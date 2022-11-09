The Workshop Food Hall and Bar
1232 3rd Ave. SE
Rochester, MN 55904
Popular Items
Pizza
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Chicken, Corn Salsa, Red Onion, Fresno Peppers (Spicy), Ranch, Cilantro, BBQ Sauce, Cheddar, and our scrumptious fresh Mozzarella and Provolone cheese blend.
Build Your Own Pizza
Create your own Detroit-style masterpiece with your choice of ingredients
Cheese Pizza
Classic Detroit style pizza — just sauce and cheese
Handsome Hog Pizza
Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Bacon, Fresno Peppers, Red Onion, Cilantro topped off with our delicious Mozzarella and Provolone cheese blend.
Mexican Street Corn Pizza
Mexican Street Corn, Queso Sauce, Roasted Corn and Poblano Pepper Blend, White Onion, Fresh Jalapeño, Cilantro. Chipotle Ranch, and Pickled Red Onion
Minnesota Meat Raffle Pizza
Our twist on a MN favorite pastime as a deliciously meaty and cheesy Detroit style pizza. Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, and Mozzarella
Pepperoni Pizza
Classic Detroit style pizza just sauce, cheese, and pepperoni
Piggy Figgy Pie Pizza
Sausage Pizza
Classic Detroit style pizza just sauce, cheese, and sausage
Supreme Pizza
Classic Detroit style pizza with sauce, cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bell peppers, onion, and black olives
Thai Shrimp Pizza
Shrimp, Red Onion, Peanut Sauce. Sesame Ginger Dressing, Peanuts, Spring Mix, Carrots, Cilantro — all topped off with our Mozzarella and Provolone cheeses.
The Sam--Secret Menu Chicken, Bacon, Ranch and Arugala
Sides & Salad
Dessert
Side Sauce
Burgers
All American Burger
Our certified Angus Beef 1/3 lb Patty, topped with American Cheese, Bacon Jam, crispy Bacon, and onion rings, on a Brioche Bun
Bacon Cheese Burger
Our certified Angus Beef 1/3 lb Patty, topped with American Cheese and Bacon, on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion
Cheese Burger
A certified Angus Beef 1/3 lb Patty, topped with two slices of American Cheese on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion
Mushroom Bacon Swiss
Our certified Angus Beef 1/3 lb Patty, topped with Swiss Cheese and Bacon, with slowly sauteed Mushrooms on a fresh Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion
Pooch Burger
This is a Certified Angus Beef 1/3 lb Patty cooked to perfection with no seasonings, salt or pepper for your furry friend! Also — feel free to bring your dog to our dog friendly patio (Patio Bark) on your next in-shop visit!
Traditional Hamburger
A certified Angus Beef 1/3 lb Patty, topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion on a Brioche Bun
Veggie Cheese Burger
Our delicious three-quarter pound Black Bean Veggie Patty, topped with American Cheese (without cheese this burger is Vegan), on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion
Workshop Burger
Our signature burger is a certified Angus Beef three-quarter pound Patty, topped with American Cheese, Sauteed Onions, Bacon, and our exclusive tangy Workshop Sauce on a fresh Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion
Burger Sliders
Baby Burger Sliders
Three two-ounce certified Angus beef sliders blanketed in American cheese on fresh slider buns
Gourmet Slider Sampler
Three two-ounce certified Angus Beef Patties, each dressed as one of our house favorite burgers; The Workshop Burger, All American, and Mushroom Bacon Swiss Burger. All served on fresh and fluffy Mini Brioche Buns.
Hot Dogs
Chicago Style Hot Dog
An all-beef Vienna Beef hot dog topped with Red Onion, Tomato, Sweet Relish, Dill Pickle, Peppers, and Mustard on a Poppy Seed Bun — a true Windy City delight!
Traditional Hot Dog
The famous All-Beef Vienna Hot Dog smothered in Ketchup, Mustard, Red Onion, and Relish on a fluffy Hot Dog Roll — a classic treat!
Corn Dogs
Appetizers
Cheese Curds
Ooey Gooey Fried Cheese Curds served with our Tangy Workshop Sauce for dipping
Loaded Fry Mini Platter
House Fries piled high and covered with Chili, Cheese Sauce, Bacon, and Sour Cream and topped with Green Onion
Loaded Fry Shareable Platter
House Fries piled high and covered with Chili, Cheese Sauce, Bacon, and Sour Cream and topped with Green Onion
Onion Rings
Pepperjack Mac n Cheese Bites
Cripsy fried Pepperjack Mac N' Cheese Bites served with Ranch for Dipping
Side of Chips
House Made Chips fried and tossed in our House Seasoning
Side of French Fries
A Heaping Portion of House French Fries
Side Sauce
Need Some Extra Sauce for Dipping?
Sampler: Cheese Curds, Onion Rings, and Mac & Cheese Bites
A shareable platter that includes Mac & Cheese Bites, Onion Rings, and Cheese Curds.
Shakes & Malts
Caramel Malt
Caramel Shake
Chocolate Malt
Chocolate Shake
Cookies & Cream Malt
Cookies & Cream Shake
French Silk
French Silk Malt
Reese's Cups Malt
Reese's Cups Shake
Specialty Malt
Strawberry Malt
Strawberry Shake
Vanilla Malt
Vanilla Shake
Kids Meal
Kids Dog
Vienna Beef Dog (Plain) on a bun, chips, a small fountain soda, and Oreos.
Kids Cheese Burger Sliders
Our Certified Angus Beef cheeseburger sliders (2), chips, small fountain beverage, and Oreos.
Kids Grilled Cheese
A kids favorite! Grilled Cheese, chips, Oreo's, and a small fountain beverage.
Toasties AKA Grilled Cheese
Sandwiches & Waffle Fries
Traditional Sandwich
A crispy chicken breast, mayo, and pickles on brioche bun. Served with a side of waffle fries
Nashville Hot Sandwhich
A crispy chicken breast Nashville hot dry rub, classic coleslaw, and pickles on a brioche bun. Served with a side of waffle fries
Sweet Asian Sandwich
A crispy chicken breast tossed in sweet Asian zing sauce, samurai sauce, and sesame seeds on a brioche bun. Served with waffle fries
Chicken N Waffles
Traditional Chicken N' Waffles
Crispy Popcorn Chicken Bites Tossed in Maple Glaze served on a Full Belgian Waffle with Syrup
Sweet Asian Zing Chicken N' Waffle
Crispy Popcorn Chicken Bites Tossed in Sweet Asian Zing Sauce, on a Full Belgian Waffle and Drizzled with Samurai Sauce finished with Sesame Seeds
Nashville Hot Chicken N' Waffles
Crispy Popcorn Chicken Bites Tossed in Nashville Dry Rub, Classic Coleslaw Sriracha Mayo on a Full Belgian Waffle with Spicy Syrup and side of pickles
Popcorn Chicken & Waffle Fries
Traditional Popcorn Chicken
Crispy Breaded Chicken Bites with your choice of dipping sauce Served with a side of waffle fries
Buffalo Ranch Popcorn Chicken
Crispy Breaded Chicken Bites Tossed in Buffalo and Drizzled with Ranch. Served with a side of waffle fries
Sweet Asian Zing Popcorn Chicken
Crispy Breaded Chicken Bites Tossed in Sweet Asian Sauce and Drizzled with Samurai Sauce and sesame Seeds Served with a side of waffle fries
Chicken Tender Basket
Salad
Sides & Desserts
Kid's Meal
Lil' Porker
Dressed Up Porker
Chocolate Chip Milk Cake
Tacos/Nachos/Salad
Chicken Tacos
4 street tacos filled with Chipotle Marinated Chicken, Cilantro, Onions, and Cotija Cheese
Grande Chicken Nachos
A huge shareable platter of freshly fried and crispy Corn Tortilla Chips smothered in Queso Cheese Dip then covered in Black Beans, Red Onion, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Jalapeno, Corn & Poblano Salsa and finished with Cilantro and Sour Cream. Served with your choice of Mild Red or Spicy Green Salsa.
Mini Nachos
Freshly fried and Crispy Corn Tortilla Chips smothered in Queso Cheese Dip then covered in Black Beans, Red Onion, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Jalapeno, Corn & Poblano Salsa and finished with Cilantro and Sour Cream. Served with your choice of Mild Red or Spicy Green Salsa.
MN Walleye Tacos
4 street tacos filled with Battered and Fried Walleye, Cilantro, Onions, Corn and Poblano Salsa, Chipotle Ranch, and Cotija Cheese
Pork Tacos
4 street tacos filled with Marinated Pork, Cilantro, Onions, Pineapple Pico De Gallo, and Cotija Cheese
Steak Tacos
4 street tacos filled with Marinated Strip Steak, Cilantro, Onions, and Cotija Cheese
Taco Salad
Cilantro Lime Chicken, Revol Greens Spring Mix, Black Beans, Tomato, Guacamole, Red Onion, Fresh Jalapeno, Shredded Cheese, Tortilla Strips, drizzled with Chipotle Ranch and served with your choice of Mild Red or Spicy Green Salsa
Veggie Tacos
4 street tacos filled with Taco Seasoned Quinoa, Pineapple Pico De Gallo, and Corn and Poblano Salsa
Chips & Dip
Chips & Guacamole
Freshly fried crispy Corn Tortilla Chips with a side of Guacamole
Chips & Queso
Freshly fried crispy Corn Tortilla Chips with a side of Queso Cheese Dip
Chips & Salsa
Freshly fried crispy Corn Tortilla Chips with a side of Mild Red or Spicy Green Salsa
Chips & Dip Trio
Freshly fried crispy Corn Tortilla Chips with sides of Guacamole, Queso Cheese Dip, and your choice of Mild Red or Spicy Green Salsa
Elote & Chips
Freshly fried crispy Corn Tortilla Chips with a side of our Mexican Style street corn containing Fire Roasted Sweet Corn, Poblano Peppers, Onions, Mayo, Cilantro, and Cotija Cheese
Large Side Queso
Side our Queso Cheese Dip
Large Side Red Salsa
Side of our house-made Mild Red Salsa
Large Side Green Salsa
Side of our house-made Spicy Green Salsa
Large Side Guac
Side of our house Guacamole
Sides & Desserts
Quesadillas
Kid's Meal
Specialty
Mexican Coke
Unsweetened Iced Tea
Sweetened Iced Tea
Jarritos - Pineapple
Jarritos - Manadarin
Topo Chico N/A
Northern - Butterscotch Root beer
Northern - Cream Soda
Milk - White
Milk - Chocolate
Apple Juice
Red Bull
Red Bull - Sugar Free
Red Bull - Watermelon
Red Bull - Blueberry
Crewneck - Black
Crewneck - Gray
Crewneck - Blue
Crewneck - Green
Baseball Cap
Weiner Wednesday
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
The Workshop Food Hall & Bar is a community space with 4 individual restaurants serving all sorts of delicious food including, street tacos, burgers, hot dogs, corn dogs, chicken strips, chicken & waffles, Detroit-style pizza, and much much more. There is also a full bar serving local craft beers, craft cocktails, and all the usual favorites.
1232 3rd Ave. SE, Rochester, MN 55904