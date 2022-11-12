The Works imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

The Works Loveland

1,087 Reviews

$$

20 Greer Millitzer Ln

Loveland, OH 45140

Popular Items

Lrg Create Your Own
Med Create Your Own
Lrg The Commish

Appetizers

Cheese & Garlic Bread

$10.29

Cheese Curds

$11.99

Cheese Sticks

$11.99

Chicken Fingers

$14.49

Deep Fried Mac-N-Cheese

$11.99

Fried Pickles

$10.59

Jalapeño Poppers

$8.99

Loaded Fries

$11.99

Oven-Baked Pretzels

$9.49

Pizza Fries

$11.99

Potato Cakes

$12.49

Sampler Platter

$18.99

Potato cakes, cheese sticks, deep fried mac-n-cheese & fried pickles

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$13.25

Works Wings

$14.99

8 Naked chicken wings

Soups & Salads

Caesar Salad

$13.29

Grilled Vegetable Salad

$13.99

House Special

$11.99

Popeyes Teriyaki Mix

$21.29

Side Salad

$10.99

Southwest Blackened Chicken Salad

$21.29

Anti-Pasta Salad

$13.99

Bowl of Soup of the Day

$8.99

Bowl of Tomato Basil Soup

$8.99

Sandwiches

Chicken Club

$14.99

Cod Sandwich

$15.99

Italian Hoagie

$12.99

Mahi Sandwich

$18.99

Steak Hoagie

$12.99

The Works Burger

$13.99

Veggie Burger

$12.99

Buffalo Wrap

$13.99

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Brick Oven Pizza/Calzone

Pers The Commish

$11.99

Pers Breakfast Pizza

$9.99

Pers The Works

$13.99

Pers BBQ Chicken

$11.99

Pers Mediterranean

$13.99

Pers Chicken Bianca Pizza

$11.99

Pers Margarita Pizza

$10.99

Pers Veggie Pizza

$11.99

Pers Chicken Fajita Pizza

$11.99

Pers Buffalo Chicken

$11.99

Pers Potato Pizza

$10.99

Pers Hawaiian Pizza

$10.99

Pers Bacon, Chicken, Ranch Pizza

$11.99

Med The Commish

$9.00

Med Breakfast Pizza

$17.99

Med The Works

$24.09

Med BBQ Chicken

$21.39

Med Mediterranean

$22.99

Med Chicken Bianca Pizza

$21.39

Med Margarita Pizza

$18.99

Med Veggie Pizza

$9.00

Med Chicken Fajita Pizza

$21.39

Med Buffalo Chicken

$21.39

Med Potato Pizza

$18.99

Med Hawaiian Pizza

$18.99

Med Bacon, Chicken, Ranch Pizza

$21.99

Lrg The Commish

$24.99

Lrg Breakfast Pizza

$20.99

Lrg The Works

$29.99

Lrg BBQ Chicken

$24.99

Lrg Mediterranean

$25.99

Lrg Chicken Bianca Pizza

$24.99

Lrg Margarita Pizza

$22.49

Lrg Veggie Pizza

$24.99

Lrg Chicken Fajita Pizza

$24.99

Lrg Buffalo Chicken

$24.99

Lrg Potato Pizza

$22.49

Lrg Hawaiian Pizza

$22.49

Lrg Bacon, Chicken, Ranch Pizza

$24.99

Pers Create Your Own

$9.99

Med Create Your Own

$17.99

Lrg Create Your Own

$20.99

Pers Gluten Free Pizza

$11.99

Cauliflower Crust

$12.99

Calzone

$9.99

Pasta & Entrees

Baked Chicken Penne

$19.29

Buffalo Pasta

$17.99

Chicken Alfredo

$20.49

Mahi Mahi

$22.99

Pasta Alfredo

$13.49

Tomato Basil Pasta

$12.49

Veggie Pasta

$13.99

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$13.99

Kids Menu

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$8.99

Kid's Noodles-N-Cheese

$8.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Kids Spaghetti

$8.99

Kids Spaghetti and Meatballs

$9.99

Extra Sauces

Extra Basil Vinaigrette

$0.50

Extra BBQ

$0.50

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.50

Extra Caesar

$0.50

Extra Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Extra Fajita

$0.50

Extra Garlic Butter

$0.50

Extra Honey Mustard

$0.50

Extra Italian

$0.50

Extra Marinara

$0.50

Extra Mayo

$0.50

Extra Medium Sauce

$0.50

Extra Mild Sauce

$0.50

Extra Oh My Sauce

$0.50

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Extra Sour Cream

$0.50

Extra Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.50

Extra Tarter Sauce

$0.50

Extra Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Extra Alfredo

$0.50

Desserts

Cinnamon Bites

$9.99

Rootbeer Float

$7.99

Side Items

Applesauce

$1.00

Side of French Fries

$3.49

Side of Fruit

$3.49

Side of Broccoli

$3.49

Side of Grilled Veggies

$3.99

Side of Bread

$1.00

NA Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.25

Coffee

$1.99

Coke

$2.25

Coke Zero

$2.25

Cranberry Juice

$2.25

Decaff Coffee

$1.99

Diet Caffine Free Coke

$2.25

Fruit Punch

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Grapfruit Juice

$2.25

Hot Chocolete

$2.25

Hot Tea

$2.25

Kids Drink

$1.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.25

Pineapple Juice

$2.25

Powerade

$2.25

Rootbeer

$2.25

Soda water

Sprite

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Tonic

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Water

Red Bull

$5.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

Specialty Cocktails

LONG ISLAND ICED TEA

$7.00

THE TASHATINI

$8.00

FIREHOUSE MULE

$7.00

SCOTTIE G. SANGRIA

$7.00

THE PATIO PUNCH

$8.00

THE TRAIN WRECK

$9.00

MIMOSA FLIGHT

$20.00
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

20 Greer Millitzer Ln, Loveland, OH 45140

Directions

The Works image

