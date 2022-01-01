The Workshop Tavern imageView gallery
The Workshop Tavern

5 Reviews

106 W Main St

Aberdeen, NC 28315

Popular Items

Havana
Spicy Chicken Wrap
Hummus

Starters

Gourmet Hard Pretzel Bites

$5.50

made in north carolina by queen city crunch. add a side of queso for +2.5

Hummus

$10.00

warm pita, cucumber, marinated chick peas, olive oil

House Chili

$8.00+

homemade chili with beef, black and kidney beans. topped with monterey jack, sour cream and scallions. served with side corn bread muffin

Corn Muffin Plate

$7.00

muffins made locally by G. Charles Bakery. side honey sriracha

Greens

Hibachi Salad

$17.00+

romaine, carrot, cucumber, red onion, peanuts, roasted sesame dressing, sesame seeds. topped with your choice of bulgogi beef, pork or shrimp

House Salad

$7.00+

seasonal greens, carrot, cucumber, tomato, shaved red onion and sunflower seeds with your choice of dressing

Tacos

Korean Beef Tacos

$12.00+

three tacos with bulgogi beef, pickled vegetables, pickled jalapeños, spicy mayo, cilantro and sesame seeds.

Korean Sticky Pork Tacos

$12.00+

three tacos with sticky pork, pickled vegetables, pickled jalapeños, spicy mayo, cilantro and sesame seeds.

Korean Shrimp Tacos

$12.00+

three tacos with shrimp, pickled vegetables, pickled jalapeños, spicy mayo, cilantro and sesame seeds.

Handhelds

Banh Mi

$14.00+

choice of sticky pork or bulgogi beef, pickled vegetables, spicy mayo and cilantro on a hoagie.

Havana

$13.00

roasted pork, swiss, mayo, mustard and pickle pressed on a toasted hoagie.

$13.00

slow roasted chicken, house hot sauce, ranch, monterey jack cheese, romaine, heirloom tomato, red onion wrapped in a flour tortilla. served with kettle chips & pickles

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

slow roasted chicken, crumbled bacon, asiago-parmesan, caesar dressing, romaine, heirloom tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla. served with kettle chips & pickles

Mac & Cheese Bowls

BBQ Pork Mac Bowl

$16.50

pulled pork, house-made bbq sauce and pickles served on top of our mac & cheese

Spicy Chicken Mac Bowl

$16.50

chicken breast tossed in housemade hot sauce with pickled jalapeños

Chili Mac

$16.50

classic mac & cheese topped with house chili, sour cream and scallions

Cajun Mac

$19.00

mac & cheese with shrimp, sautéed onion, heirloom tomato, scallions, creole seasoning

Veggie Mac Bowl

$14.00

fresh spinach, sautéed onions and heirloom tomatoes tossed in our mac & cheese

Classic Mac Bowl

$11.00

our infamous housemade five-cheese blend with cavatappi pasta

Big Plates

BBQ Pulled Pork Plate

$19.00

slow roasted pulled pork, house-made bbq sauce, mini & cheese, pickles, and corn bread muffin

Sides

Mini Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Bag of Kettle Chips

$2.00

Side Queso Dip

$2.50

Side of House Hot Sauce

$0.50+

our secret recipe housemate hot sauce. "a little sweet, a little heat"

Side Grilled Pita

$2.00

Side Garlic Bread

$2.00

four pieces of toasted garlic bread

Side Cucumber

$2.50

Kids Menu

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Quesadilla

$5.00+

Kids Hot Dog

$5.00

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Bottled Drinks

Cherry Coke (20 oz. Bottle)

$2.00

Dr. Pepper (20 oz. Bottle)

$2.00

Fanta Orange (20 oz. Bottle)

$2.00

Bottled Water (20 oz. Bottle)

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Red Bull Can

$3.50

Sugar Free Red Bull Can

$3.50

Goslings Ginger Beer Can

$4.00

Juice

Orange Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Other

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Hot Mulled Cider

$3.00

Iced Cold Brew Coffee

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Food & Spirits

Location

106 W Main St, Aberdeen, NC 28315

Directions

