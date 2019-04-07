The Workshop - Murdoch's Murdoch's

A map showing the location of The Workshop - Murdoch's Murdoch'sView gallery
LENT SPECIALS

Shrimp Sandwich

$13.95

Shrimp Basket

$13.95

Burgers

Hamburger

$8.95

Plain Burger

Cheese Burger

$9.45

Bacon Cheese Burger

$10.95

Workshop Burger

$12.95

Aloha Burger

$13.95

Mushroom Bacon Swiss

$13.95

Bacon Bleu Burger

$13.95

Veggie Burger

$12.50

Pooch Burger

$3.95

Sliders

SLIDERS- Cheese Burger

$9.95

SLIDERS - Sampler

$13.95

Hot Dogs

Traditional Hot Dog

$5.95

Chicago Style Hot Dog

$8.95

Aloha Hot Dog

$8.95

Bacon Blue Dog

$8.95

Kids Dog

$4.50

Corn Dogs

Corn Dog

$6.95

Jalapeno Corn Dog

$8.95

Sides

Fries

$4.50

Cheese Curds

$5.95

Pepperjack Mac n Cheese Bites

$6.95

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

$5.95

Large Loaded Fry

$12.95

Mini Loaded Fry

$6.95

Side Sauce

$0.50

Specialty

Topo Chico

$3.00

Spring Grove - Orange

$3.00

Spring Grove - Sour

$3.00

Lift Bridge - Root Beer

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Jarritos - Pineapple

$3.00

Btl Milk

$3.00

Btl Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Btl Strawberry Milk

$3.00

Btl Apple Juice

$3.00

Iced Tea Bottle

$3.00

Northern - Apple

$3.00

Northern - Blue Raspberry

$3.00Out of stock

Northern - Butterscotch Root beer

$3.00

Northern - Black Cherry

$3.00

Northern - Cream Soda

$3.00

Northern - Cherry Cola

$3.00Out of stock

Fountain

Fountain Soda

$2.50

Shakes & Malts

Vanilla Shake

$6.00

Chocolate Shake

$6.00

Strawberry Shake

$6.00

Caramel Shake

$6.00

Cookies & Cream Shake

$7.50

Vanilla Malt

$6.50

Chocolate Malt

$6.50

Strawberry Malt

$6.50

Caramel Malt

$6.50

Cookies & Cream Malt

$8.00

Andes Mint Shake

$7.00

Andes Mint Malt

$7.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1232 3rd Ave. SE, Rochester, MN 55904

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
