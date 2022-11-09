Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Workshop Food Hall and Bar

1232 3rd Ave. SE

Rochester, MN 55904

Popular Items

Steak Tacos
Chicken Tacos
MN Walleye Tacos

Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.95

Chicken, Corn Salsa, Red Onion, Fresno Peppers (Spicy), Ranch, Cilantro, BBQ Sauce, Cheddar, and our scrumptious fresh Mozzarella and Provolone cheese blend.

Build Your Own Pizza

$13.95

Create your own Detroit-style masterpiece with your choice of ingredients

Cheese Pizza

$13.95

Classic Detroit style pizza — just sauce and cheese

Handsome Hog Pizza

$19.95

Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Bacon, Fresno Peppers, Red Onion, Cilantro topped off with our delicious Mozzarella and Provolone cheese blend.

Mexican Street Corn Pizza

$19.95

Mexican Street Corn, Queso Sauce, Roasted Corn and Poblano Pepper Blend, White Onion, Fresh Jalapeño, Cilantro. Chipotle Ranch, and Pickled Red Onion

Minnesota Meat Raffle Pizza

$17.95

Our twist on a MN favorite pastime as a deliciously meaty and cheesy Detroit style pizza. Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, and Mozzarella

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.95

Classic Detroit style pizza just sauce, cheese, and pepperoni

Piggy Figgy Pie Pizza

$19.95
Sausage Pizza

$15.95

Classic Detroit style pizza just sauce, cheese, and sausage

Supreme Pizza

$18.95

Classic Detroit style pizza with sauce, cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bell peppers, onion, and black olives

Thai Shrimp Pizza

$19.95

Shrimp, Red Onion, Peanut Sauce. Sesame Ginger Dressing, Peanuts, Spring Mix, Carrots, Cilantro — all topped off with our Mozzarella and Provolone cheeses.

The Sam--Secret Menu Chicken, Bacon, Ranch and Arugala

$19.95

Sides & Salad

Cheese Sticks

$8.95

Ooegy gooey cheese bread served with a side of our house red sauce

Caprese Salad

$12.95

Revol Greens spring mix with vine ripe cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella balls, and basil all drizzled with a tangy balsamic glaze. Served with a side of Italian-style dressing.

Dessert

Brownie Points

$7.95

Warm and chewy chocolate brownie with a a heaping scoop of vanilla ice cream topped with caramel, chocolate, Oreo crumbles, and whip cream

Side Sauce

Burgers

All Burgers are served with House Made Chips or can be upgraded to Fries for $1.50

All American Burger

$12.95

Our certified Angus Beef 1/3 lb Patty, topped with American Cheese, Bacon Jam, crispy Bacon, and onion rings, on a Brioche Bun

Bacon Cheese Burger

$10.95

Our certified Angus Beef 1/3 lb Patty, topped with American Cheese and Bacon, on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion

Cheese Burger

$9.45

A certified Angus Beef 1/3 lb Patty, topped with two slices of American Cheese on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion

Mushroom Bacon Swiss

$13.95

Our certified Angus Beef 1/3 lb Patty, topped with Swiss Cheese and Bacon, with slowly sauteed Mushrooms on a fresh Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion

Pooch Burger

$3.95

This is a Certified Angus Beef 1/3 lb Patty cooked to perfection with no seasonings, salt or pepper for your furry friend! Also — feel free to bring your dog to our dog friendly patio (Patio Bark) on your next in-shop visit!

Traditional Hamburger

$8.95

A certified Angus Beef 1/3 lb Patty, topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion on a Brioche Bun

Veggie Cheese Burger

$10.50

Our delicious three-quarter pound Black Bean Veggie Patty, topped with American Cheese (without cheese this burger is Vegan), on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion

Workshop Burger

$12.95

Our signature burger is a certified Angus Beef three-quarter pound Patty, topped with American Cheese, Sauteed Onions, Bacon, and our exclusive tangy Workshop Sauce on a fresh Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion

Burger Sliders

Baby Burger Sliders

$9.95

Three two-ounce certified Angus beef sliders blanketed in American cheese on fresh slider buns

Gourmet Slider Sampler

$13.95

Three two-ounce certified Angus Beef Patties, each dressed as one of our house favorite burgers; The Workshop Burger, All American, and Mushroom Bacon Swiss Burger. All served on fresh and fluffy Mini Brioche Buns.

Hot Dogs

All Hot Dogs are served with House Made Chips or can be upgraded to Fries for $1.50
Chicago Style Hot Dog

$8.95

An all-beef Vienna Beef hot dog topped with Red Onion, Tomato, Sweet Relish, Dill Pickle, Peppers, and Mustard on a Poppy Seed Bun — a true Windy City delight!

Traditional Hot Dog

$5.95

The famous All-Beef Vienna Hot Dog smothered in Ketchup, Mustard, Red Onion, and Relish on a fluffy Hot Dog Roll — a classic treat!

Corn Dogs

All Corn Dogs are served with House Made Chips or can be upgraded to Fries for $1.50
Corn Dog

$6.95

A world famous Vienna Beef all Beef hot dog slow-dipped in a cornmeal batter and fried to golden perfection

Appetizers

Cheese Curds

$5.95

Ooey Gooey Fried Cheese Curds served with our Tangy Workshop Sauce for dipping

Loaded Fry Mini Platter

$6.95

House Fries piled high and covered with Chili, Cheese Sauce, Bacon, and Sour Cream and topped with Green Onion

Loaded Fry Shareable Platter

$12.95

House Fries piled high and covered with Chili, Cheese Sauce, Bacon, and Sour Cream and topped with Green Onion

Onion Rings

$5.95

Pepperjack Mac n Cheese Bites

$6.95

Cripsy fried Pepperjack Mac N' Cheese Bites served with Ranch for Dipping

Side of Chips

$3.00

House Made Chips fried and tossed in our House Seasoning

Side of French Fries

$4.50

A Heaping Portion of House French Fries

Side Sauce

$0.50

Need Some Extra Sauce for Dipping?

Sampler: Cheese Curds, Onion Rings, and Mac & Cheese Bites

$14.00

A shareable platter that includes Mac & Cheese Bites, Onion Rings, and Cheese Curds.

Shakes & Malts

Hand Spun Shakes And Malts

Caramel Malt

$6.50
Caramel Shake

$6.00

Chocolate Malt

$6.50
Chocolate Shake

$6.00

Cookies & Cream Malt

$8.00
Cookies & Cream Shake

$7.50

French Silk

$7.50

French Silk Malt

$8.00

Reese's Cups Malt

$8.00

Reese's Cups Shake

$7.50

Specialty Malt

$8.00

Strawberry Malt

$6.50
Strawberry Shake

$6.00

Vanilla Malt

$6.50
Vanilla Shake

$6.00

Kids Meal

Kids Dog

$5.95

Vienna Beef Dog (Plain) on a bun, chips, a small fountain soda, and Oreos.

Kids Cheese Burger Sliders

$8.95

Our Certified Angus Beef cheeseburger sliders (2), chips, small fountain beverage, and Oreos.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.95

A kids favorite! Grilled Cheese, chips, Oreo's, and a small fountain beverage.

Toasties AKA Grilled Cheese

Classic Grilled Cheese

$7.95

A classic & toasty cheesy swiss and cheddar sandwich.

Ham and Cheese

$8.95

Another Classic with American cheese and ham. Yum!

Gourmet Pig & Fig

$12.95

A gourmet twist with prosciutto, provolone, and fig jam.

Sandwiches & Waffle Fries

Traditional Sandwich

$12.95

A crispy chicken breast, mayo, and pickles on brioche bun. Served with a side of waffle fries

Nashville Hot Sandwhich

$13.95

A crispy chicken breast Nashville hot dry rub, classic coleslaw, and pickles on a brioche bun. Served with a side of waffle fries

Sweet Asian Sandwich

$12.95

A crispy chicken breast tossed in sweet Asian zing sauce, samurai sauce, and sesame seeds on a brioche bun. Served with waffle fries

Chicken N Waffles

Traditional Chicken N' Waffles

$13.95

Crispy Popcorn Chicken Bites Tossed in Maple Glaze served on a Full Belgian Waffle with Syrup

Sweet Asian Zing Chicken N' Waffle

$13.95

Crispy Popcorn Chicken Bites Tossed in Sweet Asian Zing Sauce, on a Full Belgian Waffle and Drizzled with Samurai Sauce finished with Sesame Seeds

Nashville Hot Chicken N' Waffles

$14.95

Crispy Popcorn Chicken Bites Tossed in Nashville Dry Rub, Classic Coleslaw Sriracha Mayo on a Full Belgian Waffle with Spicy Syrup and side of pickles

Popcorn Chicken & Waffle Fries

Crispy Popcorn Chicken bites. Served with a side of waffle fries

Traditional Popcorn Chicken

$11.95

Crispy Breaded Chicken Bites with your choice of dipping sauce Served with a side of waffle fries

Buffalo Ranch Popcorn Chicken

$11.95

Crispy Breaded Chicken Bites Tossed in Buffalo and Drizzled with Ranch. Served with a side of waffle fries

Sweet Asian Zing Popcorn Chicken

$11.95

Crispy Breaded Chicken Bites Tossed in Sweet Asian Sauce and Drizzled with Samurai Sauce and sesame Seeds Served with a side of waffle fries

Chicken Tender Basket

3 Tender Basket

$11.95

3 Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders, Waffle Fries, and Coleslaw with 1 dipping sauce of your choice

6 Tender Basket

$17.95

6 Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders, Waffle Fries, and Coleslaw with 2 dipping sauce of your choice

Salad

Hen House Salad

$14.95

Revol Greens Spring Mix topped with Cripsy Popcorn Chicken, Shredded Cheese, Sunflower Kernals, Dried Cranberries, Carrots, and Onions served with Cilantro Ranch

Sides & Desserts

Waffle Fries

$6.00

Traditional waffle fries with comeback sauce

Pickle Fries

$6.00

Crispy cornmeal coated pickle fries served with spicy Nashville ranch

Old Fashioned Cole Slaw

$2.95

Crisp and fresh mayo based coleslaw

Side Sauce

Kid's Meal

Our delicious popcorn chicken, chips, Oreo's, and a small fountain beverage.

KIDS Popcorn Chicken

$8.95

Our delicious popcorn chicken, chips, Oreo's, and a small fountain beverage.

Lil' Porker

$10.95

Dressed Up Porker

$12.95

Chocolate Chip Milk Cake

Chocolate Milk Cake

$6.50

Tacos/Nachos/Salad

Chicken Tacos

$9.95

4 street tacos filled with Chipotle Marinated Chicken, Cilantro, Onions, and Cotija Cheese

Grande Chicken Nachos

$14.95

A huge shareable platter of freshly fried and crispy Corn Tortilla Chips smothered in Queso Cheese Dip then covered in Black Beans, Red Onion, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Jalapeno, Corn & Poblano Salsa and finished with Cilantro and Sour Cream. Served with your choice of Mild Red or Spicy Green Salsa.

Mini Nachos

$6.95

Freshly fried and Crispy Corn Tortilla Chips smothered in Queso Cheese Dip then covered in Black Beans, Red Onion, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Jalapeno, Corn & Poblano Salsa and finished with Cilantro and Sour Cream. Served with your choice of Mild Red or Spicy Green Salsa.

MN Walleye Tacos

$11.95

4 street tacos filled with Battered and Fried Walleye, Cilantro, Onions, Corn and Poblano Salsa, Chipotle Ranch, and Cotija Cheese

Pork Tacos

$10.95

4 street tacos filled with Marinated Pork, Cilantro, Onions, Pineapple Pico De Gallo, and Cotija Cheese

Steak Tacos

$11.95

4 street tacos filled with Marinated Strip Steak, Cilantro, Onions, and Cotija Cheese

Taco Salad

$13.95

Cilantro Lime Chicken, Revol Greens Spring Mix, Black Beans, Tomato, Guacamole, Red Onion, Fresh Jalapeno, Shredded Cheese, Tortilla Strips, drizzled with Chipotle Ranch and served with your choice of Mild Red or Spicy Green Salsa

Veggie Tacos

$9.95

4 street tacos filled with Taco Seasoned Quinoa, Pineapple Pico De Gallo, and Corn and Poblano Salsa

Chips & Dip

Chips & Guacamole

$6.95

Freshly fried crispy Corn Tortilla Chips with a side of Guacamole

Chips & Queso

$6.95

Freshly fried crispy Corn Tortilla Chips with a side of Queso Cheese Dip

Chips & Salsa

$4.95

Freshly fried crispy Corn Tortilla Chips with a side of Mild Red or Spicy Green Salsa

Chips & Dip Trio

$12.95

Freshly fried crispy Corn Tortilla Chips with sides of Guacamole, Queso Cheese Dip, and your choice of Mild Red or Spicy Green Salsa

Elote & Chips

$6.95

Freshly fried crispy Corn Tortilla Chips with a side of our Mexican Style street corn containing Fire Roasted Sweet Corn, Poblano Peppers, Onions, Mayo, Cilantro, and Cotija Cheese

Large Side Queso

$4.00

Side our Queso Cheese Dip

Large Side Red Salsa

$3.50

Side of our house-made Mild Red Salsa

Large Side Green Salsa

$3.50

Side of our house-made Spicy Green Salsa

Large Side Guac

$4.25

Side of our house Guacamole

Sides & Desserts

Churros - Caramel

$4.95

Hot fresh Churros tossed in cinnamon and sugar and drizzled with caramel sauce

Churros - Cookie

$6.95

Hot fresh Churros tossed in Oreo Crumbs, drizzled with Chocolate Sauce and topped with Whipped Cream

Quesadillas

6 tortillas cut in half filled with delicious melty cheesy goodness, cilantro, and onions. Served with a side of chipotle ranch and your choice of salsa. Also available with a protein for a $2 upcharge

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.95

6 tortillas cut in half filled with delicious melty cheesy goodness, cilantro, and onions. Served with a side of chipotle ranch and your choice of salsa. Add a protein upgrade for $2.00

Kid's Meal

4 tortillas cut in half filled with delicious melty cheesy goodness. Served with a side of ranch

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.95

4 tortillas cut in half filled with delicious melty cheesy goodness. Served with a side of ranch. Kids meal comes with a small fountain beverage and Oreo's.

Specialty

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Jarritos - Pineapple

$3.00

Jarritos - Manadarin

$3.00Out of stock

Topo Chico N/A

$3.00

Northern - Butterscotch Root beer

$3.00

Northern - Cream Soda

$3.00

Milk - White

$3.00

Milk - Chocolate

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull - Sugar Free

$4.00

Red Bull - Watermelon

$4.00

Red Bull - Blueberry

$4.00

Mocktails

Straw/Mango Lemonade

$6.00

Virgin Mojito

$6.00

Watermelon Spa Day

$6.00

Kiddie Cocktails

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Shirley Temple

$4.50

Roy Rodgers

$4.50

Virgin Mary

$6.00

Crewneck - Black

Small- Black Crewneck

$40.00

Medium - Black Crewneck

$40.00

Large - Black Crewneck

$40.00

Xl - Black Crewneck

$40.00

2XL - Black Crewneck

$45.00

3XL-Black Crewneck

$45.00

Crewneck - Gray

Small - Gray Crewneck

$40.00

Medium- Gray Crewneck

$40.00

Large - Gray Crewneck

$40.00

XL - Gray Crewneck

$40.00

2XL - Grey Crewneck

$45.00

3Xl-Grey Crewneck

$45.00

Crewneck - Blue

Small - Blue Crewneck

$40.00

Medium - Blue Crewneck

$40.00

Large - Blue Crewneck

$40.00

XL - Blue Crewneck

$40.00

2XL - Blue Crewneck

$45.00

3Xl-Blue Crewneck

$45.00

Crewneck - Green

Small - Green Crewneck

$40.00

Medium - Green Crewneck

$40.00

Large - Green Crewneck

$40.00

XL - Green Crewneck

$40.00

2 XL - Green Crewneck

$45.00

3XL

$45.00

Baseball Cap

Grey And Black Mesh Back

$20.00

Weiner Wednesday

Guest Shirt

$22.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

The Workshop Food Hall & Bar is a community space with 4 individual restaurants serving all sorts of delicious food including, street tacos, burgers, hot dogs, corn dogs, chicken strips, chicken & waffles, Detroit-style pizza, and much much more. There is also a full bar serving local craft beers, craft cocktails, and all the usual favorites.

Website

Location

1232 3rd Ave. SE, Rochester, MN 55904

Directions

