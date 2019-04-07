A map showing the location of The Workshop - Julio's Julio'sView gallery
The Workshop - Julio's Julio's

review star

No reviews yet

1232 3rd Ave. SE

Rochester, MN 55904

Tacos/Nachos/Salad

Chicken Tacos

$9.95

Chipotle Chicken Taco

Pork Tacos

$10.95

MN Walleye Tacos

$11.95

Fish (Walleye) Taco

Steak Tacos

$11.95

Veggie Tacos

$9.95

Mini Nachos

$6.95

Grande Chicken Nachos

$14.95

Taco Salad

$13.95

Chips & Dip

Chips & Guacamole

$6.95

Chips & Queso

$6.95

Chips & Salsa

$4.95

Chips & Dip Trio

$12.95

Large Side Queso

$4.00

Large Side Red Salsa

$3.50

Large Side Green Salsa

$3.50

Large Side Guac

$4.25

Sides & Desserts

Churros - Caramel

$4.95

Churros - Cookie

$6.95

Elote & Chips

$6.95

Elote Bites

$6.95

Side Salsa

Specialty

Topo Chico

$3.00

Jarritos Soda - Pineapple

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

LIft Bridge Root Beer

$3.00

Spring Grove - Orange

$3.00

Spring Grove - Sour

$3.00

Btl Milk

$3.00

Btl Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Btl Strawberry Milk

$3.00

Iced Tea Bottle

$3.00

Btl Apple Juice

$3.00

Northern - Butterscotch Root beer

$3.00

Northern - Black Cherry

$3.00

Northern - Cream Soda

$3.00

Northern - Apple

$3.00Out of stock

Northern - Cherry Cola

$3.00Out of stock

Northern - Blue Raspberry

$3.00Out of stock

Fountain

Fountain Soda

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1232 3rd Ave. SE, Rochester, MN 55904

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
