eggs topped with lobster salad, bacon, cherry tomato, and spicy remoulade.

Pork Belly Tacos

$16.00

Honey chipotle glazed pork belly skewers on a bed of shredded lettuce, topped with pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro lime crema, and peri peri

SM Cheese Plate

$17.00

Chef's selection of Valley Milkhouse cheeses paired with Charcuterie, house made pickles, jam, and brean

LG Cheese Plate

$24.00

Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

3 Tortillas fried in Chili oil and stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese, braised lamb shoulder, diced onion, and cilantro.

Baked Brie

$15.00

Whipped goat cheese topped with warm candied bacon, toasted pistachios, figs, clover honey, and rosemary, served with house made focaccia.

Fried Chicken Sliders

$14.50

3 Brioche rolls filled with lobster salad, bacon, avocado, shredded lettuce, and heirloom tomato.

Lamb Pops

$15.00

Manilla clams, Andouille sausage, spicy tomato broth, fire roasted corn, cippolini onion, chipotle crema, house made bread.

Nantucket Scallops

$15.00

Spicy tuna tartare, crispy rice, avocado, jalapeno, chives, crispy wontons, togarashi, sweet chili Gochujang

Large Plates

Steak Frites

$28.00

Marinated and Char Broiled Coulette Steak, Sicillian Salmorigilio Sauce, Garlic Parmesan Frites

Cast Iron Ribeye

$40.00

Lamb Shank

$37.00

Creole Scallops

$29.00

Honey Gochujang Shrimp

$26.00

Vegan Tofu Biryani

$21.00

Honey Pecan Salmon

$27.00

Basil Balsamic Roasted Chicken

$26.00

Pasta

Lamb Lasagna

$28.00

Korean BBQ Brisket Ramen

$26.00

Mediterranean Angel Hair

$19.00+

Seafood Pesto Penne

$22.00+

Salads

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Harvest Panzanella Salad

$15.00

Jerk Cobb Salad

$14.00

Bacon Brussel Sprout Salad

$15.00

Sides

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Fresh cut fries tossed with truffle oil, pecorino Romano, and arugula.

Smoked Mac

$12.00

Campanelle pasta, smoked Gouda, cream, garlic bread crumb

Veg Du Jour

$8.00

Chefs choice of vegetable

Grilled Bread

$6.00

House made bread served with butter and jam.

Garlic Mashed Potates

$8.00

Specials

Oysters

$2.50

Blackened Fish Tacos

$12.00

House Smoked Ribs

$23.00+

Fruitti De Mare

$28.00

Spaghetti Puttanesca

$22.00

B24 Sandwiches

Jagerschnitzel Sandwich

$22.00

B24 Burger

$23.00

Meatball Grinder

$23.00

BBQ Brisket Sandwich

$24.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
The Works is a large indoor entertainment facility in Wyomissing, PA. Located 1hr NW of Philly, The Works features 2 restaurants, high speed go-karting, an indoor trampoline park, axe throwing, and more

1109 Bern Road, Wyomissing, PA 19610

