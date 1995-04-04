Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Wurst Sausage Grill

review star

No reviews yet

22 Matheson St

Healdsburg, CA 95448

Smash
Sheep Dog
Sprechers Root Beer

Wurst Way

Greenbay Brat

Greenbay Brat

$13.50

Bun, Sheboygan Brat, Bacon, Caramelized Onion, BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Bread & Butter Pickles.

Southside

Southside

$11.00

Bun, Detroit Polish, Sauerkraut, Onion Rings, Beer Mustard.Use special instructions to list changes or the "standard toppings" that you DO NOT want.

Chicago Dog

Chicago Dog

$10.00

Bun, Hot Dog, Green Relish, Dill Pickle Spears, Sport Peppers, Tomatoes, Onions, Mustard, Celery Salt

Bad Dog

Bad Dog

$12.50

Bun, Smoked Beer Sausage, Sweet Hot Mustard, Jalapeño Ketchup, Hamburger Relish, Coleslaw

Sheep Dog

Sheep Dog

$12.00

Bun, Lamb Sausage, Tzatziki Sauce , Diced Tomatoes

Snoop Dog

Snoop Dog

$11.50

Bun, Chicken Apple Sausage, Maple Honey Mustard Glaze, Bacon.

Detroit Chili Dog

Detroit Chili Dog

$10.00

Bun, Hot Dog, Chili, Onions, Mustard.

Not Dog

Not Dog

$11.00

Field Roast vegetarian sausage, crunchy chickpeas, diced cucumber, diced tomato, Sriracha aioli.

Italian Job

$11.50

Sweet Italian sausage, marinara, mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses sprinkled with parsley

Wurst Burgers

Smash

Smash

$13.50

Bun, Beef Patty, Wurst Spice, Grilled Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Fry Sauce, Bread & Butter Pickles.

American Classic Cheeseburger

American Classic Cheeseburger

$13.50

Bun, Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Bread & Butter Pickles

Cowboy

Cowboy

$16.50

Bun, Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Bread & Butter Pickles, Onion Rings, BBQ Sauce.

Blue Burger

$13.50

Bun, Beef Patty, Wurst Spice, Grilled Onions, Blue Cheese, Hamburger Relish, Bread & Butter Pickles.

Crispy Chicken BLT

Crispy Chicken BLT

$11.50

Bun, Crispy Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Ranch Dressing

Southwest Turkey

Southwest Turkey

$10.00

Bun, Turkey Patty, Grilled Red Bell Pepper, Grilled Jalapeños, Caramelized Onions, Pepperjack Cheese , Avocado, Chipotle Sauce.

Swiss Mushroom Burger

Swiss Mushroom Burger

$13.50

J Brand Beef, Sauted mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Swiss Cheese, Sweet Hot Mustard

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$10.00

Bun, Field Roast Veggie Burger, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Bread & Butter Pickles.

Grilled Sausage

Sheboygan Brat

$10.00

savory pork

Detroit Polish

$10.00

pork, beef, fresh garlic, paprika, spices

Chicken Apple

$10.00

chicken, apples, sherry wine, fresh garlic, spices

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$8.00

Bun, Hot Dog.

Hotlink

$10.00

pork, beef (Spicy!)

Jalapeño Cheddar

$10.00

pork, beef, bacon, jalapeño, cheddar

Lamb

$11.00

lamb, pork, arugula, red wine, mustard, salt, spices fresh garlic

Provincial Pig

$10.00

pork, fresh thyme, fresh garlic, spices

Smoked Beer

$10.00

pork, beer, spices (Spicy!)

Sweet Italian Wurst

$10.00

pork, fennel seed, garlic

Vegetarian

$10.00

Field Roast, eggplant, fennel seed, red bell pepper, onion, garlic

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$5.00

Hand Cut Potatoes

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.50
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries
$6.50

$6.50
Garlic Fries

Garlic Fries

$6.50

Hand Cut Potatoes, Roasted Garlic Oil, Parmesan Cheese, Parsley.

Pretzels & Beer Cheese

$6.50

2 Bavarian style pretzels with house-made beer cheese.

Potato Chips

Potato Chips

$5.50

Hand Cut Potato Chips

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.50

Hand Cut Potatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Chili.

Coleslaw

$6.00

House Made Coleslaw

Sausage and Pretzel Platter

Sausage and Pretzel Platter

$35.00

Detroit Polish, Smoked Beer, Sheboygan Brat, Jalapeno Cheddar Sausages. 3 Pretzels and House-made Beer Cheese

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$7.00

Fried Brussels sprouts, bacon bits, balsamic glaze.

Salads

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$12.00

Spring Mix, Chickpeas, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, House Made Mediterranean Dressing.

Sophia Salad

Sophia Salad

$12.00

Spring Mix, Cheddar Cheese, Candied Pecans, Apples, Beer Mustard Vinaigrette.

Chicken BLT Salad

$12.50

Romaine Lettuce, Crispy Chicken Patty, Bacon, Tomato, Hamburger Relish, House-made Ranch Dressing.

Kids Meals

Kids Hamburger

$11.50

Bun, beef patty. Comes with fries, drink, ice cream.

Kids Cheeseburger

$11.50

Bun, beef patty with cheese. Comes with fries, drink, ice cream.

Kids Hot Dog

$11.50

Bun, hot dog. Comes with fries, drink, ice cream.

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$11.50

Breaded nuggets. Comes with fries, drink, ice cream.

Desserts

Single Scoop

$3.75

Double Scoop

$5.00

Milkshake

$6.50

Malt

$7.50

Sundae

$6.50

Floats

$6.00

Fountain Soda

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Fanta Orange

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Mr. Pibb

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Barq's Root Beer

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Bottled Soda

Water - Bottled

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.00

Arizona Arnold Palmer Tea

$3.25

Boylans Ginger Ale

$4.00

Cock & Bull Ginger Beer

$4.00

Coke Bottled

$3.75

Dad's Root Beer Bottled

$4.00

Leninade

$4.00

Pepsi CAN

$3.00

San Pellagrino - Green Can

$3.25

San Pellagrino - Lemon

$3.25

San Pellagrino - Red

$3.25

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Soul Fixx

$5.00

Sprechers Cream Soda

$4.50

Sprechers Root Beer

$4.50

Water - Sparkling

$3.50

Hats

Black Hat

$18.00Out of stock

T's

M Long Sleeve SM

M Long Sleeve SM

$25.00Out of stock

M Long Sleeve MED

$25.00Out of stock

M Long Sleeve LRG

$25.00

M Long Sleeve XL

$25.00

M Short Sleeve SM

$20.00

M Short Sleeve MED

$20.00Out of stock

M Short Sleeve LRG

$20.00Out of stock

M Short Sleeve XL

$20.00Out of stock

M Short Sleeve 2XL

$20.00

WomensTank XS

$20.00

Womens Tank SM

$20.00

Womens Tank MED

$20.00

Womens Tank LRG

$20.00Out of stock

Womens Tank XL

$20.00

Womens V-Neck SM

$20.00

Womens V-Neck MED

$20.00

Womens V-Neck LRG

$20.00

Womens V-Neck XL

$20.00

Womens V-Neck XSM

$20.00
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Come by for a relaxing lunch or dinner indoors or outside on our covered beer garden. We’re just off the beautiful downtown Healdsburg Plaza serving up the best in artisan sausages, burgers and salads and a terrific and varied beer selection of 16 local beers on tap. Fine wine by the glass or bottle.

22 Matheson St, Healdsburg, CA 95448

